Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through December

Celebration of Lights, 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s drive-thru light display at Riverside Park returns each night in December. For more information, go online to: https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/

Dec. 26 — Jan. 1

Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration. Celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum! Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. This year the program will be featured virtually on LTV Channel 15 and the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation YouTube channel. Tune in virtually throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a daily tribute featuring each of the seven principals led by local community members. The program will include candle lighting, musical performances, dancing, and drumming presented by the Kuumba Dance Ensemble. More info: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/kwanzaa-holiday-celebration/

Dec. 30

Creative Coalition: Volume I Concert Series, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, at 607 Madison Street in Lynchburg. Enjoy a show full of live R&B and Rock music, poetry, and more. Proceeds from this show will used to make sure guests arrive home safely on New Year’s Eve night from various activities in local establishments. Tickets cost $8.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at the DrugStore Grill in Brookneal, from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the DrugStore Grill with food and drink specials.

New Years Eve Family Party, noon to 5 p.m. at FunQuest, 327 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg. Kick off the New Year with characters such as JJ from cocomelon, skye from Paw Patrol, Fortnite and more. Hats and noise makers will be provided, and there will be a giant balloon drop with prizes at 3 p.m. Unlimited pizza and drink is included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $25 for children and $12 for adults.

NYE with ToNY CaMM & The Funk Allstars with Special Guests, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., at The Glass House, 1019 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. ToNY CaMM & The Funk Allstars team up with current Parliament/Funkadelic guitarist and front man Garrett “Starchild Jr.” Shider, Nappy Head Funk Army’s Zack Roberson #9, and P-Funk DNA Shirley Clinton to ring in the New Year, with opening act rock band Earthbound Creatures and a ring-in-the-new-year dance party with Deejay Noyz. The event is only open to those 21 and older. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Fifth & Federal’s “New Year’s Eve Garage Gala” with The Zach Burnette Band, 8 p.m. Finishing the year with the best band 2021 in Lynchburg Living Magazine. Tickets include BBQ buffet and a champagne toast at midnight. Music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.fifthandfederal.com/store/p35/5th_Annual_Garage_Gala.html.

One Take New Years Party, at 8 p.m. at Hill City Pub at 4017 Wards Rd, Lynchburg. One Take debuts at the Hill City Pub with food and drinks.

Jan. 1

Zach Burnette Band, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Zach Burnette Band will play live country, rock, sing-a-longs, and requests. More information is available at www.zachburnettemusic.com. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Jan. 2

After New Year’s Day Bull Buckin, 1 p.m., Event by True Grit Rodeo, 3651 Grit Rd, Hurt. Put on your Cowboy hats, Carharts and boots to watch bull bucking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket or sit on the bleachers. Pack a lunch. Admission is $10 cash at the gate; children 6 and under are free. There is a $5 cooler fee.

Comedy Jumpstart in 2022, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. at Beale’s BBQ & Brewery 510 Grove St. in Bedford. Jumpstart the new year with the comedy of Phoenix Haynes and Kathleen Davis kick off 2022 with “Our take on life.” The event is family friendly and free. Beale’s will have a full menu available for purchase.

Jan. 6

The Comedy Zone at The Clubhouse starring Sid Davis & Ray Money, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Standup Comedy returns to Lynchburg. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Jan. 8

Day of Play, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street in Lynchburg. For ages Kindergarten through 8th Grade, the Day of Play includes giveaways, raffles, and a meal provided. Register online at ymcacva.org. Bring a swimsuit, comfortable clothes and running shoews.

Dj Break-Fast presents reggae and paint night, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Purchasing a ticket to this show will give back to a Lynchburg City School’s music program. Tickets are $3 and includes a small canvas for you to paint on. More information available at Mhota.org.

Jan. 9

Madison House Litter Pickup, noon to 5 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. Signup to volunteer for litter clean up at mhota.com. Masks and gloves will be provide, along with a free dinner at the end of the evening.

Jan. 10

Networking and Q&A Event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The second Business Matters Networking and Q&A event will feature local business owners and leaders in the area. Registration is required.

Jan. 13 — 16

Alice in Wonderland by Cavalier Theatre, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14, and 15; and 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.cavaliertheatre.com. Enjoy a modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.