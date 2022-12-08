Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Through Dec. 16

Holiday Candlelight Tours, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. the evenings of Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Step into Christmas past and experience the villa by candlelight while your guide shares true stories gathered from Jefferson’s letters and diaries, about the ways the Jefferson family and their enslaved workers spent the holidays. Find out what foods they may have enjoyed at their holiday meals and how they were prepared. The tour is followed by hot cider and cookies in the Museum Shop where attendees can take advantage of a 10% discount. Holiday Candlelight Tours are sponsored in part by Progress Printing Plus. Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Through Dec. 10

Rustburg Vines' Winter Wonderland Open House, at 3937 Campbell Hwy, Lynchburg. Enjoy Christmas shopping for many gifts and seeing more than 20 decorated trees. Santa and Grinch will be popping in on Dec. 9 from 1 to 7pm

Dec. 8

Christmas Tea at Avenel, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come take a break from all of the Holiday hustle and enjoy a Christmas Tea at Avenel. Cost is $20 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 to reserve your spot.

Lunchbox Lecture, noon at the National D-Day Memorial. Captain James Ransom, US Navy (retired) will speak on the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor and other Pacific territories in December 1941. This event will be livestreamed.

Jingle & Mingle Toy Drive, 5 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Green Assisted Living. Heritage Green is holding its Jingle and Mingle Toy Drive inside the Memory Care lobby, at 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Help Heritage Green make spirits bright for local children in need this Christmas by donating a toy. Bring a new, unwrapped toy during our toy drive, and while you’re here, enjoy holiday cheer with complimentary appetizers and drinks, live entertainment with Lew Taylor, and a chance to win some door prizes. RSVP by Dec. 1 by calling Misty or Coco at (434) 385-5102.

Dec. 8 to 10

Drive Thru Nativity, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Tree of Life Ministries is hosting its first drive-thru nativity, hosted by the music department. The main nativity scene will feature "Mary, Joseph, & the Babe" with live animals. The Spirit and Truth choir will also be there singing carols. In addition, the "Big Tree" will be lit up at the end of the drive-thru. For more information, visit tolm.net/nativity.

Dec. 9 to 11

Virginia Christmas Spectacular, at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg. Join Charles Billingsley and the rest of the VCS cast as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For more than 50 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Dec. 9

Storytime with Mrs. Claus and Santa, 6 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Storytime will be held in Center Court by the fireplace.

Dec. 10

Holiday Traditions Tour, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of this holiday season as you stroll the grounds with Historian Judi Harvey and learn about where our beloved traditions originated. She'll discuss the history of Rudolph, jingle bells, Christmas cards, and much more. And yes Virginia, there is a Santa Clause! This is an outdoor walking tour, however in the event of inclement weather we will move into the Chapel.

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more. Horse-drawn carriage rides available at $3 per person and free photos with Santa starting at 10 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, 719 Confederate Blvd., Appomattox. Appomattox Rescue and Appomattox Fire Departments have partnered to host a free breakfast with Santa. Donations will be collected to benefit both the Appomattox Fire and Appomattox Rescue Agencies.

A Morning with the Clauses, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 1301 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. Tickets cost $8 to $12 and are available through www.eventbrite.com

GFWC Bedford Woman's Club Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Middle School. More than 90 arts and crafts vendors, along with food trucks will be on hand for Christmas shopping.

3rd Annual A Blue Ridge Christmas, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glass Hill Venue at 1716 Glass Hill Rd, Goode. Tickets cost $15 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Each ticket includes: meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus; meet and greet with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf; a donut by Wandering Donuts; hot cocoa; live petting zoo and kids crafts.

The TMC Café, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Motherhood Collective. The TMC Café is our flagship educational program once a month. Babies under one are welcome. Women from preconception to postpartum should anticipate trauma-informed topics designed to educate, equip, and empower. Register at Www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming.

Pet Photos with Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply, Bedford. Photos are $15 each, with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Humane Society. Children are welcome too. You will leave with your pet photo in a display frame and our photographer will email you an enhanced photo that you can print more copies of and share with all your friends and family on social media. BHS will also be selling fundraising items such as raffle tickets, jewelry, magnets, t-shirts and more to support the no-kill adoption fund. Personalized pet I.D. tags will also be available and made on-site for $5 each. Learn more about fostering, volunteering and our programs; Forgotten Feline, Animeals and Spay/Neuter. Call (540) 586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com.

Interfaith Outreach Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Street United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. This is a walking tour from church to church and each church will feature musical presentations, conversations, and a holiday atmosphere. This event is free and open to the public, though donations to Interfaith Outreach will be accepted. Participating churches: Jackson Street UMC, Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Court Street UMC, First Unitarian Church of Lynchburg, First Baptist Church/Church of the Good Shepherd, and Diamond Hill Baptist Church.

Santa On The Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Santa is coming to Lottie J Farm. Meet Santa, do a little Christmas shopping with our vendors, visit our critters in the barnyard, play in the Play Barn, jump in the inflatable and make s'mores by the fire pit while taking in those beautiful mountain views. The Happy Hen will also be on hand with made from scratch goodies and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $7 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

Happy Pawlidays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. Treat your fur baby to some holiday fun. Activities include crafting paw ornaments for the tree, pictures of your pup with “Santa Paws,” and receive a culinary recipe for yummy, easy to make dog treats. Dogs only. Pups must be secured on a leash at all times. Price per dog. Please register online for an arrival time slot.

