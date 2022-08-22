Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 22

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Aug. 23

CVARR’s Mix & Mingle, 9 to 11 a.m., at 722 Commerce St. Lynchburg. CVARR will be hosting a mix and mingle for local coalitions, committees, councils, and collaborative teams in the Central Virginia region. Learn and share what groups are doing to serve our community and the goals/initiatives they are working on this year.

Lunch & Learn Google Reviews and Why You Need Them, noon, at Central Virginia Business Coalition, 147 Mill Ridge Road Suite 209, Lynchburg. Mike Norfield will teach the importance of Google Reviews. Bring your own lunch.

Blood Drive — by Rotary Club of Forest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. There is a very dangerous shortage for blood supplies for any patient needs. Please sign up to donate and give the gift of life — to schedule a donation time, go here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 24

Blood Drive at The Jamerson Family YMCA, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at YMCA, 801 Wyndhurst Dr., Lynchburg. All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to Kings Dominion as well as a a national drawing for FREE gas for a year. Please sign up to donate and give the gift of life — to schedule a donation time, go here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/.

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

CVCC Outdoor Movie Night, 8 to 10 p.m., at Central Virginia Community College, 3506 Wards Rd., Lynchburg. Join us on the lawn between Amherst and Bedford Halls on the main campus to see “Space Jam — A New legacy.” The movie will start at dusk, but to make sure you have a good spot try to arrive by 8 p.m. Popcorn, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase at the event. The first 50 people to visit the Nomad Coffee truck will receive a free $10 voucher! Please see directions and register at: https://bit.ly/CVCC-MOVIE-NIGHT.

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

LSO Big Band Outdoor Concert, 7 p.m. outside Schewel Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Attendees will be treated to a fun and lively evening listening to the LSO Big Band, under the direction of Maestro David Glover, along with individually packed hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Dress is casual, with tables and chairs provided. Tickets are $75 each or $150 per couple. Special reserved tables are $500 and seat up to six. Purchase your tickets by calling the LSO office at 434-845-6604 or email info@lynchburgsymphony.org.

Satisfaction: International Rolling Stones Tribute Show + Travis Reigh, 7 to 10:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. “Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show” is the international touring tribute show. The first 50 tickets cost $13, before the price increases to $10. At the door after 7 p.m., the cost is $25. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Travis Reigh preforms at 7 p.m. with Satisfaction taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26-27

Blackwater Music Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. This time, get ready for Blackwater Music Festival 2022, a two-day music festival at Riverfront Park. Featuring local, regional, and international country music artists from around the globe, this festival highlights the deepest roots of the city of the Seven Hills. Headlined by Parmalee on Friday night and Hunter Hayes on Saturday, August 26th and 27th are sure to leave you dancing on Jefferson Street all weekend long. The Academy is only selling 2-day weekend passes + 2-day VIP weekend passes to Blackwater Music Festival. General Admission Weekend Pass: $80 plus taxes and fees; VIP Weekend Pass: $250 plus taxes and fees. Children under 12 get in free.

Aug. 26

Enchanted Trail: The Velveteen Rabbit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Timbrook Library, Campbell County Public Library System, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Come to the woods for a retelling of the story of “The Velveteen Rabbit.” A lost rabbit toy is tossed aside and forgotten about. One day, the little boy rediscovers the old gift, and the velveteen rabbit becomes his favorite toy. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Be sure to dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and sensible shoes are a must. The Enchanted Trails are geared towards preschool and elementary aged kids, and the whole family is welcome.

TGIF at Avoca Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Say No More will finish up the 2022 TGIF Summer Series sponsored by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce. Join us for all decades of Rock n Roll!

One Take Band rocks The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, in Lynchburg. One Take is a group made up of four musicians from the Lynchburg/Roanoke region with over 30 years of stage experience. One Take covers Classic rock, Country, Motown, etc. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Every Day is Halloween, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Three Roads Brewing, 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. “Every Day is Halloween” featuring, special guest DJ Los (Carlos), DJ Death Flower (Nina) and DJ Undertaker (Patrick) playing the finest dark tracks. ‘EIH’ is a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80’s New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Minimal door charge of $2 or $3, and a donation to the DJs/band would be appreciated.

Aug. 27

Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 201 Old Court House Rd, Appomattox. A touch a truck event provides attendees of all ages the opportunity to explore and interact with incredible vehicles. This event allows local businesses to showcase unique vehicles from their fleets. While attending this event, individuals will have the chance to TOUCH-A-TRUCK and take plenty of pictures! Admission is $5 per person and proceeds from this event benefit the 50th Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival.

Sunshine Daydream 50th Anniversary @ 3 Roads Brewing, noon to 11:30 p.m., 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. On Aug. 27, 1972, the Grateful Dead played one of their most beloved live shows in Veneta, Oregon — affectionately known as the “Sunshine Daydream” show. Fifty years later, Bigfoot County will pay tribute to this legendary show by playing it in its entirety. 3 Roads Brewing will transform into Shakedown Street for the day as they also celebrate their one year anniversary at their Lynchburg location. The show is free.

John Lynch Birthday Block Party, 3 to 8 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave. Lynchburg. Join the celebration of the founder of Lynchburg’s Birthday. There will be food trucks, games, tours of the Meeting House and live music featuring Lily Stargazer Band. Bring your lawn chair and friends.

Mended Fences, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Aug. 30

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1021 Main St, Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. August’s meeting will be at Champion Brewing Company, next to Benny Scarpetta’s Pizza. The August book selection is “Young Mungo” by Douglas Stuart. Copies are available by contacting the library branch manger at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 31

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. Lynchburg Community Market. Join us for a Night celebrating all things Local. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer.

Free Movie Night — The Goonies, 7:50 p.m. at the Central Virginia Community College campus. Open to the public, students and alumni. Register at: http://ow.ly/ngfQ50JQzmn.