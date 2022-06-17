Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through June 19

"Anne of Green Gables," at the Renaissance Theatre, Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. Performances June 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 at 8 p.m., with a matinee at 3 p.m. June 19. The classic, Anne of Green Gables adapted by Peter DeLaurier, tells the story of brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, who are sent to an orphanage in Nova Scotia for a boy to help them on the farm. Instead, they are instead left with 11-year-old Anne Shirley, whose acclimation to life in Avonlea on Prince Edward Island isn’t exactly smooth sailing. Over the course of 6 years, this romantic, hot-headed, and energetic girl wins their hearts and turns the stodgy, rural Canadian community into a bright world of “kindred spirits.” For information and to purchase tickets visit: renaissance.booktix.com.

June 17

Batteau Block Party, 4 to 10 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. 3 Roads Brewing in Lynchburg is hosting a pre-game launch party. Doors open at 4 p.m. with musical entertainment until 10 p.m. A percentage of draft beer sales will be donated to JRBF.

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Star Wars Night, 6:30 p.m. Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for Star Wars Night. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Down East Wood Ducks.

Wesley Bryan at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Country music is a constantly changing genre. Some may say it’s too pop, others might say it’s too rock. Others tend to stick to the true foundation of country music and being “outlaws” to the changes. Wesley Bryan however, is bridging the gap between all the indifference, with their own brand of country. Cover is $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

June 17-18

2022 VMA State Horseshoe Tournament, 9 a.m. at Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727 in Lynchburg.

June 18

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride, collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is an informal monthly car show for all automotive & motorcycle enthusiasts.

Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. Free course. The Virginia State Police is teaching a free motorcycle self assessment course. Ride your motorcycle as you learn and practice rider safety through the use of the S.I.P.D.E (Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute) process. Learn how to handle Hazards, Special Situations, Interstate Highways, Curve Negotiation and much more. All of this in a safe environment with the assistance of the Virginia State Police motor troopers. Space is limited to 30 riders. You must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.

Walking with Pride: Lynchburg African Americans Who Shaped the 20th Century, 10 to 11 a.m., Grounds in front of Cemetery Center, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Follow African American history specialist Angelica Walker as she leads a tour highlighting Old City Cemetery’s rich African American history and hear the stories of educators, businessmen, suffragettes, and many more who fought for civil rights and equality. This tour is part of the weekend’s Pathway to Pride dedication weekend, so the public is invited back on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth and the dedication of the Pathway to Pride project.

Scribble Me This: Tile Coaster Art, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Spruce up your living room with a watercolor masterpiece. Enter the ink tile coaster: a customizable work of art to keep your table both lively and ring-free. Learn how to customize your own ceramic tile with just markers and rubbing alcohol. Seats are limited, so please sign up online at https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/. Participants must be ages 12+. For additional information or questions, please visit our website at www.bplsonline.org or call us at (540) 425-7002.

Saturday Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Saturday Storytime is best for children ages 2 to 5, plus their caregivers and siblings. Saturday Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No preregistration required.

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Father's Day Cornhole Tournament, 1 to 4 p.m. at River Ridge mall inside the West Court entrance. Dads, we invite you to grab your favorite teammate, your kid, and show off your bag tossing skills in our River Ridge Father's Day cornhole tournament. Pre-Register on Evenbrite or by downloading the free Scoreholio app and searching for "River Ridge Mall Father's Day tournament." Prizes include include a shopping spree at B&C Sports, and a YETI cooler. FREE cotton candy provided by Sugar Rush Candy Shop.

Juneteenth Celebration, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Historic Theater.

FILM SCREENING: Summertime, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join Nick George the Poet and the Academy Center of the Arts for this screening of "Summertime"! Before and after the film, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in both writing and discussion-based activities that highlighting social-emotional learning and education. SYNOPSIS: Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelenos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

Mended Fences, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Local/Regional band playing favorites in country, rock, pop, R&B, dance, and top 40 hits. Cover is $10 starting at 7 p.m.

June 19

Flesh and Blood Uprising Prerelease, 1 p.m. at Dragon Fire Games, 3102 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Flesh and Blood is releasing a new set in June. There will be pack-per-win prizing, plus additional promos and prizing depending on attendance. This event is a sealed deck event, where each player gets six packs to build their deck. Entry into the event is going to be $35, and available for only 16 players, so this event signup is at a first-come, first-serve basis.

Legacy Museum of African American History, 2 to 5 p.m. 403 Monroe Street, Lynchburg. The making of an athlete: Framing sports through race, gender, perseverance and community exhibit.

Summer Concert at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, 3 p.m. Presented by Forte Chamber Music and the Maier Museum of Art. Enjoy world-class musical artists with amazing American art from the college’s outstanding collection. Enjoy a string duet, trio, and quintet of music by Beethoven Schubert, and Mendelssohn.

Juneteenth Commemoration: Dedication of Pathway to Pride, 3 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. At 4 p.m., BBQ & Concert, featuring Bistro Brothers BBQ, outdoors at the Earley Memorial Shrub Garden (across from Cemetery Chapel). Seating is limited; bring a lawn chair. Cost is $5. At 5 p.m., a jazz Concert by pianist/keyboardist Isaac J. Williams and the IJW Trio (including Tyler on drums, & Chris Guly, bass) will begin.

June 20

Lynchburg Museum Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 901 Court Street, Lynchburg. We the Women, Part 1: The Battle for Ratification Exhibit.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 20-24

World War II Day Camp: Welcome to Normandy, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial’s 2022 day camp is headed to Normandy. Join an exploration of the history and culture of northern France and learn what life was like for Normans before, during, and after World War II. The one-day camp for rising first, second, and third graders will take place on Monday and registration costs $25 ($20 for members). The three day camp for rising fourth, fifth, and sixth graders runs Wednesday to Friday and registration costs $55 ($50 for members). Registration open until June 19, 2022. Payment required at the time of registration. Register at dday.org/wwii-day-camp.

