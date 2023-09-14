Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 14

Karate, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Timbrook Library Program Room, 18891 Leesville Road. The Campbell County Recreation Department is sponsoring the School of Karate. Students taking the classes can take a single session or they can continue on until they reach higher belt ranks. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog&nbsp. To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec website, or follow us on social media. Fees: $65 Registrations: Now until August 15.

Through Sept. 21

Babygarten, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. Babygarten storytimes involve toys, songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and pre-literacy skills. This program is for ages 0 to 2 and their caregivers. Register at campbellcountylibraries.org. Rustburg Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 18. Timbrook Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Altavista Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13 and 20. Brookneal Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

Through Sept. 24

The Lynchburg Art Club’s September 2023 exhibit, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Lynchburg Art Club and Gallery, 1011 Rivermont Ave. Exhibit features John Hancock, Lynell Hilt and Rudy Hilt, and will open on First Friday, Sept. 1 and continue through Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be served on First Friday. After the Sept. 1 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Through Oct. 26

Storytime Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion located between Timbrook Library and the baseball fields. We bring the book, outdoor games and fun, and you bring a snack (optional) and enjoy the day. We will read a selected book on and off throughout the event, do themed crafts and play yard games. Geared toward ages 0 to 5. For more information, contact Campbell County Public Library System Director Jordan Welborn at (434) 332-9657 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

Through Oct. 31

Quilt exhibit, MOarts Gallery at Moneta/SML Library. The Lake Quilters Guild (LQG) at Smith Mountain Lake is presenting a quilt exhibit. This fun, free event features a variety of beautiful quilts and quilt-related items. The exhibit will include traditional, contemporary and modern quilts. LQG is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the SML area for more than 30 years and welcomes everyone interested in the art and craft of quilting. Please stop by the Moneta/SML Library to learn more about LQG and to view this distinctive collection of quilts during regular library business hours. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Through Nov. 7

LEGO + Library, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. This STEM program is for children to explore and stations will be set up for them to select which activities they would like to try, including LEGO bricks, circuits and more. For children in grades K–6 and their families. Altavista Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and 24. Timbrook Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and 31. Rustburg Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The program will open up one hour early, 2 to 3 p.m., for families who homeschool. If they wish, families can stay past the early-bird hour and continue exploring.

Sept. 15 to 23

Once Upon a Mattress (Fall Musical), 8 p.m., Sept. 15, 16, 17 (matinee) 22 and 23 at Renaissance Theatre Company. Winnefred the Woebegone is just a simple swamp princess looking to win the heart of Prince Dauntless. But can she pass the impossible test Queen Aggravain has in store for her? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale, "The Princess and the Pea," provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Sept. 14 to 17

Special Olympics North America Softball Championship, Peaks View Park 170 Ivy Creek Lane, Lynchburg. Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners are back on the softball fields at the SONA Softball Championship. Held in conjunction with USA Softball, more than 200 athletes and Unified partners from throughout the U.S. and Canada will compete. We are looking for volunteers to cheer on athletes and teams as they compete. You are not required to stay the whole day. You are encouraged to cheer your heart out, but come and go as you please. Volunteers are needed to serve in multiple capacities. Lunch and water will be provided during your shift. To sign up, visit www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=616&console_id=0218&ht=1. For more information, contact Rachel McQuiston at rmquiston@specialolympics.org.

Sept. 14

Friends of the Moneta/SML library Present: Class of 1940, an Author Talk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Moneta/SML Library. The friends of the Moneta/SML Library continues its series of author talks with a visit from Jim Morrison who will be speaking about his book "Class of 1940: Coming of Age in World War II." For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information about the Moneta/SML Library, call (540) 425-7004.

United Way Campaign Kickoff, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts' Historic Theater Lobby, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Learn how the United Way of Central Virginia helps our community at this pep-rally-style event. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served and cash bar will be available. Tickets are free with registration. For more information, call (434) 455-6900 or visit www.unitedwaycv.org/events/campaign-kick-off.

