Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Dec. 19

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Dec. 20

The Christmas Bells are Ringing, 7 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Free admission and no tickets required. Donations accepted.

Dec. 21

Christmas Wednesday Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market, 1219 Main Street. Last chance to stock up on favorite local treats before Christmas. There will be a selection of farmers and producers with fresh baked breads, desserts, meats, and anything else you need to add to your holiday dinner spread.

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace. Event by Lynchburg's Underground Movie Club. Please join us for our traditional holiday screening of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, Mystery Science Theater 3000 style.

Dec. 22

Christmas Camp with Misfitz Art Camp Crew, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 194 Second Street, Amherst. The camp features crafts, art, games and snacks for ages 5 to 10 years old. The cost is $40 per student. Sign up in advance at bit.ly/sschristmascamp.

Dec. 23

Christmas Open House Celebration, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Dec. 31

New Years Eve Party, 12 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Come during the day on New Years Eve for a prize-filled ping pong ball drop.

New Year Celebration w Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 9 p.m. to midnight at Rivermont BierHaus. Celebrate the New Year with Lilly Stargazer Band.

Jan. 1

GLOC FROTY (first ride of the year), 1 p.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre. Event by Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists (GLOC). Burn off those holiday calories and begin 2023 with a great start with the first ride of the year. Meet at Snowflex parking lot. If the Snowflex parking lot is locked, we will meet at the lower parking lot (Askew Rd). The riders will be broken into groups: a fast group for those looking for a workout, good distance (10+ miles) at a tempo pace, an intermediate group that is 6-8 miles and hits the "fun" stuff and a "Beginner-ish" group that uses the flatter trails and short on miles. The ride will last one to two hours. Please dress warm and bring water. Helmets and GLOC waivers are required.

Jan. 10

Protect Yourself Against Scams and Fraud, 7 p.m. at the New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.

Jan. 14

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Jan. 16

Jan. 25

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you're new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you're sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you'll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 28

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980's.

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hote, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.

Feb. 4

30th Annual Pot of Gold, 7 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Rd. Bedford.

The Music of Sam Cooke, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, was a pioneer of what we have now come to know as SOUL MUSIC. Bradd Marquis performs his songs in a show that entertains and narrates a historical time loaded with lessons about life, self-empowerment, and social change that are still relevant and necessary. Tickets range from $19 to $78. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 5

Central Virginia Weddings Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m. at 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Consult with the region’s top wedding industry professionals and gather everything you need for your big day – from venue, entertainment and planning to decor, honeymooning and so much more. See what’s trending, enjoy live entertainment and have the chance to win BIG giveaways at the region’s best bridal show. For more information, visit vabridal.com/2023-central-virginia-wedding-showcase. Tickets are $5 in advance.

Feb. 11

Animation Festival 2023, noon, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios as we host an Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Enjoy activities in the lobby prior to the event, including photos with classical characters, themed concessions/merchandise, and more! Grab a plush theatre seat and enjoy classic Disney cartoons. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are FREE but are limited. General Admission seating is available on the day of the event. We encourage patrons to bring a can food item in support of the Knights of Columbus to this free community event. Tickets are free but should be reserved. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 18

Feb. 20

Feb. 22

Feb. 25

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. “Laissez Foure" led by Ken Matthews Jaramillo, is a New Orleans-inspired jazz quartet focusing on music from 1920 through the 1950's.