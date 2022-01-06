Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 6

The Comedy Zone at The Clubhouse starring Sid Davis & Ray Money, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Standup Comedy returns to Lynchburg. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Trivia Night, 8 to 10 p.m. at the Craft Beer Cellar, 3813 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Prizes are awarded to the winners.

Jan. 7

Beginning Wheel Throwing, 9 to 10 a.m. starting Friday, Jan. 7 and continuing each Friday through Feb. 11 at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Pottery wheel throwing class for beginners to intermediate for ages 16 and older. Beginners will receive an introduction to throwing techniques: centering clay, forming cylinders, bowls and plate forms. Glazing applications also are covered. For those more comfortable behind the wheel, classes can be tailored to more complex forms: teapots, pitchers, covered jars, etc.

Jan. 8

Day of Play, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street in Lynchburg. For children in kindergarten through 8th grade, the Day of Play includes giveaways, raffles and a provided meal. Register online at ymcacva.org. Bring a swimsuit, comfortable clothes and running shoes.

Dj Break-Fast presents reggae and paint night, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old-school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Purchasing a ticket to this show will give back to a Lynchburg City School’s music program. Tickets are $3 and includes a small canvas for you to paint on. More information available at Mhota.org.

Jan. 9

Madison House Litter Pickup, noon to 5 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Sign up to volunteer for litter cleanup at mhota.com. Masks and gloves will be provided, along with a free dinner at the end of the evening.

Jan. 10

Networking and Q&A Event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. The second Business Matters Networking and Q&A event will feature local business owners and leaders in the area. Registration is required.

Jan. 13 — 16

Alice in Wonderland by Cavalier Theatre, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14 and 15; and 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.cavaliertheatre.com. Enjoy a modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

Jan. 14

Daddy & Daughter paint night, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Daddy & Daughter paint night is an evening for fathers and daughters of all ages. Tickets are $5 for adult and $2 per child and tickets can be purchased and donated to others. Tickets include: two child-sized canvases, four free rocks, one adult-sized canvas to paint together, one polaroid photo of paint night together, free hot chocolate and a flower.

ON3 rocks The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. ON3 brings ‘70’s through ‘00’s rock favorites for a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

One Take Band Taking Over The 1727, 8 to 11 p.m., Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727.

Jan. 15

Star Wars Trivia, 7 p.m. at Mission House Coffee at 722 Commerce St. in Lynchburg. Test your Star Wars knowledge. Teams are a maximum of five people. The winning team receives a $25 gift card to Mission House.

Group Fitness Sampler Demo Day, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Jamerson Family YMCA, at 801 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg. The demo day includes 30 minutes of each format: 8:30 to 9 a.m. BodyPump; 9 to 9:30 a.m. BodyCombat; 9:30 to 10 a.m. Barre; 10 to 10:30 a.m. Cycle; 10:30 to 11 a.m. Power Yoga; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Zumba. Earn a ticket for each class attended for a chance to win one raffle prizes.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show. The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), Nic Johns as John McVie (The Motels & Ben Lee). Tickets range in price from $14 to $72. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at-home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. For more information, contact the box office in advance by phone at (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.

The Pete Turpin Band, 8 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill in Lynchburg.







Jan. 15

BlackByrd ROCKS The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. BlackByrd plays ‘60s rock to the present. There is a $10 cover after 7 p.m.







Jan. 20

Commerce & Cocktails Presented by Member One FCU, 4 to 6 p.m. Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristaurante, 4327 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg.







Jan. 21

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a 90’s-2010’s Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. Coyote West band members are: Calvin Gibson, guitar, vocals; Thomas Marple, drums; Roy Vest, bass guitar. There’s a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.







Jan. 22

Academy Animation Festival, noon to 4:30 p.m. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Fletcher Studios for the Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Activities in the lobby include photos with classical characters, Betty Boop/Popeye-inspired temporary body art, and make your own flipbook. Enjoy classic Fletcher Studios cartoons in the theater. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are free but must be reserved at academycenter.org. Tickets are limited to the first 600 patrons. Film Features: Popeye the Sailor vs Sinbad the Sailor, Betty Boop Poor Cinderella, Superman vs the Mechanical Monster, Who Framed Roger Rabbit.







Jan. 23

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, from noon to 4 p.m. at the The Virginian Hotel on Church Street in Lynchburg. Brides and their guests can visit with more than 50 of the areas best wedding professionals, sample amazing food and cakes and enter to win some of the fabulous door prizes. Brides who register to attend will receive free admission. Guests are $10.







Jan. 28

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House Coffee, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 with a current student ID. Lessons begin at 8 p.m., with social dancing starting at 9 p.m. No partner is required. The recommended attire is dressy casual, but flipflops are not recommended. For more information, contact www.lynchburgsalsa.com, or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.







Feb. 4

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.







Feb. 11-27

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Rd. Lynchburg. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. James River Theatre will bring to life William Shakespeare’s classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.







Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of Downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special quest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.







Feb. 16

Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA — Lynchburg. For more information, contact Leanne Washburn, Healthy Living Director at leannewashburn@ymcacva.org.







Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food, and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion® – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.







March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience NIGHTRAIN & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the 70’s and 80’s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.







March 10-April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time—the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.







April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.