Sept. 15 to 24

Little Town Players presents Plaza Suite, Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 at 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. Opening Little Town Players 2023-24 season is Neil Simon's comedy, "Plaza Suite." This hilarious show portrays three couples who each occupy Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel at different stages throughout the year. First up, a suburban couple who have come to the hotel to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary ... or is it their 23rd? Or is it actually their anniversary at all? Second, a Hollywood hotshot has returned to New York to seek out his (now married) high school girlfriend. However, her obsession with Hollywood and overindulgence in vodka stingers give him more than he bargained for. Finally, the suite is occupied by a couple who are about to celebrate the wedding of their daughter ... if they can get her out of the bathroom. Tension rises and tempers flare as all their attempts to get her to unlock the door fail. Directed by Jayne Brill. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at (540) 586-5881 or online at www.littletownplayers.com and clicking the "ticket" button. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Bluegrass concert, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Dale Overstreet Band and Franklin Station will perform. Admission: $15 nonmembers, $13 members. Concessions available. For more information, call (434) 907-2808.

Sept. 16

"The Panini Brothers" Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Celebration Room, 1100 Celebration Ave., Suite 101, Moneta. Sponsored by the Smith Mountain Arts Council. The Panini Brothers are a Smith Mountain Lake-area band that play a variety of original tunes, ranging from rock, jazz, Americana and blues. Tickets: $15 for Smith Mountain Arts Council members; $20 for general admission. They can be purchased at www.smac-arts.com or by mail at Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA., 24121. For further information, contact Joe Yarbrough at jyarbrough171@msn.com.

Friends of the Montvale Library Back-to-School Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Montvale Library. Come support the Montvale Library as you shop at the Friends of the Montvale Library’s Back-to-School Book Sale. Find great deals on previously owned children’s books, parenting and other nonfiction titles.

Sept. 17

Uncle Henry’s Favorites, 2 to 4 p.m. at Humpback Rocks, milepost 6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one in a series of Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park. Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center on rotating Sunday afternoons. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Sept. 19

Montvale Farmers Market Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon at Montvale Library. Come visit the farmers market located by the old school, meet local vendors and stop by the library’s tent for a story and craft. The storytime will start at 11 a.m. and the craft will be available either to make while you visit or it can be taken home.

Adult Book Club, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big Island Library. Join us as we meet to discuss and share insights on a different book every third Tuesday of each month. For the month of September, we’ll be discussing "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood. Bring a dish for the potluck lunch that follows. Call (540) 425-7000 for more information.

Sept. 20

Dining in the Dark, 6 p.m., at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 21206 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Insight of Central Virginia invites you to a complimentary dinner with the visually impaired while blindfolded, simulating the experience of blindness. Crafts made by the Insight participants will be sold, and contributions will be accepted to enhance the activities of Insight. Registration is required for attendance; space is limited. Call (434) 455-8205 to register. Insight of Central Virginia is a nonprofit 501C3 organization dedicated to the support and education of the blind and visually impaired, their families and friends, through monthly programs and community opportunities.

Lecture series, 5:30 p.m. at Jones Memorial Library, Lynchburg. Ghislaine Lewis will speak on “Reckoning with Remembrance and The Pierce Street Gateway.” The lecture will share how Lewis and the Pierce Street Gateway are raising awareness of the city’s Pierce Street Historic District. Free and open to public.

Sept. 21

Virtual learning forum on mental health and suicide prevention, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join the Central Virginia Suicide Prevention Awareness (SPA) Coalition as we explore mental health and suicide prevention across different populations of our community, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and veterans. Kym Laube, executive director of Human Understanding & Growth Services (HUGS), will give a keynote address. Be on the lookout for additional details and registration information.

Teen Art Night: Melted Crayon Art Edition, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. Teens ages 12 and older are invited to join us on the third Thursday of every month for Teen Art Night. Each month we will have a different theme/project. The library will provide all of the supplies necessary but you are welcome to bring additional supplies with you. This month we’ll make abstract art pieces by melting crayons on canvas.

Apple Butter Canning Workshop, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Montvale Library. This course will be a hands-on hot water bath workshop for processing high-acid foods. Participants will preserve and take home a jar of apple butter. In addition, each participant will receive a bound copy of the "USDA Guide to Home Canning." This event is sponsored by the Montvale Friends of the Library. Registration for this event will close Sept. 21.

