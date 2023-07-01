Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 1

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us on the first Saturday of each month to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. All ages are welcome, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Saturday Matinee — “Much Ado About Nothing,” 3:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join us for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month we will be celebrating our summer reading theme by showing “Much Ado About Nothing,” starring Kenneth Branagh, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard, Keanu Reeves, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington and and more.

1776: The Musical, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (Rain date is July 2). Theatre al fresco returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn with a special presentation of “1776”— the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers, get acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your friends and family, and a picnic dinner; sample a selection of local libations; and enjoy an evening of theater under the stars. Tickets are $17.76 for adults ages 18 and older; $13 for students ages 6-17 and college; and $4 for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.poplarforest.org, the museum shop by calling (434) 534-8120 and at the door.

Through July 2

Tarzan the Stage Musical, 7 p.m. June 30-1 July 1; 2 p.m. July 2. at the Historic Academy Theatre. Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s “Tarzan of the Apes,” Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, such as the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man’’ and “Two Worlds,” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. Tickets are $6 to. $15 For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

July 1 to 3

The fifth annual Bedford International Film Festival, at Bower Center for the Arts, 305 North Bridge St., Bedford. The event will have many activities such as screenwriting, acting and filmmaking workshops. The festival will screen films from around the globe and present prizes to the winners from the film festival. The event will have guest appearances, such as actress Claudia Wells (“Back to the Future”) and actor Max Adler (TV’s “Glee”). Before the event, actor and celebrity chef Jeremy Miller (TV’s “Growing Pains”) will host a cooking segment as part of the film festival at 6 p.m. June 29. at the Blackwater Creek Venue and Catering, 405 Crenshaw St. in Bedford. To purchase tickets for both the film festival and or Jeremy Miller’s cooking event, please visit www.bedfordfilmfest.com for more information or go to Eventbrite’s website.

July 3 to 7

Fairy Camp with Misfitz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 and up. Get ready for some fairy fun with Misfitz. It’s time to get creative with this fun fairy camp. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWj

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate …” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16 and older); children 15 and younger are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee day-of only.

The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Independence Day Celebration, 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Come spend this Independence Dat at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Tickets are $10 per vehicle.

July 6

Land and Table Book Club, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. In partnership with the Bedford Public Library System, the Land & Table Book Club offers a way to engage with the core ideas and topics that are motivating a new generation to create a more resilient food system and vibrant local community life. We’ll be reading books about eating local, self-reliant living, agrarian culture, growing food, culinary history, community resilience, going back-to-the-land and more. This is not a book club that will be technical in nature. And if you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll still feel at home. You don’t have to grow your own food or be a homesteader or farmer to enjoy these books. But you do have to be curious about reviving your connection with the land, with other people and with the food you eat. And the reality is tending to those connections is important for all of us. Anyone is welcome to attend our meetings — even if you have not read the book we will be discussing. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Computer 101 class: Digital Photos 101, 1 p.m. at Moneta Library. Get your photos from your camera or your phone to your computer to your friends and family. Store photos, copy photos and share photos. For the beginner. Be able to use the mouse. Registration is required. Go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

July 8

Friends of the Library Present: Fiction or nonfiction, your choice, an Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors Donna Minnix Proctor and David Pope will be speaking. Proctor, who writes women’s fiction, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Pope, who writes about true stories as an EMT, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

Maestra – Documentary Screening and Filmmaker Q&A, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. Maestra follows five international women as they prepare for and perform in “La Maestra,” the only competition in the world for female orchestra conductors. Personal stories of survival, passion and perseverance are woven together with the drama and excitement of this one-of-a-kind event, created to break yet another glass ceiling for women. Fresh from its premiere at Tribeca film festival, director and E.C. Glass alumna Maggie Contreras brings her new film to Lynchburg for a special one-night only event. Come see this critically-acclaimed film and stay for an enlightening Q&A with the filmmaker. Tickets are $10.

July 9

Summer Music Series, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church at the corner of 7th and Court streets in Lynchburg. George Fergus, director of music at historic Christ Church Episcopal in downtown Savannah, Georgia, will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

July 10 to 13

Summer in the Swamp Preschool Camp. Join us for Summer in the Swamp Camp with Mrs. Angie Yates of Creative Starts Music, presented by Second Stage Amherst. Students will explore all things swampy — gators, frogs and foot-stompin’ tunes — during this fun and educational music camp. Cost is $45 per camper. For more information, go to https://htru.io/SDsk.

July 10

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month, they will be discussing “Circe” by Madeline Miller. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

July 11

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Library. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

Aging in Your Community estate planning forum, 10 a.m. in Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. Sarah Bidwell, owner of Wills on Wheels in Martinsville, will present a talk on “The Five W’s of Estate Planning: Who; What; Where; When; Why” and provide guidance on the completion of estate planning documents. This event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. For more information please contact the St. Stephen’s Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

July 12 to 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13, 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

July 14 and 15

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., 7 p.m., July 14; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15 at Historic Academy Theatre. Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” “Finding Nemo Jr.” brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

July 14

Starry Night at Red Hill, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Enjoy an evening under the stars at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Tours of the grounds will be available at 8:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. After it gets dark, we will have an expert pointing out constellations in the night sky. Bring a blanket, find a spot in the scenic field and have fun with your family. All ages are welcome.

July 15

A Midsummer Lantern, 11 a.m. at Forest Library. Good morrow fair patron! What is a midsummer night without a lantern? Join us and make your own paper lantern with tissue paper and beautiful dried-pressed flowers. Supplies will be provided. The lanterns will need time to dry — you can either leave them to dry at the library or take them home with you the same day. Registration is required. Ages 12 and older Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Faux Stained Glass Boxes, 11 a.m. at Moneta Library. Are you interested in learning about stained-glass? Would you like to design your own faux stained- glass project? Join us as we learn about stained-glass and its history and significance, then make a faux stained-glass box to take home. All supplies will be provided. This event is part of our adult summer reading program and is limited to participants ages 16 and older. Supplies sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library.

Friends of the Library Present: A History for all ages, An Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors David Metzger and Penny Edwards Blue will be speaking. Metzger, who writes a historical fiction series for children, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Blue, who writes about local history featuring Franklin County, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

July 17 to 21

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 10 and up. Get ready for some ART FUN with MISFITZ! Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBTT

UKULELE CAMP with Mr. Christopher Badgett, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Get ready for some fun when we experience the sounds of the tropics in our air-conditioned Community Room! This week-long ukulele camp is a fun and immersive experience for beginners who want to learn how to play the ukulele. Students will be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords, strumming patterns, fingerpicking, and music theory concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to explore their creativity through songwriting and perform as a group or individually at the final performance. All supplies and materials except for the instrument will be provided for camp. Information on purchasing your instrument will be provided upon checkout. Register: https://htru.io/SBTB.

July 18

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

July 22

The Docksliders, 7:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St.. Lynchburg. Yacht rock band The Docksliders will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact our box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Family Fun Day at Old City Cemetery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old City Cemetery will have all historic museum buildings/exhibits open as well as living history presentations and hands-on history and horticulture activities for all ages. Guests can also expect live music in the chapel, Victorian-era games and Kona Ice to cool you down. Follow Old City Cemetery on Facebook to get updated information. Admission will be $10 per family.

Senior and Not Quite So Senior BINGO: Noon at Forest Library. B-9! What better way to cool off this summer than by joining us for a morning of BINGO! Ages 50 and older. Refreshments and prizes are provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

July 24 to 28

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 to 9. Get ready for some art fun with Misfitz. Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWi.