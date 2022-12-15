Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Through Dec. 16

Holiday Candlelight Tours, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. the evenings of Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Step into Christmas past and experience the villa by candlelight while your guide shares true stories gathered from Jefferson’s letters and diaries, about the ways the Jefferson family and their enslaved workers spent the holidays. Find out what foods they may have enjoyed at their holiday meals and how they were prepared. The tour is followed by hot cider and cookies in the Museum Shop where attendees can take advantage of a 10% discount. Holiday Candlelight Tours are sponsored in part by Progress Printing Plus. Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Through Dec. 17

The Twelve Dates of Christmas, 7 p.m. at Randolph College's Wimberly Hall. Don’t miss this hilarious and heartwarming story of holiday dating disasters and delights. Presented by Endstation Theatre Company. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with live holiday music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45: The 14th is a “pay what you will” special performance. For tickets and information visit endstationtheatre.org.

Dec. 15

Commerce & Cocktails, 4 to 6 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. What better way to get an early start on the weekend than to initiate new relationships and exchange information. Make new connections and test out your 30-second commercial. Admission is complimentary for Alliance members.

Uptown Funky Worx, 6 to 9 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill, 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Come out and enjoy our house band. Uptown Fuzzy Worx is a unique band that plays every other Thursday here at Big Lick.

Jodie Davis & Dave Owens, 7 to 10 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. The Dave & Jodie Show is always a great time with blues, rock, folk, jazz and more. Doors open at 3 p.m. with Happy Hour lasting until 6 p.m. Game time specials will be from 6 to 9 p.m. with showtime starting at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Open Jam and Art, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Come hang out and watch a block of music videos and request your favorite music videos while you free flow paint in the upstairs gallery. For more information, visit the Mhota.org.

Trivia Night, 8 to 10 p.m. at the Craft Beer Cellar Lynchburg, 3813 Wards Road, Unit #6, Lynchburg. Bring your friends for trivia every first and third Thursday. Prizes to the winners and awesome craft beer for you while our quizmaster stumps you.

Dec. 16

Enchanted Trail: The Gingerbread Man, 11 a.m. at the Timbrook Library, Campbell County Public Library System, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Oh no! A gingerbread man is loose in the woods! Can you catch the gingerbread man? This month's Enchanted Trail will be a twist on the classic nursery rhyme. Enjoy a whimsical story, decorations, and a scavenger hunt as you walk through a trail in Timbrook Park. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Please select one time slot for your family or group. Be sure to dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour, and sensible shoes are a must! Please note this is a completely outdoor event, and the trail is not stroller friendly. For more information, visit campbellcountylibraries.org/enchantedtrail.

Christmas Cookie Decorating Contest, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Tis the season to let your creativity shine (and get a little messy) showing off your decorating skills with a fun and FREE Christmas cookie decorating contest! Don't miss this chance to take home some delicious treats and enter for a chance to win some great prizes. There is a limit of 10 contestants per age group, so make sure to show up and register! Check our website for more information.

Lynchburg Gingerbread House Challenge, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Miller Center, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Calling all aspiring holiday bakers for a gingerbread house decorating competition. Racing against the clock, each team of three is challenged to channel their holiday spirit to decorate a gingerbread house. Pre-constructed gingerbread house, icing, and candy decorations will be provided along with standard kitchen tools and utensils. Teams may bring items for their own personal decorative flare for presentation. On Saturday, the gingerbread house from each team will be taken to the Community Market. Visitors and staff at the Community Market will vote on the best decorated house. The team with the most votes will win a prize. Voting will end at 1:30 p.m. and teams are welcome to pick up their houses at the Community Market. The team captain must register by Dec. 13.

Gingerbread Bash, 6 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Children and families are invited to join us for a special night celebrating the birth of Jesus. We will build Gingerbread Nativities, sing carols, enjoy a gingerbread house inflatable, 1 hour before and 1 hour after, and other fun surprises. Don't miss it. Please sign up so we know how many kits to plan for https://forms.gle/g21mYJBoHxgABJYD8

The Emmanuel Quartet in Concert, 6:30 p.m. at Lynchburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19 George St., Lynchburg. The Emmanuel Quartet will be providing a Friday evening vespers concert full of music and testimonies.

LNV live at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Last Nights Villain LIVE in Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy Hour lasting until 6 p.m., and showtime starting at 8 p.m. The cover is $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

Mother & Son HOLIDAY craft night & paint night, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. DJ Breakfast will send out good tidings and joy to mother and son as they create a holiday craft and painting with each other. There will be holiday games, and holiday music KARAOKE as well as light desserts and hot chocolate. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit mhota.org.

Dave Owens and Jodie Davis Show, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Dec. 16 to 18

A Christmas Party, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ploughcroft Tea Room. Event by Little Dinner Theater Players. Tickets are available at: little-dinner-theater-players.square.site. Proceeds benefit Miriam's House.

Dec. 17 to 18

Christmas Cantata - "Light! Out Of The Darkness," 7 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Join us as our Adult Celebration Choir presents, "Light! Out of The Darkness." There will be two performances: 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18.

