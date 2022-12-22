Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Dec. 22

Christmas Camp with Misfitz Art Camp Crew, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 194 Second Street, Amherst. The camp features crafts, art, games and snacks for ages 5 to 10 years old. The cost is $40 per student. Sign up in advance at bit.ly/sschristmascamp

Dec. 23

Christmas Open House Celebration, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Dec. 31

New Years Eve Party, 12 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Come during the day on New Years Eve for a prize-filled ping pong ball drop.

New Year Celebration w Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 9 p.m. to midnight at Rivermont BierHaus. Celebrate the New Year with Lilly Stargazer Band.

Jan. 1

GLOC FROTY (first ride of the year), 1 p.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre. Event by Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists (GLOC). Burn off those holiday calories and begin 2023 with a great start with the first ride of the year. Meet at Snowflex parking lot. If the Snowflex parking lot is locked, we will meet at the lower parking lot (Askew Rd). The riders will be broken into groups: a fast group for those looking for a workout, good distance (10+ miles) at a tempo pace, an intermediate group that is 6-8 miles and hits the "fun" stuff and a "Beginner-ish" group that uses the flatter trails and short on miles. The ride will last one to two hours. Please dress warm and bring water. Helmets and GLOC waivers are required.

Jan. 10

Protect Yourself Against Scams and Fraud, 7 p.m. at the New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.

Jan. 14

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Jan. 16

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Jan. 25

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you're new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you're sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you'll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 28

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980's.

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hote, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.

Feb. 4

30th Annual Pot of Gold, 7 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Rd. Bedford.

The Music of Sam Cooke, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, was a pioneer of what we have now come to know as SOUL MUSIC. Bradd Marquis performs his songs in a show that entertains and narrates a historical time loaded with lessons about life, self-empowerment, and social change that are still relevant and necessary. Tickets range from $19 to $78. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 5

Central Virginia Weddings Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m. at 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Consult with the region’s top wedding industry professionals and gather everything you need for your big day – from venue, entertainment and planning to decor, honeymooning and so much more. See what’s trending, enjoy live entertainment and have the chance to win BIG giveaways at the region’s best bridal show. For more information, visit vabridal.com/2023-central-virginia-wedding-showcase. Tickets are $5 in advance.

Feb. 11

Animation Festival 2023, noon, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios as we host an Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Enjoy activities in the lobby prior to the event, including photos with classical characters, themed concessions/merchandise, and more! Grab a plush theatre seat and enjoy classic Disney cartoons. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are FREE but are limited. General Admission seating is available on the day of the event. We encourage patrons to bring a can food item in support of the Knights of Columbus to this free community event. Tickets are free but should be reserved. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 18

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Feb. 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Feb. 22

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Feb. 25

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. “Laissez Foure" led by Ken Matthews Jaramillo, is a New Orleans-inspired jazz quartet focusing on music from 1920 through the 1950's.

March 3 to April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

March 11

Beethoven's 7th Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella.

March 15

Dragons & Mythical Beasts, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! Suitable for all ages 3+. Tickets cost $20 to $65, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, visit academycenter.org/event/dragons-mythical-beasts.

March 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

March 24

R.E.S.P.E.C.T – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Tickets range from $30 – $120. Learn more at academycenter.org.

March 25

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Matt Howard Band. Matt Howard and band will perform an evening of blues and acoustic songs.

Eli Lev, 6 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. The Maryland-based artist has just completed his epic Four Directions project which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

March 26

Whose Live Anyway? 8 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Tickets range from $20 to $80. Learn more at academycenter.org.

March 29

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.