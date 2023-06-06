Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through June 24

Wolfbane’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Show dates are May 26, 27, 28, June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, and 24. This is an high energy, 90s pop adaptation with music from Whitney to NSYNC. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

June 6

79th Anniversary of D-Day, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. Join us for this special commemoration of the invasion of Normandy as we honor those who served. The ceremony will feature special music and Dr. John C. McManus as the keynote speaker. Dr. McManus will sign copies of his latest book, To the End of the Earth: The US Army and the Downfall of Japan, 1945. Free admission until noon.

June 6

Campbell County Public Library System Kick-Off Party for Summer Reading Program, 6 p.m., Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. This outdoor party is open to all ages from all across Campbell County. The library patio will be filled with games, decorations, activities, N’ Action Mobile Arcade and more. You can also pick up your summer reading kit. If you can’t make it to the kick-off party, you can pick up a summer reading kit at the other Campbell County Public Library System locations while supplies last. Those pick-up times are as follows: Altavista: June 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Brookneal: June 8, 3 to 5 p.m.; Rustburg: June 9, 3 to 5 p.m.

June 8

Aging in place expo, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg — Schewel Hall. The free event will offer mini-workshops and demonstrations, local resources related to aging in place and living independently, information on emergency preparedness, fire safety, personal safety, identity theft prevention, home safety for older adults, driver safety, in-home services for older adults, technology and resources available for caregivers, older adults, and those with dementia that make it easier to age in place, and more. Free giveaways. For more information, call (434) 544-8456 or email scruggs.dr@lynchburg.edu.

June 9 and 10

Mountain View Church 24th Annual Yard Sale, 6 to 8:30 p.m., June 9 and 7 a.m. to noon June 10 at Mountain View Church, 1077 Viewpoint Lane, Forest. All proceeds will support local and global missions.

June 9-24

Revenge of the Fairy Queen by Dwayne Yancey. June 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24 at Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Renaissance Theatre presents the premiere of local playwright Dwayne Yancey’s “Revenge of The Fairy Queen.” In this imaginative and hilarious unauthorized sequel to Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Titania realizes that Oberon has duped her into falling in love with a mortal. Furious, she plots revenge to be carried out on Midwinter’s Day. However, her plot goes awry in a very big way as complications and adventures ensue.

June 9

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi’s slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn’t restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Bluegrass Concert, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Blue Drive and Starlett & Big John. Admission: $15; members, $13.

June 10

2023 Watermelon Wine Festival, noon, at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are available at www.devaultvineyards.com.

Forest Artists’ Cooperative first annual art exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forest Library Community Room. Landscapes in acrylics, jewelry, greeting cards, photography, pottery and woodworking will be on display. Reservation is not required.

Live From Rose Ridge, 6 to 8 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St. “Live From Rose Ridge” will feature Appalachian storytelling set to a backdrop of classic 80s songs reimagined, including Bruce Hornsby and the Range, Don Williams, The Judds, and Cindy Lauper. Salty Henderson makes his musical debut and we will wrap up the show with a classic radio drama from the “Adventures of The Thin Man” series. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, students; and $15, balcony seating. Main Hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The project is made possible by Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions program.

June 14

Birthday of the U.S. Army, at the National D-Day Memorial. Free admission for Army veterans.

June 16

Brian Free and Assurance in Concert, 7 p.m. at Christ Community Church. 2209 S. Amherst Highway, Amherst.

