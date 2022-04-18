Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 30

The Tin Woman, 8 p.m. by the Renaissance Theatre, theater in residence at the historic Miller Center at 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. The story follows Joy, who while reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing. Based on a true story, The Tin Woman uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given the gift of life. Show dates are April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, & 30th at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. on April 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit us at RenaissanceTheatreLynchburg.org.

April 18

‘Straight Talk about the N-word,’ 6 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Dr. Neal Lester will present the University of Lynchburg’s 2022 John M. Turner Lecture in the Humanities. Lester’s talk considers this word through the “complex discourse of American race relations, ultimately gauging more broadly the fundamental role of words, history, language, and performance to construct identities — individual, communal, and even national.” Lester has been a professor of English at Arizona State University since the fall of 1997. He specializes in African American literary and cultural studies. He previously taught at the University of Montevallo in Alabama and at the University of Alabama, where he was the first African American faculty member tenured in the English department. For more information, contact Dean at dean.aw@lynchburg.edu or (434) 544-7253.

April 19

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live Tour, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live is a modified version of the powerhouse ensemble led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR). Opening act Raye Zaragoza is a galvanizing presence, a self-assured artist making music to fight for, represent, and celebrate those left too long outside the spotlight. Tickets range in price from $70 to $150 and can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Outdoor Storytimes Tuesdays, 10 a.m. at the Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. These events are geared towards children 0-5 years old and their families or friends. You may invite whomever you would like to share your 20-minute time slot. Register online for each Outdoor Storytime you would like to attend. Storytimes will include book readings, songs, rhymes, and other fun activities. Materials will be wiped down in between groups. Storytimes take place outside under a tent or covered porch. For more information, visit campbellcountylibraries.org/outdoorstorytimes.

April 20

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Pan’s Labyrinth by Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace in Lynchburg. It’s 1944 and the Allies have invaded Nazi-held Europe. In Spain, a troop of soldiers are sent to a remote forest to flush out the rebels. They are led by Capitan Vidal, a murdering sadist, and with him are his new wife Carmen and her daughter from a previous marriage, 11-year-old Ofelia. Ofelia witnesses her stepfather’s sadistic brutality and is drawn into Pan’s Labyrinth, a magical world of mythical beings.

April 21

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

April 22

Home Educator’s Day, 9:30 to noon at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Families can visit the Living History stations around the grounds to learn more about Colonial Life. Tickets are available at www.redhill.org/events.

Fuzzy Logic returns to The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Come join Fuzzy Logic for another fun night at the Clubhouse. The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

Tate Tuck Trio Live, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

April 23

Lynchburg Spring Championship, 8 a.m. at Crosswhite Athletic Club, 18 Davis Cup Road, Lynchburg. A family-friendly, informative jiu jitsu tournament for children, women, men and masters. Visit www.fujibjj.com to register. Register during the early registration period and receive a $10 discount and a free promo item.

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.

Paper Shredding and Sidewalk Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. The Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library‘s spring Paper Shredding & Sidewalk Book Sale fundraising event allows resident to bring confidential papers and shreddables for secure disposal by 1st Choice Shredding. Shredding: $10 per large bag or box. Prices of books for the book sale will vary.

Ethel Earley Clark Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum at 1313 Pierce Street, Lynchburg. Tickets can be purchased at www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days/garden-directory/anne-spencer-house-and-garden-museum.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The 11th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival is back for 2022. There will be 10 or more wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Entertainers include: The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency, The Dundies and Mended Fences.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 27-11 Poker Run, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., last bike out at 11 a.m., and the last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Cash Prizes for high/low hands, 50/50 Drawing, patch and craft vendors on site. Breakfast available for purchase from Roy’s Burger & Grill at Lynchburg Harley Davidson and lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16. Music provided by Thunder Ridge from 2 to 4 p.m.

All Aboard! Trains, Planes & Automobiles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall. The special vehicles on display include construction equipment, emergency responders, armored vehicles, utility trucks, a princess carriage and of course, much more. Children will be able to explore and learn about a variety of different vehicles.

Appomattox Oyster Festival at DeVault Vineyards, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 247 Station Lane in Concord. For all the information about the event, to buy tickets, or to ask questions about the event please visit www.appomattoxoysterfest.com.

