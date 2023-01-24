Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 25

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Cat Yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Come get your zen on at LHS and do yoga with some adoptable cats! Certified yoga instructor, Lucy Hathaway will lead yoga for all ages and levels and will guide you through 1 hour of yoga poses with friendly felines. Please bring your own yoga mat and any other items you'll need for class.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you're new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you're sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you'll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 26

LYH Women in Business @ Atelier, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Atelier Studio & Gathering Space, 506 Madison Street, Lynchburg. Come for a morning of networking, plus headshot and branding photograph opportunities all day. Come on out to Atelier to experience the wonder of Atelier, enjoy coffee, and network with other women in business. All throughout the day, there will be headshot and branding shoot opportunities with two local female photographers. The cost is $50 for five to 10 delivered headshots. For the branding shoot, the cost is $300 for 45 minutes with the photographer, with one outfit/background change and 25 to 35 delivered photos.

Open Jam and Art, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Come hang out and watch a block of music videos and request your favorite music videos while you free flow paint in the upstairs gallery. Please donate canned goods or new socks.

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with game time specials from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 27

Coffee Talk & New Member Mixer, 8 to 11 a.m., at Central Virginia Community College. Join for the first Coffee Talk and New Member Mixer of 2023. The event will be held in the multi-purpose room at CVCC Lynchburg.

Multicultural Children’s Book Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Timbrook Library. Celebrate Multicultural Children’s Book Day. There will be a special book display in the conference room and a new StoryWalk® book for the occasion. Drop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Multicultural Children’s Book Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that hosts an annual celebration of diverse children’s books.

Nerf Wars Night, 5 p.m. FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Come for an epic night of NERF. You can bring your own Nerf Blaster however there will be some available, along with safety glasses for all participants.

Women's Self Defense Seminar, 6 to 8 p.m. at Kinetix Lynchburg, 6015 Fort Ave, Ste. 24, Lynchburg.Come learn dynamic responses to common street attacks regardless of age, size, or physical ability. Grab a couple friends and come have a fun, safe girls night that can teach you valuable self-protection skills. Ages 18 and up.

Schubert String Quintet in C major, D. 956, 7 p.m., Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court Street, Lynchburg. Easily accessible entrances are located near the Seventh Street parking lots. Performing artists will be Akemi Takayama (violin), Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk (violin), Luca Trombetta (viola), Kelley Mikkelsen (cello), and David Feldman (cello). Free and open to the public.

Find Your Voice '23, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jubilee Family Center, 1512 Florida Avenue, Lynchburg. Women, listening, talking and sharing. Have you ever wanted to say something, and no one was around to listen? Find Your Voice

Midnight Express Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Parker/Barrow Project, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. The cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m. The Parker/Barrow Project is a Country Grunge Band based out of the City of Music – Nashville, Tennessee. It is the latest project to be produced by Drummer/Song Writer Dylan Turner and features the powerfully raw vocal dominance of Lead Singer and Front Woman extraordinaire Megan Kane. This project is what Turner and Kane consider to be an essential rebranding of their previous endeavor together known as The 81 Run. The couples background in Rock, Blues, Soul and Funk make for an eclectic mix of raw emotion that makes their brand of music unmistakably and distinctively their own.

Poetry and Literature Night, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Rapunzel's Coffee and Books, 924 Front Street, Lovingston. Rapunzel's Poetry and Literature Night is back again as a quarterly feature. For those who wish to read or recite, sign up with host Marian Pearce at 7:30 p.m.. Come prepared to share and listen to local writers of all genres and ages. This is an eclectic evening of diverse work guaranteed to foster creativity in readers and audience alike. The evening takes off at 8pm and this is a free community event.

Jan. 28

Bedford Cares Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to noon at 20370 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Lots of spring and Valentine items, furniture, small appliances, children's items, books, collectibles, lamps, linens, wall decor, plants, mirros, clothing and more. There will even be adoptable kittens on site. All money raised will benefit the Trap, Neuter, and Return of feral cats in the community by Bedford Cares.

Letter Crafting, Coloring, and Cookie & Recipe Exchange, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Library. Snacks and drinks will be provided, but remember to bring your best homemade cookies and recipes to share! Participants must be ages 12+.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980's.

Comedy@720, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 720 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Come enjoy the 720Experience at Comedy@720. Food and drinks available for purchase next door at Mission House Coffee. To register, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/comedy-720.

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Bell Avenue Blues, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Bell Avenue Blues is back at Rivermont BierHaus. Come on down to enjoy great blues with a side order of delicious burgers and cold bier!

Daniel E. Johnson LIVE, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials lasting until 6 p.m. Cover is $10. The influence of South Georgia and blue-collar work ethic can be heard in the storytelling lyrics of Daniel’s past projects. His undeniably authentic voice brings to life his unique perspective as a singer/songwriter. Daniel connects with his audience by combining a classic country sound with a new era twist, ultimately carving out his own lane for an edgy musical experience.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.

