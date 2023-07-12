Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 12 to 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13, 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

July 12 to 23

Endstation's Theatre Company's Treasure Island, 6:30 p.m., July 12 to 15 and July 18 to 22; 1 p.m., July 15 to 16 and July 22 to 23 at Thoresen Theatre, Randolph College. A new twist on an old classic, "Treasure Island" is a nonstop piratical adventure sure to keep patrons of all ages on the edges of their seats. It’s a dark, stormy night. The stars are out. Jim, the innkeeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor’s feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in — and her dangerous voyage begins. Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation. Tickets: $13-$45

July 14 and 15

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., 7 p.m., July 14; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15 at Historic Academy Theatre. Disney’s "Finding Nemo Jr." is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie "Finding Nemo," with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” "Finding Nemo Jr." brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

July 14

Starry Night at Red Hill, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Enjoy an evening under the stars at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Tours of the grounds will be available at 8:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. After it gets dark, we will have an expert pointing out constellations in the night sky. Bring a blanket, find a spot in the scenic field and have fun with your family. All ages are welcome.

Community luau, 1 p.m. at Heritage Green, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Experience a bit of Polynesian paradise and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with island music from our live DJ, delicious food and refreshing drinks courtesy of Heritage Green. The menu features hot dogs, hamburgers and fresh fruit. All attendees receive a lei and grass skirt. RSVPs are required by July 7. Make your reservations by calling (434) 385-5102. Rain date is July 21.

July 15

A Midsummer Lantern, 11 a.m. at Forest Library. Good morrow fair patron! What is a midsummer night without a lantern? Join us and make your own paper lantern with tissue paper and beautiful dried-pressed flowers. Supplies will be provided. The lanterns will need time to dry — you can either leave them to dry at the library or take them home with you the same day. Registration is required. Ages 12 and older Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Faux Stained Glass Boxes, 11 a.m. at Moneta Library. Are you interested in learning about stained-glass? Would you like to design your own faux stained- glass project? Join us as we learn about stained-glass and its history and significance, then make a faux stained-glass box to take home. All supplies will be provided. This event is part of our adult summer reading program and is limited to participants ages 16 and older. Supplies sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library.

Friends of the Library Present: A History for all ages, An Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors David Metzger and Penny Edwards Blue will be speaking. Metzger, who writes a historical fiction series for children, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Blue, who writes about local history featuring Franklin County, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

The Clothing Connection of Park View Community Mission annual Pop-Up Shop, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Life Skills Institute, 2323 Memorial Ave., Suite 26, Lynchburg. This is our program’s only fundraiser and and all funds will go directly into the Clothing Connection. There will be food trucks, raffles, and giveaways.

July 17 to 21

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 10 and up. Get ready for some ART FUN with MISFITZ! Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBTT

UKULELE CAMP with Mr. Christopher Badgett, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Get ready for some fun when we experience the sounds of the tropics in our air-conditioned Community Room! This week-long ukulele camp is a fun and immersive experience for beginners who want to learn how to play the ukulele. Students will be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords, strumming patterns, fingerpicking, and music theory concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to explore their creativity through songwriting and perform as a group or individually at the final performance. All supplies and materials except for the instrument will be provided for camp. Information on purchasing your instrument will be provided upon checkout. Register: https://htru.io/SBTB.

July 17

Lynchburg Coin Club talk, auction, 7 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques, 1026 Main St. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Door prizes, 30-minute talk followed by auction. Free. Anyone interested in coin collecting is welcome. Call (434)528-0488 (Apoth Coins) for any questions.

July 18

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

Eurobass concert, 7:30 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Free and open to the public.

AARP Night at the Ballpark, at Bank of the James Stadium, 3180 Fort Ave., Lynchburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. for 6:30 p.m. game time. Come out to the ballpark, eat picnic food and learn what AARP Virginia is doing in your community. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $12 for reserved seating. To purchase tickets in advance, call (434) 528-1144 or visit lynchburg-hillcats.com.

July 22

The Docksliders, 7:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St.. Lynchburg. Yacht rock band The Docksliders will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact our box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Family Fun Day at Old City Cemetery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old City Cemetery will have all historic museum buildings/exhibits open as well as living history presentations and hands-on history and horticulture activities for all ages. Guests can also expect live music in the chapel, Victorian-era games and Kona Ice to cool you down. Follow Old City Cemetery on Facebook to get updated information. Admission will be $10 per family.

Senior and Not Quite So Senior BINGO: Noon at Forest Library. B-9! What better way to cool off this summer than by joining us for a morning of BINGO! Ages 50 and older. Refreshments and prizes are provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

July 24 to 28

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 to 9. Get ready for some art fun with Misfitz. Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWi.

July 25

AARP Virginia dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ledo's Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and members of the community. Reservations are requested, but not required. We’re restarting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Guests will be responsible for their own dinner cost. For more information, visit https://events.aarp.org/nwMa9g?sms=7&cn=Zbfk7JpKQ5CGWED-9ITBkw.

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra at Liya Music Camp, 2 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Liya Music Camp welcomes a group of musicians from the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra for instrument demonstrations and performances. This free event is open to all ages, but is particularly suited for children. This program is made possible by the James River Arts & Cultural District Program.

July 27

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com. The meeting is open to the public and accessible to persons with disabilities.

July 28 to 29

Disney’s Jungle Book, Kids, 7 p.m. July 28 and 2 p.m. July 29 at Historic Academy Theatre. The jungle is jumpin’ with a jazzy beat in Disney’s "The Jungle Book Kids." Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, Disney’s "The Jungle Book Kids" features a host of colorful characters and your favorite songs from the movie. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

July 29

Summer Reading Grand Finale Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rustburg Library. This event is geared for the whole family and is a celebration of our community and the minutes we read this summer. It will include vendors, Historic Courthouse Planetarium, a dunk tank, photo-ops and fun activities. Even if you didn’t participate in the Summer Reading Program, you are still invited to attend. All ages are welcome.

Aug. 1

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Aug. 6

Dr. John Lowe, Organ Recital, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, corner of 7th and Court streets, Lynchburg. Lowe, a Lynchburg native will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

Aug. 17

Everclear in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. ‘90s alt-rock band Everclear will perform. For more information about the event, visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 19

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Are you up for an adventure? Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through the grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation, encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label's legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and '90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.