Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 25

American Red Cross — Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you’re new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you’re sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you’ll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 27

Multicultural Children’s Book Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Timbrook Library. Celebrate Multicultural Children’s Book Day. There will be a special book display in the conference room and a new StoryWalk® book for the occasion. Drop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Multicultural Children’s Book Day is a 501©(3) nonprofit that hosts an annual celebration of diverse children’s books.

Performance of Schubert String Quintet in C major, D. 956, 7 p.m., Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court Street, Lynchburg. Easily accessible entrances are located near the Seventh Street parking lots. Performing artists will be Akemi Takayama (violin), Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk (violin), Luca Trombetta (viola), Kelley Mikkelsen (cello), and David Feldman (cello). Free and open to the public.

Jan. 28

Letter Crafting, Coloring, and Cookie & Recipe Exchange, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Library. Snacks and drinks will be provided, but remember to bring your best homemade cookies and recipes to share! Participants must be ages 12+.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980s.

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.

Feb. 3

The 91st Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Residents within a 35-mile radius of Lynchburg, at least 16 years old, are invited to submit original 2- and 3-dimensional art for the Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show. Acceptable media: drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and assemblage, completed in past three years. Works must not have won awards in Lynchburg Art Club (LAC) shows or Lynchburg Art Festival. For more information, visit https://lynchburgartclub.org/georgia-morgan-art-show.

Feb. 4

Moton Museum Visit, 11 a.m. to noon, at Timbrook Library. Come for a presentation about the Robert Russa Moton High School in the 1950s and 1960s. Visitors will engage with photographs to learn about Moton and its connection to the 1954 Brown v. Board case along with the 1964 Griffin v. Prince Edward case. There will be a question and answer portion along with coloring pages for younger students. This presentation is geared for elementary school students and their families, but everyone that wants to learn more is welcome.

30th Annual Pot of Gold, 7 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Rd., Bedford.

Forensics Night 2023, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at E. C. Glass High School. One night only! Come see the award winning Glass Forensics team perform their championship pieces in a cabaret of presentations! Poetry, duo, storytelling, and so much more. Ticket info coming soon. Don’t miss out!

The Music of Sam Cooke, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, was a pioneer of what we have now come to know as SOUL MUSIC. Bradd Marquis performs his songs in a show that entertains and narrates a historical time loaded with lessons about life, self-empowerment, and social change that are still relevant and necessary. Tickets range from $19 to $78. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 5

Central Virginia Weddings Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m. at 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Consult with the region’s top wedding industry professionals and gather everything you need for your big day – from venue, entertainment and planning to decor, honeymooning and so much more. See what’s trending, enjoy live entertainment and have the chance to win BIG giveaways at the region’s best bridal show. For more information, visit vabridal.com/2023-central-virginia-wedding-showcase. Tickets are $5 in advance.

Feb. 6

One-Day Mini-Camp, 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders during Bedford County Public Schools’ teacher workday. Students will learn about World War II and D-Day through activities, games, and lessons in a fun, interactive environment. Participants should bring a lunch. An afternoon snack will be provided. Each student will go home with a goody bag. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the Event Ticket tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Teen Trivia+, 3 to 4 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Teens are invited to hang out and have a fun time doing themed trivia and other activities while enjoying snacks. Ages 12 to 17 are welcome.

Feb. 7

Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, 10:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Come for a jigsaw puzzle competition where teams of no more than four will race the clock to finish first. This laid-back time of community connectedness will include fruit and a coffee/hot chocolate bar. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Big Island Library.

Tuesday Kids’ Series, 4 to 5 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Families can drop in for hands-on fun exploring different STEM/STREAM activities. The theme will be Caring and Kindness. For grades K – 6 and their families.

Feb. 8

Coffee and Cocoa: New Tutor Training, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. If you are interested in becoming a literacy volunteer tutor, join us for coffee, conversation, and tutor training. Get to know the literacy leaders and our program. For more information, call the Literacy Volunteers of CCPLS at (434) 485-1005.

Feb. 10 to 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 11

Valentine Book + Art, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Timbrook Library. Kids, teens, and families are invited to stop by and create special valentines with us. A story will be read periodically throughout the two hours, and all materials will be provided for two art projects inspired by the book.

