Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Nov. 28

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Nov. 29

Nonfiction Book Club, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library. Tweens ages 9 to 12 are welcome to register for the monthly Nonfiction Book Club. Each session will include a book discussion and a fun activity All registrants will receive a free book and a confirmation email following registration with information on how to access their book. Registration is required; attendance is limited to 10 participants. Parents/guardians do not attend. All attendees must be between the ages of 9 and 12. Nonfiction Book Club will take place in the Youth Activity Room.

Dec. 1

Silent Night, Holy Night concert, 7 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Jaime Jorge is a very gifted violinist who began playing the violin at the age of five. Born and raised in communist Cuba, his family came to the United States, where Jaime received a Christian education and violin lessons with eminent violinist and teacher Cyrus Forough. But Jaime dreamed of being a missionary doctor, and in 1994 he entered the University of Illinois School of Medicine. In 1996, he left medical school and a promising medical career to follow God’s call to devote his life to full-time music ministry. Since 1988, he has played on 6 continents and in more than 80 countries, releasing 17 albums.

Dec. 1 to 3

Christmas at Hydaway, 6 to 9 p.m. at Liberty University. Bring the whole family to Liberty's Hydaway Outdoor Center Dec. 1 to 3 for the annual, free Christmas at Hydaway event. From 6 to 9 p.m., the Lynchburg community is invited to spread holiday cheer and bundle up for a walk through the handmade light displays. Celebrate the Christmas season with bonfires, food trucks, and a visit from Santa himself. Visit Liberty.edu/Hydaway for more information.

Dec. 2 to 4

Flames of Memory at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. As night falls on a picturesque site, experience the awe-inspiring sight of more than 4,500 luminaria set alight—one for each Allied serviceman killed on June 6, 1944. A special “Christmas in Wartime” presentation will take place on Dec. 3. Luminaria may be purchased in memory or honor of any loved ones at https://www.dday.org/luminaria/ or by calling (540) 586-3329.

Dec. 2

First Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy every First Friday of the month for the latest art exhibits, featuring an array of local, regional and national artists presenting their works in various mediums. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Single Dad and Kids art night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Daddy & Daughter paint night is an evening for fathers and daughters of all ages to grow closer together through a paint night. Tickets are a donation of $5 for adults and $2 per child and can be made on the website at Mhota.org. Ticket includes two child-size canvas, four free rocks, one adult size canvas to paint together, refreshments and a DJ.

Amherst Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. The theme is ‘Blue Christmas.’ The parade route this year is a return to past years, from Kenmore Road and proceed up S. Main Street, ending at the traffic circle. Staging area is Amherst County High School parking lot, 5:30 p.m. in assigned number spots. Parade spectators are invited to participate in the illumination by adorning light-up apparel and accessories. Prior to the parade, a tree lighting ceremony and cookies with Santa will be held downtown. To register, visit www.amherstva.gov and click on the Events tab at the top and search for Christmas Parade. Registration deadline is Nov. 29. For more information contact the Town of Amherst at (434) 946-7885 or townhall@amherstva.gov.

November/December Observatory Open House, 7 to 9 p.m. at Belk Observatory at University of Lynchburg, 1543 Cloverlea Lane, Bedford. Tickets are required, and limited to 32 guests. Visit www.lynchburg.edu for more information. Program begins along the Planet Walk, and continues through different stations at the Belk Observatory. You'll get to be able to view the night sky through various astronomical equipment, talk to our knowledgeable Docents, and learn about the sky objects and telescopes you see. This event will be entirely outdoors on the Belk Observatory complex, and involves a short walk. The program will be cancelled if there is an expectation of unfavorable viewing weather. Ticketed guests will receive more information at the time of ticket issuance. Email observatory@lynchburg.edu for any questions.

After-Parade Hangout at Second Stage, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Second Stage Amherst. Make plans to stroll down Second Street and join us at Second Stage after the parade. Let's keep the Christmas spirit going with fellowship and cookies. Decorate your very own Christmas cookie. Free and open to the public.

The Happiest of Holidays Makers Market, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst. Come for The Happiest of Holidays Makers Market - Amherst's Christmas vendor event. Free and open to the public.

Dec. 3

Very Merry Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA. This is event is free and open to the community.

