Through May 29

Lend Me A Tenor, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 29; with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. May 14. Tickets range in price from $18 to $20. On a very important night for the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, Tito Mirelli, the world-famous Italian tenor, is set to perform the starring role in Pagliacci. Henry Saunders — General Manager of the company — is beyond stressed about everything turning out right, and insists that his assistant, Max — a nervous, young fellow and secret tenor extraordinaire — watch over Tito’s every move to ensure smooth sailing. After a huge fight with his fiery, Italian wife Maria, Tito receives a double dose of tranquilizers through a series of mishaps. Throw in Diana, an ambitious, female co-star; Maggie, Max’s giddy girlfriend; Julia, a flirty head of the opera guild; and a meddling bellhop fighting for Tito’s attention. Together, you have a recipe for comedic disaster. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

May 5 to 7

Mary Poppins, at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7. General admission is $10. Tickets available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67101.

May 5

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Frozen Jr. Musical, 7 p.m. at Timberlake Christian Schools. Come for a fun-filled, musical evening of laughter and entertainment. Tickets are available for sale in April. There will be two performances: Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

May 6

Pollination Station, 11 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Come learn all about pollinator homes with the Bedford Area Master Gardeners! In this session, you will learn: what a pollinator garden is, why they are important, how to create your own, and more! Everyone who attends will also have the opportunity to make their own Seed Bomb to help get their pollinator garden started! We will also be raffling off a Butterfly House to one lucky participant. Registration is required and space is limited.

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come the first Saturday of each month to play a variety of board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. All ages are welcome, but children under 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Saturday Matinee – A Man Called Otto, 3:30 p.m. at the Bedford Library. Join us at the Bedford Central Library for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month we will be showing A man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Kailey Hyman, Cameron Britton, and more! Registration is not required.

The Taste of the Derby, 4 to 9 p.m. at historic Tresca on 8th at 724 Commerce St. Lynchburg. The Central Va. Alliance for Community Living will hold its annual fundraising event, featuring a live band, a buffet of Heavy Hors d’oeuvres, Cash Bar featuring homemade Mint Juleps done the “Derby Way”, Casino Games , 50/50 Raffles, a Silent Auction, Derby Hat Contest (men and women), and a live showing of the Run for the Rose the 149th Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs. Tickets cost $65, which includes a free drink ticket, 10 gaming chips, and 10 tickets to play our “Pick the Winner Game. Tickets are available at cvacl.org or by calling (434) 385-9070 and ask to buy Derby Tickets.

Frozen Jr. Musical, 7 p.m. at Timberlake Christian Schools.

May 7

“Yo le canto todo el dia” (“I sing to you all day long”), 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir presents thier annual spring concert. The thirty-voiced community choir of young singers from Lynchburg and the surrounding area will sing songs ranging from English madrigals, to German art songs, to songs based on nonsense poems by Edward Lear, to folk songs from different cultures sung in the original languages – Swahili, Spanish, and Ukranian. An offering will be taken.

May 8

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at the Forest Library. The club meets the 2nd Monday of every month. This May they will be reading and discussing The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

May 9

Pollination Station, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Library. Registration is required and space is limited.

Aging in Place: Your Home, Your Community, Your Choice, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVACL – 501 12th ST. A, Lynchburg. Free planning workshop sponsored by AARP Virginia. No one truly knows how their needs might change in their later years, which can make planning for aging in place daunting. It’s also easy to put off for another day, but the sooner you can get proactive about planning for aging in place, the more likely you will be to remain independent and in the home of your choosing. Please register to attend this free facilitated workshop. http://www.events.aarp.org/AIPWorkshop.

May 11

Lunchbox Lecture, noon, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. British architect Liam O’Connor, whose firm designed the British Normandy Memorial (opened in 2021), will describe this award-winning project. This special presentation will be both live-streamed and held in person at the National D-Day Memorial.

