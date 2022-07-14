Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through July 23

2022 Peaks and Pieces Quilt Show at the Central Bedford Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Free event, open during library hours. View 80 to 100 quilts in traditional, modern and art styles. Winners determined by Viewers’ Choice voting.

July 14

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, 157 Main St., Appomattox. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Art of Wellness: Silent Charity Auction & Art Show, 6 p.m. at the Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. This event showcases artists of various ages and backgrounds in partnership with our cause as they have graciously donated their work to be auctioned off. All proceeds will go to the Suicide Prevention Awareness Coalition to support our mission of promoting: education, awareness, advocacy and support to those affected by suicide in Central Virginia. All bids for artwork will be online using the following link: www.biddingowl.com/SuicidePreventionAwarenes

Bedtime Storytime, 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Bedtime Storytime. Bedtime Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. Includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Tate Tuck Trio at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. No cover charge. Tate Tuck weaves in and out of genres like country, rock, bluegrass, folk, blues, R&B, a little pop and even some rap.

Lantern Tour, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Cost is $10 per person and tickets are available at www.redhill.org.

July 15

Snowflex Family Fun Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, 4000 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. This event is $10 per person and includes a 2-hour combo pass, bounce house, raffles and carnival-style games.

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Holly Bos, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Travis Reigh — Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Travis Reigh is a rock roots country vocal singer who has a sound you can’t look away from. Travis thrives on the excitement of people loving good music and enjoying a good time. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy house from 3 to 6 p.m. and showtime beginning at 8 p.m. Cover charge is $10 after 7 p.m.

Starry Night with the Campbell County Public Library, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Come for a free night of stargazing and visit with the Campbell County Pop-Up Library.

July 15 — 17

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days, Smith Mountain Lake. The biggest pirate party in Southwest Virginia will happen again for the ninth time at Smith Mountain Lake. Pirate events will happen all over the lake. Events at Mangos, Bridgewater Plaza, Jake’s Place, Drifters, Mariners Landing and Crazy Horse Marina. Details and times for individual venues will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

July 16

Indoor Yard Sale for Bedford Cares, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20370 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The yard sale will feature furniture, household décor, clothing, books and more. All money raised will benefit the Trap, Neuter, and Return efforts of feral cats in our community by Bedford Cares.

Let Freedom Ride, 8:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Harley-Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Unleash your freedom on the open road during our let freedom ride lunch ride. Meet at the dealership at 8:30 a.m. with rollout at 9 a.m. The destination is TBD. Free entry to ride. You’re responsible for your lunch purchase.

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

HopeDriven’s Wheels-4-Waylon Car, Truck, & Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Waylon Means, of Lynchburg, was diagnosed with Fanconi anemia — a rare genetic blood disorder that leads to aplastic anemia and an increased risk of leukemia — at 3 years old. Waylon must undergo regular blood draws every 2 months and bone marrow biopsies every 6 to 12 months. He will be going to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this summer to undergo further testing and treatment. HopeDriven — a local nonprofit organization — selected Waylon to sponsor for Wheels-4-Waylon, a benefit car/truck/powersports show at Tree of Life Ministries. All proceeds will be donated to Waylon’s family for his medical bills. Entry into the car show is $10 minimum donation and all spectators are free. There will be several different attractions such as Hot Wheels racing, a bounce house, a dunk tank, live DJ, business vendors, food trucks and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club are excited to safely bring people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery.

Teacher Supply Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mardel Christian & Education, 2307 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Come by and donate a bag of supplies for teachers! If you can’t make it to the event, you can drop off supplies anytime July 16 to 30 at Mardel.

Fly in/Drive in, 10 a.m. at Lynchburg VA RC & FPV, 4401 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Bring anything and everything to fly and drive for a day of fun at the Lynchburg field. We will be doing nutball combat and cooking hot dogs.

Don’t Goat Me Started: Up Close with OCC’s Resident Quadrupeds, 10 to 11 a.m. at the grounds in front of Old City Cemetery’s Center, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Hoof on over to the Gravegarden and spend an hour of your morning greeting, petting and feeding our four-legged friends named Morris, Sampson and Baxter. Horticulturalist Evan Reedy and OCC Marketing Manager and historian Michael Hudson share some fascinating facts about our goats’ species.

Dye-ing for Summer, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Need an extra pop of color in your summer wardrobe? The Forest Library will be hosting a tie-dye party this summer. Participants will need to bring their own shirt, other article of clothing or accessory to dye. Registration is required and seats are limited. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 and older.

2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival, 2 to 10:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 to $35 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-one-family-soul-food-funk-festival-tickets-265673445427.

Rivermont Block Party, 5 to 8 p.m. at 1300 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Join us at our Rivermont block party, right here in the neighborhood this summer for free food, games, music, inflatables and giveaways. For more details, visit gcclynchburg.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1309578

GENESIS 3 Show, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center. DarkDreama Productions presents a special summer show from electronic artist The Visionary. This show will bring you along the beginning tales of The Dark Dreama’s storied past. His closeness to this exile angel and their love of the earth girl only known as “The girl with no name.”

Saturday Vibes: Lew Taylor, 7 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Lew Taylor has more than 25 years of experience as a professional musician and entertainer, he’s arranged music for 60-piece concert orchestras, played with 16-piece jazz bands and even discovered and mentored Prince’s backup singer, Shelby Johnson.

