Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Through Oct. 22

Candlelight Tours, starting at 6:10 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Experience first-person stories of five historic figures at rest at OCC, brought to life by talented local performers. Tickets can be purchased at www.gravegarden.org.

Oct. 17

Woodland Habitat Series for 3 to 5 year olds, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford. What is a woodland habitat? How do trees help animals? Why do the woods look different at different times of year? Bring your Littles to Claytor Nature Center to learn more about woodland habitats. Activities will focus on what comprises the woodland habitat, which animals live in the woods, and how the habitat meets the basic needs of the animals that live there. We’ll also talk about how trees change through the seasons and how wildlife survive through those changes. Each day consists of a story, a short hike, and a craft.

Oct. 19

Academy Center of the Arts hosts Ailey II, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Tickets to Ailey II range from $10 to $100, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to purchase tickets to this event, call the Box Office at (434) 846-8499, or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

Oct. 20

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 21

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Amherst County Fair featuring Out of Spite, 7:30 p.m. at the Amherst County Fairgrounds. Out of Spite is invading the Amherst County Fair stage to deliver its high energy show with a variety of modern country, pop, dance and rock favorites. Visit www.amherstcountyfair.com for full details.

St. John’s Concerts’ Organ Recital, 7:30 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Jacob Montgomery, a native of Raleigh, is a doctoral candidate in the studio of David Higgs at the Eastman School of Music.

Oct. 21 to 29

Haunted Trail, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards, at 247 Station Lane in Concord. The trail will be open to the public four nights — Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate, with children’s tickets $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Check out our calendar of ongoing events!

Oct. 20 to 22

Scaremare 2022, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 2300 Carroll Ave, Lynchburg. Come for the 50th Anniversary of Lynchburg’s largest House of Death. Tickets at www.scaremare.com.

Oct. 22

Blue Ridge Montessori School’s Multi-Family Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1071 Woodberry Place, Lynchburg. All proceeds from the BRMS yard sale and individual sale spot purchases go directly back to helping the Blue Ridge Montessori School community. For questions, contact Sara Campbell at skgrajek@gmail.com.

Annual New London Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 594 and 672 Alum Springs Road, Forest. Enjoy tours of the 1763 Mead’s Tavern, the former Bedford Alum Springs Hotel, the African American church, and other sites of the former colonial village and 1754 county seat of BedfordCounty. View active archaeology, Revolutionary War re-enactors the Montgomery Co. militia, and the sites of the Revolutionary War arsenal and John Hook’s store. Enjoy live music, food trucks, an Antique Car Show, a petting zoo, games for children, a World War II exhibit, spinning demonstration, blacksmith demonstration by L.T. Skinnell, demonstrations of flint knapping & arrow making, and the Heritage Fair. Visit www.newlondonmuseum.org for more information.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Central Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Oktoaderfest 2022 — Cider, Beer, Music, Food, Fun, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Blue Toad Hard Cider, at 462 Winery Lane in Roseland. An amazing lineup of ciders, food, beer, cider releases, music and more. Live music from noon to 7 p.m.

Fall-O-Ween Open House & TRUNK or TREAT, 11 a.m. at 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Come for the Fall-O-Ween Open House and Trunk or Treat event. This is a family friendly event. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory. Ray’s Food Truck will be onsite for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oktoberfest 2022, noon to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The Water Dog is proud to gather thousands of beer lovers together to “Prost like a Pro!” for Oktoberfest! It’s that time of year when all of our lederhosen-clad and dirndl-sporting friends travel from far and wide to hoist a stein in celebration. Join us for a fanciful evening of Beale’s Oktoberfest, feasting, costumes, dancing, raucous music, and more. Dress your best and brush up on your Chicken Dance skills. Tickets cost $60 to $1,000 and are available at www.eventbrite.com.

RESCUEfest 2022, noon to 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Come out and meet the Central Virginia Regional Rescue volunteers, learn about the programs offered to help the homeless animals in our community, and maybe find your new furever friend. There will be live music, vendors, rock painting, adoptable animals, cornhole, microchipping, and more. Admission is free.

Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson, 6 to 9 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. One of America’s first foodies, Thomas Jefferson had a taste for fine wines and gourmet foods. Join the president, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Fall Harvest Dinner with Mr. Jefferson are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Seating inside the house is limited to allow for social distancing; reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by October 15, due to catering considerations.

Lilly Stargazer Band Live!, 8 to 11 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus. Come on down for Lilly Stargazer Band and enjoy specialty biers, great food and live music

Oct. 23

Truck & Treat 2022, 4 p.m. at 174 Lakeview Dr., Madison Heights. River Church’s Truck and Treat will feature some sweet treats and see some big trucks. Admission is free.

Bark-or-Treat, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Humane Society of Amherst County, 318 Shelter Lane in Amherst. All are welcome to bring treats to hand out for the kids or bring your kids for the treats!