I’m No Van Gogh Paint Night, 5 to 9 p.m. at Forest Library. Come and paint whatever the canvas inspires in you. This session is a time for self-expression — there is no formal instruction — and it is open to anyone regardless of skill level or prior experience painting. All supplies will be provided. Dress in clothing you won’t mind getting messy. Registration is required and space is limited.

Sept. 23

Concord Fire Department golf tournament fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. at Falling River Country Club, 2140 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, contact Jerame Edwards at (434) 944-0722 or cvfd13golf@gmail.com.

Treasures in the Trunk, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3109 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter AD, a local nonprofit, is holding Treasures in the Trunk (formerly the P.E.O. Yard Sale). The sale is held in the parking lot. All money raised will fund grants and scholarships for women. The mission of P.E.O., founded in 1869, is to promote educational opportunities for women. Women (upcoming high school seniors to the post-college graduate level) going to college or those returning can receive low interest grants or scholarships from P.E.O. See www.peointernational.org to learn more about the grants and scholarships.

14th annual Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Prepare to be wowed by more than 40 craft beers on tap to sample. In addition, there will be more than 70 vendors showcasing local wineries, cideries, artisans, crafters and businesses. Food options will also be available. Live music performances will include Blair's West Best, Stonebrook and The Mashup. Tickets are available in advance for $25 on our website and at all Quik-E Food store locations. They will also be available at the gate for $30 until sold out. Non-drinking tickets will be available at the gate for $15. For more information, go to www.lynchburgbeerandwinefestival.com.

Rainbow Puppets presents "Heroes and Legends," 1 to 2 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. Our friends, the Rainbow Puppets, are visiting again this fall with an all-new show called "Heroes and Legends." Join us as we hear the stories of famous men and women who were born and lived right here in the state of Virginia, such as George Washington, Booker T. Washington, Bill Robinson and Pocahontas. Every child will take home a free book. All ages are welcome.

Rainbow Puppets Presents "Heroes and Legends," 4 to 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Our friends the, Rainbow Puppets, are visiting again this fall with an all-new show called "Heroes and Legends." Join us as we hear the stories of famous men and women who were born and lived right here in the state of Virginia, such as George Washington, Booker T. Washington, Bill Robinson and Pocahontas. Every child will take home a free book. All ages are welcome.

Tick Talk, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stewartsville Library. Come join us for an informational program presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources all about ticks. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as some tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for a Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is required and the program will be canceled if a minimum registration of five people isn’t met.

Sept. 25

Big Island Creative Expressions, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Big Island Library. Calling all creative types! The Big Island Writers Group is evolving its club to include makers and crafters of all sorts to further inspire our friendly discussions. Do you knit? Crochet? If you enjoy coloring or drawing, we can provide markers, crayons, pens and colored pencils. We’ll still exchange writing advice, of course, and share work with one another for the sake of supportive feedback.

Sept. 26

T(w)een Tuesday Gaming, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Big Island Library. It’s time for gaming — electronic and board. Challenge yourself or some friends at Big Island Library on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Snacks will be made available. For grades 4 to 5.

Sept. 28

An evening with Doug Tallamy, 6 p.m. at E.C. Glass Auditorium, 2111 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Best-selling author Doug Tallamy will be speaking about his book, "Nature's Best Hope, A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard." The event is free to the public. Vendors will be located in the lobby and will include local conservation and gardening groups. For more information, please email hillsidegclynchburg@gmail.com.

Forte Chamber Music presents Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble, 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg. This dynamic ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Their musicianship is founded on a historical approach, offering little-known music of the baroque era as well as incisive performances of well-known favorites.

Lego Club, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Forest Library. Kids ages 5 and older, come join us as we play with Legos. Take on the thematic challenge of the month or just use your imagination to build whatever you like. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Family Fun: Air-Dry Clay Creations, 3 to 4 p.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. This month, we’ll have fun creating creatures out of air-dry clay. All supplies will be provided and the event is open to all ages.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

Friday Breakfast Book Club, 10 to 11 a.m. at Bedford Central Library. The Friday Breakfast Book Club meets on the last Friday of every month to discuss a different book. This month’s selection is "The Searcher" by Tana French.

