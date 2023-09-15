Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 17

Special Olympics North America Softball Championship, Peaks View Park 170 Ivy Creek Lane, Lynchburg. Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners are back on the softball fields at the SONA Softball Championship. Held in conjunction with USA Softball, more than 200 athletes and Unified partners from throughout the U.S. and Canada will compete. We are looking for volunteers to cheer on athletes and teams as they compete. You are not required to stay the whole day. You are encouraged to cheer your heart out, but come and go as you please. Volunteers are needed to serve in multiple capacities. Lunch and water will be provided during your shift. To sign up, visit www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=616&console_id=0218&ht=1. For more information, contact Rachel McQuiston at rmquiston@specialolympics.org.

Through Sept. 21

Babygarten, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. Babygarten storytimes involve toys, songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and pre-literacy skills. This program is for ages 0 to 2 and their caregivers. Register at campbellcountylibraries.org. Rustburg Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 18. Timbrook Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Altavista Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13 and 20. Brookneal Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

Through Sept. 23

Once Upon a Mattress (Fall Musical), 8 p.m., Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 (matinee) 22 and 23 at Renaissance Theatre Company. Winnefred the Woebegone is just a simple swamp princess looking to win the heart of Prince Dauntless. But can she pass the impossible test Queen Aggravain has in store for her? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale, "The Princess and the Pea," provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Through Sept. 24

The Lynchburg Art Club’s September 2023 exhibit, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Lynchburg Art Club and Gallery, 1011 Rivermont Ave. Exhibit features John Hancock, Lynell Hilt and Rudy Hilt, and will open on First Friday, Sept. 1 and continue through Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be served on First Friday. After the Sept. 1 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Little Town Players presents Plaza Suite, Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 at 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. Opening Little Town Players 2023-24 season is Neil Simon's comedy, "Plaza Suite." This hilarious show portrays three couples who each occupy Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel at different stages throughout the year. First up, a suburban couple who have come to the hotel to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary ... or is it their 23rd? Or is it actually their anniversary at all? Second, a Hollywood hotshot has returned to New York to seek out his (now married) high school girlfriend. However, her obsession with Hollywood and overindulgence in vodka stingers give him more than he bargained for. Finally, the suite is occupied by a couple who are about to celebrate the wedding of their daughter ... if they can get her out of the bathroom. Tension rises and tempers flare as all their attempts to get her to unlock the door fail. Directed by Jayne Brill. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at (540) 586-5881 or online at www.littletownplayers.com and clicking the "ticket" button. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Through Oct. 26

Storytime Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion located between Timbrook Library and the baseball fields. We bring the book, outdoor games and fun, and you bring a snack (optional) and enjoy the day. We will read a selected book on and off throughout the event, do themed crafts and play yard games. Geared toward ages 0 to 5. For more information, contact Campbell County Public Library System Director Jordan Welborn at (434) 332-9657 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

Through Oct. 31

Quilt exhibit, MOarts Gallery at Moneta/SML Library. The Lake Quilters Guild (LQG) at Smith Mountain Lake is presenting a quilt exhibit. This fun, free event features a variety of beautiful quilts and quilt-related items. The exhibit will include traditional, contemporary and modern quilts. LQG is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the SML area for more than 30 years and welcomes everyone interested in the art and craft of quilting. Please stop by the Moneta/SML Library to learn more about LQG and to view this distinctive collection of quilts during regular library business hours. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Through Nov. 7

LEGO + Library, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. This STEM program is for children to explore and stations will be set up for them to select which activities they would like to try, including LEGO bricks, circuits and more. For children in grades K–6 and their families. Altavista Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and 24. Timbrook Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and 31. Rustburg Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The program will open up one hour early, 2 to 3 p.m., for families who homeschool. If they wish, families can stay past the early-bird hour and continue exploring.

