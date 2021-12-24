Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through December

Celebration of Lights, 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s drive-thru light display at Riverside Park returns each night in December. For more information, go online to: https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/celebration-of-lights/.

Dec. 26 — Jan. 1

Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration. Celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum! Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. This year the program will be featured virtually on LTV Channel 15 and the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation YouTube channel. Tune in virtually throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a daily tribute featuring each of the seven principals led by local community members. The program will include candle lighting, musical performances, dancing, and drumming presented by the Kuumba Dance Ensemble. More info: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/kwanzaa-holiday-celebration/.

Dec. 24

Holiday Sax with Trev Hicks, 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Rd, Forest. Trev Hicks, of Tony Camm & the Funk All Stars, will play some holiday favorites.

Rudolph’s Reindeer Romp & Fun Run, 8 a.m. The run begins at E.C. Glass High School at 2111 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg.

Holiday Open Jam & Paint, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, at 607 Madison Street in Lynchburg. Play music, paint, create any kind of art with others.

Dec. 30

Creative Coalition: Volume I Concert Series, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, at 607 Madison Street in Lynchburg. Enjoy a show full of live R&B and Rock music, poetry, and more. Proceeds from this show will used to make sure guests arrive home safely on New Year’s Eve night from various activities in local establishments. Tickets cost $8.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at the DrugStore Grill in Brookneal, from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the DrugStore Grill with food and drink specials.

New Years Eve Family Party, noon to 5 p.m. at FunQuest, 327 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg. Kick off the New Year with characters such as JJ from Coomelon, Skye from Paw Patrol, Fortnite and more. Hats and noise makers will be provided, and there will be a giant balloon drop with prizes at 3 p.m. Unlimited pizza and drink is included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $25 for children and $12 for adults.

NYE with ToNY CaMM & The Funk Allstars with Special Guests, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., at The Glass House, 1019 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. ToNY CaMM & The Funk Allstars team up with current Parliament/Funkadelic guitarist and front man Garrett “Starchild Jr.” Shider, Nappy Head Funk Army’s Zack Roberson #9, and P-Funk DNA Shirley Clinton to ring in the New Year, with opening act rock band Earthbound Creatures and a ring-in-the-new-year dance party with Deejay Noyz. The event is only open to those 21 and older. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Fifth & Federal’s “New Year’s Eve Garage Gala” with The Zach Burnette Band, 8 p.m. Finishing the year with the best band 2021 in Lynchburg Living Magazine. Tickets include BBQ buffet and a champagne toast at midnight. Music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.fifthandfederal.com/store/p35/5th_Annual_Garage_Gala.html.

One Take New Years Party, at 8 p.m. at Hill City Pub at 4017 Wards Rd, Lynchburg. One Take debuts at the Hill City Pub with food and drinks.

Jan. 1

Zach Burnette Band, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Zach Burnette Band will play live country, rock, sing-a-longs, and requests. More information is available at www.zachburnettemusic.com. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Jan. 2

After New Year’s Day Bull Buckin, 1 p.m., Event by True Grit Rodeo, 3651 Grit Rd, Hurt. Put on your cowboy hats, Carharts and boots to watch bull bucking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket or sit on the bleachers. Pack a lunch. Admission is $10 cash at the gate; children 6 and under are free. There is a $5 cooler fee.

Comedy Jumpstart in 2022, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. at Beale’s BBQ & Brewery 510 Grove St. in Bedford. Jumpstart the new year with the comedy of Phoenix Haynes and Kathleen Davis kick off 2022 with “Our take on life.” The event is family friendly and free. Beale’s will have a full menu available for purchase.

Jan. 6

The Comedy Zone at The Clubhouse starring Sid Davis & Ray Money, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Standup Comedy returns to Lynchburg. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Jan. 8

Day of Play, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street in Lynchburg. For ages kindergarten through 8th Grade, the Day of Play includes giveaways, raffles, and a meal provided. Register online at ymcacva.org. Bring a swimsuit, comfortable clothes and running shoes.

DJ Break-Fast presents reggae and paint night, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Purchasing a ticket to this show will give back to a Lynchburg City School’s music program. Tickets are $3 and includes a small canvas for you to paint on. More information available at Mhota.org.

Jan. 9

Madison House Litter Pickup, noon to 5 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. Signup to volunteer for litter clean up at mhota.com. Masks and gloves will be provide, along with a free dinner at the end of the evening.

Jan. 10

Networking and Q&A Event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The second Business Matters Networking and Q&A event will feature local business owners and leaders in the area. Registration is required.

Jan. 13 — 16

Alice in Wonderland by Cavalier Theatre, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14, and 15; and 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.cavaliertheatre.com. Enjoy a modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Jan. 14

Daddy & Daughter Paint Night, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Madison House of Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Daddy & Daughter paint night is an evening for fathers and daughters of all ages. Tickets are $5 for adult and $2 per child and tickets can be purchased and donated to others. Tickets include: two child-sized canvases, four free rocks, one adult-sized canvas to paint together, one polaroid photo of paint night together, free hot chocolate and a flower.

ON3 rocks The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. ON3 brings 70’s through 00’s rock favorites for a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

One Take Band Taking Over The 1727, 8 to 11 p.m., Lynchburg South Moose Family Center 1727.

Jan. 15

Star Wars Trivia, 7 p.m. at Mission House Coffee at 722 Commerce Street in Lynchburg. Test your Star Wars knowledge. Teams are a maximum of five people. The winning team receives a $25 gift card to Mission House.

Group Fitness Sampler Demo Day, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Jamerson Family YMCA, at 801 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg. The demo day includes 30 minutes of each format: 8:30-9 a.m. BodyPump; 9-9:30 a.m. BodyCombat; 9:30-10 a.m. Barre; 10-10:30 a.m. Cycle; 10:30-11 a.m. Power Yoga; 11-11:30 a.m. Zumba. Earn a ticket for each class attended for a chance to win one raffle prizes.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show. The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), Nic Johns (The Motels & Ben Lee). Tickets range in price from $14 to $72. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. For more information, contact the box office in advance by phone at (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.

The Pete Turpin Band, 8 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill in Lynchburg.

Jan. 20

Commerce & Cocktails Presented by Member One FCU, 4 to 6 p.m. Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristaurante, 4327 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg.

Jan. 21

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a 90’s-2010’s Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. Coyote West band members are: Calvin Gibson, guitar, vocals; Thomas Marple, drums; Roy Vest, bass guitar. There’s a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

Jan. 22

Academy Animation Festival, noon to 4:30 p.m. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Fletcher Studios for the Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Activities in the lobby include photos with classical characters, Betty Boop/Popeye-inspired temporary body art, and make your own flipbook. Enjoy classic Fletcher Studios cartoons in the theater. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are free but must be reserved at academycenter.org. Tickets are limited to the first 600 patrons. Film Features: Popeye the Sailor vs Sinbad the Sailor, Betty Boop Poor Cinderella, Superman vs the Mechanical Monster, Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Jan. 23

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, from noon to 4 p.m. at the The Virginian Hotel on Church Street in Lynchburg. Brides and their guests can visit with more than 50 of the areas best wedding professionals, sample amazing food and cakes and enter to win some of the fabulous door prizes. Brides who register to attend will receive free admission. Guests are $10.

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of Downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special quest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.