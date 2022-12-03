Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Through Dec. 16

Holiday Candlelight Tours, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. the evenings of Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Step into Christmas past and experience the villa by candlelight while your guide shares true stories gathered from Jefferson’s letters and diaries, about the ways the Jefferson family and their enslaved workers spent the holidays. Find out what foods they may have enjoyed at their holiday meals and how they were prepared. The tour is followed by hot cider and cookies in the Museum Shop where attendees can take advantage of a 10% discount. Holiday Candlelight Tours are sponsored in part by Progress Printing Plus. Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Through Dec. 4

Flames of Memory at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. As night falls on a picturesque site, experience the awe-inspiring sight of more than 4,500 luminaria set alight—one for each Allied serviceman killed on June 6, 1944. A special “Christmas in Wartime” presentation will take place on Dec. 3. Luminaria may be purchased in memory or honor of any loved ones at https://www.dday.org/luminaria/ or by calling (540) 586-3329.

Dec. 3 to 4

Jefferson Choral Society Presents "Let There Be Peace," at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Dec. 3 performance is set for 7:30 p.m. and the Dec. 4 performance will be held at 4 p.m. The Jefferson Choral Society presents a concert featuring Bach’s Magnificat and other holiday favorites performed by Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir. For tickets visit George's Seed, Feed & Grow Shop (formerly Aylor's), Givens Books, or www.lynchburgtickets.com/peace. Children and students admitted free of charge. Group rates available. For additional information about the choral society visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

Dec. 3

Very Merry Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA. This is event is free and open to the community.

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more.

Christmas Classic 5K and Peaks Junior 1 mile, 8:30 a.m. at 1513 Oakwood St., Bedford. The 43rd Peaks of Otter Christmas Classic continues. For more information, visit www.Christmasclassic5k.com

Holiday Arts & More, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Amherst County Recreation Department and Amherst Arts Society at the Monroe Community Center, 129 Francis Ave., Monroe. Area artists and craftsmen come together to display their talents. Shop local for your favorite gifts such as paintings, ornaments, handmade jewelry, rugs, candles, pottery, tattoos, bath salts, crocheted items, wood crafts and more.

Annual Brookville High School Christmas Extravaganza Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookville High School.

Reindeer Run, 9 a.m. at Liberty University. The Reindeer Run 2 Mile Trail Race is the 3rd trail race in the Liberty Mountain Trail Series. This family fun run is comprised of an out and back on forest roads and has a special holiday theme. For LU Student/Faculty/Staff, registration is $15 advance, $25 race day; for the public, it is $25 advance, $35 race day. Visit Liberty.edu/CampusRec/Races for more information and to register.

Breakfast With Santa, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Boonsboro Country Club. Enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, holiday crafts, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus by Rock Princess Photography. A free digital download is included with your ticket price, and prints can be purchased. Items are available for raffle. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. Children under two years old get in free.

Timberlake Garden Club Annual Gift and Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Barn at 245 Timberlake Dr. Lynchburg. Unique Handmade holiday gifts, décor, and Timberlake 2023 calendars, Timberlake merchandise and clothing. Baked goods and jams. Raffle for holiday gift basket. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 10 a.m. to noon. No entry fee.

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Santa at the Boonsboro Shopping Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to the Boonsboro Shopping Center. Santa will also have a photographer available for professional high quality photos. $5 per child or $15 for the whole family. There will be plenty of sales happening throughout the shopping center and even a scavenger hunt/drawing where you can win prizes donated from all the retailers/restaurants.

Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Get into the festive spirit at Old City, where you’ll find our grounds dressed up in the holiday best. Lynchburg author Jessica Ward will be serving up treats from her cookbook “Food To Live For,” which was inspired by OCC and will be available for purchase in the gift shop.

QMPC 3rd Annual Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Enjoy your holiday shopping at the 3rd Annual Christmas Bazaar. Come shop from local artisans and vendors for those one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

December at the Diamond, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 564 Red House Road, Rustburg. Activities include: pictures with Santa by Kayla Elizabeth Photography, small business vendors, homemade chili, Frito Pie, Funnel Cakes, baked goods, and Hot Chocolate.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard, Lovingston. Come to the Orchard for some Christmas Cheer. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

Hillcity Holiday Beerfest, 1 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg City Armory. Tickets cost $15 to $45 and are available at www.eventbrite.com. More than eight local breweries will on hand along with three live bands and food trucks.

