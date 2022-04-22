Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 30

The Tin Woman, 8 p.m. by the Renaissance Theatre, the theater in residence at the historic Miller Center at 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. The story follows Joy, who while reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter and healing. Based on a true story, "The Tin Woman" uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given the gift of life. Remaining show dates are April 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. April 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RenaissanceTheatreLynchburg.org.

April 22

Home Educator's Day, 9:30 to noon at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Families can visit the Living History stations around the grounds to learn more about colonial life. Tickets are available at www.redhill.org/events.

Open Jam, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Bring an instrument and jam with other musicians. All music levels are welcome to participate. No drugs or alcohol.

BLSD at Three Roads Brewing, 6 to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court St., Lynchburg.

Fuzzy Logic returns to The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Come join Fuzzy Logic for another fun night at the Clubhouse. The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

Tate Tuck Trio Live, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499.

April 23

Lynchburg Spring Championship, 8 a.m. at Crosswhite Athletic Club, 18 Davis Cup Road, Lynchburg. A family-friendly, informative jiu jitsu tournament for children, women, men and masters. Visit www.fujibjj.com to register. Register during the early registration period and receive a $10 discount and a free promo item.

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a nonprofit that supports the humane control of feral cat populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods and assorted beverages.

Paper Shredding and Sidewalk Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. The Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library‘s spring Paper Shredding & Sidewalk Book Sale fundraising event allows residents to bring confidential papers and shreddables for secure disposal by 1st Choice Shredding. Shredding: $10 per large bag or box. Prices of books for the book sale will vary.

Ethel Earley Clark Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum at 1313 Pierce St., Lynchburg. Tickets can be purchased at www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days/garden-directory/anne-spencer-house-and-garden-museum.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at City Stadium, 3176 Fort Ave. in Lynchburg. The 11th annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival is back for 2022. There will be 10 or more wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non-drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Entertainers include: The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency, The Dundies and Mended Fences.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 27-11 Poker Run, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., last bike out at 11 a.m. and the last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Cash prizes for high/low hands, 50/50 drawing, patch and craft vendors on site. Breakfast available for purchase from Roy's Burger & Grill at Lynchburg Harley Davidson and lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16. Music provided by Thunder Ridge from 2 to 4 p.m.

All Aboard! Trains, Planes & Automobiles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall. The special vehicles on display include construction equipment, emergency responders, armored vehicles, utility trucks, a princess carriage and of course, much more. Children will be able to explore and learn about a variety of different vehicles.

Appomattox Oyster Festival at DeVault Vineyards, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 247 Station Lane in Concord. For all the information about the event, to buy tickets or to ask questions about the event, visit www.appomattoxoysterfest.com.

Earth Day Concert with Sara Ernst, 11 a.m. at the Timbrook Library. Join Sara Ernst for a free outdoor Earth Day celebration and live performance of some of Sara's favorite nature songs from her albums that have been heard all over the world.

Rejoice Women Annual Tea Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Old Bottling Co Reception Hall, 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg. Come dressed in your favorite teatime attire and enjoy tasty tea party delicacies. Bring mom, daughters, sisters and friends. There will be games and door prizes.

Terrapin Earth Festival, noon at the Sedalia Center. Celebrate Earth Day at The Sedalia Center with a full day of live music and earth-friendly workshops. Bands include: BigFoot County, McBroom and the Jam, Coleman Brothers Band, FireCracker Jam and Pearl Blue. Tickets are available at www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-terrapin-mountain-earth-festival-2.

CVCC VIBE FEST, noon to 4 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College. Join CVCC's inaugural Vibe Fest! This is a new event focusing on mental health awareness, relaxation, music, food and fun. Vibe Fest will take place outdoors on the main campus grounds. For more information, visit bit.ly/-VIBE-FEST

Best Friend Ball 2022, 5 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Save the date for the 12th annual Best Friend Ball, British Invasion! Presented by Terry Volkswagen Subaru and hosted by Ella Grace Pretty.