Animation Festival 2023, noon, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios as we host an Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Enjoy activities in the lobby prior to the event, including photos with classical characters, themed concessions/merchandise, and more! Grab a plush theatre seat and enjoy classic Disney cartoons. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are FREE but are limited. General Admission seating is available on the day of the event. We encourage patrons to bring a can food item in support of the Knights of Columbus to this free community event. Tickets are free but should be reserved. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Happy Valen-Tails Fundraiser, noon to 5 p.m. at the corner of East Depot and Court Streets in Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society, Goose Creek Art Studio and ElectricCo Art are working together to make a difference in the life of our community animals. There will be a pet photo contest, chance auction, carriage rides, great food, music, art, jewelry and so much more. Carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Under 4 free. All proceeds to Bedford Humane Society.

Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Join Thomas Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his Poplar Forest villa to raise a glass to true love, and enjoy a mulitcourse dinner with wine pairings in honor of Valentine’s Day. Hear Jefferson recount tales of his courtship and marriage to his beloved wife, Martha Wayles Jefferson. Bring your special someone for a romantic evening at a table for 2 (or more if you’d like to sit with other couples). Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by February 3, due to catering considerations.

Valentine’s Couples Paint & Sip, 6:30 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are $140 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/487268080947. The event is for those 21 and older. Couples paint a canvas, when put together it makes a whole picture. Each gets a glass of wine and hors d oeuvres will be served.

Feb. 12

The 91st Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show critique, 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. The judge’s critiques and announcement of awards will be held. Juror Lesley Shipley is an Associate Professor of Art History and Chair of the Art History and Studio Art Department at Randolph College. She holds a Ph.D. in Art History from Bryn Mawr College and an MFA in Painting from American University. Artwork includes: drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and assemblage. For more information, visit https://lynchburgartclub.org/georgia-morgan-art-show.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.

Life in Burley Hollow, 2:30 p.m. at the Hamble Center of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, 154 South Main Street in Amherst. Amherst native Glenwood Burley will take us on an imaginative journey to Burley Hollow, telling what life was and is like there. Glen grew up on a farm in Burley Hollow. Dropping out of high school in his senior year, he joined the US Army, a member of the 101st Airborne Division, and would continue in a public service career as a police officer with the Richmond Virginia Bureau of Police. He is the author of Death by Silence. Mr. Burley’s book will be available for purchase with him autographing copies during the reception. It is open to the public with no admission fee. For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, Director, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 16

“Cozy & Connect” event, 1 to 5 p.m. Stop by the Moneta Library and meet with friends to catch up over cookies and warm drinks. While you’re there, craft letters to send to family or friends. The snacks will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library

YWCA: RAISE THE VIBRATIONS & VOICES, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join YWCA Central Virginia, in partnership with the Academy Center of the Arts, presents Raise the Vibrations. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression. It will also incorporate a compilation of monologues and poems written by women of color to help raise voices toward ending violence against women. These orations were collected worldwide and give women in our community a creative platform to speak out against the inequities in their gender in hopes of empowering women to end violence and racism. Tickets are FREE but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 332 S. Main Street, Amherst. The meal includes spaghetti and homemade sauce, salad, garlic bread, beverage and homemade dessert. Adults: $10. Children under 12 years old: $3. Dine-in or take-out. Call (434) 946-2053 that day to order take-out meals or order at the door when buying tickets. Profits support local organizations and charities.

Fort Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Work together to build your family fort. We will provide cardboard and duct tape for forts, and you are also welcome to bring your own supplies. Each team will have their own space in the library to build and defend their fort. Come dressed in pajamas or team attire. Be ready for an evening full of silly challenges. For children, teens, and families.

Feb. 18

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage — Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

UNMARKED, 7:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts in viewing Unmarked, a film about the thousands of African-American grave sites and burial grounds for enslaved persons that have been disappearing over the years. Here in Virginia alone, stories of thousands at rest could vanish from history altogether if these locations are not restored and those with personal connections to these burial sites have recently begun to uncover and maintain locations across the state. This viewing will include live performances and a panel discussion directly following the film. Tickets are free but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Lynchburg Coin Club, 7 to 9 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques/Apoth Coins, 1026 Main St, Lynchburg. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.