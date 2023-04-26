Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 29

Smoke on the Mountain, at the Renaissance Theatre in Lynchburg. The spring musical tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday night gospel sing at a country church in the Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played by the Sanders family, a traveling group attempting to make their return to performing after a five year hiatus. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. By the evening’s end, the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/

April 26

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

April 27

Lunchbox Lecture, noon, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Join us for a fascinating virtual presentation by author John Slemp on his new book, Bomber Boys: World War II Flight Jacket Art.

Family Fun Night @ Your Library - Spaghetti Tower Challenge Edition, 2:30 p.m. at the Moneta Library. Join this fun STEM engineering challenge to build the tallest free-standing structure using only Spaghetti Noodles and Masking Tape! The structure must be able to support a marshmallow without collapsing. Compete against other participants or work together to make the best/tallest tower.

STEAM - Geopanes, 2:30 p.m. at the Big Island Library. What kind of geopane (soap film pattern) will form on a 3-dimensional frame? Students will discover and appreciate the unique soap film patterns that form inside polyhedrons. Sponsored by the Friends of the Big Island Library.

LEGO Club, 5 p.m. at the Forest Library. Kids from 5 and up come and join us as we play with LEGOS®. Take on the challenge of the month or just use your imagination to build whatever you want with our LEGOS® or DUPLOS®.

Saturday Matinee – A Man Called Otto, 5:30 p.m. at the Moneta Library. Join us at the Moneta/SML for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens, and on a special day Thursday. This month we will be showing A man Called Otto: starring Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Kailey Hyman, Cameron Britton, and more! Registration is required please go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. It is open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

Potted Potters, 7:30 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE – A PARODY BY DAN AND JEFF. Playing to sold-out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award-nominated Potted Potter – The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into seventy hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, Potted Potter is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed). Tickets range from $20 to $65. Learn more at academycenter.org.

April 28

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Friday Breakfast Book Club, 10 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. The Friday Breakfast Book Club meets on the last Friday of every month to discuss a different book. This month's selection is “The Day of the Jackal” by Frederick Forsyth.

40th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Thomas Jefferson himself, portrayed by veteran interpreter Bill Barker, for a day-long celebration marking the 40th anniversary of the formation of The Corporation for Jefferson’s Poplar Forest and the completion of the restoration of the octagonal villa after 34 years. Enjoy a ride around the carriage turnaround in Poplar Forest’s reproduction phaeton (an open horse-drawn carriage); tour the octagonal villa on a docent-guided tour or with the Poplar Forest app; learn more about the lives of the enslaved community; and participate in hands-on-activities such as quill pen writing. Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration, will be giving a talk about and signing his new book, Poplar Forest: Thomas Jefferson’s Villa Retreat, at 1 p.m.

40th Anniversary Gala, 6 to 10 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest for an evening of cocktails and dinner to toast four decades of rescue, restoration and new discoveries at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest and celebrate the work of Poplar Forest’s Director of Architectural Restoration Travis McDonald, who will retire in June after 34 years, leading the restoration from start to finish. The evening begins with a cocktail hour in the dinner tent, followed by a multi-course wine dinner catered by Purple Door Catering; an auction; live music by the Steve Freeman Band; and dancing. Tickets to the 40th Anniversary Gala are $150 per person for general admission and $250 per person for VIP admission. VIP admission includes cocktail hour in the historic house and valet parking. Reservations are required and must be made by April 19th due to catering considerations.

April 29

Spring Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Church, 1077 View Point Lane, Forest. There will be craft vendors, food trucks, Mary Kay, Tupperware, a kid's bouncy house, fire truck, face painting, Lu Lu Roe, and much, much more. For more information, visit: churchatmountainview.org.

Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take this opportunity to explore the unique and historic living spaces in the heart of our city. These lofts offer a glimpse into the rich history of Lynchburg while showcasing the modern and stylish amenities that make them the perfect home for urban dwellers. Join us on this self-guided tour of some of the most beautiful and eclectic lofts in the city, each with its own distinctive character and charm. This event is hosted by Downtown Lynchburg Association with $5 of every ticket sold benefitting the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. Visit downtownlynchburg.com for tickets and more information.

Distinctive Journals Using Paper Marbling, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Join us at Stewartsville Library as we create journals using a paper marbling technique. All materials will be provided. Registration is required and begins April 1st.

Jazz in the Park, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Falling Creek Park in Bedford. Join the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble for an evening of Jazz in the Park. Curbside Gillin and Hot Diggity Dogs will be on site as well so bring your appetite.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Henson Jazz. Joseph Henson, former Army Blues jazz saxophonist for 30 years, now heads up the jazz program at Liberty University. With his quartet, Henso plays jazz favorites and originals.