Annual ASAD Fashion Show 2022, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Liberty Vines Center, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. "Glory" is a fashion show that reveals a glimpse of heaven. It will be an event in which guests will experience the true taste of Africa in our songs, dances and fashion, seeking to celebrate artistic expression.

April 24

Musical Grand Tour, 3 p.m. at the Academy Historic Theatre. Join singers for a grand tour of the greatest music from Europe and America. Tickets at operaonthejames.org.

Intermediate Salsa Lesson, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Seven Hills Dance Studio, 4925 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. The cost of the class will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Instructors ask that dancers know the basics taught in the beginner class. The lesson requires a minimum of 10 people who pay in advance and commit to the lesson time. For more information, email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

April 25

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

Purrlates, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society at 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Come get a workout on at LHS and do Pilates with some adoptable cats. Training Pilates instructor Lucy Hathaway will lead Pilates for all ages and levels for one hour of Pilates with friendly felines.

The Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus, 6:30 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. The chorus sings four-part harmony and is currently working on music for public performances and a fall show. The chorus practices each Monday. It is a part of the Barbershop Harmony Society, an international singing organization. Call (434) 851-9300 for more information.

April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

The CVABC Open Putt Putt Tournament, 3 to 8 p.m. at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Lynchburg. The CVABC Putt Putt Tournament is open to anyone. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Derek Hamlet Scholarship Fund for high school seniors entering into the trade fields in Central Virginia.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Montvale Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7006.

Christian Q. Duo with Dave Owens, 6 to 9 p.m. Iron & Ale, 106 Cornerstone St., Lynchburg. Christian Quesenberry and Dave Owens are returning to Iron & Ale. This duo mixes blues, folk, soul and pop.

April 27

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No pre-registration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Ashes Reborn: Casual Play, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Meeples Cafe & Games, 8318 Timberlake Road Suite A, Lynchburg. Join the Ashes Reborn community for a monthly casual play night. There's a $5 entry fee.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. April features the music of Duke Ellington with Lew Taylor on piano, Bob Bowen on bass and Donna Kay on vocals.

April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

Come Hell Or High Water Film Screening and Conversation, 6 p.m. at Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St., Lynchburg. Join us for a film screening at the next NAACP General Meeting, preceded by a brief presentation about ongoing environmental justice work in Lynchburg and a discussion following the film. The event is in-person and virtual. Virtual registration: https://t2m.io/FILM. "Come Hell or High Water" follows the painful but inspiring journey of Derrick Evans, a Boston teacher who returns to his native coastal Mississippi when the graves of his ancestors are bulldozed to make way for the sprawling city of Gulfport.

April 28 - May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jefferson Forest High School auditorium. The hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night" and "Alone at the Drive-In Movie." Recall the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Show dates are April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

April 29 - 30

CASA Shoe Sale, 5 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg.

April 29

24th Annual Side by Side Walk for Racial Justice and Harmony, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., YWCA of Central Virginia, 626 Church Street, Lynchburg. The annual Side by Side Walk for Racial Justice and Harmony is the primary event of YWCA Central Virginia's Racial and Social Justice program and is a part of their Stand Against Racism Campaign. It begins with a 10-minute walk downtown, followed by an informal lunch and speaker. Keesha Burke-Henderson, Chief Diversity Officer at Randolph College, discusses how to apply a racial equity lens in whatever environment you're in. While the event is free, participants are asked to RSVP.

Uptown Fuzzy Worx at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The cover is $10 at the door.

April 30

Shred Event/Prescription Drug Take-Back, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jefferson Forest High School. This event offers, at no charge, shredding of your personal papers/documents, and disposal of expired and unused medications.

Jason Saunders Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 191 Crossroad Lane, Evington. The 13th Annual Annual Jason Saunder’s Memorial Car show will be held at Cross Road Baptist Church.

LSYO Spring Concert, 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings presents their Spring Concert, under the direction of Gina DiCarlo. A variety of works will be performed. A featured piece will be the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto, performed by Brady Mandeville, winner of the 2022 Concerto Competition. Tickets are $12 adults and $6 children under 18 and will be sold at the door.

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time—and American history—as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hangout with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.