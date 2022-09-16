Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 17

Arsenic and Old Lace, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, historic downtown Lynchburg. Show dates are Sept. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performance on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message for your call to be returned.

Through Sept. 18

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18. A timeless tale of “whodunit,” Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. But a police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests of the Manor. Before he can investigate, one of the guests is killed, starting an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there. One of them is the killer, and another one of them may be next. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls? General admission tickets are $18 and children 12 and under are $12. Tickets may be purchased by calling (540) 586-5881 or https://buytickets.at/littletownplayers/748223.

Through Sept. 24

It Came From Mars by Joseph Zettlemaier, 8 p.m. Sept. 9 with additional performances set for 8 p.m. Sept. 10, 16, 17, and 23, and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Renaissance Theatre, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. It’s October 30, 1938. The members of Farlowe’s Mystery Theatre Hour are in rehearsal for their weekly radio show when they hear an alarming announcement come over the radio – Martians have landed! The actors fly into hysterics, barricading themselves in the studio, not expecting to live to see the next day. Passions ignite, secret identities are revealed and slapstick mayhem ensues when a washed-up director, his drama queen Ex, a wanna-be war hero, a ditzy actress, and a German sound effects wiz all think they are about to be annihilated by men from Mars. Some adult language. Get tickets at https://renaissance.booktix.com/index.php.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Sept. 16

Friday Jams: Lilly Stargazer, 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest.

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y. The event is $5 to attend, and children two or younger can enter for free. We will have several YMCA activities available for the kids, including a rock wall, gaga ball and nine square in the air. The event features Hot Diggity Dogs Food Truck and will have a beer garden as well including beer, wine and seltzers.

Michelle Motley, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

369 @ The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill in Lynchburg, 8 p.m. 369 is a Nashville recording and based cover band. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy House from 3 to 6 p.m. The cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 17

Opening Day at Layman Family Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1815 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge. Navigate your way through a 10-acre corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkins, and enjoy many activities.

Super Hero Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. Meet favorite Super Heroes, participate in Kids Crafts and get your game on at the game truck. There will be an all ages costume content with prizes at 1 p.m.

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Sampling Admission is $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Non-drinking tickets are $15 at the gate.

Second Stage | Amherst Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 194 Second St., Amherst. Live performances, activities, raffles, information on area programs and events.

Sept. 18

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at The Miller-Claytor House, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 19

2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Join us for the 2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall. This is your chance to meet this year's candidates and get to know where they stand on the issues and connect with the business community. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org and search events. This event is free for Alliance members and the public, but registration is requested.

Sept. 21

I Saw the Devil, 7:30 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. A secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer through a series of captures and releases in this 2010 release. Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club is a monthly film program hosted by national bronze artist and local film connoisseur, Ken Faraoni. The movies that are shown are cult classics, B movies, golden oldies, and weird indie films. Popcorn and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $8.

Sept. 22

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

The Bzzz in My Backyard: A Beekeeping Presentation, 5:30 p.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Master Gardener and beekeeper Jim Revell will teach us why bees are crucial for our farms and food production; discuss the structure and hierarchy of their hives; and more. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Board of Directors meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com.

Fire & Wine @ the Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

Sept. 23 - 24

Be Kind Music Festival, at the Sedalia Center in Big Island. Come for the 5th Annual Be Kind Music Festival. Featuring two days of our favorite local and regional talent. This year's lineup will feature Bigfoot County, Tony Camm & the Funk All Stars, John McBroom & the Jam (featuring members of "Red Weather"), The Isaac Hadden Project, Sisters & Brothers, Firecracker Jam, Sierra Starr, Sara Edwards, Susan Paulette and more.

Sept. 23

LNV + Whole New Me LIVE at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill on Timberlake Road. Last Nights Villain and Special Guests, Whole New Me. The doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and showtime starts at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 24

Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School, Lynchburg. 10 mile run, four mile run or four mile walk, along with the Amazing Mile Children's Run the day before. Register at: runsignup.com/ts/H3180

Bedford Centerfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Main Street, Bedford.

