Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Through May 14

Godspell, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Remaining show dates are May 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee May 8 at 2:30 p.m. At the behest of John the Baptist, young men and women forsake their jobs and take up the mantle of Jesus Christ, becoming his disciples in a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew set in modern-day New York City. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message.

May 7

20th annual Festival of Gardening, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park in Lynchburg. Hill City Master Gardener Association will sell plants ranging from tomatoes to pepper to Hostas to exotic tropical plants and plants known to attract pollinators. Night-blooming cereus, native Jack in the pulpit, harlequin glory bower trees, sweet shrub, wild bleeding heart and more unusual varieties also will be available at the festival.

Mayker’s Market at Bower Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Celebrate spring and shop local handmade goods at Bower Center for the Arts. With over two dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, you are sure to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and spring treasures at the Spring Mayker’s Market. This event will include the popular mimosa punch, chances to win door prizes, a spring gift basket raffle, free face painting and a maker’s space for children to get creative.

Anne Spencer House & Gardens Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House, 1313 Pierce St., Lynchburg. Join Lifetime Learning and UVa faculty for a day of exploring and learning at the Virginia Historic Landmark, the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum for a tour of the home and gardens of Anne Spencer, a poet of the Harlem Renaissance — a significant Black literary and cultural movement of the 1920s — civil rights activist, teacher and librarian.

Ride of Our Lives — Mental Health Awareness Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road. Horizon Behavioral Health is sponsoring its first benefit ride in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month. Registration for riders will begin at the Harley Davidson of Lynchburg at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 10 a.m. and all riders are encouraged to wear green in support of the cause. The rally will take place at our Horizon Wellness Center at Langhorne beginning at 11 a.m. where there will be live music by Pleading the Fifth as well as speakers, food and games waiting for riders, their families and the community.

Cat Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society. Training yoga instructor Lucy Hathaway will lead a free yoga class for all ages and levels and will guide you through one hour of yoga poses with adoptable cats. Bring a yoga mat. For more information, visit lynchburghumane.org.

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kick off this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children’s activities and delicious international cuisine.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Paint Party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramp Church International, 701 Thomas Road in Lynchburg. Come for a relaxing luncheon meal and painting lesson for Mom this Mother’s Day. Everything is provided.

Derby Day, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Join Bold Rock in celebrating the Kentucky Derby with a special derby-inspired Steal The Pint featuring our specialty cocktail, a feature menu with derby favorites, a best dressed/best hat contest and the race.

Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Warrior Success Academy and hosted by Kinetix Health Club, 6015 Fort Ave., Ste 24, Lynchburg. Learn dynamic responses to common street attacks. Grab a friend and learn some practical and effective skills to increase your awareness and ability to protect yourself. Open to ages 18 and older.

Derby Day at Avoca, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Sip on a refreshing drink while enjoying free passed appetizers. Come watch the race on big screen TV’s. Have a mint julep and some award-winning BBQ. Wear your best derby attire. There will be prizes for best ladies hat, dapper dude and best dressed couple. Listen to a live band. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Call (434) 608-2676 or (434) 369-1076 for more information. This is an adults-only event.

Wine & Roses Garden Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old City Cemetery Shrub Garden in Lynchburg. Enjoy a glass of rosé with sunset over the OCC’s 450 antique roses. Tickets for the 30-minute rose tour “My Favorite Roses” led by rose expert Lucas Peed are $60 per person with advanced ticket purchase required.

Sunset Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Take a time out to experience the mindfulness of yoga amidst the natural beauty of the Poplar Forest landscape. Join Megan Dillon, an instructor from Awakened Hearts Yoga, for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Mother’s Day Paint Night with Live Music, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts at 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Enjoy relaxing live music, catch up on conversation with your mom over coffee and cake while painting with instructor Jen Phelps and listen to relaxing music. Each purchased ticket includes two 11x14 canvas, one slice of cake per ticket holder, coffee, tea, sparkling water and other light refreshments. Money from ticket sales will help MHOTA programs. To learn more, visit mhota.org.

May 8

Mother’s Day Brunch, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Come to the taproom for a Mother’s Day Brunch, which includes “mom”-mosas, brunch menu and live music.

Mother’s Day Tea at Avoca, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Avoca invites you to a celebration to honor Mom. Join us for a Mother’s Day tea party at Avoca’s beautiful mansion. Moms are free; all others $5. There will be tea, scones with clotted cream, jam, fruit and cookies. Enjoy a walk on the grounds and a self-guided tour of the magnificent historic home is encouraged.

May 9

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

May 10

Align Before 9 — Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7000.

May 12

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st- and 2nd-place winners.