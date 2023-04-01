Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 3

Adult Softball. There are two leagues offered, Men’s Church (Mondays) and Coed Church Leagues (Fridays). Teams looking to participate will be required to fill out some paperwork that can be emailed at recreation@co.campbell.va.us or dropped off at the Rustburg office, 34 Rails End Lane. The fee for each team is $385.00.

April 1 to 2

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

April 1

Annual Planting Party, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pierce Street Community Garden, 1301 Pierce Street, Lynchburg. The community will include planting summer crops, a neighborhood bbq and discussion of the future of the Calloway Store. For more information, visit www.PierceSt.org.

2023 Point of Honor 5K, 9 a.m. at Point of Honor. The Start/Finish line will be on Jefferson Street near 9th Street in historic downtown Lynchburg and the course runs along the James River and the Blackwater Creek and includes two passes in front of the Point of Honor museum/mansion at A & Cabell Streets. Proceeds from the race go to support organ and tissue donation programs in Virginia. The race is in memory of Korinne Ashley Shroyer, an organ and tissue donor at age 14 in May 2002, who saved the lives of five people and helped countless others enjoy a better quality of life with her donations. https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/PointofHonor5k.

Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord. Vendors, crafts, bake sale, silent auction, afghan raffle, hot dogs and door prizes. Vendors include Tupperware, Paparazzi, Rada Cutlery and more.

Lynchburg Bunny Hop, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Blackwater Creek Natural Area. Hop along trails for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be visiting Lynchburg on the Blackwater Creek Trail and Percival’s Island spreading Easter eggs for all trail users. The bunny will be at the Ed Page Trailhead for photos from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and at Percival's Island from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Easter Egg hunt at Lottie J. Farm, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Lottie J. Farm will have their barnyard open. Admission is $5 per person and ages 3 and under are free! The Play Barn, featuring a bigger corn pit will also be open. Bring your baskets for the Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Happy Hen and her food trailer will be on-site with delicious homemade goodies. Call (540) 586-6100 with questions or for more details.

The Spring Peeper Plunge, 10 a.m. at Holliday Lake State Park. This is your chance to "hop" into Holliday Lake and officially welcome spring. Hosted by the Friends of Holliday Lake State Park Association, individuals, organizations, and businesses are invited to enjoy this family fun day at Holliday Lake State Park. The plunges takes place at 11 a.m., followed by guided hikes, food vendors, and more until 2 p.m. All are welcome. Details can be found on the Facebook Page / Friends of Holliday Lake State Park Association, or by email at friendsofhollidaylake@gmail.com.

Easter Egg Hunt and Free Pictures with the Easter Bunny, noon to 2 p.m. at Avoca Museums & Historical Society, 1514 Main St. Altavista. The event is for children 10 and under. Separate hunts by age groups. Bring your own basket.

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come the first Saturday of each month to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well! We hope to see you there! All ages are welcome, but children under the age of 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

The Eggstreme Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Vendors, games, music, Feats of Strength, and 50,000 candy filled eggs. Please register in advance for this event Impactforest.org. The hunt begins at about 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Matinee - The Fablemans, 3 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Come for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month we will be showing The Fabelmans starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel Labelle, and Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord. Rated: PG-13. Run Time: 2 Hours, 31 Minutes.

Music of Remembrance and Reflection, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg. This marks the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series' final concert of the 22-23 concert year with "Music of Remembrance and Reflection" featuring its Chancel Choir. Attendees can expect an afternoon of beautiful choral music including Mark Hayes' 2013 "Requiem" composed of both English and Latin texts and other Lenten themed songs and anthems. The Chancel Choir will be accompanied by a Lynchburg local wind ensemble. Admission is free and open to all. A voluntary gift-offering will be received at the conclusion of the concert.

TWO for ONE, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Historic Theatre in downtown Lynchburg. A Musical Celebration of Symphony and Opera. Together on stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY, a thrilling evening of orchestral splendor and songful melody brought to you by Opera on the James and the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. Double the excitement as TWO organizations and TWO conductors share the performance! First, orchestral fireworks with Peter Leonard leading the Lynchburg Symphony in famous melodies from Carmen and more. Then the fun increases with David Glover leading the LSO and Opera on the James in Puccini’s hilarious Gianni Schicchi, featuring the beloved aria, O mio babbino caro. It’s TWO SHOWS IN ONE for two hours of music and joy. Don’t miss this unique, one-time event: two of Central Virginia’s largest performing groups join forces to bring you a double delight. Tickets: operaonthejames.org.

Easter Drive Thru, 8 to 9:15 p.m. at the Tree of Life Ministries. The Easter Drive Thru at Tree of Life Ministries will take you on a journey through the Easter story, from Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection. You will be amazed by the depictions of these biblical events, which will transport you back to the time of Christ.

April 3

Bake and Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Big Island Library. Looking for more books to add to your collection, Easter goodies, or baked treats? Come support the Friends of the Big Island Library at the upcoming book sale. Shop used books, spring baskets filled with surprises, and baked goods to help raise money for ongoing events as well as the upcoming Summer Reading Program. Purchase single copies of books or fill up a bag for $5.