Sept. 16

"The Panini Brothers" Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Celebration Room, 1100 Celebration Ave., Suite 101, Moneta. Sponsored by the Smith Mountain Arts Council. The Panini Brothers are a Smith Mountain Lake-area band that play a variety of original tunes, ranging from rock, jazz, Americana and blues. Tickets: $15 for Smith Mountain Arts Council members; $20 for general admission. They can be purchased at www.smac-arts.com or by mail at Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA., 24121. For further information, contact Joe Yarbrough at jyarbrough171@msn.com.

Friends of the Montvale Library Back-to-School Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Montvale Library. Come support the Montvale Library as you shop at the Friends of the Montvale Library’s Back-to-School Book Sale. Find great deals on previously owned children’s books, parenting and other nonfiction titles.

Raise a Pint to Fight Alzheimer's Disease, noon to 4 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. We will have great beer, wine and ciders for purchase and proceeds from each will be donated for the local care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Win gift cards and gifts from local businesses with our raffle while you help stomp out this disease that affects 55 million people worldwide.

Sept. 17

Uncle Henry’s Favorites, 2 to 4 p.m. at Humpback Rocks, milepost 6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one in a series of Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park. Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center on rotating Sunday afternoons. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Sept. 19

Montvale Farmers Market Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon at Montvale Library. Come visit the farmers market located by the old school, meet local vendors and stop by the library’s tent for a story and craft. The storytime will start at 11 a.m. and the craft will be available either to make while you visit or it can be taken home.

Adult Book Club, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big Island Library. Join us as we meet to discuss and share insights on a different book every third Tuesday of each month. For the month of September, we’ll be discussing "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood. Bring a dish for the potluck lunch that follows. Call (540) 425-7000 for more information.

Sept. 20

Dining in the Dark, 6 p.m., at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 21206 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Insight of Central Virginia invites you to a complimentary dinner with the visually impaired while blindfolded, simulating the experience of blindness. Crafts made by the Insight participants will be sold, and contributions will be accepted to enhance the activities of Insight. Registration is required for attendance; space is limited. Call (434) 455-8205 to register. Insight of Central Virginia is a nonprofit 501C3 organization dedicated to the support and education of the blind and visually impaired, their families and friends, through monthly programs and community opportunities.

Lecture series, 5:30 p.m. at Jones Memorial Library, Lynchburg. Ghislaine Lewis will speak on “Reckoning with Remembrance and The Pierce Street Gateway.” The lecture will share how Lewis and the Pierce Street Gateway are raising awareness of the city’s Pierce Street Historic District. Free and open to public.

Sept. 21

Virtual learning forum on mental health and suicide prevention, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join the Central Virginia Suicide Prevention Awareness (SPA) Coalition as we explore mental health and suicide prevention across different populations of our community, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and veterans. Kym Laube, executive director of Human Understanding & Growth Services (HUGS), will give a keynote address. Be on the lookout for additional details and registration information.

Teen Art Night: Melted Crayon Art Edition, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. Teens ages 12 and older are invited to join us on the third Thursday of every month for Teen Art Night. Each month we will have a different theme/project. The library will provide all of the supplies necessary but you are welcome to bring additional supplies with you. This month we’ll make abstract art pieces by melting crayons on canvas.

Apple Butter Canning Workshop, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Montvale Library. This course will be a hands-on hot water bath workshop for processing high-acid foods. Participants will preserve and take home a jar of apple butter. In addition, each participant will receive a bound copy of the "USDA Guide to Home Canning." This event is sponsored by the Montvale Friends of the Library. Registration for this event will close Sept. 21.

I’m No Van Gogh Paint Night, 5 to 9 p.m. at Forest Library. Come and paint whatever the canvas inspires in you. This session is a time for self-expression — there is no formal instruction — and it is open to anyone regardless of skill level or prior experience painting. All supplies will be provided. Dress in clothing you won’t mind getting messy. Registration is required and space is limited.

Sept. 23

Concord Fire Department golf tournament fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. at Falling River Country Club, 2140 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, contact Jerame Edwards at (434) 944-0722 or cvfd13golf@gmail.com.

