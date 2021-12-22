Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through December

Celebration of Lights, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s drive-thru light display at Riverside Park returns each night in December. For more information, go online to: https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/.

Dec. 20-23

Christmas Art Camp, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by Imagination Station Studio, 14805 Forest Road #225, Forest. Children will get to paint canvases, ceramics, wood, shutters and more, using different mediums to create their own masterpieces. All supplies are included. Only 20 spots are open. Tickets are only $90 for four days or $25 per day. For more information, email imaginationstation17@gmail.com.

Dec. 26 — Jan. 1

Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration, celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum! Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. This year the program will be featured virtually on LTV Channel 15 and the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation YouTube channel. Tune in virtually throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a daily tribute featuring each of the seven principals led by local community members. The program will include candle lighting, musical performances, dancing, and drumming presented by the Kuumba Dance Ensemble. More info: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/kwanzaa-holiday-celebration/.

Dec. 22

Christmas Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene at 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg.

Dec. 23

Christmas Fun Night, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, 2986 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford. Tacky Christmas attire contest and a dirty Santa gift game. Bring a wrapped present in the $10 to $20 range for the dirty Santa. Prizes will be awarded to the worst dressed.

Dec. 24

Holiday Sax with Trev Hicks, 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Trev Hicks, of Tony Camm & the Funk All Stars, will play some holiday favorites.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at the DrugStore Grill in Brookneal, from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the DrugStore Grill with food and drink specials.

Jan. 2

After New Year’s Day Bull Buckin, 1 p.m., event by True Grit Rodeo, 3651 Grit Road, Hurt. Put on your Cowboy hats, Carharts and boots to watch bull bucking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket or sit on the bleachers. Pack a lunch. Admission is $10 cash at the gate; children 6 and younger are free. There is a $5 cooler fee.

Comedy Jumpstart in 2022, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. at Beale’s BBQ & Brewery 510 Grove St. in Bedford. Jumpstart the new year with the comedy of Phoenix Haynes and Kathleen Davis kick off 2022 with “Our take on life.” The event is family friendly and free. Beale’s will have a full menu available for purchase.

Jan. 13 — 16

Alice in Wonderland by Cavalier Theatre, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14 and 15; and 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.cavaliertheatre.com. Enjoy a modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland”.

Jan. 15

Star Wars Trivia, 7 p.m. at Mission House Coffee at 722 Commerce St. in Lynchburg. Test your Star Wars knowledge. Teams are a maximum of five people. The winning team receives a $25 gift card to Mission House.

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special quest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a nonprofit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods and assorted beverages.