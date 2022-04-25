Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 30

The Tin Woman, 8 p.m. by the Renaissance Theatre, theater in residence at the historic Miller Center at 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. The story follows Joy, who while reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing. Based on a true story, The Tin Woman uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given the gift of life. Show dates are April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, & 30th at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. on April 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit us at RenaissanceTheatreLynchburg.org.

April 25

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Purrlates, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society at 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg. Come get a work-out on at LHS and do Pilates with some adoptable cats. Training Pilates instructor Lucy Hathaway will lead Pilates for all ages and levels for one hour of Pilates with friendly felines.

The Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus, 6:30 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. The chorus sings four part harmony and is currently working on music for public performances and a fall show. The chorus practices each Monday. It is a part of the Barbershop Harmony Society an international singing organization. Call (434) 851-9300 for more information.

April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

The CVABC Open Putt Putt Tournament, 3 to 8 p.m., at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Lynchburg. The CVABC Putt Putt Tournament is open to anyone. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Derek Hamlet Scholarship Fund for high school seniors entering into the trade fields in Central Virginia.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Montvale Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7006.

Christian Q. Duo with Dave Owens, 6 to 9 p.m. Iron & Ale, 106 Cornerstone, Lynchburg. Christian Quesenberry and Dave Owens are returning to Iron & Ale. This duo mixes Blues, Folk, Soul, and Pop.

April 27

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Ashes Reborn: Casual Play, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Meeples Cafe & Games, 8318 Timberlake Road Suite A, Lynchburg. Join the Ashes Reborn community for a monthly casual play night. There's a $5 entry fee.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. April features the music of Duke Ellington with Lew Taylor on piano, Bob Bowen on bass, and Donna Kay on vocals.

April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

Come Hell Or High Water Film Screening and Conversation, 6 p.m. at Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace Street, Lynchburg. Join us for a film screening at the next NAACP General Meeting, preceded by a brief presentation about ongoing environmental justice work in Lynchburg and a discussion following the film. The event is in-person and virtual. Virtual Registration: https://t2m.io/FILM. "Come Hell Or High Water" follows the painful but inspiring journey of Derrick Evans, a Boston teacher who returns to his native coastal Mississippi when the graves of his ancestors are bulldozed to make way for the sprawling city of Gulfport.

April 28 - May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. The hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Show dates are April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

April 29 - 30

CASA Shoe Sale, 5 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

April 29

24th Annual Side by Side Walk for Racial Justice and Harmony, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., YWCA of Central Virginia, 626 Church Street, Lynchburg. The annual Side by Side Walk for Racial Justice and Harmony is the primary event of YWCA Central Virginia's Racial and Social Justice program and is a part of their Stand Against Racism Campaign. It begins with a 10-minute walk downtown, followed by an informal lunch and speaker. Keesha Burke-Henderson, Chief Diversity Officer at Randolph College, discusses how to apply a racial equity lens in whatever environment you're in. While the event is free, participants are asked to RSVP.

Uptown Fuzzy Worx at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The cover is $10 at the door.

April 30

Shred Event/Prescription Drug Take-Back, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jefferson Forest High School. This event offers, at no charge, shredding of your personal papers/documents, and disposal of expired and unused medications.

Jason Saunders Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 191 Crossroad Lane, Evington. The 13th Annual Annual Jason Saunder’s Memorial Car show will be held at Cross Road Baptist Church.

LSYO Spring Concert, 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings presents their Spring Concert, under the direction of Gina DiCarlo. A variety of works will be performed. A featured piece will be the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto, performed by Brady Mandeville, winner of the 2022 Concerto Competition. Tickets are $12 adults and $6 children under 18 and will be sold at the door.

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time — and American history — as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hangout with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.

May 1

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

Jefferson Choral Society Presents "Elijah," 4 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society presents famed oratorio "Elijah" by Felix Mendelssohn, performed by choir and soloists accompanied by an orchestra. Visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499 to purchase tickets.

Girl's Night Out: LYH Women in Business, 6 to 8 p.m. at Buff City Soap 3911 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Come take a breath with other high performing women business leaders in Lynchburg. Join the inaugural event. Tickets include three custom bath bombs, a goodie bag, coffee and snacks, and a movie. RSVP by April 27.

May 2

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

CASA of Central Virginia Information Session, 6 to 7 p.m., CASA Central Office, 901 Church Street, Lynchburg. Join an hour-long video/slide presentation about the role and responsibilities of a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children, and how to become one. There will be time for Q&A by a veteran CASA about what to expect in this unique rewarding volunteer role. Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes. Call (434) 485-7260 or volunteer@cvcasa.org for more information.

May 3

Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an intimate evening of duo performance from NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis and his Quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration Songs of Mirth and Melancholy, Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey. Tickets range in price from $10 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 4

Playgroup, 10 a.m. to noon, The Motherhood Collective, 150 Linden Ave, Lynchburg. Bring the children littles to play on the gated playground. Feel free to bring snacks. Registration is not required but is encouraged: www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming.

May 5

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7002.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

PJ Walsh & DeWayne White at The Comedy Zone, 8 to 9:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Ln, Lynchburg. PJ Walsh is a New York native and Navy veteran who considers himself a “Working Class Comedian” and "Humorous World Traveler” who has brought laughs to television, film, colleges, cruise ships, comedy festivals & countless comedy clubs. When not headlining comedy venues across the country, PJ is committed to raising funds and awareness for veterans and their families. DeWayne White is a DC-based standup comedian. He’s a combat-wounded veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. Much of his humor is drawn from his unique take on his military experience, his life as a husband and father, and the general craziness of life. Tickets cost $10.

May 6

The Wizard Of Oz, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Tickets are $10 and available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61500 or at the door.

Pre-Mother's Day Party presented by Laughing John Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight, at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Ln., Lynchburg. Laughing John Entertainment presents the Pre-Mother's Day Party with DJ Kurupt & The Katz Band from Richmond. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.