I'm No Van Gogh Paint Night, 5 p.m. at the Forest Library. Everyone from experienced painters to someone who has never even picked up a paintbrush is welcome! This will not be a teaching class but a time of self-expression. Everyone who participates will be able to take their paintings home at the end of the evening. If you do not finish your project, don't worry! You can bring it back on Friday, May 26th, from 5 to 9 p.m. to complete your masterpiece! Please come dressed in clothing you won't mind getting messy. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required and space is limited. Register online at https://bedford.librarycalendar.com for our “I'm No Van Gogh Paint Night” or call (540) 425-7002

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 7:30 p.m. at 600 Main St, Lynchburg. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has stumbled upon international and critical acclaim as the most entertaining pluckers. Dancing somewhere between sincerity and insanity; punk rock sensibilities and restrained British humour; the not-too-silly and the not-too- serious, a 37-year-long career has taken them to Carnegie Hall, Glastonbury festival, the North Pole, and from China to Estonia via Japan, Australia and The Isle of Man, garnering hordes of fans and imitators along the way. Born of a rejection of convention and a penchant for reinterpretation, their catalogue is a menagerie of rock, pop, jazz, blues and classical music, performed with humour and a flair for toe-tapping, roof-raising, and often twisted renditions. With fans ranging from the Queen of England, to David Bowie and beyond, the original Ukulele Orchestra are unmissable (and arguably inexcusable). Tickets range from $10 – $40. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Warehouse Concert: Stop Light Observations, 7:30 p.m., 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Stop Light Observations plays a unique style described as Southern-Retro-Electro-Rock with influences of classic rock and roll, indie, motown, hip-hop, folk, revival, psychedelic, garage, and arena rock. They claim their drive is the fun and spirit of performing and creating great songs, but most of all the camaraderie that is shared with this group of life long southern friends.The truly unique band Stop Light Observations plans on furthering their impact on the national level and have some fun while creating an awakening with their passion and art. Tickets are general admission and are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

May 12

Friday Night Salsa Outside at Three Roads, 7 to 10 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person; $5 for students, military and teachers. Lesson time begins at 7:30 p.m. with social dancing starting at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

May 13

Star Trek Collectibles Auction, noon, at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, at 601 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come and bid on a host of Star Trek memorabilia! Hundreds of items including collectibles, toys, and prop reproductions. This event hosted by the U.S.S. Heimdal, a Star Trek fan organization. Proceeds will be used to send local students to NASA’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, and nine other charities. The auction is open to the public and begins at noon and is expected to last until 5 p.m.

May 15

Pollination Station, 11 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Registration is required and space is limited.

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

May 18

30th Annual Lynchburg Daily Bread Charity Golf Tournament, at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Forest. Sponsored by Centra, Kroger, and Westover Dairy. Two tee times — 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch provided, 50/50 raffle and prizes, and more. Visit www.lynchburgdailybread.com for registration & sponsorship information. All proceeds benefit Lynchburg Daily Bread’s mission to feed the community 365 days a year.

Mountain Music, 6:30 p.m. at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Join us for a cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and a presentation and concert featuring the mountain dulcimer! Carla Fosbre of The Piano Studio at Smith Mountain Lake will talk about this traditional instrument and play some music for us.

Greenhouse Yoga, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Vaughan House, on Elkton Farm Road in Forest. This class will move with the pace of nature - slowly and mindfully. Suitable for everybody and every body, all you need to bring is a yoga mat and maybe a blanket or towel to put under your mat since we will be on grass. This intimate class is limited to 15 participants so grab your ticket quickly! No refunds, but tickets are transferrable. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/greenhouse-yoga-tickets-519643857767.

May 18 to 20

Friends of the Forest Library Spring Book Sale, at the Forest Library. The sale will be held form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18 and 19; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Support the Forest Library at our annual Friends of the Forest Library Book Sale! Browse our collection and purchase your favorite previously owned children’s books, juvenile fiction, mysteries, CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks, Puzzles, and more! Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

May 19-20

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m., with a rain date of May 21. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances only. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeology and interpretation staff for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18+; $10 for youth ages 6-17 and college students; and free for children under 6.

May 19

May 20 to May 21

Spring Artisan and Craftmans Bazaar, at Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Izaak Walton Park Rd, Amherst. Vendor space available. Izaak Walton Members $25.00/one day or $35 for both, non members $35/one day or $45 for both, 10X10 spots, limited number of tables available for inside space, outside vendors welcomed, can bring own tables and must provide own canopy if setting up outside. Registration deadline is May 13th, 2023. To reserve your spot or for more information please contact Patty Hill via email at: iwll.p.e.a.committee@gmail.com. This event will be open to the public.

May 20

Armed Forces Day, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. In recognition of Armed Forces Day, we will collect items for care packages for deployed service members. Visitors receive $2 off Memorial admission with donation of an item. As a proud Blue Star Museum, the Memorial will offer will offer free admission for active-duty service members and up to five family members from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day.