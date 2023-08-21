Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Aug. 27

The Lynchburg Art Club’s August 2023 exhibit, Before ‘44, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. After the Aug. 4 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m. The exhibit features 19 artists of Lynchburg and Bedford area and honors their passion and exploration of art. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (434) 528-9434 or visit www.lynchburgartclub.org.

Through Sept. 14

Karate, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Timbrook Library Program Room, 18891 Leesville Road. The Campbell County Recreation Department is sponsoring the School of Karate. Students taking the classes can take a single session or they can continue on until they reach higher belt ranks. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog&nbsp. To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec website, or follow us on social media. Fees: $65 Registrations: Now until August 15.

Aug. 22 to Nov. 7

LEGO + Library, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. This STEM program is for children to explore and stations will be set up for them to select which activities they would like to try, including LEGO bricks, circuits and more. For children in grades K–6 and their families. Altavista Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and 24. Timbrook Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and 31. Rustburg Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The program will open up one hour early, 2 to 3 p.m., for families who homeschool. If they wish, families can stay past the early-bird hour and continue exploring.

Aug. 22

Tick Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Montvale Library. Come join us for an informational program all about ticks presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is required and the program will be canceled if a minimum registration of five people is not met.

Aug. 23

Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival "FANTASTIC FUSIONS," 7 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. All of the Festival Concerts are free.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com to confirm meeting information.

Aug. 24 to Oct. 26

Storytime Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion located between Timbrook Library and the baseball fields. We bring the book, outdoor games and fun, and you bring a snack (optional) and enjoy the day. We will read a selected book on and off throughout the event, do themed crafts and play yard games. Geared toward ages 0 to 5. For more information, contact Campbell County Public Library System Director Jordan Welborn at (434) 332-9657 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

Aug. 25 and 26

Performance by LouD, Aug. 25 at The World Famous Stadium Inn, 3007 Fort Ave, Lynchburg; Aug. 26 at 715 Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label's legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and '90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Stylin & Profilin — The History of Black Barbers & Beauticians in Lynchburg, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg. Much like today, the barber and beauty shops of yesteryear were social and community hubs. Throughout history, they did a lot more than cut hair — they were often on the frontlines of the civil rights movement, they served as a safe place for people to exchange information and ideas, and they even pulled teeth and performed other minor surgeries. Tour the grounds with historian Angelica Walker as she explores the history of Lynchburg's beloved Black barbers and beauticians, and learn more about those buried at Old City Cemetery. Tickets are $10.

Hunter safety, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road. The Basic Hunter Education Course covers material on hunting safety, principles of conservation and sportsmanship. Students are required to complete the self-study prior to class and will have to turn in the chapter review exercises from the self-study to the instructor at the beginning of class, and they may be turned away if the chapter review exercises are not completed. Free.

Red Hill Rediscovered: Peter Rothermel’s painting of Patrick Henry, 2 to 3:30 pm at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Peter F. Rothermel, the artist famous for his works of American historical events, painted his masterpiece, "Patrick Henry Before the Virginia House of Burgesses," in 1851. More than 100 years later, this significant work was given to Red Hill and has been enjoyed by thousands of visitors ever since. Join Cody Youngblood, director of Historic Preservation & Collections, to learn more about Rothermel’s masterpiece while sitting right in front of it. Discover who Rothermel was, the history of his painting and how it came to be at Red Hill. This free in-person lecture will be held in the visitor center. Registration is required can be completed at www.redhill.org/product/the-greatest-gift-peter-rothermels-painting-of-patrick-henry-ticket. The event is limited to 24 attendees.

Isaac Williams Ensemble playing “The Standards Session" for Amherst Java and Jazz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Performers include Isaac Williams on piano, Woll Strickler on drums, Adam Abrams on bass with guest artist Joseph Henson on saxophone. Presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst.

Aug. 28 to Sept. 21

Babygarten, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. Babygarten storytimes involve toys, songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and pre-literacy skills. This program is for ages 0 to 2 and their caregivers. Register at campbellcountylibraries.org. Rustburg Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 18. Timbrook Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Altavista Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13 and 20. Brookneal Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

Aug. 28

Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 Roundelay Road, Lynchburg. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STTHOMASMORE to schedule an appointment.

Aug. 29

AARP Virginia dinner in Lynchburg, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ledo Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and members of the community. There will not be a sales seminar — just casual talk and socializing. We are hosting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Guests will be responsible for their own dinner cost. Come and go at your leisure. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on brain health, caregiving, senior fraud and purposeful aging.

Sept. 8

Amherst Special Olympics Athletes host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take-out only and drive-thru. Pre-purchase tickets or buy at the door ($12 for adults; $8 for child). Spaghetti with and without meat sauce, homemade rolls, salad and drink will be served. Three door prizes to be raffled off: Half-bushel apples, $50 grocery gift card and gift basket valued at $30. For more information, call (434) 942-2892 or (434) 826-0858.

Sept. 8 to 23

Once Upon a Mattress (Fall Musical), 8 p.m., Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 (matinee) 22 and 23 at Renaissance Theatre Company. Winnefred the Woebegone is just a simple swamp princess looking to win the heart of Prince Dauntless. But can she pass the impossible test Queen Aggravain has in store for her? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale, "The Princess and the Pea," provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Avoca Museum, 1514 Main St., Altavista. Indulge in a celebration of nature's bounty and the finest wines at Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival. Join us for a day of exquisite flavors, delightful entertainment and unforgettable memories. There will be a wine tasting extravaganza, gourmet food delights, live music and entertainment, harvest activities and demonstrations, artisan crafts and local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Don't miss this chance to celebrate the bounties of the season and raise your glass to life's simple pleasures. Tickets will be sold at the door: $20 entry and tasting – 21 and older; $15 non-tasting – ages 13 and older; $5 for children — ages 6 to 12; free for children younger than 5.

Raise a Pint to Fight Alzheimer's Disease, noon to 4 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. We will have great beer, wine and ciders for purchase and proceeds from each will be donated for the local care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Win gift cards and gifts from local businesses with our raffle while you help stomp out this disease that affects 55 million people worldwide.

Sept. 12

Memory care support group: "Attitude is Everything," 1 p.m. at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Are you caring for a loved one living with memory impairment? Join senior care experts from Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care and other dementia care professionals for a free memory care support group featuring insightful topics to help family caregivers. Denise Scruggs, the director of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and certified Montessori dementia care professional, will present “Attitude is Everything.” Learn how changing your approach can improve your caregiving and care-receiving relationship. A complimentary lunch includes soup, sandwiches and tea. RSVP by Sept. 1 by calling (434) 385-5102.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.