Sept. 29

Decluttering & Downsizing: You Can’t Take It With You, Presented by AARP, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This fun, interactive presentation by AARP Virginia explores why personal items are so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Cleaning out your house while you can is a gift and inheritance you can leave to your children.

Sept. 30

Saturday Matinee Presents "Jerry and Marge Go Large," 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Smith Mountain Lake/Moneta Library. Join us at for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month, we’ll watch "Jerry and Marge Go Large," starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, Rainn Wilson and more. The remarkable true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge, wins $27 million and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.

Oct. 3

The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands — a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s "Bringing Down the Horse" as well as more recent and exploratory fare such as 2012’s "Glad All Over." Tickets range from $25 to $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 5 to 21

Candlelight Tours at Old City Cemetery. Led by lantern light through our historic grounds, your spirit guide will escort you to six unique vignettes where you will encounter cemetery residents from beyond the grave and hear their fascinating tales of life and death. Oct 5: Tours at 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Oct 6: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Oct 7: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Oct 12: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Oct 13: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Oct 14: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Oct 19: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Oct 20: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Oct 21: 6:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m., and 8:10 p.m. Prices: $27, adults; $13.50, children; (guests younger than age 13) This event is not recommended for children younger than 8. While it is not a ghost tour, and not intended to be frightening, the tours deal with topics such as slavery, murder and death in general. Children younger than 8 who attend will still be subject to the $13.50 ticket fee.

Oct. 6

DREAM ON Summit, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Legacy Wealth Management Group, Inc., 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. Minnie’s Travel Boutique in partnership with the Central Virginia Business Coalition will host the new entrepreneur-based conference designed to reawaken the dream within the hearts and minds of business leaders and entrepreneurs. The theme of the summit is “Rediscover The Story Behind Your Business." Tickets are $125. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit TheDreamOnSummit.com.

Oct. 7

Jefferson & Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Experience the passion and ideals that inspired a revolution and the birth of a new nation through the eyes of Thomas Jefferson and his good friend, fellow revolutionary and political rival, John Adams, and Adams’ wife, Abigail. Join Poplar Forest for a special performance of "Jefferson & Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg" at the historic Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Presented in one performance only. Tickets for "Jefferson & Adams" are $35 for adults (18 and older); $20 for youth (ages 17 and younger, and college students with student ID) plus taxes and fees; reservations are suggested.

“Ritmo Latino: A Vibrant Fiesta of Hispanic Heritage” at Academy Warehouse Theatre. Experience the rich tapestry of Hispanic culture through a dynamic fusion of live music, dancing and a festive atmosphere. Get ready to move your feet and hips as Lynchburg Salsa takes the stage, offering exhilarating dance lessons to ignite your inner salsa aficionado. Feel the energy and passion of Latin rhythms as their expert instructors guide you through the steps, ensuring an enjoyable experience for dancers of all levels. Ritmo Latino is sponsored by Framatome. Tickets are $7 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit academycenter.org.

Claytor Nature Center 25th Anniversary, 3 to 7 p.m. at 1844 Woods Road in Bedford County. Join us at the Claytor Nature Center for a special 25th anniversary event. Visitors can enjoy a day outdoors with friends and family. This event is free and open to the public.

Oct. 8

Son of a Gun: A Guns ‘N Roses Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St., Lynchburg. Son Of A Gun is the best Guns N’ Roses tribute band on planet earth. Fronted by Ari Kamin, lead singer of Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, this five-piece rock 'n' roll band based in Los Angeles is able to bring a stadium show to any kind of venue. Formed in 2012 in Argentina, they took advantage of the experience gained in years of touring the United States and quickly became the hottest band in L.A. Closing the lineup are Johnny Mayo on lead guitar, Jimmie Romero on rhythm guitar, "Chotas" on bass and Tom Gold on drums. Tickets range from $20 to $55. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 8

Installation Service for Pastor-Elect Lucy EllaJane Barnett, 3 p.m. at Bolling Hill Baptist Church, 1453 South Coolwell Road, Madison Heights. The Rev. Michael D. Page, of Antioch Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, will be the guest speaker for the evening.

