Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate …” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16 and older); children 15 and younger are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee day-of only.

The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Independence Day Celebration, 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Come spend this Independence Dat at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Tickets are $10 per vehicle.

July 6

Land and Table Book Club, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. In partnership with the Bedford Public Library System, the Land & Table Book Club offers a way to engage with the core ideas and topics that are motivating a new generation to create a more resilient food system and vibrant local community life. We’ll be reading books about eating local, self-reliant living, agrarian culture, growing food, culinary history, community resilience, going back-to-the-land and more. This is not a book club that will be technical in nature. And if you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll still feel at home. You don’t have to grow your own food or be a homesteader or farmer to enjoy these books. But you do have to be curious about reviving your connection with the land, with other people and with the food you eat. And the reality is tending to those connections is important for all of us. Anyone is welcome to attend our meetings — even if you have not read the book we will be discussing. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Computer 101 class: Digital Photos 101, 1 p.m. at Moneta Library. Get your photos from your camera or your phone to your computer to your friends and family. Store photos, copy photos and share photos. For the beginner. Be able to use the mouse. Registration is required. Go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

July 8

Friends of the Library Present: Fiction or nonfiction, your choice, an Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors Donna Minnix Proctor and David Pope will be speaking. Proctor, who writes women's fiction, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Pope, who writes about true stories as an EMT, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

Maestra – Documentary Screening and Filmmaker Q&A, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. Maestra follows five international women as they prepare for and perform in "La Maestra," the only competition in the world for female orchestra conductors. Personal stories of survival, passion and perseverance are woven together with the drama and excitement of this one-of-a-kind event, created to break yet another glass ceiling for women. Fresh from its premiere at Tribeca film festival, director and E.C. Glass alumna Maggie Contreras brings her new film to Lynchburg for a special one-night only event. Come see this critically-acclaimed film and stay for an enlightening Q&A with the filmmaker. Tickets are $10.

July 9

Summer Music Series, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church at the corner of 7th and Court streets in Lynchburg. George Fergus, director of music at historic Christ Church Episcopal in downtown Savannah, Georgia, will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

July 10 to 13

Summer in the Swamp Preschool Camp. Join us for Summer in the Swamp Camp with Mrs. Angie Yates of Creative Starts Music, presented by Second Stage Amherst. Students will explore all things swampy — gators, frogs and foot-stompin' tunes — during this fun and educational music camp. Cost is $45 per camper. For more information, go to https://htru.io/SDsk.

July 10

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month, they will be discussing "Circe" by Madeline Miller. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

July 11

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Library. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

Aging in Your Community estate planning forum, 10 a.m. in Parish Hall at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. Sarah Bidwell, owner of Wills on Wheels in Martinsville, will present a talk on "The Five W's of Estate Planning: Who; What; Where; When; Why" and provide guidance on the completion of estate planning documents. This event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. For more information please contact the St. Stephen's Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

July 12 to 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13, 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

July 14 and 15

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., 7 p.m., July 14; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15 at Historic Academy Theatre. Disney’s "Finding Nemo Jr." is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie "Finding Nemo," with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” "Finding Nemo Jr." brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

July 14

Starry Night at Red Hill, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Enjoy an evening under the stars at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Tours of the grounds will be available at 8:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. After it gets dark, we will have an expert pointing out constellations in the night sky. Bring a blanket, find a spot in the scenic field and have fun with your family. All ages are welcome.

Community luau, 1 p.m. at Heritage Green, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Experience a bit of Polynesian paradise and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with island music from our live DJ, delicious food and refreshing drinks courtesy of Heritage Green. The menu features hot dogs, hamburgers and fresh fruit. All attendees receive a lei and grass skirt. RSVPs are required by July 7. Make your reservations by calling (434) 385-5102. Rain date is July 21.

July 15

A Midsummer Lantern, 11 a.m. at Forest Library. Good morrow fair patron! What is a midsummer night without a lantern? Join us and make your own paper lantern with tissue paper and beautiful dried-pressed flowers. Supplies will be provided. The lanterns will need time to dry — you can either leave them to dry at the library or take them home with you the same day. Registration is required. Ages 12 and older Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Faux Stained Glass Boxes, 11 a.m. at Moneta Library. Are you interested in learning about stained-glass? Would you like to design your own faux stained- glass project? Join us as we learn about stained-glass and its history and significance, then make a faux stained-glass box to take home. All supplies will be provided. This event is part of our adult summer reading program and is limited to participants ages 16 and older. Supplies sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library.

