Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

May 19

Empower Women's Seminar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. This one-day empowering seminar series is geared toward women in business. Four breakout speakers and a keynote speaker will highlight leadership, excellence in business and finance, as well as mental wellbeing. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch also will be provided.

Sunset Rose Tour, 5:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. The cost is $10 in advance and registration is required.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the first- and second-place winners.

Lou C. Davis at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Lou C. Davis is back at The Clubhouse playing acoustic covers from the ’80s thorough the ’00s. Doors open at 3 p.m., happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Josh Blue: As NOT Seen On TV Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic — he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likeability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $40. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499.

May 20-21

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeologists and interpreters for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18 and older; $10 for youth ages 6 to 17 and college students; and free for children younger than 6.

May 20

Foster Family Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. In Bedford and surrounding counties, there are more than 200 children and teens in foster care, and the need for foster families is paramount. To reach the public, the Forest Library and the United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) are collaborating to host our first Foster Family Movie Night, and help connect families who share a common family dynamic. Join for a showing of the beloved Disney movie “Lilo and Stitch,” the story of a young parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound. While Lilo is unaware of Stitch being an “experiment,” through love, they form a unique and unlikely family. Crafts and refreshments will begin at 5:30 p.m. with “Lilo and Stitch” starting at 5:45 p.m. The program is free and registration is not required. You do not need to be a part of a foster family to attend

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Rivermont Bierhaus with Special Guest David Foust, 7 to 10 p.m., at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come for ’80s and ’90s pop and rock tunes.

May 21

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride and collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg (C&CLYH) is an informal monthly car show for all automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts. For more info, visit www.carsandcoffeelyh.com.

"How to Draw Flowers" class for children, 10 to 11 a.m. Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room, 401 Taylor St. in Lynchburg. Taught by botanical artist Linda Murphy; class for children (ages 8 to 12 recommended) and a parent. Cost is $15 per parent. A parent's ticket will admit one child free of charge. Every child after the first will require one additional child's ticket.

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

3rd Annual Kitten Shower, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society. During kitten season, LHS takes in dozens of kittens each day, and needs foster homes to give these homeless kittens a place to grow and thrive. Soak up the joy kittens bring us all, and learn how you can help too. Participate in games, crafts, trivia, Q&A, demonstrations and more.

Relay For Life of Greater Lynchburg, 2 to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. Join to celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers. Visit www.relayforlife.org/lynchburgva to register. There will be music, vendors, food trucks, beverages, and a luminaria ceremony.

SML Steel Drum and Marimbas bands, 3 to 5 p.m. EastLake Community Church on Hendricks Store Rd., Moneta. The program of toe-tapping island-style music, performed by some 40-musicians. Tickets, sold only at the door, are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 13. The concert is a fund raiser for the SML Center's “Grand Plan” to purchase the vacant Grand Furniture showroom at Westlake and convert it to a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events.

That's Entertainment, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The LSO performs the music of movies and video games with some of the most familiar symphonic compositions of the past 100 years. Be transported to a "galaxy far, far away" with the iconic themes of Star Wars, escape danger with Indiana Jones, and battle with Assassin’s Creed, all from the comfort of your seat, watching the energy unfold on stage as our musicians bring these amazing soundtracks to life.

Starry Night with Crewe Astronomy Club, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Join the Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star-gazing at Red Hill. Bring your own telescope or use on provided. Email caitlin@redhill.org to register.

May 22

13th Annual Storming of Thunder Ridge, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jamerson YMCA. Organized bicycle ride with five distances — 27, 45, 48, 75 and 100 miles. All rides start at the Jamerson Family YMCA except the 48 Mountain Loop that starts at the Sedalia Center

2022 Bedford Parade of Grads, 3 p.m. All Bedford County high school graduates, including private and homeschooled students, can participate in the parade. Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles and wear their cap and gown. The parade ends in front of the Bedford County Courthouse. This is a parent-sponsored event.

Presentation: Preserving Roses from the Past, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room in Lynchburg. Monticello Curator of Plants Peggy Cornett will lead the presentation. The cost is $15 per person and advanced registration is required.

Intermediate Bachata Lesson, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Seven Hills Dance Studio, 4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg. Students are asked to know the basics of bachata; timing, basic step and the basic spins that are taught in our beginner lessons at our social events. To signup or to receive more information, email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. The price in advance is $10; at the door is $15.

May 23

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 24

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7008.

May 26

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

May 27

“Stars and Stripes Forever” Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join the Jefferson Choral Society for a rousing performance of toe-tapping music — a fitting way to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with the Jefferson Choral Society taking the stage at 8 p.m. Ticket prices: Adults $12 in advance, $14 at the gate; students ages 6-18, veterans or Memorial members $8 in advance, $10 at the gate; children under 6 and WWII vets are free. Concertgoers are reminded to take their own chairs and that no coolers or pets are allowed. For tickets, visit www.dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

The Bogeys Live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state…” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 29

Patrick Henry's Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry's 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Memorial Day Commemoration, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Speaker Dave Carey, a retired Navy captain, Vietnam veteran, and former prisoner of war, will inspire us this Memorial Day. Dave’s aircraft was destroyed while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam, and he spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons. His POW experience taught him timeless lessons that are applicable to everyone. His book, The Ways We Choose: Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience, will be available for purchase, and he will conduct a book signing after the ceremony.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 31

Pints for a Purpose: LYH Daily Bread, 3 to 9 p.m., Starr Hill On Main. This month's Pints for a Purpose partner is Lynchburg Daily Bread. Every Tuesday in May, $1 for every pint sold will be donated.