Oct. 13 to 14

Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. An amateur archaeologist known to have studied Native American material culture, Thomas Jefferson would surely be fascinated by the more than 300,000 artifacts found on the Poplar Forest grounds since 1986. Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation, including a rare up-close look at some of the artifacts in the Poplar Forest Archaeology Lab. Admission is $25; reservations are encouraged as spots on the tour are limited.

Oct. 13

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Chamomile and Whiskey, at Academy Center of the Arts. Chamomile and Whiskey make connections between people — they did it with their name, and they’re doing it with their new album, "Sweet Afton." In the past, the band has been dubbed “mountainous folk rock," but their combination of complex rhythmic patterns, varied influence of cultural music and multi-utilization of instruments makes them unique, yet relatable, to a number of different genres. But beyond the skill that lies within each player of Chamomile and Whiskey is the band’s ultimate goal: to genuinely engage and have fun with the audience. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Oct. 20 to 21

The 7th Annual Mountain View Vintage Market, VIP event on Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m.; general admission shopping day on Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. VIP tickets ($15) are available in a limited quantity now, only in advance, for online purchase at www.mountainview.events and general admission tickets ($5) will only be available at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Family Life Services, a local non-profit organization. Visit www.mountainview.events for more information or find us on Facebook or Instagram – Mountain View Vintage Market.

Oct. 20

B-The Underwater Bubble Show, 6:30 p.m. at The Academy Center of the Arts’ Historic Theatre. Following your dreams and allowing your inner child to take over for a while is the premise of "B-The Underwater Bubble Show." Inspired by childhood standards such as "Alice in Wonderland," "The Little Mermaid" and "Peter Pan," "B-The Underwater Bubble Show" is a modern fairy tale with one major twist. “Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something,” explains co-creator and director Enrico Pezzoli. ”We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don’t always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart." For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Oct. 25

Lecture series, 5:30 p.m. at Jones Memorial Library, Lynchburg. Alex Owen, Daniel Bradway and Richard Bendall will share the history of Boonsboro County Club. Learn about the club’s centennial anniversary and contribution to Virginia golf. Free and open to public

Oct. 21

Fall Harvest Dinner, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. One of America’s first foodies, Thomas Jefferson had a taste for fine wines and gourmet foods. Join the president, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Must be 21 and older. Tickets for the Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 13, due to catering considerations.

Oct. 27

CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St., Lynchburg. After hundreds of sold out performances and critical acclaim from his inaugural theatrical tour, Michael Carbonaro takes the stage with a brand new show! From his hit television series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, America’s favorite Trickster makes a triumphant return to live performances in CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans, and wonder for audiences of all ages. We’d say you have to see it to believe it, but you won’t believe a thing when you’re in the presence of Michael Carbonaro. Tickets range from $20 to $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 29

Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating our Story, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest’s African American Advisory Group, interpretation and archaeology staff, and the Board of Directors to celebrate, recognize and remember the men, women and children of the enslaved community at Poplar Forest. The free, family-oriented event features musical performances, historic interpreters, book talks and more on the grounds of Poplar Forest. Enjoy a catered lunch for $5 per person.

Sept. 4

Iam Tongi in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Iam Tongi, season 21 winner of "American Idol," had America tearing up from the moment he started singing, “Monster” by James Blunt. An emotional tribute to his father who’d encouraged him to audition for "Idol" but died before he made it in front of the judges, the performance instantly became a viral sensation. For more information, visit academycenter.org.

Sept. 16

Heimdal Charity Auction, 1 to 5 p.m. (doors open at noon) at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel. Heimdal Science Fiction donates to nine charities at Christmas that depend on our successful fundraisers. The Charity Auction is our only annual fundraiser and helps to sponsor the following charities: The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Home Instead Senior Citizen Christmas for three seniors, three Angel Tree Children, Lynchburg Social Services Foster Child, Amherst Humane Society, Lynchburg Humane Society, Free Clinic of Central Virginia, Madison Heights Library, Gleaning for the World and Heimdal’s Space Camp Program. Heimdal Science Fiction is excited to sponsor a local middle school student for a six-day scholarship to the NASA-sponsored Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, again this year.

Sept. 28

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities and open to the public. For more information, call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com.