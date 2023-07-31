Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 1

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Aug. 2

Upstage Yourself — The works of Richard L. Rose, 7 p.m. Author-composer Richard L. Rose will bring some of the many characters from his books and operas to Amherst for a visit and a last casting call. For takeaways, he will also bring poetry, stories, librettos and recordings of previous performances. See his blog at frameshifts.com and author site on Amazon — amazon.com/richardrose. Admission is free; please register as seating is limited. Reserve seating: tinyurl.com/tixnightcaps. This event is presented by Second Stage Amherst and Amherst Glebe Arts Response with support from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.

Aug. 3

Computer 101 class: Basic Photo Editing, 1 p.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake. Learn how to edit your photos on your computer. Crop, resize, change the saturation, convert to black and white, and more. For beginners. Must be able to use the mouse. Registration is required, please go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

Aug. 4

Pack the Bus — School Supply Drive with BCPS, Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart, noon to 6 p.m. at Bedford Walmart. Bedford County Public School in collaboration with Bedford County Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart are gathering school supplies for students in need for the upcoming school year.

Aug. 4 and 6

“Nightcaps,” 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Aug. 6. “Nightcaps” is a new musical drama by lyricist C. Brooke Vandervelde and composer Richard L. Rose, presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage Amherst. This production is set at a fictional small college in the present, with flashbacks to 1910 and 1940. As five friends conduct research in the college archives, the incidents they encounter come to life on the stage, challenging the students’ understanding of themselves. What’s past is prologue, they find, in elemental issues of sexuality and race. But when power defines the narrative, truth about the past can be hard to find, and even harder to face. Richard Rose’s vibrant score brings the script to life with soaring melodies, complex rhythms and sweet jazz. Sensitive themes include physical assault and miscarriage. To preview the script, visit nightcaps.show. Tickets are $12 for advance purchase and $15 at the door. This show is presented by Second Stage Amherst and Amherst Glebe Arts Response, with support from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.

Aug. 5

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us the first Saturday of every month to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. All ages are welcome, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Aug. 6

Dr. John Lowe, Organ Recital, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, corner of 7th and Court streets, Lynchburg. Lowe, a Lynchburg native will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

Aug. 11

Dog Days of Summer Benefit Concert, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at SML Pavilion, 1123 Celebration Ave. Moneta. Music from nationally recognized traditional singer songwriter, folk rock artists Friction Farm and Tret Fure. Food and drinks sold onsite. No outside food allowed. Rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Bedford Humane Society. Ticket donations: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $30 VIP section — glider seats at the front of stage; and free for children younger than 12. Tickets donations can be made in advance at https://smlpavilion.com/events/dog-days-of-summer-benefit-concert/.

Aug. 14

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month they will be discussing “The Ship of Brides” by Jojo Moyes. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Aug. 17

Everclear in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. ‘90s alt-rock band Everclear will perform. For more information about the event, visit academycenter.org.

Paper Orbs: A DIY Workshop, 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us this evening for a fun night of arts and crafts. Watch as your hands take paper from 2D to 3D as you make and decorate your own paper orb. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Ages 12 and older. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Aug. 19

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Are you up for an adventure? Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through the grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation, encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages.

Aug. 23

Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival “FANTASTIC FUSIONS,” 7 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. All of the festival concerts are free.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label’s legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the ‘80s and ‘90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Stylin & Profilin — The History of Black Barbers & Beauticians in Lynchburg, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg. Much like today, the barber and beauty shops of yesteryear were social and community hubs. Throughout history, they did a lot more than cut hair — they were often on the frontlines of the civil rights movement, they served as a safe place for people to exchange information and ideas, and they even pulled teeth and performed other minor surgeries. Tour the grounds with historian Angelica Walker as she explores the history of Lynchburg’s beloved Black barbers and beauticians, and learn more about those buried at Old City Cemetery. Tickets are $10.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Avoca Museum’s Annual Harvest/Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Avoca Museum, 1514 Main St., Altavista. Indulge in a celebration of nature’s bounty and the finest wines at Avoca Museum’s Annual Harvest/Wine Festival. Join us for a day of exquisite flavors, delightful entertainment and unforgettable memories. There will be a wine tasting extravaganza, gourmet food delights, live music and entertainment, harvest activities and demonstrations, artisan crafts and local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the bounties of the season and raise your glass to life’s simple pleasures. Tickets will be sold at the door: $20 entry and tasting — 21 and older; $15 non-tasting — ages 13 and older; $5 for children — ages 6 to 12; free for children younger than 5.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

Oct. 3

The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands — a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse” as well as more recent and exploratory fare such as 2012’s “Glad All Over.” Tickets range from $25 to $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 7

Jefferson & Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Experience the passion and ideals that inspired a revolution and the birth of a new nation through the eyes of Thomas Jefferson and his good friend, fellow revolutionary and political rival, John Adams, and Adams’ wife, Abigail. Join Poplar Forest for a special performance of “Jefferson & Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg” at the historic Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Presented in one performance only. Tickets for “Jefferson & Adams” are $35 for adults (18 and older); $20 for youth (ages 17 and younger, and college students with student ID) plus taxes and fees; reservations are suggested.

Oct. 8

Son of a Gun: A Guns ‘N Roses Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St., Lynchburg. Son Of A Gun is the best Guns N’ Roses tribute band on planet Earth. Fronted by Ari Kamin, lead singer of Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, this five-piece rock ‘n’ roll band based in Los Angeles is able to bring a stadium show to any kind of venue. Formed in 2012 in Argentina, they took advantage of the experience gained in years of touring the United States and quickly became the hottest band in L.A. Closing the lineup are Johnny Mayo on lead guitar, Jimmie Romero on rhythm guitar, “Chotas” on bass and Tom Gold on drums. Tickets range from $20 to $55. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 13 to 14

Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. An amateur archaeologist known to have studied Native American material culture, Thomas Jefferson would surely be fascinated by the more than 300,000 artifacts found on the Poplar Forest grounds since 1986. Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation, including a rare up-close look at some of the artifacts in the Poplar Forest Archaeology Lab. Admission is $25; reservations are encouraged as spots on the tour are limited.

Oct. 13

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Chamomile and Whiskey, at Academy Center of the Arts. Chamomile and Whiskey make connections between people — they did it with their name, and they’re doing it with their new album, “Sweet Afton.” In the past, the band has been dubbed “mountainous folk rock,” but their combination of complex rhythmic patterns, varied influence of cultural music and multi-utilization of instruments makes them unique, yet relatable, to a number of different genres. But beyond the skill that lies within each player of Chamomile and Whiskey is the band’s ultimate goal: to genuinely engage and have fun with the audience. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Oct. 20

B-The Underwater Bubble Show, 6:30 p.m. at The Academy Center of the Arts’ Historic Theatre. Following your dreams and allowing your inner child to take over for a while is the premise of “B-The Underwater Bubble Show.” Inspired by childhood standards such as “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Peter Pan,” “B-The Underwater Bubble Show” is a modern fairy tale with one major twist. “Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something,” explains co-creator and director Enrico Pezzoli. ”We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don’t always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart.” For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Oct. 21

Fall Harvest Dinner, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. One of America’s first foodies, Thomas Jefferson had a taste for fine wines and gourmet foods. Join the president, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Must be 21 and older. Tickets for the Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 13, due to catering considerations.