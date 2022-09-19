Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 24

It Came From Mars by Joseph Zettlemaier, 8 p.m. Sept. 9 with additional performances set for 8 p.m. Sept. 10, 16, 17, and 23, and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Renaissance Theatre, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. It’s October 30, 1938. The members of Farlowe’s Mystery Theatre Hour are in rehearsal for their weekly radio show when they hear an alarming announcement come over the radio – Martians have landed! The actors fly into hysterics, barricading themselves in the studio, not expecting to live to see the next day. Passions ignite, secret identities are revealed and slapstick mayhem ensues when a washed-up director, his drama queen ex, a wanna-be war hero, a ditzy actress, and a German sound effects wiz all think they are about to be annihilated by men from Mars. Some adult language. Get tickets at https://renaissance.booktix.com/index.php.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Sept. 19

2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Join us for the 2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall. This is your chance to meet this year’s candidates and get to know where they stand on the issues and connect with the business community. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org and search events. This event is free for Alliance members and the public, but registration is requested.

Sept. 21

I Saw the Devil, 7:30 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson Street in Lynchburg. A secret agent exacts revenge on a serial killer through a series of captures and releases in this 2010 release. Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club is a monthly film program hosted by national bronze artist and local film connoisseur, Ken Faraoni. The movies that are shown are cult classics, B movies, golden oldies, and weird indie films. Popcorn and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $8.

Sept. 22

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging.

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

The Bzzz in My Backyard: A Beekeeping Presentation, 5:30 p.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Master Gardener and beekeeper Jim Revell will teach us why bees are crucial for our farms and food production; discuss the structure and hierarchy of their hives; and more. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Board of Directors meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com.

Fire & Wine @ the Clubhouse, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

Sept. 23 — 24

Be Kind Music Festival, at the Sedalia Center in Big Island. Come for the 5th Annual Be Kind Music Festival. Featuring two days of our favorite local and regional talent. This year’s lineup will feature Bigfoot County, Tony Camm & the Funk All Stars, John McBroom & the Jam (featuring members of “Red Weather”), The Isaac Hadden Project, Sisters & Brothers, Firecracker Jam, Sierra Starr, Sara Edwards, Susan Paulette and more.

Sept. 23

LNV + Whole New Me LIVE at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill on Timberlake Road. Last Nights Villain and Special Guests, Whole New Me. The doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and showtime starts at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 24

Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School, Lynchburg. 10 mile run, four mile run or four mile walk, along with the Amazing Mile Children’s Run the day before. Register at: runsignup.com/ts/H3180.

Bedford Centerfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Main Street, Bedford.

Chippy Hippie Vintage Market FALL 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3154 James River Rd, Gladstone. Vintage and Artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $5 and available at: http://chippy-hippie-vintage-market.ticketleap.com/.

Boo-tiful Decorations, 10:30 a.m., Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd., Forest. Kickstart your Halloween season with a creative, ghoulish decoration; join the Forest Library to create a custom-shaped cheesecloth ghost. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be ages 12 or older. More info: bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

The Outten Visiting Artist Lecture: Derrick Woods-Morrow ‘12, 2 p.m. at Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College. Derrick Woods-Morrow ’12 (American, b. 1990) works in diverse media, including photography, sculpture, film, and installation. His work explores Black sexual freedoms and the complicated histories concerning access to those freedoms. Three of his large-scale photographs, recently acquired for the Permanent Collection, are on view through Sept. 25.

Paranormal Nights 2022, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come see several Paranormal groups inside the historical, yet active walls of Historic Avenel on National Ghost Hunting Day. The cost is $15 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 for tickets. Light refreshments will be provided

The Northside Bash, 7 to 11 p.m. at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Rd, Forest. The concert featuring Mended Fences will benefit the Forest Fire Department. The gates open at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

Nathan Davy Organ Recital, 4 p.m., Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music on the great Schantz organ. Nathan, a native of Forest, attended New Covenant Schools. He is the organist and assistant director of music at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas. Admission is free. Entrances near the 7th Street parking lot are easily accessible.

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Miller-Claytor house, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 26

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Sept. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Sept. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 29

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 2

Beauty and the Beast, at Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 2; and 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney animated feature and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. For more information, visit academycenter.org/event/masterworx-beauty.

Sept. 30

BoCo, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

September Observatory Open House, 8 p.m. at the Belk Observatory — University of Lynchburg. Program begins along our Planet Walk, and continues through different stations at the Belk Observatory. You’ll get to be able to view the night sky through various astronomical equipment, talk to our knowledgeable Docents, and learn about the sky objects and telescopes you see. This event will be entirely outdoors on the Belk Observatory complex, and involves a short walk. The program will be cancelled if there is an expectation of unfavorable viewing weather. For more information, email observatory@lynchburg.edu.

Oct. 1

Clifford Ruritan’s Sorghum Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clifford Ruritan Club of Amherst, at 755 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst. Clifford Ruritan’s most popular event is on again for this year. Crafts, demonstrations, music, food, and more. Admission is free to the festival; Parking is $5 per car and $1 for motorcycles.

Blessing of the Animals, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. There will be a brief liturgy of prayers and readings followed by individual blessings for each pet. Blessings also will be offered throughout the morning for anyone unable to attend the opening liturgy. The Bedford Humane Society will be on hand to provide information on how the public can support them and give a loving home for the animals they rescue and shelter; some animals may be available for adoption. For more information contact The Rev. Matt Rhodes at parish@ststephensforest.org or (434) 525-5511.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Silver Creek & Seamans’ Orchard, 5529 Crabtree Falls Highway, Tyro. Apple butter makin’ Festival. Large selection of mountain grown apples, apple butter, cider, jams and jellies and more. There will be crafters, live music, food vendors, corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

American Life during World War II, 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Come for a family-friendly event exploring American life during World War II with displays, demonstrations, children’s activities, reenactors, and special tours. Students 18 and under, all veterans, and active-duty military receive free admission. Adult admission is $10. The event will also include live musical performances by the Liberty University Brass Quintet at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble at 11:30 a.m.

Get Downtown 2022, 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, Downtown Lynchburg. After a two-year hiatus, Get Downtown is back. For more information, visit www.getdowntownlynchburg.com.

Fall Fest, 5:30 p.m. at Liberty University’s Hydaway Outdoor Center. Live music, pumpkin painting, hayrides, line dancing, petting zoo, food trucks, and pie eating contest.

Oct. 2

Donktoberfest 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 414 Stonewall Rd., Concord. A day of donkey fun at the Eastern States Regional Headquarters. Event tickets include a gourmet picnic lunch buffet, beverages, and access to our Donkey History Tour while meeting all the long ears, and PVDR founders, Mark and Amy Meyers. Enjoy live music from favorite band, “Farm Use Only”, play in the activity pen with baby donkeys, and so much more. Tickets cost $125 and are available through www.eventbrite.com.

Oct. 6

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Unity in the Seven Hills Presents “Travel Through Time” Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. at Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg. Return to a past life as Nancy Eubel and Stephanie Helberg guide you in retrieving a skill, talent, or ability you developed then. Reconnect with a helping ancestor who will assist you in activating and manifesting this special ability in your current life and in creating your new future. Cost is $25. To register, call (434) 421-5644 or email unityinthesevenhills@gmail.com. Private sessions are available at Unity by appointment on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

Oct. 6 — 7

Home Educators’ Living History Days, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Learn about 18th Century life through hands-on activities for home school students. Cost is $6 per adult, $5 per child. Register at www.redhill.org.

Oct. 7

Out of Spite rocks the Appomattox Railroad Festival, 6:30 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park. Out of Spite is back to rock the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. Bringing its high energy show, Out is Spite drivers a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock.

Oct. 8

Bluegrass, 4 p.m., at Historic Riverview on the James, north of Lynchburg in Madison Heights off Route 210 Extended. The event featuring two fabulous award-winning groups: West Virginia’s Bing Brothers and Alabama’s Cotton Pickin’ Kids. Bring a picnic. Purchase $25 ticket at www.ForteLYH.org. Students accompanied by adults are free.

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 11

Golf Tournament, 1:30 p.m. at 1614 New London Rd, Forest. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its golf tournament. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com.

Oct. 12

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 13

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 14-15

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors. As well as an array of talented handmade artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crotchet, jewelry and much much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oct. 15

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies,homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

Oktoberfest 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come celebrate Oktoberfest at Historic Avenel without crossing the Altantic with German fare, beer and wine, and a raffle contest for one week at the Alpine Club in Austria. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be reserved by calling (540) 816-9385. Raffle Tickets sold separately.

Oct. 20

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.