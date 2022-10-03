Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage — Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Oct. 3

Woodland Habitat Series for 3 to 5 year olds, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford. What is a woodland habitat? How do trees help animals? Why do the woods look different at different times of year? Bring your Littles to Claytor Nature Center to learn more about woodland habitats. Activities will focus on what comprises the woodland habitat, which animals live in the woods, and how the habitat meets the basic needs of the animals that live there. We’ll also talk about how trees change through the seasons and how wildlife survive through those changes. Each day consists of a story, a short hike, and a craft.

Oct. 6

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Unity in the Seven Hills Presents “Travel Through Time” Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. at Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg. Return to a past life as Nancy Eubel and Stephanie Helberg guide you in retrieving a skill, talent, or ability you developed then. Reconnect with a helping ancestor who will assist you in activating and manifesting this special ability in your current life and in creating your new future. Cost is $25. To register, call (434) 421-5644 or email unityinthesevenhills@gmail.com. Private sessions are available at Unity by appointment on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

Oct. 6 to 7

Home Educators’ Living History Days, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Learn about 18th Century life through hands-on activities for home school students. Cost is $6 per adult, $5 per child. Register at www.redhill.org.

Oct. 6 to 22

Candlelight Tours, starting at 6:10 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Experience first-person stories of five historic figures at rest at OCC, brought to life by talented local performers. Tickets can be purchased at www.gravegarden.org.

Oct. 7

Out of Spite rocks the Appomattox Railroad Festival, 6:30 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park. Out of Spite is back to rock the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. Bringing its high energy show, Out of Spite performs a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock.

Glow Ride, 7 to 9 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. Cyclists of all levels and ages are welcome to peddle under the light of the moon on a fun, group ride at the 6th annual Glow Ride, sponsored by Blackwater Bike Shop. Riders should wear bright colors and decorate their bike with glow sticks and lights. A DJ, food, drinks, and glow-themed activities will be in the playground parking lot. Spectators are invited to bring a lawn chair and watch the rodeo.

Oct. 7 to 8

Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tour, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Bedford. An amateur archaeologist, Thomas Jefferson would surely be fascinated by the more than 300,000 artifacts found on the Poplar Forest grounds since 1986. Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation, including a rare up-close look at some of the artifacts in the Poplar Forest Archaeology Lab. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door; reservations are encouraged as spots on the tour are limited.

Oct. 8

44th Annual Book & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends of the Amherst County Public Library will hold their annual Book & Bake Sale at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Books, audio books and DVDs will be available for all ages, both fiction and non-fiction items. There will be baked goods and gifts cards from local businesses and individual donors to tempt your tastebuds. All proceeds benefit the library, for programming or special needs.

Clifford Ruritan’s Sorghum Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clifford Ruritan Club of Amherst, at 755 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst. Clifford Ruritan’s most popular event is on again for this year. Crafts, demonstrations, music, food, and more. Admission is free to the festival; Parking is $5 per car and $1 for motorcycles.

Touch a Tractor, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kubota of Lynchburg. Come for a morning of kid-friendly fun. Come explore tractors, excavators, RTVs, lawnmowers and more. Twysted Systers’ Donuts will be on site as well as The Frosty Penguin will be selling snow cones and Balloon Dude Travis will be there.

Touch-a-Truck & First Responder Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lowe’s of Madison Heights, 150 River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights. First responders will be on site to meet attendees and will display their apparatus and equipment. With food trucks, kids’ games and more. [Date changed from Oct. 1 due to weather forecast.]

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Bluegrass, 4 p.m., at Historic Riverview on the James, north of Lynchburg in Madison Heights off Route 210 Extended. The event featuring two fabulous award-winning groups: West Virginia’s Bing Brothers and Alabama’s Cotton Pickin’ Kids. Bring a picnic. Purchase $25 ticket at www.ForteLYH.org. Students accompanied by adults are free.

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8 to 9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 10

Oct. 11

Golf Tournament, 1:30 p.m. at 1614 New London Rd, Forest. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its golf tournament. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Oct. 12

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 13

Oct. 14

Homeschool Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Special guided tours, programs, and demonstrations for homeschool students and their families to learn about D-Day and what it took to claim victory. $6 admission for adults/students 6 and up. Free for children under 6. Space is limited. Register at dday.org by October 7.

Oct. 14 to 15

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors. As well as an array of talented handmade artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crotchet, jewelry and much much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oct. 15

Bethlehem United Methodist Women Fall Yard Sale/Bake Sale to Benefit Missions, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord.

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies,homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

Academy Clay Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Pacific Life in Downtown Lynchburg. This free, family-friendly festival will feature clay artists from across the region, including potters, sculptors, wheel throwers and hand builders. Not only will the event include clay artistry, but this urban fall festival will also include curated vendors including artisans, makers, food trucks, bouncy houses, and more. Tickets are free for the festival but must be reserved online at academycenter.org.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Fall Foliage Festival, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Bold Rock celebrates what makes fall great in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the Annual Fall Foliage Festival. This all day celebration features apple games, craft vendors, and live music and more. Drumhellers Orchard will make fresh apple cider doughnuts using Bold Rock cider. Festival admission is free.

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

Oktoberfest 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come celebrate Oktoberfest at Historic Avenel without crossing the Altantic with German fare, beer and wine, and a raffle contest for one week at the Alpine Club in Austria. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be reserved by calling (540) 816-9385. Raffle Tickets sold separately.

Challenged Sports Exchange Presents True Grit Rodeo, 5 p.m. at Harvest Lane, Forest. Challenged Sports Exchange and Sims Events has partnered with True Grit Rodeo to bring you a fun family filled evening. Gates open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Gate Fee $15, with kids 10 and under free. Cash only. Bring lawn chairs. Food trucks and a beer garden on site.

Haunted Hike on Turnpike, 7 p.m., at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. Come for a spooky night on the YMCA nature trails. Join us for a spooky night at the Bedford Area Family YMCA! On Saturday, October 15 beginning at 7PM, spooky things will lurk in the YMCA nature trails. $5 entry fee with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Soccer Association. Concessions will be available.

10th Annual Lynchburg Zombie Walk, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come be a part of Lynchburg’s most bizarre and unique tradition. The Lynchburg Zombie Walk is now in it’s 10th year and is a canned food drive with a twist! Prizes for best looking zombies adults and children. Prizes for the most authentic zombie costumes. Participants are asked to bring a canned food donation to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread and/or make a cash donation to benefit the Lynchburg Dog Park.

Oct. 17

Oct. 20

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