Friends of the Library Present: A History for all ages, An Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors David Metzger and Penny Edwards Blue will be speaking. Metzger, who writes a historical fiction series for children, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Blue, who writes about local history featuring Franklin County, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

July 17 to 21

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 10 and up. Get ready for some ART FUN with MISFITZ! Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBTT

UKULELE CAMP with Mr. Christopher Badgett, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Get ready for some fun when we experience the sounds of the tropics in our air-conditioned Community Room! This week-long ukulele camp is a fun and immersive experience for beginners who want to learn how to play the ukulele. Students will be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords, strumming patterns, fingerpicking, and music theory concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to explore their creativity through songwriting and perform as a group or individually at the final performance. All supplies and materials except for the instrument will be provided for camp. Information on purchasing your instrument will be provided upon checkout. Register: https://htru.io/SBTB.

July 18

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

Eurobass concert, 7:30 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Free and open to the public.

AARP Night at the Ballpark, at Bank of the James Stadium, 3180 Fort Ave., Lynchburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. for 6:30 p.m. game time. Come out to the ballpark, eat picnic food and learn what AARP Virginia is doing in your community. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $12 for reserved seating. To purchase tickets in advance, call (434) 528-1144 or visit lynchburg-hillcats.com.

July 22

The Docksliders, 7:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St.. Lynchburg. Yacht rock band The Docksliders will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact our box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Family Fun Day at Old City Cemetery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old City Cemetery will have all historic museum buildings/exhibits open as well as living history presentations and hands-on history and horticulture activities for all ages. Guests can also expect live music in the chapel, Victorian-era games and Kona Ice to cool you down. Follow Old City Cemetery on Facebook to get updated information. Admission will be $10 per family.

Senior and Not Quite So Senior BINGO: Noon at Forest Library. B-9! What better way to cool off this summer than by joining us for a morning of BINGO! Ages 50 and older. Refreshments and prizes are provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

July 24 to 28

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 to 9. Get ready for some art fun with Misfitz. Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWi.

July 25

AARP Virginia dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ledo's Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and members of the community. Reservations are requested, but not required. We’re restarting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Guests will be responsible for their own dinner cost. For more information, visit https://events.aarp.org/nwMa9g?sms=7&cn=Zbfk7JpKQ5CGWED-9ITBkw.

July 27

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com. The meeting is open to the public and accessible to persons with disabilities.

July 28 to 29

Disney’s Jungle Book, Kids, 7 p.m. July 28 and 2 p.m. July 29 at Historic Academy Theatre. The jungle is jumpin’ with a jazzy beat in Disney’s "The Jungle Book Kids." Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, Disney’s "The Jungle Book Kids" features a host of colorful characters and your favorite songs from the movie. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

July 29

Summer Reading Grand Finale Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rustburg Library. This event is geared for the whole family and is a celebration of our community and the minutes we read this summer. It will include vendors, Historic Courthouse Planetarium, a dunk tank, photo-ops and fun activities. Even if you didn’t participate in the Summer Reading Program, you are still invited to attend. All ages are welcome.

Aug. 1

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Aug. 17

Everclear in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. ‘90s alt-rock band Everclear will perform. For more information about the event, visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 19

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Are you up for an adventure? Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through the grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation, encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label's legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and '90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

Oct. 3

The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands — a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s "Bringing Down the Horse" as well as more recent and exploratory fare such as 2012’s "Glad All Over." Tickets range from $25 to $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 7

Jefferson & Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Experience the passion and ideals that inspired a revolution and the birth of a new nation through the eyes of Thomas Jefferson and his good friend, fellow revolutionary and political rival, John Adams, and Adams’ wife, Abigail. Join Poplar Forest for a special performance of Jefferson & Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg at the historic Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Presented in one performance only. Tickets for Jefferson & Adams are $35 for adults (18 and older); $20 for youth (ages 17 and younger, and college students with student ID) plus taxes and fees; reservations are suggested.

