April 11

“Aging in Your Community” seminar, 10 a.m. to noon at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. The event is in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association — Central and Western Virginia Chapter. The event will provide a platform for seniors in the Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg areas to hear from expert panelists on resources, services, and programs available to them. This free event consist of a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session where seniors can ask questions and receive feedback from the panelists. Audience members will be able to provide feedback and share their experiences with resources and services in the community. To register please visit https://tinyurl.com/utyxe8kh or call (800) 272-3900.

April 12

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Kids of all ages (and their parents/caregivers) are welcome to drop in for our Family Craft Day programs. The Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy in Motion will be here with their own awesome art and craft projects to share. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

April 13

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday by spending the day at his beloved retreat. Explore the octagonal villa and grounds. Try your hand at colonial-era games such as ball and cup, quoits and rolling hoops; make a birthday card for the president; and enjoy a gourmet birthday cupcake from Kissed Cupcakes. You may even catch a glimpse of the guest of honor, Thomas Jefferson himself, as portrayed by Bill Barker, who will be on hand to greet well-wishers and welcome them to his home. All birthday activities are included with regular admission rates.

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

April 14 to 29

Smoke on the Mountain, at the Renaissance Theatre in Lynchburg. The spring musical tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday night gospel sing at a country church in the Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played by the Sanders family, a traveling group attempting to make their return to performing after a five year hiatus. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. By the evening’s end, the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/

April 14 to 15

Academy Youth Theatre presents Junie B. Jones, Jr., 7 p.m. April 14 and 2 p.m. April 15, at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Academy Youth Theatre students ages 8-14 present their performance of Junie B. Jones Jr. Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends — and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament, and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting. Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones Jr. will capture your heart — just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

April 14

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi’s slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn’t restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Venue @ 720 Presents Stand Up Comedy Night, 7 p.m. at 720 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The Stand Up Comedy Night is bringing in two comedians out of Denver, CO. Edward Bell is a stand up comedian originally from rural eastern Iowa, now living in Colorado. He is a regular at the Comedy Works in Denver, CO. Ben Dailey is a comedian based out of Denver, Colorado. He has performed in clubs and venues all around the Midwest including Comedy Works, The Comedy Fort, Boss’ Comedy Club and The Loony Bin. Tickets to the event cost $15. Tickets can be purchased at: https://lynchburgcomedy.eventbrite.com/

Bluegrass Concert: Mountain Highway Trio & Rocky Bottom Grass, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Admission is $15 non members, $13 members. Concessions will be available.

April 15

Indoor Yard Sale, 7 a.m. to noon, at Amelon United Methodist Church, 220 Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights. Bargains galore! Half price sale begins at 11 a.m.

Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 Izaak Walton Park Road, Amherst. This is open to the public. Don’t like pancakes, we have you covered. We will also be offering breakfast sandwiches and plates. Contact Patty HIll via email at iwll.p.e.a.committee@gmail.com for more information or to pre-order.

Lynchburg Arbor Day Celebration, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums & Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. The event kicks off with a welcome from our Executive Director Denise McDonald, then move into tree planting demonstrations, walking tours of our Arboretum and tree collection with Lynchburg City Arborist Nicholas Meyer, climbing demonstration with Ferro Felling, and more! This event is hosted in partnership with the Lynchburg Tree Stewards, and the Department of Public Works. It is free and open to the public.

Vibe Fest, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. CVCC will host its 2nd annual Vibe Fest. This event is free. This is a public event. Mental Health and community resources, kids activities, outdoor art gallery, food, mindfulness arts and crafts for all ages, yoga on the lawn, and live music.

Pollination Station, 11 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Come learn all about pollinator homes with the Bedford Area Master Gardeners. In this session, you will learn: what a pollinator garden is, why they are important, how to create your own, and more. Everyone who attends will also have the opportunity to make their own Seed Bomb to help get their pollinator garden started. We will also be raffling off a Butterfly House to one lucky participant. Registration is required and space is limited.