Christmas at Avoca, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Avoca Museums & Historical Society, 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Tickets cost $5, but kids 12 and under get in free. Come for food, music, hot chocolate, baked goods, popcorn, Christmas trees, silent auction, shop with our vendors on site, Toys for Tots drop off site, pics with Santa & tour the Museum decorated by volunteers. Explore the historic house and feast your eyes on the decorations from many wonderful local talents. A silent auction will feature gift baskets from local individuals, businesses and civic organizations to support Avoca’s educational programs.

Celebrate the Season, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson's Country Market, 3748 S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights. Free event for children and adults. There will be cookies and hot cocoa, along with face painting. There will be goodies and crafts to take home and gift baskets available for purchase to help complete your Christmas list.

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.

One Year Anniversary Party, 2 to 10 p.m. at Loose Shoe Too. Come for the brewery's one year anniversary party. Clandestyne Highway will be playing starting at 6:30 p.m. and Hoof and Feather BBQ will be parked outside for dinner.

Steel Drums to present benefit Christmas show, 3 to 5 p.m. The Smith Mountain Lake Toucan and Parrot Pan steel drum bands will present a family Christmas concert at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department equipment building, 2130 Bluewater Drive in Moneta. The lively show featuring Caribbean-style arrangements of many Holiday favorites will benefit SVFRD and the continuing Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc., effort to establish an education, arts and events venue in the SML area, where the steel drum bands hope to one day relocate their “Pan Yard” rehearsal space. The afternoon will include a bake sale and a 50-50 drawing, with proceeds contributing to the benefit. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 2:15, adults $12 and kids $6. Additional contributions are encouraged.

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner with wine pairings catered by Purple Door Catering. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. The menus, which vary each evening, are listed online. Reservations are required, and will be cut off a week before the dinner due to catering considerations. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Mosaic Collective Impact Gala, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 and are available at www.eventbrite.com. The gala includes large charcuterie meal and dessert spread, live music, and gift bags.

Dec. 11

Drag in the Holidays - a drag brunch, 11:30 a.m. at The Water Dog in downtown Lynchburg. Tickets are $25-$35 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Featured performers: Chicki Parm, London LsStrange, Amazon Rome, and Amia Bellisima. Ticket price is admission and entertainment, food/beverage is handled separately by The Water Dog.

Christmas at Avoca, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Avoca Museums & Historical Society, 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Tickets cost $5, but kids 12 and under get in free. Come for food, music, hot chocolate, baked goods, popcorn, Christmas trees, silent auction, shop with our vendors on site, Toys for Tots drop off site, pics with Santa & tour the Museum decorated by volunteers. Explore the historic house and feast your eyes on the decorations from many wonderful local talents. A silent auction will feature gift baskets from local individuals, businesses and civic organizations to support Avoca’s educational programs.

Selfies with Santa, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Bring along family members who would like a photo with Santa (humans and pets alike!) and your phone or camera! One of our staff members or volunteers will take your photo with Santa. While you're at the center you can enjoy the decorated adoption hallway with our Dedication of Lights Stars and the parking lot with luminaries.

Dec. 12

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

Teen Trivia, 3 to 4 p.m. at the Main library, Rustburg. Teens are invited to the Rustburg Library to hang out and have fun doing themed trivia and other activities while enjoying snacks. You can play trivia as an individual or a team. Ages 12-17 are welcome. Stop by anytime between 3 and 4 p.m.

Dec. 13

Align Before 9 Networking Event, 8 a.m. at Destination Bedford Virginia, 816 Burks Hill Road Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce staff, board, volunteers and members for an Align Before 9 Networking Event at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. The Welcome Center's Festival of Trees will be in full force, so stop by to see some beautiful Christmas trees, grab some breakfast & network with Chamber members. The event is free.

Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful dance bandleaders in the Swing Era. Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements. Tickets range from $15 to $75. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Dec. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Christmas Food Box Packing Night, 7 p.m. at the Compassion Church of the Nazarene. Come help pack 1,000 Christmas food boxes for distribution. No need to reserve your spot to help, just show up at 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg.

Dec. 16 to 18

A Christmas Party, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ploughcroft Tea Room. Event by Little Dinner Theater Players. Tickets are available at: little-dinner-theater-players.square.site. Proceeds benefit Miriam's House.

Dec. 17

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more. Horse-drawn carriage rides available at $3 per person starting at 10 a.m.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Be careful though, don’t let the Grinch steal your treats from you! Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. BellaDonna Laurabella Owens is an established blues and jazz performer, composer and educator. Donna Kay is a jazz singer, composer and preservationist. With Andy Aeschbacher, bass and Worth Proffitt, drums.

Shadows of the 60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s Super Groups, and salutes the legendary male + female stars of Motown such as The Supremes, Marvelettes, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mary Wells, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more. Tickets range from $24 to $58. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Riverside Runners Jingle Bell Fun Run, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Runners. With jingle bells on our shoes we'll spread some holiday cheer along Rivermont Avenue. This festive holiday tradition is open to all. Those on Santa's "good" list might even win a door prize. Cookies and hot chocolate served afterward. Run or walk up to five miles. All are welcome. No registration required. The event is free.