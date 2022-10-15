Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Through Oct. 22

Candlelight Tours, starting at 6:10 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Experience first-person stories of five historic figures at rest at OCC, brought to life by talented local performers. Tickets can be purchased at www.gravegarden.org.

Oct. 15

Bethlehem United Methodist Women Fall Yard Sale/Bake Sale to Benefit Missions, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord.

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies,homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

4th Annual VMA State Chili Cook-Off, 9 a.m. at the Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727, 934 Waterlick Road, Lynchburg. Opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

Academy Clay Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Pacific Life in Downtown Lynchburg. This free, family-friendly festival will feature clay artists from across the region, including potters, sculptors, wheel throwers and hand builders. Not only will the event include clay artistry, but this urban fall festival will also include curated vendors including artisans, makers, food trucks, bouncy houses, and more. Tickets are free for the festival but must be reserved online at academycenter.org.

15th Annual Parker-Wuergler Memorial Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Otter Mill, 3353 Big Island Highway, Bedford. Free admission. The event features Brunswick Stew, silent auction, demonstrations, mill tours and live music by Pleading the 5th and the Pete Turpin Band.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

The Lynchburg Food, Wine, Funk, Jazz, and Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at RiverFront Park, 1100 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Concerts for Causes Inc. and Tony Camm Entertainment presents The Lynchburg Food, Wine, Funk, Jazz, and Blues Festival. Join thousands of people for fun, food, and entertainment, Enjoy complimentary wine tasting, delicious food, unique vendors and awesome music. Free admission.

Bingo for ages 55 or older, 11 a.m., at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd, Forest. Join fellow enthusiasts at the Forest Library for our quarterly bingo morning. Space is limited so registration is required. You may register online at bplsonline.org or by calling the Forest Library at (540) 425-7002.

Fall Foliage Festival, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Bold Rock celebrates what makes fall great in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the Annual Fall Foliage Festival. This all day celebration features apple games, craft vendors, and live music and more. Drumhellers Orchard will make fresh apple cider doughnuts using Bold Rock cider. Festival admission is free.

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

Author Talk: Family Secrets, Closets, and the Skeletons in Them, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. The library presents an afternoon with author Ann K. Howley in honor of LGBTQ+ History Month. Come for a discussion on her book, "The Memory of Cotton," followed by a Q&A session. "The Memory of Cotton" is an LGBTQ+ title written for young adults and published by Propertius Press in Lynchburg. Hear how a family secret inspired Ann to write a book that Indies Today says is “immensely engaging and impossible to ignore.” For more information on "The Memory of Cotton," visit https://bit.ly/3DajrR7. This author's talk is for adults and teens. Refreshments will be provided. Copies of "The Memory of Cotton" will be on site and available for purchase from the author.

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Julia Whiteley Branch, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lynchburg Museum, 901 Court Street, Lynchburg. Join us for a very special gathering to celebrate Lynchburg midwife and baby nurse Julia Branch (c.1850-1937), including mini-exhibit. Are you a descendant of Julia Branch? Are you related to another Lynchburg midwife? Are you midwife yourself?

Walking Tour with Lynchburg Museum at Lynchburg Grows, 2 to 3:30 p.m. 1339 Englewood Street, Lynchburg. Do you like history? How about plants? Join the Lynchburg Museum at for a free walking tour of the Doyle-Schenkel Greenhouses at Lynchburg Grows. Learn about the history of the property and see what's growing.

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors. As well as an array of talented handmade artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crotchet, jewelry and much much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday's general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oktoberfest 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come celebrate Oktoberfest at Historic Avenel without crossing the Altantic with German fare, beer and wine, and a raffle contest for one week at the Alpine Club in Austria. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be reserved by calling (540) 816-9385. Raffle Tickets sold separately.