EARTH DAY Concert with Sara Ernst, 11 a.m. at the Timbrook Library. Join Sara Ernst for a free amazing, outdoor Earth Day Celebration and LIVE performance of some of Sara’s favorite nature songs from her albums that have been heard all over the world.

Rejoice Women Annual Tea Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Old Bottling Co Reception Hall, 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg. Come dressed in your favorite teatime attire and enjoy tasty tea-party delicacies. Bring mom, daughters, sisters, and friends. There will be games and door prizes.

CVCC VIBE FEST, noon to 4 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. Join CVCC’s inaugural Vibe Fest! This is a new event focusing on mental health awareness, relaxation, music, food, and fun. Vibe Fest will take place outdoors on the main campus grounds. For more information, visit bit.ly/-VIBE-FEST.

Best Friend Ball 2022, 5 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Save the date for the 12th annual Best Friend Ball, British Invasion! Presented by Terry Volkswagen Subaru and hosted by Ella Grace Pretty.

Annual ASAD Fashion Show 2022, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Liberty Vines Center, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Glory is a Fashion Show that reveals a glimpse of Heaven. It will be an event in which guests will experience the true taste of Africa in our songs, dances, and fashion, seeking to celebrate artistic expression.

April 24

Intermediate Salsa Lesson, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Seven Hills Dance Studio, 4925 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. The cost of the class will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Instructors ask that dancers know the basics taught in the beginner class. The lesson requires a minimum of 10 people who pay in advance and commit to the lesson time. For more information, email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

April 25

April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

The CVABC Open Putt Putt Tournament, 3 to 8 p.m., at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Lynchburg. The CVABC Putt Putt Tournament is open to anyone. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Derek Hamlet Scholarship Fund for high school seniors entering into the trade fields in Central Virginia.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Montvale Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7006.

Christian Q. Duo with Dave Owens, 6 to 9 p.m. Iron & Ale, 106 Cornerstone, Lynchburg. Christian Quesenberry and Dave Owens are returning to Iron & Ale. This duo mixes Blues, Folk, Soul, and Pop.

April 27

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 28 — May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. The hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Show dates are April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

April 29 — 30

CASA Shoe Sale, 5 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

April 29

24th Annual Side by Side Walk for Racial Justice and Harmony, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., YWCA of Central Virginia, 626 Church Street, Lynchburg. The annual Side by Side Walk for Racial Justice and Harmony is the primary event of YWCA Central Virginia’s Racial and Social Justice program and is a part of their Stand Against Racism Campaign. It begins with a 10-minute walk downtown, followed by an informal lunch and speaker. Keesha Burke-Henderson, Chief Diversity Officer at Randolph College, discusses how to apply a racial equity lens in whatever environment you’re in. While the event is free, participants are asked to RSVP.

Uptown Fuzzy Worx at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The cover is $10 at the door.

April 30

Shred Event/Prescription Drug Take-Back, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jefferson Forest High School. This event offers, at no charge, shredding of your personal papers/documents, and disposal of expired and unused medications.

Jason Saunders Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 191 Crossroad Lane, Evington. The 13th Annual Annual Jason Saunder’s Memorial Car show will be held at Cross Road Baptist Church.

LSYO Spring Concert, 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings presents their Spring Concert, under the direction of Gina DiCarlo. A variety of works will be performed. A featured piece will be the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto, performed by Brady Mandeville, winner of the 2022 Concerto Competition. Tickets are $12 adults and $6 children under 18 and will be sold at the door.

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time—and American history—as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hangout with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.

May 1

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

Jefferson Choral Society Presents “Elijah,” 4 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society presents famed oratorio “Elijah” by Felix Mendelssohn, performed by choir and soloists accompanied by an orchestra. Visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499 to purchase tickets.

May 2

CASA of Central Virginia Information Session, 6 to 7 p.m., CASA Central Office, 901 Church Street, Lynchburg. Join an hour-long video/slide presentation about the role and responsibilities of a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children, and how to become one. There will be time for Q&A by a veteran CASA about what to expect in this unique rewarding volunteer role. Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes. Call (434) 485-7260 or volunteer@cvcasa.org for more information.