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Martha Jefferson, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Step back in time to experience a conversation between Thomas Jefferson and his beloved wife, Martha Wayles Skelton Jefferson. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Nicole Brown as Martha Jefferson. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees.

Warehouse Concert: Samia + Christian Lee Hutson, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts for the Warehouse Concert Series: Samia + Christian Lee Hutson. Samia, fresh off of releasing her new album, Honey, is an indie artist from Nashville. Her songs, her fans, & her friends are one enormous, interconnected ecosystem. Honey, composed of eleven new moments of catharsis, is by and for that organism. Tickets are general admission & are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

April 30

United Way 5K on the Runway, 8 a.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. The United Way 5K on the Runway, is perfect for participants ages 8 and older, who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast. The course follows the taxiway parallel to the main runway. Come out, join the fun, support United Way of Central Virginia, and see Lynchburg Regional Airport in a whole new way! There is a 500-person and 60 minute time limit for the event. The United Way 5K on the Runway is scheduled to take flight on Sunday April 30th, 2023. Proceeds from this event support the mission of the United Way of Central Virginia. Tickets at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.

Youth Day at Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 210 Izaak Walton Park Road, Amherst. The first 250 people through the gate will receive free food. We will offer hot dogs, nachos. popcorn, cotton candy. snow cones, a bouncy house, obstacle course, inflatables, a face painter and much more. We will also kick off you kids fish derby this day. Bring the kids out and enjoy this free event. We will have fishing equipment and bait available. This is a handicapped accessible event. This event is open to the public. For more information please contact Patty Hill via email at: iwll.p.e.a.committee@gmail.com

Jefferson Choral Society Presents "Jesus, Son of Our Father," at 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in downtown Lynchburg. The oratorio, written in the classical tradition by Virginia composer Aaron Garber in collaboration with librettist Richard Bansemer, will feature baritone soloist Philip Bouknight in the starring role of Jesus and tenor Jeff Prillaman, plus full choir and orchestra. Based on the Gospel of John, "Jesus, Son of Our Father" follows the events leading up to the crucifixion. For tickets please visit academycenter.org/event/jcs-jesus/ or call (434) 846-8499.

May 2

The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers, 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, 100 Dominion Dr., Farmville. Scott Poling will present a program on How To Read a Frame. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

May 5 to 29

Lend Me A Tenor, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 29; with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. May 14. Tickets range in price from $18 to $20. On a very important night for the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, Tito Mirelli, the world-famous Italian tenor, is set to perform the starring role in Pagliacci. Henry Saunders — General Manager of the company — is beyond stressed about everything turning out right, and insists that his assistant, Max — a nervous, young fellow and secret tenor extraordinaire — watch over Tito’s every move to ensure smooth sailing. After a huge fight with his fiery, Italian wife Maria, Tito receives a double dose of tranquilizers through a series of mishaps. Throw in Diana, an ambitious, female co-star; Maggie, Max’s giddy girlfriend; Julia, a flirty head of the opera guild; and a meddling bellhop fighting for Tito’s attention. Together, you have a recipe for comedic disaster. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

May 5 to 6

Frozen Jr. Musical, 7 p.m. at Timberlake Christian Schools. Come for a fun-filled, musical evening of laughter and entertainment. Tickets are available for sale in April. There will be two performances: Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

May 5 to 7

Mary Poppins, at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7. General admission is $10. Tickets available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67101.

May 5

May 6

Pollination Station, 11 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Come learn all about pollinator homes with the Bedford Area Master Gardeners! In this session, you will learn: what a pollinator garden is, why they are important, how to create your own, and more! Everyone who attends will also have the opportunity to make their own Seed Bomb to help get their pollinator garden started! We will also be raffling off a Butterfly House to one lucky participant. Registration is required and space is limited.

The Taste of the Derby, 4 to 9 p.m. at historic Tresca on 8th at 724 Commerce St. Lynchburg. The Central Va. Alliance for Community Living will hold its annual fundraising event, featuring a live band, a buffet of Heavy Hors d’oeuvres, Cash Bar featuring homemade Mint Juleps done the “Derby Way”, Casino Games , 50/50 Raffles, a Silent Auction, Derby Hat Contest (men and women), and a live showing of the Run for the Rose the 149th Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs. Tickets cost $65, which includes a free drink ticket, 10 gaming chips, and 10 tickets to play our “Pick the Winner Game. Tickets are available at cvacl.org or by calling (434) 385-9070 and ask to buy Derby Tickets.