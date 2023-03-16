Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through March 30

Student Youth Art Month, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Second Stage, 194 Second St. Amherst. Ongoing exhibit of artworks selected from all Amherst County Public Schools.

Through April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

Through April 3

Adult Softball. There are two leagues offered, Men’s Church (Mondays) and Coed Church Leagues (Fridays). Teams looking to participate will be required to fill out some paperwork that can be emailed at recreation@co.campbell.va.us or dropped off at the Rustburg office, 34 Rails End Lane. The fee for each team is $385.00.

March 16

Open Jam and Art, 6:30 p.m. at Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Come hang out and watch a block of Music Videos / request your favorite music videos while you free flow paint in our upstairs gallery. Please Donate canned goods or new socks. For more information, visit Mhota.org

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Happy Hour is from noon to 6 p.m. and karaoke starts at 8 p.m.

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Craft Beer Cellar Lynchburg, 3813 Wards Road, Unit #6, Lynchburg. Bring your friends for trivia every first and third Thursday. Prizes to the winners and awesome craft beer for you while our quizmaster stumps you.

March 17

BlackByrd Medicine Rocks Big Lick for St. Patrick’s Day, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill in Lynchburg. Big Lick is the place to be for St. Paddy’s Day. Bring all your peeps, wear green and let’s get the weekend started with a bang.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Kids of all ages (and their parents/caregivers) are welcome to drop in for our Family Craft Day programs. The Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion will be here with their own awesome art and craft projects to share. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Project Management at the Pub, 4:30 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Are you a practicing project management professional? Interested in the profession? Entrepreneur? Or are you a business wanting to connect with local talent? Come for an evening of networking, tasty local brews, and an informative discussion on the profession of project management.

FriYay Cheers at Avoca Museum, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Come celebrate St. Patricks's Day with us. Wear your green! Bring your lawn chair. We have great music by Pleading the 5th. A food truck will be available. Beer will be available to purchase. Tickets are sold at the door. $5 admission.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Prerelease, 6 p.m. at Dragon Fire Games, 3102 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. We are having our Scarlet and Violet Prerelease. We hope you can make it out to try the new set and crack some packs.

All-Stars Jazz Night, 6:20 p.m. at 720 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Donna Kay sings, with Lew Taylor on keys, Bob Bowen on bass, Malcolm Dendtler on percussion and special guests. Table and lounge seating. Food and beverage menu available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Zach Burnette Band at The Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Voted best band of Lynchburg 2021, Zach Burnette Band has you covered with live music and entertainment at The Clubhouse. Country, Rock, Sing-a-longs, and requests. Happy hour from noon to 6 p.m., with showtime starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

St Patrick's Day with Andrew Beverly & Will Casler, 8 to 11 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus. Join us for a St Patrick's Day Celebration with Andrew Beverly and Will Casler. Great musik while enjoying delicious food and cold bier.

March 18

Used Book Sale, 9 a.m. to noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg. Proceeds to local Charities. Cash only.

St. Paddy's Day 5K, 11 a.m. in Downtown Lynchburg. Run or Walk the St. Paddy's Day 5K and provide help, healing, and hope to our community. This 5K is presented by Park View Community Mission. Our start and finish is next to the Water Dog Restaurant at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. This event is race #1 of the 2023 Lynchburg Road Runners Race Series. To register, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/ParkViewPaddysDay5K.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash with BigFoot County, 11:30 a.m. at The Water Dog in Lynchburg. Come for a full day of Irish cheer, brews, food, and jams with BigFoot County and special guests. Feel free to bring a lawn chair for this free show. Rain or shine. Dreamcatcher begins at 12:30 p.m. with BigFoot County starting at 3 p.m.

Opening Weekend Trail Hike, 1 p.m., at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. The natural beauty of the landscape at Poplar Forest captivated Thomas Jefferson. In fact, he compiled much of the material for his only book, Notes on the State of Virginia, when he decamped to Poplar Forest to elude British capture in 1781. Join Dr. Eric Proebsting, the director of archaeology and landscapes, for an afternoon trek through the woodlands and meadows of Poplar Forest. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested.