Hunter Overstreet at Jojo Pizza, 7 to 10 p.m., JoJo Pizza, 1400 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg. Listen to some of your favorite pop and rock tunes of the ’80’s and ’90’s.

Lantern Tour, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Cost is $10 per person and tickets are available at www.redhill.org.

The Worx — Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road. Lynchburg WORX is an award-winning Mid-Atlantic regional band entertaining audiences for 30 years. $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.







July 17

John Hook and New London History, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel, 762 Alum Springs Rd., Forest. The public is invited to attend a program highlighting the history of the village of New London. Hosted by the Friends of New London, the public is invited, admission is free. James W. Morrison, a local historian, will recreate his impression of John Hook, the Scottish merchant who operated stores in New London, and later in Franklin Co. near Halesford Bridge. Randy Lichtenberger will describe research and archaeological findings at the John Hook store lots on property which later became the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel. Dr. Mike Bender, a Chemistry professor at Liberty University, will use the results from water analyses conducted by his students to discuss the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel resort in the context of the popular 19th century attractions to improved health and springs in the uplands. Dr. Tim Brophy, a Biology professor at Liberty University and FNL board member, will summarize his research on the historic landscape of the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel grounds, with suggestions for preservation.

Open Jam and LEGO’s, 5 to 10 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Entry is one non-perishable food item. Enjoy a Saturday Open Jam and Lego building. Bring your own Lego kits and assemble them around live improv music. If you’re not into Lego’s, feel free to paint on a free canvas. Additional canvases are $5 for small $10 for large. Free light refreshments.

Talent Night @ the Violin Shop, 5:30 p.m. at 3200 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg. Violins and More will host talent night where students are welcome to come and perform. The musical selection could be a piece that is polished or even a piece still in the works. Allan Heer will be available to accompany the performance if you wish, and will also be available for a rehearsal, at no cost. You are also welcome to bring your own accompanist or perform unaccompanied. Just email violinsmore1@gmail.com your name and the piece you would like to perform and if you would like to set up rehearsal time. The number of performers is limited, and availability is on a first-come first-served basis.







July 18

Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boonsboro Country Club. Teams of four have a chance to compete for prizes. The details of participation and sponsorship are listed on the entry form which can be downloaded from the organization’s website: boonsborofirerescue.org. The event includes lunch, catered by Boonsboro Country Club, hole in one prizes, and various other competition prizes. The cost is $400 per team with proceeds benefitting Boonsboro Fire & Rescue. For more information, email dburge9591@gmail.com.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.







July 21

2nd Annual Gem & Mineral Society of Lynchburg VA Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.







July 22

Dorrie Self, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

MTI Rocks The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road. All your favorite hard rock and metal hits from Slipknot to Foo Fighters.

Back to the Future — Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.







July 23

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

July 24

Christmas in July, 1 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. It’s never too late (or early?) to celebrate Christmas. We’re ready for Christmas in July! Come down to the Brewery dressed in your finest Christmas gear, special tappings, cookies, and Santa may also be making a special appearance — if we can get him of the beach.







July 25

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.







July 26

Desert Island Steam, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Desert Island STEAM is a drop-in, problem-solving adventure for kids ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program there will be multiple STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to complete together as a family. All STEAM activities will involve surviving and escaping a desert island. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.







July 28

“Virginian & Me” Documentary Premiere, 5 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. In honor of the Virginian Hotel’s 4-year anniversary, take a trip back in time to honor the legacy of the staff, guests, and local residents who passed through the doors of the historic building on 712 Church Street from 1913 -1969. Tickets cost $5, plus taxes and fees and are available at academycenter.org/event/virginian-and-me. All proceeds will be donated to the Legacy Museum of African American History. Reception will follow at the Virginian Hotel Grand Ballroom to include light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Uptown Funky Worx, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Big Lick Tropical Grill. Uptown Fuzzy Worx is a unique band that plays every other Thursday at Big Lick.







July 29

Ladies Night Out Shopping Event, 4 to 8 p.m. at River Ridge mall. It’s ladies night! Get your girls and join River Ridge for an evening of live music, fun, and special sales promotions and giveaways. Music from Apple Butter Soul, featuring jazz, R&B, funk, soul, and Mowtown.







July 30

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

CCPLS Summer Reading Grand Finale & Mini Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. Celebrate Campbell County’s Summer Reading accomplishments with fun for the whole family. Check www.campbellcountylibraries.org/summerreading/finale for updates Food trucks, dunk tank, VMFA Art Mobile, Amazement Square, Academy in Motion, Sylvan circuits, John Deere, First Responders, Bee Line Transport Rotator, Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Show, 50+ vendors, photo ops, art displays, and so much more. This event is for all ages. No registration needed; swing by anytime. This event will be mostly outdoors.

Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to The Greatest Showman and More!, 4 and 7 p.m. Historic Academy Theater, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. With more than a thousand flickering candles illuminating the performers, Candlelight Orchestra will be paying tribute to the powerful music of The Greatest Showman and more over the course of 90 mesmerizing minutes. An enchanting evening with the Candlelight Orchestra. Doors open 45 minutes before the start time. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Tickets are only available for purchase at www.candlelightorchestra.com up to the start-time of the event.

Margaritaville Night + Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds.