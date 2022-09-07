Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 24

Blood Drive at The Jamerson Family YMCA, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at YMCA, 801 Wyndhurst Dr., Lynchburg. All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to Kings Dominion as well as a a national drawing for FREE gas for a year. Please sign up to donate and give the gift of life - to schedule a donation time, go here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

CVCC Outdoor Movie Night, 8 to 10 p.m., at Central Virginia Community College, 3506 Wards Rd., Lynchburg. Join us on the lawn between Amherst and Bedford Halls on the main campus to see "Space Jam - A New legacy." The movie will start at dusk, but to make sure you have a good spot try to arrive by 8 p.m. Popcorn, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase at the event. The first 50 people to visit the Nomad Coffee truck will receive a free $10 voucher! Please see directions and register at: https://bit.ly/CVCC-MOVIE-NIGHT

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

LSO Big Band Outdoor Concert, 7 p.m. outside Schewel Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Attendees will be treated to a fun and lively evening listening to the LSO Big Band, under the direction of Maestro David Glover, along with individually packed hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Dress is casual, with tables and chairs provided. Tickets are $75 each or $150 per couple. Special reserved tables are $500 and seat up to six. Purchase your tickets by calling the LSO office at 434-845-6604 or email info@lynchburgsymphony.org

Satisfaction: International Rolling Stones Tribute Show + Travis Reigh, 7 to 10:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. “Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show" is the international touring tribute show. The first 50 tickets cost $13, before the price increases to $10. At the door after 7 p.m., the cost is $25. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Travis Reigh preforms at 7 p.m. with Satisfaction taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26-27

Blackwater Music Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. This time, get ready for Blackwater Music Festival 2022, a two-day music festival at Riverfront Park. Featuring local, regional, and international country music artists from around the globe, this festival highlights the deepest roots of the city of the Seven Hills. Headlined by Parmalee on Friday night and Hunter Hayes on Saturday, August 26th and 27th are sure to leave you dancing on Jefferson Street all weekend long.The Academy is only selling 2-day weekend passes + 2-day VIP weekend passes to Blackwater Music Festival. General Admission Weekend Pass: $80 plus taxes and fees; VIP Weekend Pass: $250 plus taxes and fees. Children under 12 get in free.

Aug. 26

Enchanted Trail: The Velveteen Rabbit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Timbrook Library, Campbell County Public Library System, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Come to the woods for a retelling of the story of "The Velveteen Rabbit." A lost rabbit toy is tossed aside and forgotten about. One day, the little boy rediscovers the old gift, and the velveteen rabbit becomes his favorite toy. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Be sure to dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and sensible shoes are a must. The Enchanted Trails are geared towards preschool and elementary aged kids, and the whole family is welcome.

TGIF at Avoca Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Say No More will finish up the 2022 TGIF Summer Series sponsored by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce. Join us for all decades of Rock n Roll!

One Take Band rocks The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, in Lynchburg. One Take is a group made up of four musicians from the Lynchburg/Roanoke region with over 30 years of stage experience. One Take covers Classic rock, Country, Motown, etc. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Every Day is Halloween, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Three Roads Brewing, 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. "Every Day is Halloween" featuring special guest DJ Los (Carlos), DJ Death Flower (Nina) and DJ Undertaker (Patrick) playing the finest dark tracks. 'EIH' is a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80's New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Minimal door charge of $2 or $3, and a donation to the DJs/band would be appreciated.

Aug. 27

Lynchburg's Life-Giving Medicinal Herbs, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Horticulturalist and Old City Cemetery volunteer Whittney Chauta leads a hands-on tour of the Pest House’s medicinal herb garden and describes how these important plants saved many soldiers’ lives despite the brutal medical conditions imposed by the Civil War.

Be Bold Bee Fest, 11 a.m., Bold Rock Hard Cider, 1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford. Debuting the cidery's newest innovation brew, BR’s Honey Cider, plus honey-inspired cocktails, a special honey feature menu, live music (Hunter Overstreet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Mercy Creek, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and games and activities.

Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 201 Old Court House Rd, Appomattox. A touch a truck event provides attendees of all ages the opportunity to explore and interact with incredible vehicles. This event allows local businesses to showcase unique vehicles from their fleets. While attending this event, individuals will have the chance to TOUCH-A-TRUCK and take plenty of pictures! Admission is $5 per person and proceeds from this event benefit the 50th Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival.

Sunshine Daydream 50th Anniversary @ 3 Roads Brewing, noon to 11:30 p.m., 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. On Aug. 27, 1972, the Grateful Dead played one of their most beloved live shows in Veneta, Oregon — affectionately known as the “Sunshine Daydream” show. Fifty years later, Bigfoot County will pay tribute to this legendary show by playing it in its entirety. 3 Roads Brewing will transform into Shakedown Street for the day as they also celebrate their one year anniversary at their Lynchburg location. The show is free.

John Lynch Birthday Block Party, 3 to 8 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave. Lynchburg. Join the celebration of the founder of Lynchburg's Birthday. There will be food trucks, games, tours of the Meeting House and live music featuring Lily Stargazer Band. Bring your lawn chair and friends.

Crooner Gus Miller and Guitarist Vince Lewis, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, at 190 2nd Street, Amherst.

Mended Fences, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Amherst Baines Presents Game Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 190 2nd Street, Amherst. Full espresso bar available, and dinner and dessert items will be sold. Bring your own games.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 30

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1021 Main St, Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. August's meeting will be at Champion Brewing Company, next to Benny Scarpetta's Pizza. The August book selection is "Young Mungo" by Douglas Stuart. Copies are available by contacting the library branch manger at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 31

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. Lynchburg Community Market. Join us for a Night celebrating all things Local. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer.

Free Movie Night — The Goonies, 7:50 p.m. at the Central Virginia Community College campus. Open to the public, students and alumni. Register at: http://ow.ly/ngfQ50JQzmn.

Sept. 1

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 2

Ready to Rock Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

The Incredibles - Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park. We’re thrilled to team up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors.

Through Sept. 17

Arsenic and Old Lace, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, historic downtown Lynchburg. Show dates are Sept. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performance on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message for your call to be returned.

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

11th Annual Labor Day Wine & Music Fest, noon to 6 p.m., at Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N. Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Tickets are $10 to $20 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Start the Labor Day weekend with live music, wine tastings, food, art and more.

Starry Night, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Join Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star gazing. Email info@redhill.org to register.

Sept. 4

Outdoor Movie Night, 8 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, at 1709 Church St. Appomattox, on the lawn behind the Ministry Center. The movie night will feature "Sing 2." The night will include an outdoor movie on a large screen with quality sound. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the movie. Popcorn will be served, and the event is free.

Sept. 8 - 11

2nd Annual Lynchburg Virginia Tribute to The King Festival, Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. This festival will pay tribute to one of the world’s most iconic artists to date, Elvis Presley. Featuring six of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists, accompanied by an eight-piece band and a total of five shows. More info: academycenter.org

Sept. 8

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Local Candidates Forum, 7 p.m., White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Avenue in Lynchburg. Hear from the local candidates. Hosted by the Lynchburg NAACP. More info: naacp7088@gmail.com.

Sept. 9

Bluegrass Concert, 7 p.m., Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Rd, Madison Heights. Featuring Jus’ Cruz and Deep Blue Expres. Admission is $15 for non-members, $13 for members. Concessions available.

Bottom of the Barrel at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road, in Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 10

Amherst Depot Pollinator Garden Open House, 9 a.m. to noon at the Amherst County Visitor Center (the Depot). Learn about pollinators with a bee expert, hear speakers discuss Depot history, explore composting, chat with members of Blue Ridge Conservation. Activities for kids. Open to the public.

