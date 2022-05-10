Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through May 14

Godspell, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Show dates are April 29 & 30; May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee May 8 at 2:30 p.m. At the behest of John the Baptist, young men and women forsake their jobs and take up the mantle of Jesus Christ, becoming his disciples in a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew set in modern-day New York City. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message.

May 10

Align Before 9 — Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7000.

May 12

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

May 13

Charles Billingsley in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Popular crossover vocalist Charles Billingsley will perform the Debut Concert of his new CD titled “The Shadow of Your Smile,” in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature a collection of American standards and classic songs. He will be accompanied by the full LSO orchestra, along with the “LSO Big Band” for a portion of the concert. In addition to the title song, selections will include “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Time to Say Goodbye,” “Bring Him Home,” and “Danny Boy,” along with many others. Proceeds will benefit a number of local non-profit organizations, including the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, World Help, and H20Life. Tickets will go on sale March 14, and can be purchased through the Academy Center Box Office at 434-846-8499 or online at https://academycenter.org/event/lso-charles-billingsley/.

May 13-14

REFIT Experience Weekend, at Hyland Heights Baptist Church. The founders of an internationally offered fitness program are coming to host a 90-minute workout and instructor training. The event is co-hosted by Hyland Heights Baptist Church and Live Move Be Fitness. The 90-minute REFIT workout is open to the public, and the event is scheduled for Friday, May 13. The following day, a 1-day REFIT Instructor certification will take place, allowing newly certified instructors to teach REFIT in their respective communities. To register for the workout or the instructing training, visit www.REFITREV.com.

May 14

Annual Car Show & Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 931 Ashland Ave, Bedford. The first Annual Car Show and Spring Fling, in association with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, will feature antique cars, hot rods, tactical vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, vendors and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club collaborate for exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. Art in the Park is free to attend. For more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Ecclesia School of the Arts to perform Esther, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The biblical story of Esther will be creatively interpreted by ESA students and staff through classical ballet, tap, jazz, and modern dance styles. Tickets are currently available through the Academy or at EcclesiaArts.com.

May 15

Day of Wellness, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peaks of Otter Winery, 2122 Sheep Creek Rd., Bedford. Preregister for mini-massages. Bring a picnic, hang out and listen to live music, walk through the orchard, visit the farm animals and sip wine. Licensed massage therapists will offer 15 minute mini-massages. Register at https://form.jotform.com/221036818607960.

4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg. The 4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture: Preserving the Artistic Legacy of James Fitzgerald (1899-1971) will be held at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College with a reception to follow. The lecture will be a hybrid event with the option to attend in person or virtually via YouTube.

May 16

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 17

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 586-8911.

May 19

Empower Women’s Seminar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. This one-day empowering seminar series is geared for women in business. Four breakout speakers and a keynote speaker will highlight leadership, excellence in business and finance, as well as mental wellbeing. Breakfast will be served 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will also be provided.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

Josh Blue: As NOT Seen On TV Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic — he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likeability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $40. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 20-21

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeologists and interpreters for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18+; $10 for youth ages 6—17 and college students; and free for children under 6.

May 20

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

May 21

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride, collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg (C&CLYH) is an informal monthly car show for all automotive & motorcycle enthusiasts. For more info, visit www.carsandcoffeelyh.com.

“How to Draw Flowers” class for children, 10 to 11 a.m. Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room, 401 Taylor Street in Lynchburg. Taught by botanical artist Linda Murphy; class for children (ages 8-12 recommended) and a parent. Cost is $15 per parent. A parent’s ticket will admit one child free of charge. Every child after the first will require one additional child’s ticket.

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

3rd Annual Kitten Shower, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society. During kitten season LHS takes in dozens of kittens each day, and needs foster homes to give these homeless kittens a place to grow and thrive. Soak up the joy kittens bring us all, and learn how you can help too. Participate in games, crafts, trivia, Q&A, demonstrations and more.

SML Steel Drum and Marimbas bands, 3 to 5 p.m. EastLake Community Church on Hendricks Store Rd., Moneta. The program of toe-tapping island-style music, performed by some 40-musicians. Tickets, sold only at the door, are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 13. The concert is a fund raiser for the SML Center’s “Grand Plan” to purchase the vacant Grand Furniture showroom at Westlake and convert it to a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events.

That’s Entertainment, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The LSO performs the music of movies and video games with some of the most familiar symphonic compositions of the past 100 years. Be transported to a “galaxy far, far away” with the iconic themes of Star Wars, escape danger with Indiana Jones, and battle with Assassin’s Creed, all from the comfort of your seat, watching the energy unfold on stage as our musicians bring these amazing soundtracks to life.

May 22

13th Annual Storming of Thunder Ridge, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jamerson YMCA. Organized bicycle ride with five distances — 27, 45, 48, 75 and 100 miles. All rides start at the Jamerson Family YMCA except the 48 Mountain Loop that starts at the Sedalia Center

2022 Bedford Parade of Grads, 3 p.m. All Bedford County high school graduates, including private and homeschooled students, can participate in the parade. Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles and wear their cap and gown. The parade ends in front of the Bedford County Courthouse. This is a parent-sponsored event.

Presentation: Preserving Roses from the Past, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room in Lynchburg. Monticello Curator of Plants Peggy Cornett will lead the presentation. The cost is $15 per person and advanced registration is required.

Starry Night with Crewe Astronomy Club, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Join the Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star-gazing at Red Hill. Bring your own telescope or use on provided. Email caitlin@redhill.org to register.

May 23

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 24

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7008.

May 26

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

May 27

“Stars and Stripes Forever” Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join the Jefferson Choral Society for a rousing performance of toe-tapping music — a fitting way to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with the Jefferson Choral Society taking the stage at 8 p.m.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state…” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 29

Patrick Henry’s Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry’s 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Memorial Day Commemoration, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Speaker Dave Carey, a retired Navy captain, Vietnam veteran, and former prisoner of war, will inspire us this Memorial Day. Dave’s aircraft was destroyed while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam, and he spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons. His POW experience taught him timeless lessons that are applicable to everyone. His book, The Ways We Choose: Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience, will be available for purchase, and he will conduct a book signing after the ceremony.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 31

Pints for a Purpose: LYH Daily Bread, 3 to 9 p.m., Starr Hill On Main. This month’s Pints for a Purpose partner is Lynchburg Daily Bread. Every Tuesday in May, $1 for every pint sold will be donated.