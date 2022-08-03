Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 4

Techstravaganza 2022 - Refresh, Reboot, and Reconnect, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., at Heritage High School, 3101 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg. The Lynchburg City Schools Technology Department presents the fourth Techstravaganza, a full day technology conference with a variety of innovative strategies, ideas, and resources to implement in your classroom to support student success. Join us for engaging sessions, a return of the demo slam, and door prizes.

Storytime with Mia Nelson, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Rising Pre-K through 2nd grade students are invited to gear up for school by joining us for a special storytime with Mia Nelson, ABC13 reporter and Miss Lynchburg Volunteer! Mia will be reading her book, "The New Cat in Town," which emphasizes individuals' worth and purpose. Attendance is limited; first-come, first served. No registration is required.

Our Brains And Bodies As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Staunton River Memorial Library, 500 Washington St., Altavista. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

A Knight with Kendall, 7 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. A Knight with Kendall is a one night only drag extravaganza, featuring hits from your favorite artists and starring Kendall Knight. Enjoy songs from artists like Cher, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Katy Perry and many more.

The Comedy Zone — Monte Allen & Christian Johnson, 8 to 9:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Stand-up Comedy returns to The Clubhouse. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 ATD. Headliner Monte Allen's rapid-fire comedy is based on an outstanding ability to take everyday dull life and turn it into gut busting laughter. Feature Act Christian Johnson is a clean comedian from Charlotte, with contagious good energy, a unique style, and refreshing clean comedy.

Aug. 4 to 6

Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department's annual Fireman's Carnival, 5 to 11 p.m., 11100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton. Come for food, games, rides, live music and more to benefit the Volunteer Fire Department.

Aug. 5

A.M. Alliance presented by Foster Fuels, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Virginia Business Systems, 1023 Dillard Dr., Lynchburg. What better way to start your Friday morning than by jump-starting your day by initiating new relationships, exchanging business cards, and enjoying fresh-brewed coffee at A.M. Alliance Coffee & Connections. This month we'll be meeting at Virginia Business Systems. Free for Alliance Members; General Admission $25.

LIVE MUSIC in The Biergarten with Jodie Davis, 6 to 9 p.m. at Waterstone Pizza, 1309 Jefferson St., Lynchburg.

Ready to Rock Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Neon Licorice Live, 7 to 10 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus.

Karaoke, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Please join us in our blacklight filled lounge for an evening full of Spoken Word and Poetry. All poets welcome.

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. Cover is $10 at the door.

First Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m., at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is$10 per person, or $5 with current student ID. Beginner salsa lesson starts at 8 p.m., with social dancing starting at 9 p.m. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Tangled - Movies in the Park, 8:15 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 1100 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

Aug. 6

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools.

Basketball Clinic with Dominique Wilkins, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at University of Lynchburg, 1501 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg. Open to youth ages 8 to 16. Registration is free but is required. Please call 1-888-837-3913 to register.

Summer Vibes Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2360 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg. Summer Craft Show come join us and enjoy some summer fun with bouncy house for the kids and shopping.

19th Century Mourning Customs, 10 to 11 a.m., at Old City Cemetery's center at 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. The Victorian era brought to America many unusual customs for mourning the deceased. Lynchburg residents – including children - followed national trends of how society paid tribute to its dead. Historian Judi Harvey will detail the wearing of blacks, appropriate jewelry, and the history behind those trends in this special tour. This presentation will be given in the Cemetery’s Bicentennial Chapel.

Back-to-school event, basketball clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University of Lynchburg's Shellenberger Field. Sponsored by One Community One Voice. Local families will have access to free shoes and school supplies and event attractions include live entertainment, prizes, and fun activities for everyone. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., children ages 8 to 16 can attend a basketball clinic with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins in Turner Gymnasium for $15. To reserve shoes or register for the basketball clinic, call 1-888-837-3913.

