Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Feb. 24

“History as Power: Racial Reconciliation and Restorative Justice through Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Historic interpreter and advocate Cheyney McKnight and historian Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will share their expertise. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Texas Inn’s Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge, 7 p.m. at the Texas Inn at 422 Main St., Lynchburg. In celebration of National Chili Day, Texas Inn is kicking off “The Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge!” Five contestants will attempt to eat 72 ounces of our world-famous chili in under one hour. The winners will take home a trophy, a commemorative T-shirt, a roll of Tums and a can of Febreze. Losers will have to pay for the chili.

Thursday Night Dancing at The Vibe Studio, 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday, Vibe will have a Beginner and Intermediate lesson followed by some amazing social dancing. No partner necessary. Each month will be a new theme, focusing primarily on Modern, or West Coast, Swing. Intermediate lessons begin at 8:30 p.m., Beginner lessons at 9 p.m. and dancing from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.

Trivia Night at Rivermont BierHaus, 6 to 8 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Drink specials and prizes will be offered for 1st and 2nd place.

Feb. 25

The King’s Singers Concert, 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lynchburg, 1215 VES Road. The King’s Singers are a world-renowned Grammy and Emmy award-winning British a cappella group featuring six male vocalists who are known for their technique, skill and versatility offering a dynamic range of musical pieces. This concert, entitled Songbirds, is part of the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at www.fpcly.org or by calling the church office at (434) 384-6231.

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Rare Form at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Guitar Paul at Fifth and Federal Station, 7 to 10 p.m. at 801 5th St., Lynchburg.

Jerry Wimmer Trio at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Admission is $10 at the door.

Feb. 25 — 27

The Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School’s auditorium in Lynchburg. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Based on the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/wizardofoz.

Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 7 to 10 p.m., 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Dj Break-Fast Reggae & BLACK LIGHT Paint night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old-school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School’s music program.

Brandie Hanks at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Coldest Night of the Year — Miriam’s House, 4 p.m. The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk to raise funds to support vulnerable families and individuals — those experiencing hurt and homelessness. Miriam’s House has a 28-year history of providing housing and support to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia. Our homeless response programs provide homes and restore dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors. Register at CNOY.COM/LYNCHBURG.







Feb. 27

Gigantic Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society will hold its 9th annual gigantic indoor yard sale. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Opening Weekend Day of Fun at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Book talk is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features “Escape from Monticello” by Steven K. Smith. The book is the eighth in The Virginia Mysteries, his series for young readers. Intrigued by the description of a lost collection and missing treasure described in letters discovered in a mysterious journal, Smith’s protagonists Sam, Derek and Caitlin discover that the letters were written by Thomas Jefferson’s granddaughters and set out to solve the mystery. History Candy Talk will be from noon to 2 p.m. and will discuss chocolate, sugar sticks, molasses candy and caramels. Join Susan Benjamin, the founder of True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for a look at the sugary confections enjoyed during the time of the American Revolution while sampling some of their favorite flavors from your own candy-tasting bag. Throughout the day will be family-friendly activities such as quill pen writing, archaeology demonstrations and games like hoop rolling, cup and ball, mancala and more. For more information or tickets, visit www.poplarforest.org/event/opening-weekend-day-of-fun.