Oct. 8

Son of a Gun: A Guns ‘N Roses Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St., Lynchburg. Son Of A Gun is the best Guns N’ Roses tribute band on planet earth. Fronted by Ari Kamin, lead singer of Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, this five-piece Rock N’ Roll band based in Los Angeles is able to bring a stadium show to any kind of venue. Formed in 2012 in Argentina, they took advantage of the experience gained in years of touring the United States and quickly became the hottest band in L.A. Closing the lineup are Johnny Mayo on Lead Guitar, Jimmie Romero on Rhythm Guitar, "Chotas" on Bass and Tom Gold on Drums. Tickets range from $20 to $55. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 13 to 14

Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. An amateur archaeologist known to have studied Native American material culture, Thomas Jefferson would surely be fascinated by the more than 300,000 artifacts found on the Poplar Forest grounds since 1986. Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation, including a rare up-close look at some of the artifacts in the Poplar Forest Archaeology Lab. Admission is $25; reservations are encouraged as spots on the tour are limited.

Oct. 13

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Chamomile and Whiskey, at Academy Center of the Arts. Chamomile and Whiskey make connections between people — they did it with their name, and they’re doing it with their new album, "Sweet Afton." In the past, the band has been dubbed “mountainous folk rock," but their combination of complex rhythmic patterns, varied influence of cultural music and multi-utilization of instruments makes them unique, yet relatable, to a number of different genres. But beyond the skill that lies within each player of Chamomile and Whiskey is the band’s ultimate goal: to genuinely engage and have fun with the audience. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Oct. 20

B-The Underwater Bubble Show, 6:30 p.m. at The Academy Center of the Arts’ Historic Theatre. Following your dreams and allowing your inner child to take over for a while is the premise of "B-The Underwater Bubble Show." Inspired by childhood standards such as "Alice in Wonderland," "The Little Mermaid" and "Peter Pan," "B-The Underwater Bubble Show" is a modern fairy tale with one major twist. “Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something,” explains co-creator and director Enrico Pezzoli. ”We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don’t always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart." For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Oct. 21

Fall Harvest Dinner, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. One of America’s first foodies, Thomas Jefferson had a taste for fine wines and gourmet foods. Join the president, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Must be 21 and older. Tickets for the Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 13, due to catering considerations.

Oct. 27

CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St., Lynchburg. After hundreds of sold out performances and critical acclaim from his inaugural theatrical tour, Michael Carbonaro takes the stage with a brand new show! From his hit television series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, America’s favorite Trickster makes a triumphant return to live performances in CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans, and wonder for audiences of all ages. We’d say you have to see it to believe it, but you won’t believe a thing when you’re in the presence of Michael Carbonaro. Tickets range from $20 to $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Oct. 29

Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating our Story, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest’s African American Advisory Group, interpretation and archaeology staff, and the Board of Directors to celebrate, recognize and remember the men, women and children of the enslaved community at Poplar Forest. The free, family-oriented event features musical performances, historic interpreters, book talks and more on the grounds of Poplar Forest. Enjoy a catered lunch for $5 per person.

Nov. 11

Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live performances by local musicians, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds. Tour the president’s private retreat at a reduced rate throughout the day. General admission tickets — which include tastings and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass, while supplies last — are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15; children age 6 and under, free.

Nov. 17

Is There Still Sex In The City? 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. In her new one–woman show, New York icon Candace Bushnell, the international bestselling novelist and creator of "Sex and the City" takes us on a whirlwind tour of New York City, from "Studio 54" to "Sex and the City" to "Lipstick Jungle" and beyond, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. Tickets range from $20 to $75. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 30 to Dec. 15

Holiday Candlelight Tours, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 14, 15 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each evening. Celebrate the advent of the Christmas season in Jeffersonian style at Poplar Forest. Explore the president’s cherished hideaway by candlelight on this hour-long holiday tour. See how early Americans decorated with fresh greens for the holidays as your guide paints intimate portraits of the Jefferson family’s celebration and Christmas at the Quarter Site, drawn from true stories and anecdotes discovered in Jefferson’s letters and diaries. The tour is followed by hot cider and cookies in the Museum Shop. Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Dec. 9

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Step back in time to experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner catered by Purple Door Catering with wine pairings. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required.

Dec. 16

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Step back in time to experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner catered by Purple Door Catering with wine pairings. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required.

Dec. 20 to 23

A Christmas Carol, at the Historic Theatre at Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Evening Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Matinee at 2 p.m.