Christmas Classic 5K and Peaks Junior 1 mile, 8:30 a.m. at 1513 Oakwood St., Bedford. The 43rd Peaks of Otter Christmas Classic continues. For more information, visit www.Christmasclassic5k.com

Holiday Arts & More, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Amherst County Recreation Department and Amherst Arts Society at the Monroe Community Center, 129 Francis Ave., Monroe. Area artists and craftsmen come together to display their talents. Shop local for your favorite gifts such as paintings, ornaments, handmade jewelry, rugs, candles, pottery, tattoos, bath salts, crocheted items, wood crafts and more.

Annual Brookville High School Christmas Extravaganza Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookville High School.

Reindeer Run, 9 a.m. at Liberty University. The Reindeer Run 2 Mile Trail Race is the 3rd trail race in the Liberty Mountain Trail Series. This family fun run is comprised of an out and back on forest roads and has a special holiday theme. For LU Student/Faculty/Staff, registration is $15 advance, $25 race day; for the public, it is $25 advance, $35 race day. Visit Liberty.edu/CampusRec/Races for more information and to register.

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Get into the festive spirit at Old City, where you’ll find our grounds dressed up in the holiday best. Lynchburg author Jessica Ward will be serving up treats from her cookbook “Food To Live For,” which was inspired by OCC and will be available for purchase in the gift shop.

QMPC 3rd Annual Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Enjoy your holiday shopping at the 3rd Annual Christmas Bazaar. Come shop from local artisans and vendors for those one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

December at the Diamond, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 564 Red House Road, Rustburg. Activities include: pictures with Santa by Kayla Elizabeth Photography, small business vendors, homemade chili, Frito Pie, Funnel Cakes, baked goods, and Hot Chocolate.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard, Lovingston. Come to the Orchard for some Christmas Cheer. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

The Grinch Visits Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, 3 p.m. The Grinch is taking over the fire house. There will be hot chocolate and cookies. Some members will be there to take trucks out for the children to take pictures with or answer questions they may have. Raffle tickets are available for $5.

RHS PTSO Designer Purse Bingo, 3 p.m. at Brookville Ruritan Clubhouse, 311 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg. All proceeds support the Rustburg High School After-Prom Party. Tickets are $20 for 10 Bingo cards. Additional fun includes: $10 Paddle Quarter Auction to bid on baskets donated by local businesses; 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Happy Holidays with the LSO, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Rejoice in the season with the LSO’s Happy Holidays concert. There’s "snow" other place than the LSO to kick off your holiday season in the right mood with favorite carols, familiar traditions, and festive tunes. Join us and our special guest vocalists for a family friendly and uplifting evening of holiday favorites.

Dec. 5

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join Chris Isaak, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor, on his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour”! Over the course of his three-decade-plus career, Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. Tickets range from $34 to $107. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Dec. 8

Christmas Tea at Avenel, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come take a break from all of the Holiday hustle and enjoy a Christmas Tea at Avenel. Cost is $20 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 to reserve your spot.

Lunchbox Lecture, noon at the National D-Day Memorial. Captain James Ransom, US Navy (retired) will speak on the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor and other Pacific territories in December 1941. This event will be livestreamed.

Dec. 8 to 10

Drive Thru Nativity, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Tree of Life Ministries is hosting its first drive-thru nativity, hosted by the music department. The main nativity scene will feature "Mary, Joseph, & the Babe" with live animals. The Spirit and Truth choir will also be there singing carols. In addition, the "Big Tree" will be lit up at the end of the drive-thru. For more information, visit tolm.net/nativity.

Dec. 9 to 11

Virginia Christmas Spectacular, at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg. Join Charles Billingsley and the rest of the VCS cast as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For more than 50 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Dec. 10

Holiday Traditions Tour, 8 a.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of this holiday season as you stroll the grounds with Historian Judi Harvey and learn about where our beloved traditions originated. She'll discuss the history of Rudolph, jingle bells, Christmas cards, and much more. And yes Virginia, there is a Santa Clause! This is an outdoor walking tour, however in the event of inclement weather we will move into the Chapel.

Santa On The Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Santa is coming to Lottie J Farm. Meet Santa, do a little Christmas shopping with our vendors, visit our critters in the barnyard, play in the Play Barn, jump in the inflatable and make s'mores by the fire pit while taking in those beautiful mountain views. The Happy Hen will also be on hand with made from scratch goodies and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $7 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

Celebrate the Season, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson's Country Market, 3748 S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights. Free event for children and adults. There will be cookies and hot cocoa, along with face painting. There will be goodies and crafts to take home and gift baskets available for purchase to help complete your Christmas list.

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.