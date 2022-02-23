Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Feb. 23

“Two Steps Forward and Three Steps Back: Examining the Relationship between Racism and Generational Trauma” with Dr. Brenda Lee, 6:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

The 139th Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Annual Meeting, this event celebrates the accomplishments of the Alliance and the Lynchburg region over the past year. At the annual meeting, you’ll hear the State of the Alliance Address, receive our annual Impact Report, eat, connect and hear from an amazing guest speaker. This event also includes special recognition awards. Admission is $30 per person for Alliance members and $35 for general admission. Space is limited; contact the Alliance at (434) 845-5966 or email info@lynchburgregion.org for more information.

Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club presents: The Omega Man, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Due to an experimental vaccine, Dr. Robert Neville is the only survivor of an apocalyptic war, with the exception of a few hundred deformed, nocturnal people who also are homicidal maniacs. They blame science and technology for their condition and they see Neville as the last symbol of science, therefore he must die. Neville uses everything at his disposal in an attempt to survive.

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No pre-registration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. February’s session features Josh Barling and Flat Five performing “Kind of Blue” by Miles Davis.

Feb. 24

“History as Power: Racial Reconciliation and Restorative Justice through Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Historic interpreter and advocate Cheyney McKnight and historian Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will share their expertise. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Texas Inn’s Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge, at 7 p.m. at the Texas Inn at 422 Main St., Lynchburg. In celebration of National Chili Day, Texas Inn is kicking off “The Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge!” Five contestants will attempt to eat 72 ounces of our world-famous chili in under one hour. The winners will take home a trophy, a commemorative T-shirt, a roll of Tums and a can of Febreze. Losers will have to pay for the chili.

Thursday Night Dancing at The Vibe Studio, at 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday, Vibe will have a Beginner and Intermediate lesson followed by some amazing social dancing. No partner necessary. Each month will be a new theme, focusing primarily on Modern, or West Coast, Swing. Intermediate lessons begin at 8:30 p.m., Beginner lessons at 9 p.m. and dancing from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.

Trivia Night at Rivermont BierHaus, 6 to 8 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. Drink specials and prizes will be offered for 1st and 2nd place.

Feb. 25

The King’s Singers Concert, 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lynchburg, 1215 VES Road. The King’s Singers are a world-renowned Grammy and Emmy award-winning British a cappella group featuring six male vocalists who are known for their technique, skill and versatility offering a dynamic range of musical pieces. This concert, entitled Songbirds, is part of the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at www.fpcly.org or by calling the church office at (434) 384-6231.

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Rare Form at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Guitar Paul at Fifth and Federal Station, 7 to 10 p.m. at 801 5th St., Lynchburg.

Jerry Wimmer Trio at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Admission is $10 at the door.

Feb. 25 — 27

The Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School’s auditorium in Lynchburg. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Based on the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/wizardofoz.

Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Dj Break-Fast Reggae & BLACK LIGHT Paint night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old-school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School’s music program.

Brandie Hanks at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Coldest Night of the Year — Miriam’s House, 4 p.m. The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk to raise funds to support vulnerable families and individuals—those experiencing hurt and homelessness. Miriam’s House has a 28-year history of providing housing and support to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia. Our homeless response programs provide homes and restore dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors. Register at CNOY.COM/LYNCHBURG.

Feb. 27

4th Annual LDC Showcase 2022, at the Academy Center of the Arts. The annual showcase, Back to School, will feature over 200 dancers, performers, creators, studios, teams, choreographers and dance crews from the Central Virginia area. Routines will highlight school themes such as Colors and Shapes, Seasons of Change, Gameday, Detention, Graduation and more. Lynchburg Dance Connection’s showcase aims to unify the dance and performance community here in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas. The evening will conclude with high school and college senior scholarships being distributed at random. Tickets are available at academycenter.org/event/ldc-2022-showcase.

Do Portugal International Circus, 2 to 4 p.m. at River Ridge mall. It’s the circus’ final day in Lynchburg. Tickets range in price from $15 for children to $50 for a VIP ticket. More details are available at tickets.doportugalcircus.com.







March 1

Anime Club at the Lynchburg Public Library, at 4:30 p.m. Tweens ages 9 to 14 are invited to attend our new, monthly Anime Club, where tweens can watch age-appropriate anime trailers and clips, try various Japanese snacks, create anime-themed crafts, and more. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Parents do not attend. Visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 20 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged. Anime Club will take place in the Community Meeting Room.







March 2

“Read Across America Day” Storytime, 10:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Ave. Celebrate Read Across America Day with a special storytime, featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Each child attending will receive a free picture book to keep. All ages are welcome but the event is best for ages 2 to 5. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Please visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.







March 3

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

2000s Bowling Night, 7 to 11 p.m. at Montview Bowling Alley, Liberty University De Moss Hall; 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Enjoy Blacklight Bowling with music from the 2000s. Show up dressed to impress in your best 2000s outfit for a free shoe rental from 7 p.m. to closing. This event is open to the Liberty community and the general public. More information can be found at Liberty.edu/Bowling.







March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience NIGHTRAIN & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the 70’s and 80’s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Drum Tao, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Drum Tao showcases the world’s foremost male and female performers in Japanese taiko drumming. Hailed for its fiery and athletic drumming routines, the group performs with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, spanning handheld snare drums to Odaiko drums that can weigh up to three tons. Tickets range in cost form $15 to $60. For more information, visit academycenter.org/health-safety-guidelines/.

The Comedy Zone returns with Tim Young & Jay Darrell, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Tim Young was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend”, “Tough Crowd”, and “Shorties”, and you may have seen him as a commentator on VH1, MTV, TLC and the E! Channel. Jay Darrell hails from a small town in North Carolina but is known on the comedy circuit all along the east coast. With 15 years of bringing the funny, Jay Derrell will keep your audience laughing and entertained. The emcee is Rob Ruthenberg, who has been working with some the top talents in comedy such as Adam Sandler. George Carlin, Kevin James, Weird Al Yankovic and more. Working comedy clubs and colleges for over 30 years he is proud to bring is biting observational humor back to the place he has called home most of his life. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

The Altos at Monte Carlo Italian Restaurant, 8 to 10 p.m. at 3230 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg. Come pay your respects at the wake of Tony Alto. Enjoy dinner, while gathering all the clues to figure out who sent Tony to his untimely demise. Keep a close ear throughout the show and count how many movies were mentioned. Then write that number down right next to your name when you fill out the answer sheet. If you come up with as many as the cast did, pick the correct suspect and your name is chosen out of the hat as the winner, you win a bonus prize. For more information, visit little-dinner-theater-players.square.site







March 5

King of the Mountain, 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre in Lynchburg. The King of The Mountain course is a single-track, one-mile course straight up Liberty Mountain. The race will start at Snowflex following Falwell Road, and the finish will be located at the very top of Snowflex, featuring 1,000 feet of elevation change.

Gigantic Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society will hold its 9th annual gigantic indoor yard sale. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Salsa Night at Three Roads Brewing, 7 to 10 p.m., 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Lesson begins at 7 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 with a student ID, which can be paid in cash, Cashapp and Venmo. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.







March 8

Books & Brews at the Lynchburg Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue. Get excited for a beer and book tasting presented by Lynchburg Public Library and Craft Beer Cellar. The event is a paired book and beer tasting, giving you the chance to sample a curated selection of literature and beer. The event will be live-streamed. Once registered you will receive an email with instructions for picking up your brews and a link to attend the session. To register please visit our Library Calendar. The cost of the beverages is the responsibility of the attendee.







March 9

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.







March 10-April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time—the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.







March 10

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Steal The Pint: Three Notch’d, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Craft Beer Cellar on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Stop in for a pint of Three Notch’d Green Terrors or Bourbon Biggie S’mores on tap and take a pint glass home.