The Grinch Visits Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, 3 p.m. The Grinch is taking over the fire house. There will be hot chocolate and cookies. Some members will be there to take trucks out for the children to take pictures with or answer questions they may have. Raffle tickets are available for $5.

RHS PTSO Designer Purse Bingo, 3 p.m. at Brookville Ruritan Clubhouse, 311 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg. All proceeds support the Rustburg High School After-Prom Party. Tickets are $20 for 10 Bingo cards. Additional fun includes: $10 Paddle Quarter Auction to bid on baskets donated by local businesses; 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Brian Free and Assurance in concert, 7 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Hwy, Amherst.

Happy Holidays with the LSO, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Rejoice in the season with the LSO’s Happy Holidays concert. There’s "snow" other place than the LSO to kick off your holiday season in the right mood with favorite carols, familiar traditions, and festive tunes. Join us and our special guest vocalists for a family friendly and uplifting evening of holiday favorites.

Dec. 4

RHS PTSO Designer Purse Bingo, 3 p.m. at the Brookville Ruritan Clubhouse at 311 Beverly Hills Circle. Proceeds support the Rustburg High School After-Prom Party. Tickets cost $20 for 10 Bingo cards. There also will be a $10 Paddle Quarter Auction to bid on baskets donated by local businesses and a 50/50 raffle along with concessions.

Dec. 5

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. at the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its February 26 Best of Broadway. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend, so the music librarian will be able to have a guest music packet available for you. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join Chris Isaak, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor, on his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour”! Over the course of his three-decade-plus career, Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. Tickets range from $34 to $107. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Dec. 6

Freedom Market, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission Thrift, 2303 Bedford Ave, Lynchburg. Freedom 4/24 is hosting its annual Freedom Market for a night of live music, special treats, and holiday shopping from local vendors and Mission Thrift. Admission is FREE so come enjoy some shopping while supporting the mission of Freedom 4/24. Each vendor is giving 20% of their proceeds from this evening back to our mission.

Dec. 7 to 10

Rustburg Vines' Winter Wonderland Open House, at 3937 Campbell Hwy, Lynchburg. Enjoy Christmas shopping for many gifts and seeing more than 20 decorated trees. Santa and Grinch will be popping in on Dec. 9 from 1 to 7pm

Dec. 7

Lighting of the Awareness Garden, 5 p.m. Free and open to all. Cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carols and bells and the E.C. Glass High School A’Capella group with lead the sing-a-long.

Dec. 8

Christmas Tea at Avenel, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come take a break from all of the Holiday hustle and enjoy a Christmas Tea at Avenel. Cost is $20 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 to reserve your spot.

Lunchbox Lecture, noon at the National D-Day Memorial. Captain James Ransom, US Navy (retired) will speak on the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor and other Pacific territories in December 1941. This event will be livestreamed.

Jingle & Mingle Toy Drive, 5 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Green Assisted Living. Heritage Green is holding its Jingle and Mingle Toy Drive inside the Memory Care lobby, at 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Help Heritage Green make spirits bright for local children in need this Christmas by donating a toy. Bring a new, unwrapped toy during our toy drive, and while you’re here, enjoy holiday cheer with complimentary appetizers and drinks, live entertainment with Lew Taylor, and a chance to win some door prizes. RSVP by Dec. 1 by calling Misty or Coco at (434) 385-5102.

Dec. 8 to 10

Drive Thru Nativity, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Tree of Life Ministries is hosting its first drive-thru nativity, hosted by the music department. The main nativity scene will feature "Mary, Joseph, & the Babe" with live animals. The Spirit and Truth choir will also be there singing carols. In addition, the "Big Tree" will be lit up at the end of the drive-thru. For more information, visit tolm.net/nativity.

Dec. 9 to 11

Virginia Christmas Spectacular, at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg. Join Charles Billingsley and the rest of the VCS cast as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For more than 50 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Dec. 9

Storytime with Mrs. Claus and Santa, 6 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Storytime will be held in Center Court by the fireplace.

Dec. 10

Holiday Traditions Tour, 8 a.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of this holiday season as you stroll the grounds with Historian Judi Harvey and learn about where our beloved traditions originated. She'll discuss the history of Rudolph, jingle bells, Christmas cards, and much more. And yes Virginia, there is a Santa Clause! This is an outdoor walking tour, however in the event of inclement weather we will move into the Chapel.

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more. Horse-drawn carriage rides available at $3 per person and free photos with Santa starting at 10 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, 719 Confederate Blvd., Appomattox. Appomattox Rescue and Appomattox Fire Departments have partnered to host a free breakfast with Santa. Donations will be collected to benefit both the Appomattox Fire and Appomattox Rescue Agencies.

A Morning with the Clauses, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 1301 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. Tickets cost $8 to $12 and are available through www.eventbrite.com

GFWC Bedford Woman's Club Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Middle School. More than 90 arts and crafts vendors, along with food trucks will be on hand for Christmas shopping.

3rd Annual A Blue Ridge Christmas, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glass Hill Venue at 1716 Glass Hill Rd, Goode. Tickets cost $15 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Each ticket includes: meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus; meet and greet with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf; a donut by Wandering Donuts; hot cocoa; live petting zoo and kids crafts.

The TMC Café, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Motherhood Collective. The TMC Café is our flagship educational program once a month. Babies under one are welcome. Women from preconception to postpartum should anticipate trauma-informed topics designed to educate, equip, and empower. Register at Www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming.

Pet Photos with Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply, Bedford. Photos are $15 each, with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Humane Society. Children are welcome too. You will leave with your pet photo in a display frame and our photographer will email you an enhanced photo that you can print more copies of and share with all your friends and family on social media. BHS will also be selling fundraising items such as raffle tickets, jewelry, magnets, t-shirts and more to support the no-kill adoption fund. Personalized pet I.D. tags will also be available and made on-site for $5 each. Learn more about fostering, volunteering and our programs; Forgotten Feline, Animeals and Spay/Neuter. Call (540) 586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com.

Interfaith Outreach Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Street United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. This is a walking tour from church to church and each church will feature musical presentations, conversations, and a holiday atmosphere. This event is free and open to the public, though donations to Interfaith Outreach will be accepted. Participating churches: Jackson Street UMC, Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Court Street UMC, First Unitarian Church of Lynchburg, First Baptist Church/Church of the Good Shepherd, and Diamond Hill Baptist Church.

Santa On The Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Santa is coming to Lottie J Farm. Meet Santa, do a little Christmas shopping with our vendors, visit our critters in the barnyard, play in the Play Barn, jump in the inflatable and make s'mores by the fire pit while taking in those beautiful mountain views. The Happy Hen will also be on hand with made from scratch goodies and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $7 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

Happy Pawlidays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. Treat your fur baby to some holiday fun. Activities include crafting paw ornaments for the tree, pictures of your pup with “Santa Paws,” and receive a culinary recipe for yummy, easy to make dog treats. Dogs only. Pups must be secured on a leash at all times. Price per dog. Please register online for an arrival time slot.

Annual Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Avoca Museums & Historical Society, 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Tickets cost $5. Come for food, music, hot chocolate, baked goods, popcorn, Christmas trees, silent auction, shop with our vendors on site, Toys for Tots drop off site, pics with Santa & tour the Museum decorated by volunteers. Explore the historic house and feast your eyes on the decorations from many wonderful local talents. A silent auction will feature gift baskets from local individuals, businesses and civic organizations to support Avoca’s educational programs.

Celebrate the Season, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson's Country Market, 3748 S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights. Free event for children and adults. There will be cookies and hot cocoa, along with face painting. There will be goodies and crafts to take home and gift baskets available for purchase to help complete your Christmas list.

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.

One Year Anniversary Party, 2 to 10 p.m. at Loose Shoe Too. Come for the brewery's one year anniversary party. Clandestyne Highway will be playing starting at 6:30 p.m. and Hoof and Feather BBQ will be parked outside for dinner.

Steel Drums to present benefit Christmas show, 3 to 5 p.m. The Smith Mountain Lake Toucan and Parrot Pan steel drum bands will present a family Christmas concert at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department equipment building, 2130 Bluewater Drive in Moneta. The lively show featuring Caribbean-style arrangements of many Holiday favorites will benefit SVFRD and the continuing Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc., effort to establish an education, arts and events venue in the SML area, where the steel drum bands hope to one day relocate their “Pan Yard” rehearsal space. The afternoon will include a bake sale and a 50-50 drawing, with proceeds contributing to the benefit. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 2:15, adults $12 and kids $6. Additional contributions are encouraged.

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner with wine pairings catered by Purple Door Catering. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. The menus, which vary each evening, are listed online. Reservations are required, and will be cut off a week before the dinner due to catering considerations. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Mosaic Collective Impact Gala, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 and are available at www.eventbrite.com. The gala includes large charcuterie meal and dessert spread, live music, and gift bags.