Chippy Hippie Vintage Market FALL 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3154 James River Rd, Gladstone. Vintage and Artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $5 and available at: http://chippy-hippie-vintage-market.ticketleap.com/

Boo-tiful Decorations, 10:30 a.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Kickstart your Halloween season with a creative, ghoulish decoration; join the Forest Library to create a custom-shaped cheesecloth ghost. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

The Outten Visiting Artist Lecture: Derrick Woods-Morrow ‘12, 2 p.m. at Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College. Derrick Woods-Morrow ’12 (American, b. 1990) works in diverse media, including photography, sculpture, film, and installation. His work explores Black sexual freedoms and the complicated histories concerning access to those freedoms. Three of his large-scale photographs, recently acquired for the Permanent Collection, are on view through Sept. 25.

Paranormal Nights 2022, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come see several Paranormal groups inside the historical, yet active walls of Historic Avenel on National Ghost Hunting Day. The cost is $15 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 for tickets. Light refreshments will be provided

The Northside Bash, 7 to 11 p.m. at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Rd, Forest. The concert featuring Mended Fences will benefit the Forest Fire Department. The gates open at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

Nathan Davy Organ Recital, 4 p.m., Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music on the great Schantz organ. Nathan, a native of Forest, attended New Covenant Schools. He is the organist and assistant director of music at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas. Admission is free. Entrances near the 7th Street parking lot are easily accessible.

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Miller-Claytor house, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 26

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Sept. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Sept. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 29

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 2

Beauty and the Beast, at Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 2; and 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney animated feature and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. For more information, visit academycenter.org/event/masterworx-beauty.

Sept. 30

BoCo, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

September Observatory Open House, 8 p.m. at the Belk Observatory — University of Lynchburg. Program begins along our Planet Walk, and continues through different stations at the Belk Observatory. You'll get to be able to view the night sky through various astronomical equipment, talk to our knowledgeable Docents, and learn about the sky objects and telescopes you see. This event will be entirely outdoors on the Belk Observatory complex, and involves a short walk. The program will be cancelled if there is an expectation of unfavorable viewing weather. For more information, email observatory@lynchburg.edu.

Oct. 1

Clifford Ruritan's Sorghum Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clifford Ruritan Club of Amherst, at 755 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst. Clifford Ruritan's most popular event is on again for this year. Crafts, demonstrations, music, food, and more. Admission is free to the festival; Parking is $5 per car and $1 for motorcycles.

Blessing of the Animals, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. There will be a brief liturgy of prayers and readings followed by individual blessings for each pet. Blessings also will be offered throughout the morning for anyone unable to attend the opening liturgy. The Bedford Humane Society will be on hand to provide information on how the public can support them and give a loving home for the animals they rescue and shelter; some animals may be available for adoption. For more information contact The Rev. Matt Rhodes at parish@ststephensforest.org or (434) 525-5511.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Silver Creek & Seamans' Orchard, 5529 Crabtree Falls Highway, Tyro. Apple butter makin' Festival. Large selection of mountain grown apples, apple butter, cider, jams and jellies and more. There will be crafters, live music, food vendors, corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

American Life during World War II, 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Come for a family-friendly event exploring American life during World War II with displays, demonstrations, children’s activities, reenactors, and special tours. Students 18 and under, all veterans, and active-duty military receive free admission. Adult admission is $10. The event will also include live musical performances by the Liberty University Brass Quintet at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble at 11:30 a.m.

Get Downtown 2022, 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, Downtown Lynchburg. After a two-year hiatus, Get Downtown is back. For more information, visit www.getdowntownlynchburg.com.

Fall Fest, 5:30 p.m. at Liberty University's Hydaway Outdoor Center. Live music, pumpkin painting, hayrides, line dancing, petting zoo, food trucks, and pie eating contest.

Oct. 2

Donktoberfest 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 414 Stonewall Rd., Concord. A day of donkey fun at the Eastern States Regional Headquarters. Event tickets include a gourmet picnic lunch buffet, beverages, and access to our Donkey History Tour while meeting all the long ears, and PVDR founders, Mark and Amy Meyers. Enjoy live music from favorite band, “Farm Use Only”, play in the activity pen with baby donkeys, and so much more. Tickets cost $125 and are available through www.eventbrite.com.