Senior and Not Quite So Senior BINGO, 11 a.m. at the Forest Library. What better way to spend a Saturday than by shouting BINGO at the Forest Library! This program is for adults ages 50+. Prizes and Refreshments are provided! Space is limited so registration is required. Go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/event/senior-and-not-quite-so-senior-bingo-1 or call (540) 425-7002 to reserve your spot. Sponsored by the Friends of the Forest Library.

Piney River Mini Triathlon/Mini Biathlon, 11:30 a.m. Race participants may choose to either run, paddle, and bike, OR run and bike short distances along the Piney River. Registration and info at: http://www.nelsoncountyva.org/PRTriath/

Lecture: The Beautification of Paris by Dr. Chris Smith, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mosaic Church 2323 Memorial Ave Suite 19, Lynchburg (lower level of the Plaza). This FREE lecture is sponsored by The Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg. There will be a social hour (please bring a snack to share) from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. Dr. Chris Smith’s lecture (in English) will be from 6:30-7:30pm. Anyone who is interested in learning more about the beautification of Paris is welcome. For more information, www.aflynchburg.org

April 17

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

April 18

Lynchburg Garden Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest in his letters and journals. The recently completed restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

Anime Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Tweens and teens ages 9-14 are welcome to attend the monthly Anime Club. Join us as we watch age-appropriate anime trailers and clips, try various Japanese snacks, create anime-themed crafts, and more! No preregistration required; first come, first served. Parents do not attend. Please visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 20 participants.

STOMP, 7:30 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP: the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Tickets range from $30 – $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Trio Zimbalist, 7:30 p.m. at Wimberly Recital Hall, Randolph College, 2500 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg. Tickets: $35 for adults; students free. Members of Trio Zimbalist are all distinguished alumni of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. In demand across Europe and the U.S. as soloists, chamber musicians, and recitalists, they form an inimitable ensemble with repertoire spanning Romantic masterworks to today’s most lauded composers. For more information please phone (434) 515-1837

April 20

April 21 to 22

Miscast Broadway: Dinner and a show, at Tresca on 8th, 724 Commerce St. Tickets are limited and MUST be purchased in advance. Visit www.wolfbane.org for details.

April 21

April 22

2nd Annual Poker Run, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg. Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association®, Lynchburg Ridge Riders. All motorcycles welcome. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. Last bike out at 11 a.m. and last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Motorcycle and rider: $20, passenger: $10. Each registration includes armband for meal. Breakfast food available for purchase from Roy’s Burger & Grill at Harley Davidson Lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16 outside pavilion Free lunch with registration armband – Additional armbands $10. All proceeds to benefit Local Veterans & Veterans Organizations. Meet & Greet on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hill City Pub 4017 Wards Rd, Lynchburg.

Paper Shredding & Sidewalk Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Bring your confidential papers and shreddables for secure disposal by 1st Choice Shredding. You can support the Library while recycling safely. Shredding: $10 per large bag or box (“large bag” = standard trash bag; “box” = standard size paper box, approx. 15 x 12 x 10 inches). For the book sale, Prices vary; books will be available to purchase in grab bags or individually.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Kids of all ages (and their parents/caregivers) are welcome to drop in for our Family Craft Day programs. The Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy in Motion will be here with their own awesome art and craft projects to share. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Pollination Station, 11 a.m. at the Montvale Library. Come learn all about pollinator homes with the Bedford Area Master Gardeners. In this session, you will learn: what a pollinator garden is, why they are important, how to create your own, and more! Everyone who attends will also have the opportunity to make their own Seed Bomb to help get their pollinator garden started! We will also be raffling off a Butterfly House to one lucky participant. Registration is required and space is limited.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, noon to 7 p.m., at Lynchburg City Stadium. The 12th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival will feature more than 10 wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at www.lynchburgwineandmusicfestival.com.