Fairytale Retellings with K.M. Robinson, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Calling all aspiring authors—are you ready to write your first twisted fairytale? In this mini master class, multi-time bestselling author K.M. Robinson will break down what makes an effective retelling, how to create captivating characters and plan the twists you’ll put on your book, and discuss next steps for publishing once you’ve finished your manuscript, endings with an open question, and answer time to make sure you’re set up for success when you start to write your first retelling. Registration is for ages 13 and up. Visit bit.ly/3H5c90Q.

Play Barn Grand Opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. The new play barn has something for everyone — two saucer swings, corn pit, ramp to rope tunnel to the second level, mini inside hay pyramid, indoor play area for toddlers, small slide, 40 foot tunnel slide. It's all in the barnyard with alpacas, mini donkeys, goats, pigs and chickens. The event features special guest D.W. Lawhorne, local author of the Boots the Cow books. The Happy Hen food trailer will be on hand with pastries and grilled cheese with made from scratch sourdough bread. Cost is $5 per person; ages 3 and under are free.

School Supplies Drive Thru, 11 a.m., at 19278 Forest Road, Lynchburg. Come out to Pleasant View Baptist Church for free school supplies. The supplies will be pre-packed then distributed in a drive thru fashion. To receive the supplies, children must be present in the car.

Back to School Care Fair, 2 to 4 p.m., Lynchburg Women’s and Pediatric Health Services, 2402 Atherholt Road. This is the eighth year this event, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies, has been hosted by Johnson Health Center and to date it has given out over 3,600 book bags. This event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. For additional information, call Sherry Pollard at (434) 929-1400 ext. 1324.

National S'mores Day: Camp Sacajawea, 2 to 4 p.m. 2124 Fox Hill Road, Lynchburg. Celebrate Camp Sac's 70th birthday and Girl Scout's 110th birthday! We will be celebrating at "The Dot" splash pad, having s'mores, and sharing favorite camp memories. Open to all Girl Scouts and family. Cost is $5 per person. Register at: https://mygs.girlscouts.org/event-detail?id=281-08062022-MB.

The Great Cardboard Boat Race, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Miller Park Pool. Design, build, race, (and most likely) sink! Join us and our partner the Mighty James River Company in our 5th annual race to the finish line! Boats must be crewed by a one or two-person team. Awards will be given out for fastest and most creative boats plus the most dramatic sinking. For more information, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Thunder Ridge live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Come for a night of Classic Country Music by Thunder Ridge. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 8

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 10

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Aug. 11

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 12

Spider Man: No Way Home, 8:15 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

Aug. 13

No Excuse Night, 5 to 8 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Never been to the Memorial? Haven’t been in a while? There’s no excuse not to visit during this free, extended-hours event. No tickets or registration required. Docents will be stationed throughout the Memorial to share information with guests. Rain or shine. Memorial site will be cleared in the event of a thunderstorm. No Excuse Night is held annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II.

River Ridge Fashion Show, 6 to 8 p.m. at River Ridge mall. River Ridge will be hosting a Fashion Show in West Court (between Sunglass Hut and Mission House Coffee). Fashions for "Back-to-School", Fall trends, and more will be featured by our retailers. Enter to win raffle prizes and support Park View Mission's Clothing Connection. Collection bins for donated Back-to-School clothing will be available. Consider donating school supplies to Park View Mission's "School Supply Drive": www.parkviewcommunitymission.org/back-to-school

Perseids Meteor Shower Party, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Belk Observatory — University of Lynchburg. Bring snacks, lawn chairs, blankets, and stake a place out on the lawn to kick back and enjoy the Perseids meteor shower. Those who have their own telescopes are welcome to bring them. Take advantage of our dark skies in Bedford to spot some meteors, and arrive a bit early to see the sunset over the Peaks in the gardens at Cloverlea. There will be a short presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope science images at 8:30 p.m. We will pull out some astronomical binoculars and we'll have some of our telescopes set up for viewing as well. Tours of the Dome Room and Gilbert scope will be available every 1/2 hour. This event is free and open to the public. Registration required.