April 4

Tick Talk, 6 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Come join us for an informational program presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources all about ticks. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as some tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is not required but please feel free to do so if you would like a reminder email.

Friends of the Amherst County Public Library Annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. at he Amherst location, 382 S. Main Street, Amherst. Come hear all about the Summer Reading Program from Youth Services Librarian Anna Heilman and catch up on all the latest news from our Director, Jacob Etter. Open to the public, refreshments will be served.

Heart of Virginia Beekeepers, 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, 100 Dominion Dr., Farmville. Morgan Roth, PhD, assistant professor of Biology at Liberty University, will speak about Small Hive Beetles. For more information ,call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome.

April 5

Headstone repair, 9 a.m. to noon, at Old City Cemetery, at 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Lynchburg Museum Director and Public Historian Ted Delaney is an expert on historic headstone repair. He, along with volunteers, will be offering a workshop to demonstrate the process, and give attendees an opportunity to get hands-on with historic grave markers. Headstone repair is a critical part of historic preservation. It allows record keepers, historians, genealogists and decedents the ability to learn about the people of the past, and honor them in the future. Tickets are $10, and coffee and donuts will be available for attendees.

April 6

Computer 101 class: Basic Photo Editing, 1 p.m. at the Moneta Library. Learn how to edit your photos on your computer. Crop, resize, change the saturation, convert to black and white, and more. For the beginner. Be able to use the mouse. Registration is required please go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

Tick Talk, 6 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come join us for an informational program presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources all about ticks. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as some tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is not required.

Rachel Beanland: Author Event, The House is on Fire, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Rachel Beanland is the author of the forthcoming novel, The House Is On Fire, which will be published by Simon & Schuster in April 2023. Her debut novel, Florence Adler Swims Forever, was selected as a book club pick by Barnes & Noble, a featured debut by Amazon, an Indie Next pick by the American Booksellers Association, and one of the best books of 2020 by USA Today, among other accolades.

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

April 7 to 8

Dusty's All Star Circus, Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Showtimes are 4:30 and 7 p.m., Friday, April 7; and 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 8. Dusty's All Star Circus features all the classics and charm of an American circus, where there are no stunt doubles nor special effects. Instead, what you’ll find is an action-packed show with the greatest gathering of circus stars performing fantastic feats that are spine-tingling, giggle-making, and just plain fun. Ticket pricing is $15 for children (ages 2-17) and $20 for adults (ages 18+). Lap children under 24 months do not require a ticket. There is a $49.99 family pack that includes tickets for two adults and up to four children. The first 100 adult tickets sold are only $9.99 each. Both the family pack and the early 100 adult tickets are only available online, not at the door. A service convenience fee will be applied on all online purchases. Tickets are available at dustyscircus.com or by calling 1-800-756-8048.

April 7

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

April 8

Pollination Station, 11 a.m. at the Forest Library. Come learn all about pollinator homes with the Bedford Area Master Gardeners! In this session, you will learn: what a pollinator garden is, why they are important, how to create your own, and more! Everyone who attends will also have the opportunity to make their own Seed Bomb to help get their pollinator garden started! We will also be raffling off a Butterfly House to one lucky participant. Registration is required and space is limited.

Tick Talk, 11 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Come join us for an informational program presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources all about ticks. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as some tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is not required.

The Great Hunt 2023, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Church. Bring your family to one of Central Virginia’s largest candy & prize filled Easter Egg hunts. Featuring over 100,000 Easter Eggs plus face painting and a ton of Games and Inflatables. The Great Hunt is a family friendly free event. The adaptive hunt begins at 11 a.m., 2 and younger at 12:30 p.m., 6 to 8 year olds at 1:15 p.m., 3 to 5 year olds at 2 p.m., and 9 and up at 2:45 p.m. Find more info at http://thegreathuntva.com/

April 11

"Aging in Your Community" seminar, 10 a.m. to noon at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. The event is in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association - Central and Western Virginia Chapter. The event will provide a platform for seniors in the Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg areas to hear from expert panelists on resources, services, and programs available to them. This free event consist of a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session where seniors can ask questions and receive feedback from the panelists. Audience members will be able to provide feedback and share their experiences with resources and services in the community. To register please visit https://tinyurl.com/utyxe8kh or call (800) 272-3900.

April 12

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Kids of all ages (and their parents/caregivers) are welcome to drop in for our Family Craft Day programs. The Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion will be here with their own awesome art and craft projects to share. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

April 13

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Thomas Jefferson's Birthday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday by spending the day at his beloved retreat. Explore the octagonal villa and grounds. Try your hand at colonial-era games such as ball and cup, quoits and rolling hoops; make a birthday card for the president; and enjoy a gourmet birthday cupcake from Kissed Cupcakes. You may even catch a glimpse of the guest of honor, Thomas Jefferson himself, as portrayed by Bill Barker, who will be on hand to greet well-wishers and welcome them to his home. All birthday activities are included with regular admission rates.

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.