Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Through December
Celebration of Lights, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s drive-thru light display at Riverside Park returns each night in December. Special events will be held Dec. 10 and 11, and the park will be closed to cars those nights. For more information, go online to: https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/.
Dec. 10-12
Songs of the Season at Heritage High School, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick off the holiday season as Pioneer Theatre presents Songs of the Season. A musical celebration of Yule, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa & the New Year. Tickets are $5, or free with a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Tickets are available at lynchburgtickets.com.
Dec. 11
SML Parrot Pan and Toucan Pan Steel Drum Bands present island renditions of Christmas favorites, along with other songs, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue building, 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/children younger than 13. Proceeds benefit Scruggs Fire & Rescue and Lake Christian Ministries. Masks encouraged and will be available.
Weaving Essentials, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta branch of the Bedford Public Library System. Learn the basics of small loom weaving. This session will cover all the essentials from using the tools of the trade to beginning your own tapestry. Registration is required, seats are limited and masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com or call the Moneta branch at (540) 425-7004.
Christmas in the Village from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Clover Hill Village at 5747 River Ridge Road, Appomattox. Enjoy hot apple cider, hot chocolate, stew, cornbread and cookies. There will be crafts for children, live animals, period reenactors and the Appomattox Laptop Orchestra will play in the church and Santa will make an appearance. The event is free but donations of a non-perishable food item is requested for donation to a local food bank.
December Winter Market, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bedford Farmers Market, 220 W. Washington St., Bedford. Features more than 30 local crafters, bakers and artisans, as well as carolers, Santa and more.
Christmas Pool Party, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Jamerson branch of the YMCA of Central Virginia, 801 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg. Have a holly jolly time in the Family Pool at the Jamerson Family YMCA, with Christmas music, sleigh rides, goody bags and fin water games. The event is free for members and $8 for non-members. Registration is requited and open until the start of the event. The party is for children 12 and younger.
Dec. 12
Live Nativity at 6 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 297 Bible Baptist Road, Appomattox. The nativity will be held in the ballfield behind the church’s Family Life Center.
A Night in Bethlehem: An Immersive Christmas Experience, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Riverside Church, 2450 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest. Experience the Christmas story with Riverside Church. The event features food and a petting zoo.
Dec. 14
Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club Christmas Dinner & Bingo, 6 p.m., Ruritan Club Building, 115 Bruner Road (Rt. 671), Monroe. Menu is ham, tossed salad, assorted vegetables, bread, dessert, and beverage. $8 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to18, free for ages 5 and younger. Take-out available.
Dec. 14 — 21 (except Dec. 19)
Lynchburg Tacky Lights Tour, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Board the Parks and Recreation tacky lights tour bus and enjoy festive holiday music while viewing Lynchburg’s finest lit houses! The event offers seven nights of tours with two tours per evening. Each tour will include a 45-minute circuit starting and ending at Miller Center. S’mores and hot cocoa can be enjoyed before or after the tour at Miller Center. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Parks and Rec to feature your neighborhood or home in the tour. All tours are sold in family pods for public health safety. Ages 4 and older. Register three days in advance. $100 per group of 8. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Dec. 17
The Worx LIVE at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Worx will perform live. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.theclubhouselynchburg.com/events.
Ugly Sweater party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 578 Blue Ridge Ave., Bedford. Free for ages 10 to 17. The event includes an ugly sweater contest, Gaga tournament, best lip syncing Christmas contest and highest Ollie contest.
Dec. 18
Happy Pawlidays!, Noon to 2 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Treat your fur baby to some holiday fun! Activities include crafting paw ornaments for the tree, pictures of your pup with “Santa Paws,” and receiving a culinary recipe for yummy, easy to make dog treats. Dogs only, and pups must be secured on a leash at all times. Please register online for a timeslot for your arrival. Register three days in advance. $5 per dog. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Donuts with Santa, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, Appomattox. Join us for Donuts with Santa! Your children can take a train ride, make a craft, drop off a letter for Santa, enjoy hot chocolate and donuts. Be sure to bring your camera for photos with Santa!
Living Nativity, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood St., Bedford.
Drive-thru Bethlehem, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Bedford Christian Church, 1928 Moneta Road, Bedford. Join us for a drive through the past as we get a glimpse of what happened on that first Christmas Night! Enter through the Roman gates and travel along the road to the Inn in Bethlehem where Jesus was born for a glimpse of the first Christmas night. Rain date will be Sunday, Dec. 19.
Here We Come A-Carol-Ringing, 7 p.m., Fort Hill United Methodist Church, 106 Oakridge Blvd., Lynchburg. The annual Christmas performance, “Here We Come A-Carol-Ringing” will feature some fun, favorite, energetic and sentimental Christmas carols and songs of the season.
John Hardy: A Christmas Carol, A One-Man Play for the Holidays, 6 p.m., Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. The Charles Dickens classic is performed by one actor, John Hardy, playing over forty roles. Tickets can be purchased online at bowercenter.org and lynchburgtickets.org, or in person at the Bower Center and the Bedford Welcome Center.
Dec. 19
A Festival of Christmas Lessons and Carols, 4 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Ave., Lynchburg. Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir and St. John’s Choir will sing, and oboist William Parrish Jr. will be featured. Carols by Ledger, Nixon, Helvey, Stroope, Higgins, Rutter, Wilby and Whitbourn will be sung. An offering will be taken. More info: (434) 528-1138.
Dec. 20
Kwanzaa Holiday Celebration, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum. Program will feature singing, storytelling, poetry reading, drumming and dance performances by Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Light refreshments, courtesy of E’Vince Caterings will be enjoyed following the program. Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. For those unable to attend in person, the program will be featured virtually on Facebook and YouTube. Tune into LTV throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a special tribute to the lighting of the seven colored candles, and discussion of their Swahili symbols and principles.
Dec. 20-23
Christmas Art Camp, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by Imagination Station Studio, 14805 Forest Road #225, Forest. Children will get to paint canvases, ceramics, wood, shutters and more, using different mediums to create their own masterpieces. All supplies are included. Only 20 spots are open. Tickets are only $90 for four days or $25 per day. For more information, email imaginationstation17@gmail.com.
Dec. 22
Christmas Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene at 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg.
Dec. 23
Christmas Fun Night, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, 2986 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford. Tacky Christmas attire contest and a dirty Santa gift game. Bring a wrapped present in the $10 to $20 range for the dirty Santa. Prizes will be awarded to the worst dressed.