3rd Annual Open Farm Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Rd, Bedford. Come oput for the 3rd Annual Open Farm Days, featuring alpacas, goats, pigs, miniature donkeys and chickens. Check out the brand new Play Barn with swings, rope tunnel, corn pit, mini hay pyramid, small slide and 40 foot tube slide that takes you into the pumpkin patch. The Happy Hen will be there with delicious homemade pastries and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

43rd annual Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg. Day in the Park is a free family fun day that brings interactive fun for children to ride, explore, and learn. Welcoming crowds from the greater Lynchburg area for decades, Day in the Park aims to create a sense of community and provide safe, fun activities for children and their families. Day in the Park will offer face painting, inflatables/bounce houses, a petting zoo, and pony rides. Performances include: Wild Pickle Press, Lynchburg City Strings, the Sweet Briar College Sweet Tones, the Red Shoes Dance Company, and Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Day in the Park is free to the community and is RAIN or SHINE. For more information please visit http://www.jrleaguelynchburg.org/.

Avoca Museums Annual Harvest Festival, noon to 6 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Tickets sold at www.avocamuseum.org/harvest-festival or at Miller's Jewelry. Early bird tickets are $25, and $30 at the door. Non-wine tasting tickets cost $15, and children ages 6-12 cost $5, and kids 5 and under get in free. There will be music, food trucks, baked goods, wine, beer, cider, Artesian crafts, a designated children's area with a petting zoo, bouncy house and face painting.

Sept. 12

City Council Candidates Forum, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 900 Church St. Bring your questions for the candidates. Sponsored by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Lynchburg to encourage informed and active participation of citizens in government. LWV does not endorse or support political parties or candidates. Voting begins Sept. 23 at the Registrar's Office, 825 Kemper St.

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its 2022-2023 season. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Sept. 13

Align Before 9 Networking at ElectricCoArt, 8 a.m. at the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Join us before work for an hour of fun, food & fellowship with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members! Registration for this event is not required. Call (540) 586-9401 ext. 103 with any questions.

Sept. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 15

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 16

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Michelle Motley, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Sept. 17

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Opening Day at Layman Family Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1815 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge. Navigate your way through a 10-acre corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkins, and enjoy many activities.

Sept. 18

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at The Miller-Claytor House, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 19

2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Join us for the 2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall. This is your chance to meet this year's candidates and get to know where they stand on the issues and connect with the business community. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org and search events. This event is free for Alliance members and the public, but registration is requested.

Sept. 22

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

The Bzzz in My Backyard: A Beekeeping Presentation, 5:30 p.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Master Gardener and beekeeper Jim Revell will teach us why bees are crucial for our farms and food production; discuss the structure and hierarchy of their hives; and more. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Board of Directors meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com.

Fire & Wine @ the Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

Sept. 23 - 24

Be Kind Music Festival, at the Sedalia Center in Big Island. Come for the 5th Annual Be Kind Music Festival. Featuring two days of our favorite local and regional talent. This year's lineup will feature Bigfoot County, Tony Camm & the Funk All Stars, John McBroom & the Jam (featuring members of "Red Weather"), The Isaac Hadden Project, Sisters & Brothers, Firecracker Jam, Sierra Starr, Sara Edwards, Susan Paulette and more.

Sept. 24

Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School, Lynchburg. 10 mile run, four mile run or four mile walk, along with the Amazing Mile Children's Run the day before. Register at: runsignup.com/ts/H3180

Bedford Centerfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Main Street, Bedford.

Chippy Hippie Vintage Market FALL 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3154 James River Rd, Gladstone. Vintage and Artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $5 and available at: http://chippy-hippie-vintage-market.ticketleap.com/

Boo-tiful Decorations, 10:30 a.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Kickstart your Halloween season with a creative, ghoulish decoration; join the Forest Library to create a custom-shaped cheesecloth ghost. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

The Northside Bash, 7 to 11 p.m. at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Rd, Forest. The concert featuring Mended Fences will benefit the Forest Fire Department. The gates open at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

Nathan Davy Organ Recital, 4 p.m., Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music on the great Schantz organ. Nathan, a native of Forest, attended New Covenant Schools. He is the organist and assistant director of music at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas. Admission is free. Entrance near the 7th Street parking lot is handicap accessible.