January Monthly Motor-Scooter Ride, 2 to 5 p.m. at Mi Patron Mexican Restaurant, 4925 Boonsboro Rd., Lynchburg. The Vespa Club of Lynchburg invites you to its monthly ride. Come with a full tank of gas and ready to ride. A post-ride social always follows.

Songwriter's Showcase, 2 to 5 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Come on by and share those original songs or just hangout and have a beer. Whichever, you won't be disappointed!

Karaoke with DJ Liz, 6 to 9 p.m. Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Karaoke is at Three Roads Brewing. Come out and sing like an idol. Or Drink enough to think you sound like one. Fun either way.

Guest Artist Recital: Soyeon Kate Lee, piano, 7:30 p.m. at Randolph College, 2500 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lauded by the New York Times as a pianist with "a huge, richly varied sound, a lively imagination and a firm sense of style," and by the Washington Post for her "stunning command of the keyboard,” Korean-American pianist Soyeon Kate Lee will perform a recital in dedication of The Edwin H. and Elaine Dahl St. Vincent Music Fund. Lee is a member of the piano faculty at The Juilliard School and the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Admission is free. More information: https://bit.ly/3GJTZDo.

Jan. 30

Open Mic at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Every Monday is Open Mic Night. Acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums, (basic) keyboards will be available to respectfully use. If you have a backing track, that can be played too! Come out and jam with us.

Jan. 31

New Lessons From The Holocaust, 12:15 to 2 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College, 3506 Wards Rd., Lynchburg. The CVCC History Club will host modern historian, author, and retired William and Mary University Vice President, William T. Walker, who will present “New Lessons from the Holocaust” on January 31st at 12:15 in the CVCC Multipurpose Room, Merritt Hall. Walker will show how modern scholars reveal new aspects of the Holocaust, warning us that events like it can happen again. Recent outbreaks of ethnic hatred, resurgence of antisemitism, anti-government violence, and a decline in the respect for law mirror the conditions that led to Hitler’s rise to power. Current events make it essential that Americans better understand the Holocaust to avoid repeating this tragic chapter in world history. This event is free to the public.

Feb. 1

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

XLR8 STEM Academy Information Session 2023, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College, 3506 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Meeting will begin in Merritt Hall Multipurpose Room. This is a great opportunity for current 10th graders and parents to see what the XLR8 STEM Academy has to offer students interested in STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math), Health Science and Cyber Security Technology. Students can specialize their senior year in one of four areas: Mechatronics/Engineering; Biotechnology; Health Science; and Cyber Security. Parking is available in Lots 1, 2 or 3 at Central Virginia Community College. Attending the event provides students and parents/guardians the opportunity to learn more about the XLR8 STEM Academy, meet current STEM Academy students and talk with them about their experience at the STEM Academy. Please contact Susan Cash at 434-832-7731 or Lora Eborn at 434-832-7651 if you have questions.

Feb. 2

J. Bliss & Joshua Ryan, 7:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. J Bliss comedic style is thought provoking dealing with everyday observations and personal experiences which he chooses to find the humor in. Joshua is a New Jersey based comic who has been described as “charismatic and delightfully miserable with his status in life.”

Feb. 3

A.M. Alliance Coffee & Connections presented by Foster Fuels, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites Lynchburg at Liberty Univ., 3320 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. What better way to start your Friday morning? Jump-start your day initiating new relationships, exchanging business cards and enjoying fresh-brewed coffee at A.M. Alliance Coffee & Connections. You’ll need to bring plenty of business cards and be prepared to ignite your network, customer base and brand. Free for Alliance Members; General Admission $25. This event is held the first Friday of every month, except July.

The 91st Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Residents within a 35-mile radius of Lynchburg, at least 16 years old, are invited to submit original 2- and 3-dimensional art for the Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show. Acceptable media: drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and assemblage, completed in past three years. Works must not have won awards in Lynchburg Art Club (LAC) shows or Lynchburg Art Festival. For more information, visit https://lynchburgartclub.org/georgia-morgan-art-show.

Art@720 presents Artists For Humankind, 6 to 10 p.m. at 720 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Artist Ryan Lynch and Camille Camm present "Artists For Humankind", an ART@720 event to benefit Lynchburg's Humankind organization. A dozen of the area's most exciting artists coming together to sell their art with a portion of the proceeds going to support services and programs at Humankind Lynchburg. Food, bar and live musical performances. Admission is free.

The Pinschers, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Kevin Daniel LIVE, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. The cover is $10. Two decades of playing saxophone, piano, guitar, drums, bass, and singing had prepared Daniel to record and perform his own original music, while the sudden loss of his mother and stepfather provided the motivation to proceed with his dream. In 2018 Daniel released his second EP ‘Myself Through You’ to critical acclaim, with almost 200,000 views on the music video for the EP’s title track. Daniel released his third project and debut full length album in 2019.

Y2K Trivia Night, 9 p.m. at Liberty University, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Come to the LaHaye Event Space for Y2K Trivia Night. 6 People to a Team. Prizes for round winners.