June 21

Downtown Branch Welcome Back Party, 1 to 4 p.m. at 900 Church Street, Lynchburg. Celebrate the reopening of the Downtown Branch Library! Our Welcome Back Party will include: Refreshments, meet and greet with branch staff and library director, library cards and a raffle drawing for prizes.

June 22

Omega Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jamerson Family YMCA.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. This performance is “All Blues,” featuring the Laurabella Owens trio: Laurabella Owens – piano/vocal, Andy Aeschbacher – bass, and Tyler Coleman – drums.

June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

June 23

Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Is your business looking for interns, part-time or full-time employees? Are you looking for a job? Join the the annual Job Fair at Forest Public Library. To register, visit bedfordareachamber.com.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 24

Enchanted Trail: Waterland, 11 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. at the Timbrook Library at 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Meet wonderful water fairies in the Enchanted Timbrook Trail. Follow their story as they try to control the water in the forest and work together. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Please select one time slot for your family or group. Be sure to dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and wear sensible shoes.

Battle in the Burg, 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Skatepark, 11 9th St, Lynchburg. A skate contest with jam sessions on obstacles that won't be revealed until the contest.

Academy Youth Theatre Presents: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Youth Theatre's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, where the classic tale of Quasimodo comes to life on the Historic Academy Theatre stage. Quasimodo, the hunched back bell-ringer who longs to be "out there," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, Quasimodo escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Tickets range in price form $6 plus taxes and fees to $15 plus taxes and fees.

434 Drumline Showcase 2022, 7 to 9 p.m., Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join 434 Drumline, a youth-based percussion performance ensemble, for their 2022 showcase held in the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre at the Academy Center of the Arts. Members aged 12 to 21 from the Greater Lynchburg area come together to perform a marching percussion style production including various drumline warm-ups, section features, and a short marching routine with commentary in between. Tickets cost $8 to $10. For more information, visit academycenter.org/event/434-drumline-summer-camp/.

Zach Burnette Band at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Voted best band of Lynchburg 2021, Zach Burnette Band has you covered with live music and entertainment at The Clubhouse. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Music begins at 8 p.m. Cover is $10 at the door.

Every Day is Halloween!, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Dish, 1120 Main St. downtown. The Lynchburg Gothic League presents: "Every Day is Halloween" featuring, DJ Death Flower (Nina) and DJ Undertaker (Patrick) playing the finest dark tracks. 'EIH' is a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80's New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Minimal door charge of $2-$3 and a donation to the band is appreciated

June 25

Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center. Join the Rejoice Women Vendor Fair for a free event and shop with some great vendors. Fun, games, live music, refreshments for the entire family. Vendors can reserve space for $30 at rejoicewomen.brushfire.com/events/532565. Space is available on a first come, first served basis.

TITLE IX Fun Run, 9 a.m. at Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Come out and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX. Enjoy a quick lap around Miller Park and learn how Title IX impacted Lynchburg City Schools. The cost is $15 for Lynchburg residents, and $30 for non-residents. Visit: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/title-ix-fun-run/

CASA Information Session, 10 a.m. at 901 Church St, Lynchburg. Join to learn how you can impact the life of a child in foster care and advocate for their best interests.

Hot Dogs and Motorcycles, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Come by and test ride a new 2022 model and enjoy a hotdog lunch by the Blue Ridge H.O.G Chapter. All proceeds benefit the club directly.

OCC’s Legion of Civil War Connections, 11 a.m. to noon, Grounds in front of Cemetery Center, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Come learn about Lynchburg’s and Old City Cemetery’s involvement in the Civil War and hear the stories of some of those involved who were laid to rest here at OCC. Cemetery Historian Michael Hudson relates the stories of ordinary soldiers and civilians who played extraordinary roles during America’s most devastating conflict.

The Revelers Club Presents Black Renaissance: A Celebration of Community, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre. Tickets cost $25. Call (434) 846-7886 for more information.

LNV + EXHALE live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Last Nights Villain + Special Guests, EXHALE. Since getting together in August 2017, the five members of LNV have quickly risen to the top of the Central Virginia music scene with their own style of heavy melodic rock and on point live performances. EXHALE is a grunge band from Lynchburg. Taking inspiration from the alt rock and grunge bands of the '80s and '90s Exhale has their own sound showing off these inspirations. Doors open at noon. The cover is $10 at the door.

June 26

Pride Party, 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of the James. Bring your friends to celebrate Pride Month in the Terrace View Room, 8th floor, Bank of the James building in downtown Lynchburg for an afternoon of Pride, entertainment, nibbles, and more. This event is open to all, free of charge. A freewill offering will be taken to help defray the expense.

June 27

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

June 27 - 29

Bees' Football Kid's Camp, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stinger Stadium at Brookville High School. After a two-year break, the camp for kids ages 4-12 returns. The cost is $40 per camper and includes a camp t-shirt for everyone who pre-registers by June 8. Email Coach Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us for more information or to register.

June 28

Under the Sea Storytime, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Lynchburg Public Library. Celebrate merfolk and other sea creatures with a special Under the Sea Storytime, best for children ages 2-5, plus their caregivers and siblings. Under the Sea Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. This hour-long program includes a 30-minute storytime followed by an on-site, wearable craft. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28. The June book selection is "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

June 29

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer. Join us from 5-9pm for live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, breweries, and more.

June 30

