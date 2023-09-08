Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 14

Karate, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Timbrook Library Program Room, 18891 Leesville Road. The Campbell County Recreation Department is sponsoring the School of Karate. Students taking the classes can take a single session or they can continue on until they reach higher belt ranks. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog&nbsp. To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec website, or follow us on social media. Fees: $65 Registrations: Now until August 15.

Through Sept. 21

Babygarten, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. Babygarten storytimes involve toys, songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and pre-literacy skills. This program is for ages 0 to 2 and their caregivers. Register at campbellcountylibraries.org. Rustburg Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 18. Timbrook Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Altavista Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13 and 20. Brookneal Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

Through Sept. 23

Once Upon a Mattress (Fall Musical), 8 p.m., Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 (matinee) 22 and 23 at Renaissance Theatre Company. Winnefred the Woebegone is just a simple swamp princess looking to win the heart of Prince Dauntless. But can she pass the impossible test Queen Aggravain has in store for her? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale, "The Princess and the Pea," provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Through Sept. 24

The Lynchburg Art Club’s September 2023 exhibit, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Lynchburg Art Club and Gallery, 1011 Rivermont Ave. Exhibit features John Hancock, Lynell Hilt and Rudy Hilt, and will open on First Friday, Sept. 1 and continue through Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be served on First Friday. After the Sept. 1 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Through Oct. 26

Storytime Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion located between Timbrook Library and the baseball fields. We bring the book, outdoor games and fun, and you bring a snack (optional) and enjoy the day. We will read a selected book on and off throughout the event, do themed crafts and play yard games. Geared toward ages 0 to 5. For more information, contact Campbell County Public Library System Director Jordan Welborn at (434) 332-9657 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

Through Oct. 31

Quilt exhibit, MOarts Gallery at Moneta/SML Library. The Lake Quilters Guild (LQG) at Smith Mountain Lake is presenting a quilt exhibit. This fun, free event features a variety of beautiful quilts and quilt-related items. The exhibit will include traditional, contemporary and modern quilts. LQG is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the SML area for more than 30 years and welcomes everyone interested in the art and craft of quilting. Please stop by the Moneta/SML Library to learn more about LQG and to view this distinctive collection of quilts during regular library business hours. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Through Nov. 7

LEGO + Library, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. This STEM program is for children to explore and stations will be set up for them to select which activities they would like to try, including LEGO bricks, circuits and more. For children in grades K–6 and their families. Altavista Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and 24. Timbrook Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and 31. Rustburg Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The program will open up one hour early, 2 to 3 p.m., for families who homeschool. If they wish, families can stay past the early-bird hour and continue exploring.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Avoca Museum, 1514 Main St., Altavista. Indulge in a celebration of nature's bounty and the finest wines at Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival. Join us for a day of exquisite flavors, delightful entertainment and unforgettable memories. There will be a wine tasting extravaganza, gourmet food delights, live music and entertainment, harvest activities and demonstrations, artisan crafts and local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Don't miss this chance to celebrate the bounties of the season and raise your glass to life's simple pleasures. Tickets will be sold at the door: $20 entry and tasting – 21 and older; $15 non-tasting – ages 13 and older; $5 for children — ages 6 to 12; free for children younger than 5.

Raise a Pint to Fight Alzheimer's Disease, noon to 4 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. We will have great beer, wine and ciders for purchase and proceeds from each will be donated for the local care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Win gift cards and gifts from local businesses with our raffle while you help stomp out this disease that affects 55 million people worldwide.

SML Adoption Event with Bedford Humane Society and Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1123 Celebration Ave., Moneta. Bedford Humane Society and Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter will have current adoptable animals on site and both will be selling merchandise. Funds raised will go to support each rescue group’s lifesaving efforts. Learn about the programs and resources offered by both groups. This is a free event.

Lynchburg Art Club 50th Annual Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the big oak trees on E.C. Glass High School grounds. More than 100 artists from across Virginia and surrounding states will be displaying and selling their art. A wide range of mediums will include watercolor, oil, pastel painting, encaustic, sculpture, drawing, acrylic, mixed media and photography. The Art Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Lynchburg Office of Development and Tourism, Centra Health and the Lynchburg Art Club. The rain date for the event is Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Decluttering & Downsizing: You Can’t Take It With You, presented by AARP, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. This fun, interactive presentation by AARP Virginia explores why personal items are so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Cleaning out your house while you can is a gift and inheritance you can leave to your children.

Teen RPG Club: Dungeons & Dragons, 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us for an epic adventure in the realm of Dungeons & Dragons on the second Saturday of each month. Players will face dangerous foes, use their wits to solve perilous challenges and work together to defeat evil and save the realm. Each session will feature a separate adventure and everything you’ll need will be provided by the library. Separate registration is required for each session. For ages 12 to 18.

Sept. 11

Build It Mondays! 3 to 5 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. Come build with us on the first Monday of each month. The library will provide all the Legos — your child provides the creativity. The Lego creations put together each month will be displayed in the juvenile fiction section for everyone to admire until the following month. Registration is requested but drop-ins are welcome.

