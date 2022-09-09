Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 11

2nd Annual Lynchburg Virginia Tribute to The King Festival, Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. This festival will pay tribute to one of the world’s most iconic artists to date, Elvis Presley. Featuring six of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists, accompanied by an eight-piece band and a total of five shows. More info: academycenter.org.

Through Sept. 17

Arsenic and Old Lace, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, historic downtown Lynchburg. Show dates are Sept. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performance on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message for your call to be returned.

Through Sept. 18

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18. A timeless tale of “whodunit,” Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. But a police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests of the Manor. Before he can investigate, one of the guests is killed, starting an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there. One of them is the killer, and another one of them may be next. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls? General admission tickets are $18 and children 12 and under are $12. Tickets may be purchased by calling (540) 586-5881 or https://buytickets.at/littletownplayers/748223.

Through Sept. 24

It Came From Mars by Joseph Zettlemaier, 8 p.m. Sept. 9 with additional performances set for 8 p.m. Sept. 10, 16, 17, and 23, and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Renaissance Theatre, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. It’s October 30, 1938. The members of Farlowe’s Mystery Theatre Hour are in rehearsal for their weekly radio show when they hear an alarming announcement come over the radio – Martians have landed! The actors fly into hysterics, barricading themselves in the studio, not expecting to live to see the next day. Passions ignite, secret identities are revealed and slapstick mayhem ensues when a washed-up director, his drama queen Ex, a wanna-be war hero, a ditzy actress, and a German sound effects wiz all think they are about to be annihilated by men from Mars. Some adult language. Get tickets at https://renaissance.booktix.com/index.php.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Sept. 10

Women’s Leadership in Democracies Conference, 8:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg's Schewel Hall, 1501 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg. The University of Lynchburg and Virginia Humanities will celebrate the life and work of Rosel Schewel with a daylong conference “Women’s Leadership in Democracies." The keynote speaker is award-winning poet and educator Nikki Giovanni. Other presentations and discussions will highlight women’s leadership in politics, business, education, and nonprofit organizations. A full schedule of events will be announced soon. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for students and include continental breakfast, buffet lunch, and a closing reception. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. For more information and to register, visit VaHumanities.org/schewel-women-democracy.

Amherst Depot Pollinator Garden Open House, 9 a.m. to noon at the Amherst County Visitor Center (the Depot). Learn about pollinators with a bee expert, hear speakers discuss Depot history, explore composting, chat with members of Blue Ridge Conservation. Activities for kids. Open to the public.

9/11 Memorial Stair Challenge, 9 a.m. at Monument Terrace, Lynchburg. Freedom Defense Group is hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Challenge at Monument Terrace, climbing the equivalent of 2,071 stairs to honor the sacrifice of FDNY firefighters, PAPD, NYPD, EMS, and all first responders and military who protect us from threats. The challenge equates to 14 times up and down the complete stairs at Monument Terrace. A standard time of completion for this challenge is 45 minutes.

Introduction to dehydrating food, canning meat, and primitive cooking, 9 a.m. to noon. Lyn-Dan Heights Ruritan Club, Lyn-Dan Heights Ruritan Club, 2360 English Tavern Rd., Lynchburg. Learn basics on how to dehydrate food, safely can meat, and how to cook over open fire, use Dutch oven and other options for outdoor cooking as well as how to care for your cast iron cookware.

True Tales of the Strange, Mysterious, and Macabre, 10 a.m. at Grounds in front of Cemetery Center, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Old City Cemetery Historian Michael Hudson invites visitors to explore some of the unpleasant secrets of the past belied by the Cemetery’s natural beauty. Themes of grave robbery, abnormal causes of death, and foul play are just a sampling of reasons that the “good old days” weren’t always so idyllic. Fans of true crime and unsettling tales will find that this tour is something different — and right up their dark alley. (Warning: Some themes discussed — while still a part of our community’s history — might be disconcerting for some visitors.)

3rd Annual Open Farm Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Come out for the 3rd Annual Open Farm Days, featuring alpacas, goats, pigs, miniature donkeys and chickens. Check out the brand new Play Barn with swings, rope tunnel, corn pit, mini hay pyramid, small slide and 40 foot tube slide that takes you into the pumpkin patch. The Happy Hen will be there with delicious homemade pastries and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

43rd annual Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg. Day in the Park is a free family fun day that brings interactive fun for children to ride, explore, and learn. Welcoming crowds from the greater Lynchburg area for decades, Day in the Park aims to create a sense of community and provide safe, fun activities for children and their families. Day in the Park will offer face painting, inflatables/bounce houses, a petting zoo, and pony rides. Performances include: Wild Pickle Press, Lynchburg City Strings, the Sweet Briar College Sweet Tones, the Red Shoes Dance Company, and Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Day in the Park is free to the community and is RAIN or SHINE. For more information please visit http://www.jrleaguelynchburg.org/.

Children's Music Concert at Day in the Park, 10:30 a.m. at 2100 Park Ave, Lynchburg. Join award-winning children’s author, illustrator, and musician, Sara Ernst, for a FREE community performance at Miller Park. Sara’s ukulele performances lead children into a world of nature, imagination, learning, movement, and empowered emotions. Those who attend the concert and visit the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation table will have an opportunity to enter a drawing for a ukulele.