Oct. 24

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Oct. 25

Trick-or-Treat Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children and their families are invited to a Trick-or-Treat Party. Put on a costume and drop in for trick-or-treat stations, Halloween snacks, activities and craft, plus a Halloween photo op wall and more. No registration is required. The Trick-or-Treat Party will take place in the Community Meeting Room and throughout the Youth Services department.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Oct. 26

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 27 to 29

Scaremare 2022, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 2300 Carroll Ave, Lynchburg. Come for the 50th Anniversary of Lynchburg’s largest House of Death. Tickets at www.scaremare.com.

Oct. 27

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 28

TRUNK-OR-TREAT at the Jamerson Family YMCA, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA on Enterprise Drive in Lynchburg. Come for an evening full of TRUNK-OR-TREATING. Come in costume for a fun and safe trick or treating experience or be a host trunk and decorate your trunk in a scary, silly or funny manner. The event is free and open to the community.

Second Stage’s Halloween Headquarters, 6 to 9 p.m. at 194 Second Street, Amherst. Come for Trunk or Treating, fun activities for the kids, and a Halloween Dance Party in the Main Hall.

MTI’s Horrific Halloween Bash 2022, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and showtime begins at 8 p.m.

Salsaween Dance Party at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Costumes are not required, but they are encouraged. Please be sure that you can dance and move around in the costumes. Cover charge is $10 per person, $5 for students, military and teachers with a valid ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing starting at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Oct. 28 to Nov. 12

Nunsense, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The hilarious musical comedy about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!) after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, November 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets are $18 to $20. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

Oct. 29

I am Woman 5K, 8 a.m. at the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. Centra I am Woman 5K is an all female road race set in the rolling hills of Lynchburg. Join in costume (optional) for a fun morning. All participants earn a finisher’s medal. Register early for the exclusive I am Woman race shirt. Proceeds from the race stay local to support families and children.

Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Bring the whole family and come dressed up for Halloween while you trick-or-treat with vendors. Live music will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be free pumpkin painting.

Scout Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Scouts learn about D-Day through a unique educational program. All participants receive a Scout Day patch. Optional badge program. $12 for scouts participating in badge program. $6 for adult leaders/parents and scouts not working toward badge. Register at dday.org by October 22.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 4695 Lexington Turnpike Amherst. There will be games, music, hayride, as well as plenty of fun, costumes, and candy. Who knows, a bear might just show up again. There will also be a Mexican Cuisine food truck available. Each participant must pay for their own meals.

Trunk-Or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Greater Grace Chapel-Lynchburg, 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest.

All Saints’ Day Concert, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg. This collaborative concert features the First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and collegiate singers from Southern Virginia University performing Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living and other select pieces in observance of All Saints’ Day. Forrest’s work is described as “a prayer for rest-traditionally for the deceased. The five movements, however, form a narrative just as much for the living (and their own struggle with pain and sorrow) as for the dead.” The singers will be accompanied by an orchestra of local musicians. A free will offering will be received at the conclusion of the concert. For more information contact communications@fpcly.org.

Trunk-or-Treat, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen’s is hosting its first annual community “Trunk or Treat” event in the church parking lot. “Trunk or Treat” is a fun way of drawing the community to a time of trick-or-treating in a safe space, with volunteers parking their cars, opening their trunks, and creating Halloween displays. Candy will be available for kids to pick up in the same way as traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating. The historic sanctuary also will be open for anyone wishing to look inside and learn more about the history of St. Stephen’s and its current activities and worship. The Bedford Humane Society will be on hand to provide information on their programs and animals available for adoption. For more information contact The Rev. Matt Rhodes at parish@ststephensforest.org or (434) 525-5511.

Fall Harvest Festival, 5 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Join Tree of Life Ministries for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The parking lot will be full of decorated trunks with lots of goodies in trunks. Kids and parents can make their way around, food trucks, candy, inflatables, and fun. Admission is free. More details at www.tolm.net/fallharvestfestival.

Trunk or Treat (Extravaganza), 5 to 8 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg.

Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court Street, Lynchburg. Free and open to the community.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Saxophonist Joseph Henson and his jazz quartet invite you to a “release party” of Henson’s latest CD. Come hear Henson’s new works. Copies of the CD’s will be for sale.

John Sines Jr., 7 p.m. at the Cavalier Theatre at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest. Former Nashville recording artist and Virginia native John Sines Jr will be in concert for a special fundraising event. Known for his country music billboard hit single, “The Black #3” a tribute NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Sines will perform his Earnhardt tribute along with inspirational country and gospel music. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are $5. Tickets can be purchased at www.lynchburgtickets.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

Harvest Festival, 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Live music, games, inflatables, chili and dessert cook-off, candy, and more.

Trunk or Treat at The Promise, 5 to 7 p.m. at 186 Dillard Rd, Madison Heights.