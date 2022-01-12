Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 13 — 16

Alice in Wonderland by Cavalier Theatre, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14 and 15; and 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.cavaliertheatre.com. Enjoy a modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

Jan. 14

Daddy & Daughter paint night, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Daddy & Daughter paint night is an evening for fathers and daughters of all ages. Tickets are $5 for adult and $2 per child and tickets can be purchased and donated to others. Tickets include: two child-sized canvases, four free rocks, one adult-sized canvas to paint together, one polaroid photo of paint night together, free hot chocolate and a flower.

ON3 rocks The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. ON3 brings ‘70’s through ‘00’s rock favorites for a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

One Take Band Taking Over The 1727, 8 to 11 p.m., Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727.

Jan. 15

Star Wars Trivia, 7 p.m. at Mission House Coffee at 722 Commerce St. in Lynchburg. Test your Star Wars knowledge. Teams are a maximum of five people. The winning team receives a $25 gift card to Mission House.

Group Fitness Sampler Demo Day, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Jamerson Family YMCA, at 801 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg. The demo day includes 30 minutes of each format: 8:30 to 9 a.m. BodyPump; 9 to 9:30 a.m. BodyCombat; 9:30 to 10 a.m. Barre; 10 to 10:30 a.m. Cycle; 10:30 to 11 a.m. Power Yoga; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Zumba. Earn a ticket for each class attended for a chance to win one raffle prizes.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show. The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), Nic Johns as John McVie (The Motels & Ben Lee). Tickets range in price from $14 to $72. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at-home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. For more information, contact the box office in advance by phone at (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.

The Pete Turpin Band, 8 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill in Lynchburg.

BlackByrd ROCKS The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. BlackByrd plays ‘60s rock to the present. There is a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

Jan. 20

Commerce & Cocktails Presented by Member One FCU, 4 to 6 p.m. Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristaurante, 4327 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg.

Jan. 21

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a ‘90’s-2010’s Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. Coyote West band members are: Calvin Gibson, guitar, vocals; Thomas Marple, drums; Roy Vest, bass guitar. There’s a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

Enchanted Trail: Our Fairy Good Friends, 11 a.m. to 4:10 p.m., at the Timbrook Library at 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. The mischievous gnomes are back with even more of their magical fairy friends! Walk the trails behind Timbrook Library as you read a story about this gaggle of silly characters. Complete a scavenger hunt along the way, and keep your eyes peeled for gnome homes and fairy doors. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and wear sensible shoes.

Jan. 22

Academy Animation Festival, noon to 4:30 p.m. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Fletcher Studios for the Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Activities in the lobby include photos with classical characters, Betty Boop/Popeye-inspired temporary body art, and make your own flipbook. Enjoy classic Fletcher Studios cartoons in the theater. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are free but must be reserved at academycenter.org. Tickets are limited to the first 600 patrons. Film features: “Popeye the Sailor vs Sinbad the Sailor,” “Betty Boop Poor Cinderella,” “Superman vs the Mechanical Monster,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Heritage Invitational, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage High School at 3101 Wards Ferry Road in Lynchburg.

Jan. 23

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel on Church Street in Lynchburg. Brides and their guests can visit with more than 50 of the areas best wedding professionals, sample amazing food and cakes and enter to win some of the fabulous door prizes. Brides who register to attend will receive free admission. Guests are $10.

Jan. 26

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts on Main Street in Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session, this one featuring composer Duke Ellington, will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants.

Jan. 27

River Ridge Kid’s Club, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. This month’s Kids Club activity is a Weather DIY Rain Gauge. Children can build their own rain gauge and become a meteorologist while discovering all about weather. River Ridge Kids Club with Amazement Square is a free, fun and educational children’s program for ages 3 to 5 and is held the last Thursday of each month at the Center Court neat the grand fireplace.

Jan. 28

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House Coffee, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. The cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 with a current student ID. Lessons begin at 8 p.m., with social dancing starting at 9 p.m. No partner is required. The recommended attire is dressy casual, but flip flops are not recommended. For more information, contact www.lynchburgsalsa.com, or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Jan. 29

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Feb. 4

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Christian Q. @Hot Shots, 7 p.m. 13360 Booker T Washington Highway, Moneta. Christian Quesenberry, local SML singer/songwriter is returning to the Hot Shots stage, covering a variety of genres and music styles.

The Jared Stout Band @ The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country band based out of southwestern Virginia. Formed in 2018, they became an area favorite winning the 2020 Rockn to Lockn competition. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit www.thejaredstoutband.com.

Feb. 5

For Those About To Rock and Get Trick’d @The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. For Those About to Rock is a Virginia-based AC/DC tribute playing all the hits, concert favorites, and enough deep cuts to keep even the biggest fan happy. Tickets are $10 at the door, starting at 7 p.m. Get Trick’d is a Tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s, Cheap Trick.

Day of Play, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. Day of Play is for children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Children are asked to bring swimwear, comfortable clothing and running shoes. There will be a giveaway and raffle, and a meal will be provided. Transportation is available and registration is required at ymcacva.org.

Feb. 11-27

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11 to 13, 18 to 20 and 25 to 27. James River Theatre will bring to life William Shakespeare’s classic, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special guest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

Feb. 16

Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA — Lynchburg. For more information, contact Leanne Washburn, Healthy Living director, at leannewashburn@ymcacva.org.

Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion® – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dj Break-Fast Reggae & black light paint night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old-school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School’s music program.

March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience NIGHTRAIN & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the ‘70’s and ‘80’s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Drum Tao, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Drum Tao showcases the world’s foremost male and female performers in Japanese taiko drumming. Hailed for its fiery and athletic drumming routines, the group performs with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, spanning handheld snare drums to Odaiko drums that can weigh up to three tons. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $60. For more information, visit academycenter.org/health-safety-guidelines/.

March 5

King of the Mountain, 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre in Lynchburg. The King of the Mountain course is a single-track, one-mile course straight up Liberty Mountain. The race will start at Snowflex following Falwell Road, and the finish will be located at the very top of Snowflex, featuring 1,000 feet of elevation change.

March 10-April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical runs for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 19

CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel in downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse or neglect.

March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, also will prove to the audience this style of music still is firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

April 1 — 9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre’s 40th anniversary season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises “Anything can happen if you let it.” Masks are required for all performances.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a nonprofit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods and assorted beverages.