May 3

Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an intimate evening of duo performance from NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis and his Quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration Songs of Mirth and Melancholy, Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey. Tickets range in price from $10 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 5

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7002.

PJ Walsh & DeWayne White at The Comedy Zone, 8 to 9:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Ln, Lynchburg. PJ Walsh is a New York native and Navy veteran who considers himself a “Working Class Comedian” and “Humorous World Traveler” who has brought laughs to television, film, colleges, cruise ships, comedy festivals & countless comedy clubs. When not headlining comedy venues across the country, PJ is committed to raising funds and awareness for veterans and their families. DeWayne White is a DC-based standup comedian. He’s a combat-wounded veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. Much of his humor is drawn from his unique take on his military experience, his life as a husband and father, and the general craziness of life. Tickets cost $10.

May 6

The Wizard Of Oz, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Tickets are $10 and available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61500 or at the door.

Pre-Mother’s Day Party presented by Laughing John Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight, at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Ln., Lynchburg. Laughing John Entertainment presents the Pre-Mother’s Day Party with DJ Kurupt & The Katz Band from Richmond. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

May 7

20th annual Festival of Gardening, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park in Lynchburg. Hill City Master Gardener Association will sell plants ranging from tomatoes to pepper to Hostas to exotic tropical plants and plants known to attract pollinators. Night-blooming cereus, native Jack in the pulpit, harlequin glory bower trees, sweet shrub, wild bleeding heart, and more unusual varieties will also be available at the Festival.

Mayker’s Market at Bower Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Celebrate spring and shop local handmade goods at Bower Center for the Arts. With over two dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, you are sure to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and spring treasures at the Spring Mayker’s Market. This event will include the popular Mimosa punch, chances to win door prizes, a Spring Gift Basket raffle, free face painting and a maker’s space for kids to get creative.

Anne Spencer House & Gardens Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House, 1313 Pierce Street, Lynchburg. Join Lifetime Learning and UVA faculty for a day of exploring and learning at the Virginia Historic Landmark, the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum for a tour of the home and gardens of Anne Spencer, a poet of the Harlem Renaissance—a significant figure of the black literary and cultural movement of the 1920s, civil rights activist, teacher, and librarian.

Ride of Our Lives — Mental Health Awareness Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Rd. Horizon Behavioral Health is sponsoring its first benefit ride in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month. Registration for riders will begin at the Harley Davidson of Lynchburg at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 10 a.m. and all riders are encouraged to wear green in support of the cause. The rally will take place at our Horizon Wellness Center at Langhorne beginning at 11 a.m. where there will be live music by Pleading the Fifth as well as speakers, food, and games waiting for riders, their families, and the community.

Cat Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Lynchburg Humane Society. Training yoga instructor, Lucy Hathaway will lead a free yoga class for all ages and levels and will guide you through one hour of yoga poses with adoptable cats. Bring a yoga mat. For more information, visit lynchburghumane.org.

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kickoff this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children’s activities, and delicious international cuisine.

Derby Day at Avoca, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Sip on a refreshing drink while enjoying free passed appetizers. Come watch the race on big screen TV’s. Have a mint julep and some award-winning BBQ. Wear your best derby attire. There will be prizes for best ladies hat, dapper dude and best dressed couple. Listen to a live band. Tickets are $20 in advance $25 at the gate. Call (434) 608-2676 or (434) 369-1076 for more information. This is an adult only event.

Wine & Roses Garden Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old City Cemetery Shrub Garden in Lynchburg. Enjoy a glass of rose with sunset over the OCC’s 450 antique roses. Tickets for the 30-minute Rose Tour “My Favorite Roses” led by rose expert Lucas Peed, are $60 per person with advanced ticket purchase required.

Sunset Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Take a time out to experience the mindfulness of yoga amidst the natural beauty of the Poplar Forest landscape. Join Megan Dillon, an instructor from Awakened Hearts Yoga, for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 8

Mother’s Day Tea at Avoca, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Avoca invites you to a celebration to honor mom. Join us for a Mother’s Day tea party at Avoca’s beautiful mansion. Moms are free; all others $5. There will be tea, scones with clotted cream, jam, fruit & cookies. Enjoy a walk on the grounds and a self-guided tour of the magnificent historic home is encouraged.