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Miller-Claytor house, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 26

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Sept. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Sept. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 29

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 30

BoCo, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Oct. 1

Clifford Ruritan's Sorghum Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clifford Ruritan Club of Amherst, at 755 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst. Clifford Ruritan's most popular event is on again for this year. Crafts, demonstrations, music, food, and more. Admission is free to the festival; Parking is $5 per car and $1 for motorcycles.

Get Downtown 2022, 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, Downtown Lynchburg. After a two-year hiatus, Get Downtown is back. For more information, visit www.getdowntownlynchburg.com.

Oct. 6

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Unity in the Seven Hills Presents "Travel Through Time" Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. at Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg. Return to a past life as Nancy Eubel and Stephanie Helberg guide you in retrieving a skill, talent, or ability you developed then. Reconnect with a helping ancestor who will assist you in activating and manifesting this special ability in your current life and in creating your new future. Cost is $25. To register, call (434) 421-5644 or email unityinthesevenhills@gmail.com. Private sessions are available at Unity by appointment on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

Oct. 6 - 7

Home Educators' Living History Days, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Learn about 18th Century life through hands-on activities for home school students. Cost is $6 per adult, $5 per child. Register at www.redhill.org.

Oct. 7

Out of Spite rocks the Appomattox Railroad Festival, 6:30 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park. Out of Spite is back to rock the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. Bringing its high energy show, Out is Spite drivers a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock.

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 11

Golf Tournament, 1:30 p.m. at 1614 New London Rd, Forest. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its golf tournament. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com.

Oct. 12

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 13

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 14-15

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors. As well as an array of talented handmade artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crotchet, jewelry and much much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday's general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oct. 15

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies,homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

Oct. 20

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 21

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Oct. 22

Oktoaderfest 2022 - Cider, Beer, Music, Food, Fun, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Blue Toad Hard Cider, at 462 Winery Lane in Roseland. An amazing lineup of ciders, food, beer, cider releases, music and more. Live music from noon to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Oct. 25

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Oct. 26

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 27

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 29

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

I am Woman 5K, 8 a.m. at the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. Centra I am Woman 5K is an all female road race set in the rolling hills of Lynchburg. Join in costume (optional) for a fun morning. All participants earn a finisher's medal. Register early for the exclusive I am Woman race shirt. Proceeds from the race stay local to support families and children.

Nov. 5

Papa Day & Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, at 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. In celebration of what Papa loved best, in the place he loved best, there will be a fall festival on his birthday weekend.

8th Annual CASA Superhero Run, 10 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike, Lynchburg. Calling all superheroes. Join the 8th Annual CASA Superhero Run. You can run, walk, or raise money for CASA and be a real-life superhero to some very special children right here in Central Virginia. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsuperherorun.com.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 9

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 12

Peaksview Market at Timberlake Methodist, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg.

Christmas Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College. This annual event allows businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services to the community and enjoy shopping local this season. Visit bedfordareachamber.com to register.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bryant's Cidery & Brewery, 3224 E Branch Loop, Roseland. Celebrate the start of Cider Week at Bryant's with the Apple Butter making festival. Blended Soul food truck and live performances from Beanie Dodd and The Sally Rose Band will be on hand.

Nov. 19

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 22

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Nov. 23

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 24

2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5k, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School. Participate in-person on Thanksgiving Day or continue with a twist on tradition from anywhere you choose during our Virtual Race Days, Nov. 19 to 27. For more information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Nov. 28

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Dec. 3

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.

Dec. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.