Leprechaun Games with Liz, 2 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. Liz is back with a new set of games.

Goat Snuggle @ Apocalypse Cidery and Winery, 2 p.m. at Apocalypse Cidery & Winery in Forest. The baby goats are taking over apocalypse Cidery and Winery. Join us for 2 hours of playing, jumping, snuggling and bottle feeding baby goats.

March 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Adult Co-ed Open Gym Volleyball, 7 to 9 p.m. at William Campbell Middle School, 474 William Campbell Drive. Adult co-ed volleyball is being held at the William Campbell Middle School every Monday night beginning at 7 p.m. The open gym volleyball will cost $25.00 for the entire session.

Adult Basketball Open Gym, 7 to 9 p.m. at Brookville Middle School, 320 Bee Drive. Come out on Monday nights for open gym basketball games. The games are on a first come, first play basis. Registration is required! Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the basketball open gym.

March 23

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 24 to 25

Used Book Fair, at Historic Sandusky - University of Lynchburg. All genres of books will be offered. Thousands of books! Civil War, biography, history, fiction, geography, cooking, mystery, coffee table, poetry, local history, military history, and more.

March 24

R.E.S.P.E.C.T – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Tickets range from $30 – $120. Learn more at academycenter.org.

March 25

Bedford Humane Society's Adoption Event and Easter Photos, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. Pet/Child photos with the Easter Bunny $15 each. You will leave with your photo in a display frame and the photographer will email you an enhanced photo that you can print more copies of and share with all your friends and family on social media. Call (540) 586-6100 with questions or for more details.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Rd, Big Island. Featuring - Highland Athletics, Pipes & Drums, Pub Fare & Pub Drinks, Highland Dancers, Celtic Music, and more. Visit the website to learn more: http://bit.ly/3WL2geY.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Matt Howard Band. Matt Howard and band will perform an evening of blues and acoustic songs.

Eli Lev, 6 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. The Maryland-based artist has just completed his epic Four Directions project which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

March 26

Whose Live Anyway? 8 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Tickets range from $20 to $80. Learn more at academycenter.org.

French film les 2 Alfred, 5 p.m. at Randolph College, 537 Leggett Hall. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles, presented by L’ Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg. Free to the public. Appropriate for age 18+ audience. Discussion following film viewing. Find more information at www.aflynchburg.org

March 27

AARP Dinner Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Charley's Restaurant, 707 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Join us at Charley’s Restaurant in their private dining room to enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and their guests. There will not be a sales seminar - just casual talk and socializing with community members like you. We’re re-starting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship, and fun. Each guest will be responsible for their own dinner cost. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on the topics of Brain Health, Caregiving, Senior Fraud, and Purposeful Aging.

Adult Co-ed Open Gym Volleyball, 7 to 9 p.m. at William Campbell Middle School, 474 William Campbell Drive. Adult co-ed volleyball is being held at the William Campbell Middle School every Monday night beginning at 7 p.m. The open gym volleyball will cost $25.00 for the entire session.

Adult Basketball Open Gym, 7 to 9 p.m. at Brookville Middle School, 320 Bee Drive. Come out on Monday nights for open gym basketball games. The games are on a first come, first play basis. Registration is required! Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the basketball open gym.

March 29

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

March 30

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 30 to April 1

Easter Drive Thru, 8 to 9:15 p.m. at the Tree of Life Ministries. The Easter Drive Thru at Tree of Life Ministries will take you on a journey through the Easter story, from Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection. You will be amazed by the depictions of these biblical events, which will transport you back to the time of Christ.

March 31

Homeschool Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. At Homeschool Day, students and their families will participate in special tours, programs, and demonstrations from the Memorial and community partners to learn more about D-Day and what it took to claim victory. Visitors can choose to participate in a guided tour or take a self-guided tour. All tickets include admission to the Memorial for the duration of the event and access to activities and displays. Admission is $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children under 6 are free.