Treasures in the Trunk, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3109 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter AD, a local nonprofit, is holding Treasures in the Trunk (formerly the P.E.O. Yard Sale). The sale is held in the parking lot. All money raised will fund grants and scholarships for women. The mission of P.E.O., founded in 1869, is to promote educational opportunities for women. Women (upcoming high school seniors to the post-college graduate level) going to college or those returning can receive low interest grants or scholarships from P.E.O. See www.peointernational.org to learn more about the grants and scholarships.

14th annual Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Prepare to be wowed by more than 40 craft beers on tap to sample. In addition, there will be more than 70 vendors showcasing local wineries, cideries, artisans, crafters and businesses. Food options will also be available. Live music performances will include Blair's West Best, Stonebrook and The Mashup. Tickets are available in advance for $25 on our website and at all Quik-E Food store locations. They will also be available at the gate for $30 until sold out. Non-drinking tickets will be available at the gate for $15. For more information, go to www.lynchburgbeerandwinefestival.com.

Rainbow Puppets presents "Heroes and Legends," 1 to 2 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. Our friends, the Rainbow Puppets, are visiting again this fall with an all-new show called "Heroes and Legends." Join us as we hear the stories of famous men and women who were born and lived right here in the state of Virginia, such as George Washington, Booker T. Washington, Bill Robinson and Pocahontas. Every child will take home a free book. All ages are welcome.

Rainbow Puppets Presents "Heroes and Legends," 4 to 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Our friends the, Rainbow Puppets, are visiting again this fall with an all-new show called "Heroes and Legends." Join us as we hear the stories of famous men and women who were born and lived right here in the state of Virginia, such as George Washington, Booker T. Washington, Bill Robinson and Pocahontas. Every child will take home a free book. All ages are welcome.

Tick Talk, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stewartsville Library. Come join us for an informational program presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources all about ticks. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as some tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for a Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is required and the program will be canceled if a minimum registration of five people isn’t met.

Sept. 25

Big Island Creative Expressions, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Big Island Library. Calling all creative types! The Big Island Writers Group is evolving its club to include makers and crafters of all sorts to further inspire our friendly discussions. Do you knit? Crochet? If you enjoy coloring or drawing, we can provide markers, crayons, pens and colored pencils. We’ll still exchange writing advice, of course, and share work with one another for the sake of supportive feedback.

Sept. 26

T(w)een Tuesday Gaming, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Big Island Library. It’s time for gaming — electronic and board. Challenge yourself or some friends at Big Island Library on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Snacks will be made available. For grades 4 to 5.

AARP Virginia for dinner in Lynchburg, 5-7 p.m. at Ledo Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. There will not be a sales seminar — just casual talk and socializing with community members. We are hosting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Each guest will be responsible for their own dinner cost. Come and go at your leisure. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on the topics of brain health, caregiving, senior fraud and purposeful aging. Bring a non-perishable food item to contribute to our food drive.

Sept. 28

An evening with Doug Tallamy, 6 p.m. at E.C. Glass Auditorium, 2111 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Best-selling author Doug Tallamy will be speaking about his book, "Nature's Best Hope, A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard." The event is free to the public. Vendors will be located in the lobby and will include local conservation and gardening groups. For more information, please email hillsidegclynchburg@gmail.com.

Forte Chamber Music presents Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble, 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg. This dynamic ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Their musicianship is founded on a historical approach, offering little-known music of the baroque era as well as incisive performances of well-known favorites.

Lego Club, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Forest Library. Kids ages 5 and older, come join us as we play with Legos. Take on the thematic challenge of the month or just use your imagination to build whatever you like. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Family Fun: Air-Dry Clay Creations, 3 to 4 p.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. This month, we’ll have fun creating creatures out of air-dry clay. All supplies will be provided and the event is open to all ages.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

Friday Breakfast Book Club, 10 to 11 a.m. at Bedford Central Library. The Friday Breakfast Book Club meets on the last Friday of every month to discuss a different book. This month’s selection is "The Searcher" by Tana French.