May 9

May 10

Align Before 9 — Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7000.

May 12

May 13

Charles Billingsley in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Popular crossover vocalist Charles Billingsley will perform the Debut Concert of his new CD titled “The Shadow of Your Smile”, in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature a collection of American standards and classic songs, He will be accompanied by the full LSO orchestra, along with the “LSO Big Band” for a portion of the concert. In addition to the title song, selections will include “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Time to Say Goodbye”, “Bring Him Home”, and “Danny Boy”, along with many others. Proceeds will benefit a number of local non-profit organizations, including the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, World Help, and H20Life. Tickets will go on sale March 14, and can be purchased through the Academy Center Box Office at 434-846-8499 or online at https://academycenter.org/event/lso-charles-billingsley/

May 13-14

REFIT Experience Weekend, at Hyland Heights Baptist Church. The founders of an internationally offered fitness program are coming to host a 90-minute workout and instructor training. The event is co-hosted by Hyland Heights Baptist Church and Live Move Be Fitness. The 90-minute REFIT workout is open to the public, and the event is scheduled for Friday, May 13. The following day, a 1-day REFIT Instructor certification will take place, allowing newly certified instructors to teach REFIT in their respective communities. To register for the workout or the instructing training, visit www.REFITREV.com.

May 14

Annual Car Show & Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 931 Ashland Ave, Bedford. The first Annual Car Show and Spring Fling, in association with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, will feature antique cars, hot rods, tactical vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, vendors and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club collaborate for exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. Art in the Park is free to attend. For more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com

May 15

4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg. The 4th Annual Sandra Whitehead Memorial Lecture: Preserving the Artistic Legacy of James Fitzgerald (1899-1971) will be held at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College with a reception to follow. The lecture will be a hybrid event with the option to attend in person or virtually via YouTube.

May 16

May 17

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 586-8911.

May 19

Empower Women’s Seminar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. This one-day empowering seminar series is geared for women in business. Four breakout speakers and a keynote speaker will highlight leadership, excellence in business and finance, as well as mental wellbeing. Breakfast will be served 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will also be provided.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Josh Blue: As NOT Seen On TV Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic – he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likeability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $40. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 20-21

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeologists and interpreters for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18+; $10 for youth ages 6—17 and college students; and free for children under 6.

May 20

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

May 21

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride, collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg (C&CLYH) is an informal monthly car show for all automotive & motorcycle enthusiasts. For more info, visit www.carsandcoffeelyh.com.

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

“How to Draw Flowers” class for children, 10 to 11 a.m. Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room, 401 Taylor Street in Lynchburg. Taught by botanical artist Linda Murphy; class for children (ages 8-12 recommended) and a parent. Cost is $15 per parent. A parent’s ticket will admit one child free of charge. Every child after the first will require one additional child’s ticket.

That’s Entertainment, 6:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The LSO performs the music of movies and video games with some of the most familiar symphonic compositions of the past 100 years. Be transported to a “galaxy far, far away” with the iconic themes of Star Wars, escape danger with Indiana Jones, and battle with Assassin’s Creed, all from the comfort of your seat, watching the energy unfold on stage as our musicians bring these amazing soundtracks to life.

May 22

2022 Bedford Parade of Grads, 3 p.m. All Bedford County high school graduates, including private and homeschooled students, can participate in the parade. Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles and wear their cap and gown. The parade ends in front of the Bedford County Courthouse. This is a parent-sponsored event.

Starry Night with Crewe Astronomy Club, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Join the Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star-gazing at Red Hill. Bring your own telescope or use on provided. Email caitlin@redhill.org to register.

Presentation: Preserving Roses from the Past, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room in Lynchburg. Monticello Curator of Plants Peggy Cornett will lead the presentation. The cost is $15 per person and advanced registration is required.

May 23

May 24

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7008.