Unity in The 7 Hills Embodied Bliss Live Music and Yoga w/Gina & Gershone, 4 to 6 p.m. at Unity In The Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg. Join for slow flow and restorative yoga with live mantra music. Open to a deeper experience of your grounded, blissful nature. Yoga and live music together reach where separately they cannot go alone. With decades of devoted practice and offerings between them, Gina and Gershone weave together their respective arts to invite you into communion, bliss, and presence.

Challenged Sports Exchange Presents True Grit Rodeo, 5 p.m. at Harvest Lane, Forest. Challenged Sports Exchange and Sims Events has partnered with True Grit Rodeo to bring you a fun family filled evening. Gates open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Gate Fee $15, with kids 10 and under free. Cash only. Bring lawn chairs. Food trucks and a beer garden on site.

10th Annual Lynchburg Zombie Walk, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come be a part of Lynchburg's most bizarre and unique tradition. The Lynchburg Zombie Walk is now in it's 10th year and is a canned food drive with a twist! Prizes for best looking zombies adults and children. Prizes for the most authentic zombie costumes. Participants are asked to bring a canned food donation to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread and/or make a cash donation to benefit the Lynchburg Dog Park.

110th Anniversary Gala, 6 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. YWCA Central Virginia is proud to host our 110th Anniversary Gala this year honoring 110 years of service that our organization has provided to the community and to recognize our valued community partners. The Gala is the primary fundraiser for YWCA Central Virginia this year.

Haunted Hike on Turnpike, 7 p.m., at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. Come for a spooky night on the YMCA nature trails. Join us for a spooky night at the Bedford Area Family YMCA! On Saturday, October 15 beginning at 7PM, spooky things will lurk in the YMCA nature trails. $5 entry fee with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Soccer Association. Concessions will be available.

Saturday Salsa with OBEHI THE DJ at Three Roads Brewing, 7 to 10 p.m., at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 for students, military and teachers with a valid ID. Dancers under 21 are able to attend this event. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com.

This That And The 3rd, 7 to 10 p.m. at The White Hart, 1208 Main Street, Lynchburg.

The Frequency, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill, 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. This cover band features rock hits from the 1960s to today.

NO FENCES: #1 Tribute to GARTH BROOKS, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. No Fences is the #1 tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks featuring Dusty Miller. Located in the heart of the Midwest, No Fences faithfully replicates the sound, look and feel of a Garth Brooks concert. Tickets in advance are $18, plus fees, or $25 at the door.

Harwich to Hollywood @ Rivermont Bierhaus, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg.

Oct. 16

Wood Lathe Intro Class, 1 to 5 p.m. Vector Space, 402 5th St., Lynchburg. Learn the basics of wood turning, and turn your first wooden plate. You will get one-on-one time at the lathe with instructor Des Black as you turn your own shallow wooden bowl/plate. Once students finish this two hour class, they will be eligible to take more advanced wood turning classes and take home their very own shallow wood bowl/plate. There are two session, the first beginning at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m.

Local Entrepreneur Meet and Greet, 4 to 6 p.m. at AMF Lynchburg Lanes, 4643 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Come prepared to mingle, have fun and share your vision with others.

Oct. 17

Woodland Habitat Series for 3 to 5 year olds, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford. What is a woodland habitat? How do trees help animals? Why do the woods look different at different times of year? Bring your Littles to Claytor Nature Center to learn more about woodland habitats. Activities will focus on what comprises the woodland habitat, which animals live in the woods, and how the habitat meets the basic needs of the animals that live there. We’ll also talk about how trees change through the seasons and how wildlife survive through those changes. Each day consists of a story, a short hike, and a craft.

Oct. 19

Academy Center of the Arts hosts Ailey II, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Tickets to Ailey II range from $10 to $100, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to purchase tickets to this event, call the Box Office at (434) 846-8499, or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

Oct. 20

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 21

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Amherst County Fair featuring Out of Spite, 7:30 p.m. at the Amherst County Fairgrounds. Out of Spite is invading the Amherst County Fair stage to deliver its high energy show with a variety of modern country, pop, dance and rock favorites. Visit www.amherstcountyfair.com for full details.