Dec. 17

Riverside Runners Jingle Bell Fun Run, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Runners. With jingle bells on our shoes we'll spread some holiday cheer along Rivermont Avenue. This festive holiday tradition is open to all. Those on Santa's "good" list might even win a door prize. Cookies and hot chocolate served afterward. Run or walk up to five miles. All are welcome. No registration required. The event is free.

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more. Horse-drawn carriage rides available at $3 per person starting at 10 a.m.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Be careful though, don’t let the Grinch steal your treats from you! Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

Christmas Pool Party, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Downtown YMCA. At the Christmas Pool party, kids will participate in a: Snow globe hunt, Snowball fight, Diving for candy canes, and even receive a goodie bag. This event is open to the community. Members are FREE, and non-members are $5 per participant.

Grinchmas, 11 a.m. Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Grab your friends and come to the taproom for a Grinchmas party, where there will be games, music, an Ugly Sweater Contest, featured cocktails and desserts and a visit from the Grinch himself.

Brunch with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Market at Main. Come in for breakfast or lunch at Market at Main and Santa will be available for chatting and photos with your children. Featuring reindeer pancakes.

Big Ole Christmas Party, noon, at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming for a big party. Come for cookies, ornament decorating and tons of Christmas fun.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 2 to 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg. The beloved children’s classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” is coming to Lynchburg. This free show follows six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town's Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.

The Christmas Bells are Ringing, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Please come for some Christmas favorites with the presentation of "The Christmas Bells are Ringing!" Free admission and no tickets required. Donations accepted.

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner with wine pairings catered by Purple Door Catering. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. The menus, which vary each evening, are listed online. Reservations are required, and will be cut off a week before the dinner due to catering considerations. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. BellaDonna Laurabella Owens is an established blues and jazz performer, composer and educator. Donna Kay is a jazz singer, composer and preservationist. With Andy Aeschbacher, bass and Worth Proffitt, drums.

Mom's Night Out, 6 p.m. at The Neighbors Place in Lynchburg, 104 Paulette Cir., Lynchburg.

Marsh Roots Seafood 2nd Annual Oyster Roast, 6:30 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Come for music from Dreamcatcher band, Steamed oysters by Marsh Roots Seafood, and great beer by Three Roads Brewing Company. Oysters will begin being served at 6:30 p.m. Come out for live music, great drinks, and a fantastic family-friendly oyster roast at Three Roads. Ticket purchase includes all you can eat steamed oysters. Drinks sold separately.

Shadows of the 60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s Super Groups, and salutes the legendary male + female stars of Motown such as The Supremes, Marvelettes, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mary Wells, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more. Tickets range from $24 to $58. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Handel's Messiah presented by the Appomattox Community Chorale, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. Make plans to attend the performance of the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah. A beautiful time of music, directly from scripture, performed by the Appomattox Community Chorale under the direction of Dr. Mark Landry.

Dec. 18

Tis the Season: A Holiday Concert, 2:30 p.m. at the Commerce Street Theater. Enjoy a festive holiday concert with us at Commerce Street Theater. Admission is free and donations are welcome. There will be general seating and no reservations for this event.

Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Carols old and new will be sung by St. John’s Choir and Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir. Works by Bédard, Willcocks, Nixon, Rutter, Whitbourn, and others will be featured. An offering will be taken.

Dec. 19

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Dec. 20

The Christmas Bells are Ringing, 7 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Free admission and no tickets required. Donations accepted.

Dec. 21

Christmas Wednesday Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market, 1219 Main Street. Last chance to stock up on favorite local treats before Christmas. There will be a selection of farmers and producers with fresh baked breads, desserts, meats, and anything else you need to add to your holiday dinner spread.

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace. Event by Lynchburg's Underground Movie Club. Please join us for our traditional holiday screening of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, Mystery Science Theater 3000 style.

Dec. 22

Christmas Camp with Misfitz Art Camp Crew, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 194 Second Street, Amherst. The camp features crafts, art, games and snacks for ages 5 to 10 years old. The cost is $40 per student. Sign up in advance at bit.ly/sschristmascamp

Dec. 23

Christmas Open House Celebration, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Dec. 31

New Years Eve Party, 12 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Come during the day on New Years Eve for a prize-filled ping pong ball drop.

New Year Celebration w Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 9 p.m. to midnight at Rivermont BierHaus. Celebrate the New Year with Lilly Stargazer Band.

Jan. 1

GLOC FROTY (first ride of the year), 1 p.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre. Event by Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists (GLOC). Burn off those holiday calories and begin 2023 with a great start with the first ride of the year. Meet at Snowflex parking lot. If the Snowflex parking lot is locked, we will meet at the lower parking lot (Askew Rd). The riders will be broken into groups: a fast group for those looking for a workout, good distance (10+ miles) at a tempo pace, an intermediate group that is 6-8 miles and hits the "fun" stuff and a "Beginner-ish" group that uses the flatter trails and short on miles. The ride will last one to two hours. Please dress warm and bring water. Helmets and GLOC waivers are required.