Percival's Island Practice + Cross & Lilly, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverfront Park. Seven Hills is holding it's second ever Percival's Island Practice, holding both rapier and armored practice. After practice the group will have an after practice dinner at Waterdog so RSVPs are encouraged. Loaner gear will be available. The event is free.

Arc Aid Music Festival, noon to 5 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist, 1508 Bedford Ave., Lynchburg. Arc Aid will feature a Food Truck Alley with local cuisine, Kidz Zone with inflatables, face painting and surprise guests, Beer Garden and three amazingly talented and diverse bands. Arc Aid is an event with a purpose — to continue to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kids 14 and under are free. Details at https://arcofcva.org/arc_aid.html.

College Hill Block Party, noon to 3 p.m. at 1101 Floyd St., Lynchburg. Come to the College Hill block party for free food, games, music, inflatables and giveaways.

Avoca Museums Annual Harvest Festival, noon to 6 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Tickets sold at www.avocamuseum.org/harvest-festival or at Miller's Jewelry. Early bird tickets are $25, and $30 at the door. Non-wine tasting tickets cost $15, and children ages 6-12 cost $5, and kids 5 and under get in free. There will be music, food trucks, baked goods, wine, beer, cider, Artesian crafts, a designated children's area with a petting zoo, bouncy house and face painting.

Fire & Wine at JoJo Pizza, 7 p.m. at 1400 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg.

Saturday Salsa Dancing Outside at Three Roads Brewing, 7 to 10 p.m. at 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 for students, military and teachers (pay with cash, Cashapp or Venmo). Lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. with social dancing starting at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Jason Dickerson & The Pinchers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Stargazing at Poplar Forest, 7:30 p.m., at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, the Outreach Coordinator for Belk Astronomical Observatory at the Claytor Nature Study Center at the University of Lynchburg. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson's South Lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person. Tickets are available at www.poplarforest.org/event/stargazing-2022.

Alex Butler, 8 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Alex’s live shows include songs about life, love, beer and heartbreak. His music features country, rock, southern rock, modern country and covers.

Movies on the Hill, 8 p.m. at the The BackYard Forest VA, Movies on the Hill's rescheduled "Field of Dreams." The movie is free.

Sept. 11

Six Year Anniversary Bash, noon to 7 p.m. The Water Dog turns six. Come for a day of beer and wine specials, all-you-can-eat oysters, music by Five Oaks Fire and more.

Talent Night, 5:30 p.m. at Violins & More, 3200 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Violins and More will be hosting talent night where students are welcome to come and perform. The musical selection could be a piece that is polished or even a piece still in the works. Allan Heer will be available to accompany the performance if you wish, and will also be available for a rehearsal, at no cost. You are also welcome to bring your own accompanist or perform unaccompanied. Email violinsmore1@gmail.com your name and the piece you would like to perform

Sept. 12

City Council Candidates Forum, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 900 Church St. Bring your questions for the candidates. Sponsored by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Lynchburg to encourage informed and active participation of citizens in government. LWV does not endorse or support political parties or candidates. Voting begins Sept. 23 at the Registrar's Office, 825 Kemper St.

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its 2022-2023 season. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Sept. 13

Align Before 9 Networking at ElectricCoArt, 8 a.m. at the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Join us before work for an hour of fun, food & fellowship with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members! Registration for this event is not required. Call (540) 586-9401 ext. 103 with any questions.

Sept. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 15

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 16

Friday Jams: Lilly Stargazer, 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest.

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y. The event is $5 to attend, and children two or younger can enter for free. We will have several YMCA activities available for the kids, including a rock wall, gaga ball and nine square in the air. The event features Hot Diggity Dogs Food Truck and will have a beer garden as well including beer, wine and seltzers.

Michelle Motley, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

369 @ The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill in Lynchburg, 8 p.m. 369 is a Nashville recording and based cover band. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy House from 3 to 6 p.m. The cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 17

Opening Day at Layman Family Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1815 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge. Navigate your way through a 10-acre corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkins, and enjoy many activities.

Super Hero Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. Meet favorite Super Heroes, participate in Kids Crafts and get your game on at the game truck. There will be an all ages costume content with prizes at 1 p.m.

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Sept. 18

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at The Miller-Claytor House, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 19

2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Join us for the 2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall. This is your chance to meet this year's candidates and get to know where they stand on the issues and connect with the business community. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org and search events. This event is free for Alliance members and the public, but registration is requested.

Sept. 21

I Saw the Devil, 7:30 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. A secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer through a series of captures and releases in this 2010 release. Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club is a monthly film program hosted by national bronze artist and local film connoisseur, Ken Faraoni. The movies that are shown are cult classics, B movies, golden oldies, and weird indie films. Popcorn and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $8.

Sept. 22

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

The Bzzz in My Backyard: A Beekeeping Presentation, 5:30 p.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Master Gardener and beekeeper Jim Revell will teach us why bees are crucial for our farms and food production; discuss the structure and hierarchy of their hives; and more. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Board of Directors meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com.

Fire & Wine @ the Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.