May 26

May 27

“Stars and Stripes Forever” Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join the Jefferson Choral Society for a rousing performance of toe-tapping music — a fitting way to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with the Jefferson Choral Society taking the stage at 8 p.m.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state…” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 29

Patrick Henry’s Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry’s 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Memorial Day Commemoration, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Speaker Dave Carey, a retired Navy captain, Vietnam veteran, and former prisoner of war, will inspire us this Memorial Day. Dave’s aircraft was destroyed while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam, and he spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons. His POW experience taught him timeless lessons that are applicable to everyone. His book, The Ways We Choose: Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience, will be available for purchase, and he will conduct a book signing after the ceremony.

June 2

Speaker Series: Empowering Men’s Mental Health, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Lock and Talk Virginia is bring together the community for an important community discussion around men’s mental health. James Harris is the founder of Men to Heal, Author of Man Just Express Yourself and creator of Cheesy Dates Board Game. Learn more about his movement here: www.mentoheal.com. Gary T. Taylor is a LCSW, providing individual therapy to Black Men. He is also an author and podcaster, with over 11 years of experience in the field of Mental Health. Learn more about the exciting work he does in his community here: https://www.uphold318.com/. Both will speak on the importance of men’s mental health, particularly among black men. A meal will be provided and seats are limited.

June 4

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

The Virgo in Me, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Join Avion Cristina and the Madison House of Arts in celebrating the rawest form of human emotion, art, with original songs and covers.

June 5

Rabies & Microchip Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake Forest Animal Hospital. Rabies Vaccine: $5; microchip: $10.

Drag Brunch benefitting Daily Bread, 11 a.m. at The Water Dog on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. Spectrum Arts, The Water Dog, and Mr. Microphone are thrilled to bring drag brunch back to Lynchburg. This brunch benefits Lynchburg Daily Bread. The doors open at 11 a.m., service begins at 11:30 a.m. and the show at 12:30 a.m. Tickets go on sale May 1.

June 6

June 9

78th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us in person or virtually as we commemorate the 78th Anniversary of the Normandy landings. Award winning historian and author John McManus will be the featured speaker and will be available after the ceremony to sign books, including his latest, Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944.

June 10

Life through my eyes, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Madison House Of The Arts at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert is awareness for mental health in depression and anxiety. The tickets cost $4.

June 12

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

June 13

Align Before 9 — Bedford Baptist Church, 8 to 9 a.m. at 1516 Oakwood St, Bedford. Come out to network with Bedford businesses.

June 16

June 17

Star Wars Night, 6:30 p.m. Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for Star Wars Night. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Down East Wood Ducks.

June 17-18

2022 VMA State Horseshoe Tournament, 9 a.m. at Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727 in Lynchburg.

June 18

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Juneteenth — The Story Behind the Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

June 20

June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

1776 the Musical, 7:30 p.m. each evening at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Take in a performance at the historic home’s 8th annual presentation of 1776—the Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence—on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for three nights only. Revel in the revolutionary spirit while getting acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your family and friends, grab your chairs or a blanket, and sit back and enjoy theatre under the stars. Wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages as well as snacks will be available for purchase on site. Tickets to 1776 are $17.76 for adults (ages 18+); $13 for students (ages 6–17 and college); and $4 for children (ages 5 and under).

June 23

Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Is your business looking for interns, part-time or full-time employees? Are you looking for a job? Join the our annual Job Fair at Forest Public Library. To register, visit bedfordareachamber.com.

June 27

June 30

July 2

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats for the biggest fireworks show in Lynchburg, presented by Bank of the James. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Salem Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

July 4

July 7

July 11

July 14

July 15

July 18

July 21

July 25

July 28

Aug. 1

Aug. 4

Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Aug. 8

Aug. 11

Aug. 15

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

Aug. 20

2022 Slack’s Car Bike & Truck Show, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bedford Lions Club. All car show participants are encouraged to pre-register online! Visit www.slackchevelle.com/item/registration.

Aug. 22

Aug. 25

Aug. 29

Sept. 1

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Sept. 8

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Sept. 22

Sept. 24

Bedford Centerfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at E Main St, Bedford

The Northside Bash, 7 to 11 p.m. at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Rd, Forest. The concert featuring Mended Fences will benefit the Forest Fire Department. The gates open at 7 p.m.

Sept. 29

Oct. 6

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 13

Oct. 20

Oct. 21

Oct. 27

Oct. 29

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Nov. 5

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 19

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.