Young Actor’s Alice in Wonderland and Happy Birthday Beatrix Potter, Warehouse Theatre. At noon, actors ages 6 to 10 will perform an abridged version of Alice in Wonderland. This show has the charm of the classic story paired with simple yet creative staging. Follow Alice to Wonderland where she encounters curious creatures such as the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and of course, the Queen of Hearts. Alice’s adventures teach her to question and wonder. In doing so, she finds her voice and the confidence she needs to grow. At 3:30 p.m., another group of young actors will perform Happy Birthday Beatrix Potter, an homage to the beloved writer, illustrator and natural scientist. In this lively and sweet story, many of her favorite animal friends surprise Beatrix when they learn she has been forgotten on her birthday. Join Peter Rabbit, Squirrel Nutkin, and other animal friends in this fun story of kindness and friendship. The event is free. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

June 17

World War II in Miniature, 10 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The Roanoke Valley chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society will display one-of-a-kind miniatures of World War II planes, tanks, ships, jeeps, historic figures, and more.

Dementia and Brain Health seminar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Dementia and Brain Health is a free seminar presented by Denise Scruggs and Sharon Carter of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and Carl Wilkins, a volunteer with AARP. Join us in this interactive session to learn more about brain health and what you can do to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Also, learn the signs of dementia, what to do if you think you or a person you know has signs of dementia, and how to effectively interact with a person with dementia. Tips for having successful visits and communicating with persons with dementia will also be discussed. Also, tips will be offered to protect yourself from scams and fraud on multiple medias. A light lunch will be provided. Register at WLBC.life/Brain by June 12th. Sponsored by the Congregational Health Team at WLBC.

Summer Pop Up Book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 82 S. Main St., Amherst. Library discards for everyone. Books, audio books and DVDs priced at 10 for $1. Children’s items for birth to teens at our regular price. Get books for the summer, make the drive to your favorite vacation spot. Fun for all.

Lantern Tour, 7 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Take a nighttime tour of Red Hill led by Henry descendant Patrick Jolly. Cost is $10 per person.

June 19

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

A Juneteenth Celebration: Songs of Freedom, 7:30 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join The Academy Center of the Arts for a special Juneteenth Celebration featuring “Songs of Freedom from the Underground Railroad”, performed by Linda Harris, Director of Events and Programs at the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge, MD. This program honors the ‘code songs’ used on the clandestine journey along the Underground Railroad by Harriet Tubman and the Freedom Seekers beginning in 1849. The songs that guided the way, Follow the Drinking Gourd, and inspired their treacherous journey, Let My People Go, Wade in the Water, Swing Low Sweet Chariot, and more all performed with musicians playing banjo, washboard, harmonica, and bass. This spectacular program has been performed for the U.S. National Park Service, the FDIC, the National African American Museum (with the Children’s Choir of D.C.), and at numerous event spaces and universities around the country. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Learn more at AcademyCenter.org.

June 21

American Red Cross — Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

June 23

June 24

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Paddy D Quartet. Area favorite singer-Songwriter Paddy Dougherty-Braunstein, will play guitar and piano, with Glen Buck on saxophone and keys; Eric Hollandsworth on Bass; and Larry Scott on drums.

June 26 to 30

World War II Day Camp, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Memorial will again host a day-camp program for rising third to fifth grade students. Registration coming soon at dday.org.

June 29 to July 1

1776: The Musical, 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 29-30 and July 1 at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (Rain date is July 2). Theatre al fresco returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn with a special presentation of “1776”— the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers, get acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your friends and family, and a picnic dinner; sample a selection of local libations; and enjoy an evening of theater under the stars. Tickets are $17.76 for adults ages 18 and older; $13 for students ages 6-17 and college; and $4 for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.poplarforest.org, the museum shop by calling (434) 534-8120 and at the door.

June 30 to July 2

Tarzan the Stage Musical, 7 p.m. June 30-1 July 1; 2 p.m. July 2. at the Historic Academey Theatre. Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, such as the Academy-Award winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man’’ and “Two Worlds,” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. Tickets are $6 to. $15 For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

June 30

July 3 to 7

Fairy Camp with Misfitz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 and up. Get ready for some FAIRY FUN with MISFITZ! It’s time to get creative with this fun fairy camp. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWj

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate…” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16+); children 15 and under are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee day-of only.

The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit AcademyCenter.Org.