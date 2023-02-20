Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Feb. 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Lynchburg Coin Club, 7 to 9 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques/Apoth Coins, 1026 Main St, Lynchburg. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 21

Build a Birdhouse, 4 to 6 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Have a hands-on experience building a birdhouse and learning about the Eastern Bluebird. One per family. Pre-register online by Feb. 19 at campbellcountylibraries.org/phmlkids. For kids and teens ages 4 to 17 and adults.

Feb. 22

American Red Cross — Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

Feb. 24 to March 11

Barefoot in the Park at the Commerce Street Theater will perform the classic Neil Simon comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Performance Dates: Friday and Saturday evening performances: Feb. 24, 25; March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening performance: March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee performance: March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 to 26

Mendelssohn’s Elijah, 4 p.m. at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. In 1846, composer Felix Mendelssohn brought the story of Elijah to life through music in his masterfully written oratorio. The Rivermont Sanctuary Choir of 60 voices will be joined by a 30-piece orchestra comprised of area musicians, including those from Liberty University and the Lynchburg Symphony. Professional soloists are James Wood (Elijah), Adelaide Trombetta (soprano), Brian Thorsett (tenor), and Cecelia McKinley (alto). This dramatic work will be presented on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rivermont.org/elijah.

Feb. 25

Coffee & A Concert, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Come and “get cozy” with a warm cup of coffee, and enjoy a variety of tunes, from traditional folk to today’s music with the Roanoke Mountain Dulcimers Group

Paint like Alma Woodsey Thomas, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come learn to paint like Alma Woodsey Thomas. Thomas (1891-1978), who is known for her abstract paintings resembling Byzantine mosaics, used acrylic paint to capture scenes in nature and express emotions to create mesmerizing works of art. Learn how Alma Woodsey Thomas captured beauty in abstract form. All painting supplies will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and anyone ages 12 and up are welcome to join. For additional information or questions, please visit our website or call the library at (540) 425-7002.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. “Laissez Foure” led by Ken Matthews Jaramillo, is a New Orleans-inspired jazz quartet focusing on music from 1920 through the 1950’s.

Feb. 26

Jefferson Choral Society presents Best of Broadway, 4 p.m. on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. Don’t be a prisoner of the wintertime blues. Broadway show tunes are the perfect antidote to the short days and long nights of winter. Treat yourself to an evening of upbeat music representing the very best of musical theater. Delight in a varied program of choral arrangements of favorite show tunes sung by the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, accompanied by a rock band. Young and old alike are guaranteed to tap their toes and sing along as they hear “the music of the night.” For tickets, please visit academycenter.org/event/jcs-broadway or call (434) 846-8499.

“Little Brown Boy,” 3 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 Fifth Street, Lynchburg. A play will be performed titled, “Little Brown Boy” by the JLP Productions, directed by Mrs. Jennifer Petticolas. Talented performers and soloists, Mr. Russell Hill, Mrs. Gloria Simon, and Ms. Linda Gentry. Also, performing will be the talented Kumba Dance Ensemble, Inc. directed by Mrs. Sheron White Simpson. They will be performing African drumming dance and liturgical dance.

Gospel fest, 4 to 7 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg’s Sydnor Performance Hall.

Feb. 27

AARP Dinner Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Charley’s Restaurant, 707 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg. Come to Charley’s Restaurant’s private dining room to enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and their guests. There will not be a sales seminar — just casual talk and socializing with community members. Each guest will be responsible for their own dinner cost. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on the topics of Brain Health, Caregiving, Senior Fraud, and Purposeful Aging. February’s event will focus on physical activity for those aged 50+ including expanded PICKLEBALL venues in our community.

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia’s largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its April 30 performance of the oratorio Jesus, Son of Our Father. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email vicepresident@jeffersonchoralsociety.org if you plan to attend, so the music librarian will be able to have a guest music packet available for you. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 28

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

March 1

Sousa Spectacular, at the Academy of the Arts. The Lynchburg Pops Community Band is preparing to make history again with the Sousa Spectacular, 101 years to the day the last time John Philip Sousa and Meredith Wilson (creator of the Broadway musical Music Man) last played at the Academy. Tickets available exclusively through the Academy box office. https://academycenter.org/event/lyh-pops-sousa/

Dr. Roopika Risam, 7 p.m. at Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. The 2023 Turner Lecture will be presented by Dr. Roopika Risam, an associate professor in Dartmouth College’s Digital Humanities and Social Engagement cluster. Risam, who teaches film and media studies and comparative literature, will talk about “Community-engaged Digital Humanities: Rethinking University-Community Partnerships.

March 2 to April 27

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 3 to April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

March 4

Indoor Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Road, Concord

Ten Years of Beers Anniversary Party, 12 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Come celebrate a decade of beers at Apocalypse Ale Works. We will by debuting a new bourbon barrel aged stout, Rapture X, a 10% ABV birthday beer.

Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk, 10 a.m. to noon at Sweet Briar College Field House. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

March 9

Farmer’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. at The Spring House, 9789 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg. Come join the R.E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District for a meal and speakers from the local Ag Industry: BJ Butler, Department of Forestry; Chris Mullins, VSU College of Agriculture; Jonathan Wooldridge, R.E. Lee SWCD; Brandon Schmitt, Clean Water Farm Awardee; and Bruce Jones, Appomattox Extension. Please RVSP by calling (434) 352-2819 or via email cindy.miller@releeconservation.com.

Warehouse Concert Series: Strong Water + TJ Lawson, 7:30 p.m., 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Like a good shot of its namesake, Strong Water is smooth with a bite. The Americana/folk band first formed in 2013 as a duo on a Virginia university campus before settling into its current four-piece, “complete with howling banjos, two-part vocal harmonies and driving drums” (The Burg). Tickets are general admission and are $15. Learn more at academycenter.org

March 11

10th annual gigantic indoor yard sale by the Jefferson Choral Society, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella.

March 12

EMPTY BOWLS 2023, noon, at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. The Fifteenth Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Tickets range from $20 — $30. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.

March 15

Opening Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Explore Jefferson’s private villa on an hour-long guided tour. Hear true stories about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. A new exhibit at the Quarter Site introduces visitors to the enslaved community at Poplar Forest, while the Enslaved Community Tours—offered from April through October, at no extra cost—provide additional insight into their lives. Admission is: $18 for adults; $16 for seniors (ages 65+) and military (must show ID); $10 for college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 for youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! Suitable for all ages 3+. Tickets cost $20 to $65, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, visit academycenter.org/event/dragons-mythical-beasts.