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 to 2 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join us to read and discuss our selection of fictional books each month. This month, we’ll be discussing "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks.

Sept. 12

Memory care support group: "Attitude is Everything," 1 p.m. at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Are you caring for a loved one living with memory impairment? Join senior care experts from Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care and other dementia care professionals for a free memory care support group featuring insightful topics to help family caregivers. Denise Scruggs, the director of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and certified Montessori dementia care professional, will present “Attitude is Everything.” Learn how changing your approach can improve your caregiving and care-receiving relationship. A complimentary lunch includes soup, sandwiches and tea. RSVP by Sept. 1 by calling (434) 385-5102.

Aging in your community hospice and grief forum, 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is hosting the third in a continuing series of "Aging in Your Community" public forums. Danielle Alexander and the Rev. Michelle Topi with Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke will present a talk entitled "The ABCs of Hospice and Grief." This session will incorporate a wide range of topics including the basics of hospice care, the differences between hospice and palliative care, hospice resources available for families with Medicare and those who are not yet Medicare eligible, background on the grieving process, and support and resources for those moving through grief. The event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. For more information, contact the St. Stephen's Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

Adult Book Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Library. This month, we are reading "A Memory of Violets: A Novel of London's Flower Sellers" by Hazel Gaynor. Join other readers to discuss this book and meet other members of your community. Light refreshments will be provided.

Decluttering & Downsizing: You Can’t Take It With You, Presented by AARP, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Big Island Library. This fun, interactive presentation by AARP Virginia explores why personal items are so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Cleaning out your house while you can is a gift and inheritance you can leave to your children.

Sept. 14 to 17

Special Olympics North America Softball Championship, Peaks View Park 170 Ivy Creek Lane, Lynchburg. Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners are back on the softball fields at the SONA Softball Championship. Held in conjunction with USA Softball, more than 200 athletes and Unified partners from throughout the U.S. and Canada will compete. We are looking for volunteers to cheer on athletes and teams as they compete. You are not required to stay the whole day. You are encouraged to cheer your heart out, but come and go as you please. Volunteers are needed to serve in multiple capacities. Lunch and water will be provided during your shift. To sign up, visit www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=616&console_id=0218&ht=1. For more information, contact Rachel McQuiston at rmquiston@specialolympics.org.

Sept. 14

Friends of the Moneta/SML library Present: Class of 1940, an Author Talk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Moneta/SML Library. The friends of the Moneta/SML Library continues its series of author talks with a visit from Jim Morrison who will be speaking about his book "Class of 1940: Coming of Age in World War II." For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information about the Moneta/SML Library, call (540) 425-7004.

United Way Campaign Kickoff, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts' Historic Theater Lobby, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Learn how the United Way of Central Virginia helps our community at this pep-rally-style event. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served and cash bar will be available. Tickets are free with registration. For more information, call (434) 455-6900 or visit www.unitedwaycv.org/events/campaign-kick-off.

Sept. 15 to 24

Little Town Players presents Plaza Suite, Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 at 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. Opening Little Town Players 2023-24 season is Neil Simon's comedy, "Plaza Suite." This hilarious show portrays three couples who each occupy Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel at different stages throughout the year. First up, a suburban couple who have come to the hotel to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary ... or is it their 23rd? Or is it actually their anniversary at all? Second, a Hollywood hotshot has returned to New York to seek out his (now married) high school girlfriend. However, her obsession with Hollywood and overindulgence in vodka stingers give him more than he bargained for. Finally, the suite is occupied by a couple who are about to celebrate the wedding of their daughter ... if they can get her out of the bathroom. Tension rises and tempers flare as all their attempts to get her to unlock the door fail. Directed by Jayne Brill. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at (540) 586-5881 or online at www.littletownplayers.com and clicking the "ticket" button. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Bluegrass concert, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Dale Overstreet Band and Franklin Station will perform. Admission: $15 nonmembers, $13 members. Concessions available. For more information, call (434) 907-2808.

Sept. 16

"The Panini Brothers" Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Celebration Room, 1100 Celebration Ave., Suite 101, Moneta. Sponsored by the Smith Mountain Arts Council. The Panini Brothers are a Smith Mountain Lake-area band that play a variety of original tunes, ranging from rock, jazz, Americana and blues. Tickets: $15 for Smith Mountain Arts Council members; $20 for general admission. They can be purchased at www.smac-arts.com or by mail at Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA., 24121. For further information, contact Joe Yarbrough at jyarbrough171@msn.com.

Friends of the Montvale Library Back-to-School Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Montvale Library. Come support the Montvale Library as you shop at the Friends of the Montvale Library’s Back-to-School Book Sale. Find great deals on previously owned children’s books, parenting and other nonfiction titles.

Sept. 17

Uncle Henry’s Favorites, 2 to 4 p.m. at Humpback Rocks, milepost 6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one in a series of Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park. Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center on rotating Sunday afternoons. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.