St. John's Concerts' Organ Recital, 7:30 p.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Jacob Montgomery, a native of Raleigh, is a doctoral candidate in the studio of David Higgs at the Eastman School of Music.

Oct. 21 to 29

Haunted Trail, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards, at 247 Station Lane in Concord. The trail will be open to the public four nights — Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate, with children's tickets $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. and recreation facilities, we're an ideal day retreat. Check out our calendar of ongoing events!

Oct. 20 to 22

Scaremare 2022, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 2300 Carroll Ave, Lynchburg. Come for the 50th Anniversary of Lynchburg's largest House of Death. Tickets at www.scaremare.com.

Oct. 22

Blue Ridge Montessori School’s Multi-Family Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1071 Woodberry Place, Lynchburg. All proceeds from the BRMS yard sale and individual sale spot purchases go directly back to helping the Blue Ridge Montessori School community. For questions, contact Sara Campbell at skgrajek@gmail.com.

New London Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 594 and 672 Alum Springs Rd., Forest. Enjoy tours of the 1763 Mead's Tavern, the former Bedford Alum Springs Hotel, the African American church, and other sites of the former colonial village and 1754 county seat of Bedford County. With live music, food trucks, an antique car Show, a petting zoo, games for children, a World War II exhibit, spinning demonstration, and the Heritage Fair. Hosted by the Friends of New London and the Liberty University Department of Public History.

Annual New London Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 594 and 672 Alum Springs Road, Forest. Enjoy tours of the 1763 Mead's Tavern, the former Bedford Alum Springs Hotel, the African American church, and other sites of the former colonial village and 1754 county seat of BedfordCounty. View active archaeology, Revolutionary War re-enactors the Montgomery Co. militia, and the sites of the Revolutionary War arsenal and John Hook's store. Enjoy live music, food trucks, an Antique Car Show, a petting zoo, games for children, a World War II exhibit, spinning demonstration, blacksmith demonstration by L.T. Skinnell, demonstrations of flint knapping & arrow making, and the Heritage Fair. Visit www.newlondonmuseum.org for more information.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Oktoaderfest 2022 - Cider, Beer, Music, Food, Fun, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Blue Toad Hard Cider, at 462 Winery Lane in Roseland. An amazing lineup of ciders, food, beer, cider releases, music and more. Live music from noon to 7 p.m.

Fall-O-Ween Open House & TRUNK or TREAT, 11 a.m. at 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Come for the Fall-O-Ween Open House and Trunk or Treat event. This is a family friendly event. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory. Ray's Food Truck will be onsite for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oktoberfest 2022, noon to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The Water Dog is proud to gather thousands of beer lovers together to “Prost like a Pro!” for Oktoberfest! It’s that time of year when all of our lederhosen-clad and dirndl-sporting friends travel from far and wide to hoist a stein in celebration. Join us for a fanciful evening of Beale’s Oktoberfest, feasting, costumes, dancing, raucous music, and more. Dress your best and brush up on your Chicken Dance skills. Tickets cost $60 to $1,000 and are available at www.eventbrite.com.

RESCUEfest 2022, noon to 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Come out and meet the Central Virginia Regional Rescue volunteers, learn about the programs offered to help the homeless animals in our community, and maybe find your new furever friend. There will be live music, vendors, rock painting, adoptable animals, cornhole, microchipping, and more. Admission is free.

Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson, 6 to 9 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. One of America’s first foodies, Thomas Jefferson had a taste for fine wines and gourmet foods. Join the president, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Seating inside the house is limited to allow for social distancing; reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by October 15, due to catering considerations.

Lilly Stargazer Band Live!, 8 to 11 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus. Come on down for Lilly Stargazer Band and enjoy specialty biers, great food and live music