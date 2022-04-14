Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

BoCo at The Clubhouse, 6 to 9 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy some classic country tunes by BoCo. No cover charge.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Music People IPA Release Party featuring Bigfoot County, 6 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing at 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. The Taps & Tunes series kicks off with the release of Three Roads’ new WNRN-themed Music People I.P.A and music from Bigfoot County, plus special guest David Sickmen, of Hacksaw Boys. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. WNRN’s 25th anniversary is sponsored by Rockingham Insurance and its Taps & Tunes series will run through June, inviting fans of the brand to come out, try new beer, hear great music, and win assorted concert tickets and swag. For more info on the events or to see the complete schedule, visit wnrn.org/tapsandtunes/ or follow along via WNRN’s Instagram page.

Appalachian ‘Ballad’ novelist Sharyn McCrumb to read at Lynchburg, 7:30 p.m. at Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at University of Lynchburg. The event, the latest in the University of Lynchburg’s Thornton Reading series, is sponsored by the Richard H. Thornton Endowment in English. Admission is free and the public is invited. McCrumb’s work includes The New York Times bestsellers “The Ballad of Tom Dooley,” “The Ballad of Frankie Silver” and “Ghost Riders,” which also won the Wilma Dykeman Award for Literature from the East Tennessee Historical Society and the national Audie Award for Best Recorded Book. For more information about the Thornton Reading series, contact Jer Bryant ’03, ’10 MA, Richard H. Thornton chair and assistant professor of English, at bryant.j@lynchburg.edu.

April 15-30

The Tin Woman, 8 p.m. by the Renaissance Theatre, theater in residence at the historic Miller Center at 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. The story follows Joy, who while reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter and healing. Based on a true story, “The Tin Woman” uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family and what it means to be given the gift of life. Show dates are April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. April 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RenaissanceTheatreLynchburg.org.

April 15-17

S.H.E Matters — Women’s retreat (sisterhood, healing, empowerment), 6 p.m. at 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. S.H.E Matters is a newly founded community geared toward the healing and empowerment of all women through the use of community bonding and creative arts. During the three-day retreat, women will have the opportunity to build relationships with diverse women, dig deeper into their creative brain, learn more about how physical health aligns with mental health, gain access to resources for success, as well as give back to the community through serving as volunteers at a community dinner giveaway.

April 15

Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 9 a.m., 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. Celebrate Saunders Brothers season opening with all your favorite pantry items, ice cream, coffee, sandwiches, Saunders Brothers plants and more.

Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Heritage Green, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Heritage Green welcomes the public to its senior living community for its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Bring the family and hop on over to Heritage Green for an egg-citing egg hunt and other fun-filled games! Celebrate the springtime with us and enjoy some sweet refreshments too. Event is free; RSVPs appreciated. To RSVP, please call (434) 385-5102.

MTI ROCKS The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

April 16

Historic Avenel Craft and Yard Community Fair, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in downtown Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society is setting up a yard sale event.

The Most Eggcellent Egg Hunt, 9 to 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. Bring friends and family to Liberty Baptist Church’s Easter Egg Hunt. Children will hunt for eggs with their favorite characters in costumes, from Disney princesses to superheroes and more. Enter the raffle to win a ride on a hot air balloon (weather permitting), and enjoy inflatables and face painting. The event is free. Egg hunts will take place at the following times for the following ages, with 2- to 4-year-olds beginning at 9:15 a.m.; kindergarten to 2nd grade at 9:45 a.m.; and 3rd to 5th grades at 10:15 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt in the Shrub Garden, 10 to 11 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Come out to OCC for an Easter egg hunt among the blooms of the Earley Shrub Garden. Children will be able to trade the eggs they find for candy and other prizes. Reservations required. $5 per child with a maximum of 4 reservations per family.

Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nina Bell’s Cottage, 448 Court St., Appomattox. The event will include a unicorn pony, live music, food vendors and games for children.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low- or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. at 290 Alcock Road, Amherst. Join Clifford Baptist Church’s Easter egg hunt at the home of the pastor. Bring a basket, a chair/blanket and get ready for a time of hunting eggs (divided into age groups), fun and fellowship. There will be a devotional message and a hot dog lunch will be provided.

The Great Hunt 2022, noon to 3 p.m. Bring the family to one of Central Virginia’s largest candy and prize filled Easter egg hunts. Featuring over 100,000 Easter eggs plus a ton of games and inflatables. For more information or to pre-register, visit thegreathuntva.com.

Academy Youth Theatre Presents: My Son Pinocchio JR, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. In Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio JR.,” the classic tale of toymaker Geppetto’s little wooden puppet is given new life. This new musical, which retells the classic Disney story from Geppetto’s perspective, features the beloved classic songs, “When You Wish upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings,” alongside a host of new songs by Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz. Tickets range in price form $6 to $20.

Sunset Yoga at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take time for a much-needed time-out to experience the mindfulness of yoga and the natural beauty of the landscape at sunset. Join a teacher from Yoga Goodness for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per class for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Local/regional band playing your favorite Country/Rock/Pop/R&B/Dance/Top 40 hits. Cover charge is $10 at the door.

April 18

‘Straight Talk about the N-word,’ 6 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Dr. Neal Lester will present the University of Lynchburg’s 2022 John M. Turner Lecture in the Humanities. Lester’s talk considers this word through the “complex discourse of American race relations, ultimately gauging more broadly the fundamental role of words, history, language, and performance to construct identities — individual, communal, and even national.” Lester has been a professor of English at Arizona State University since the fall of 1997. He specializes in African American literary and cultural studies. He previously taught at the University of Montevallo in Alabama and at the University of Alabama, where he was the first African American faculty member tenured in the English department. For more information, contact Dr. Adam W. Dean at dean.aw@lynchburg.edu or (434) 544-7253.

April 19

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live Tour, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live is a modified version of the powerhouse ensemble led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR). Opening act Raye Zaragoza is a galvanizing presence, a self-assured artist making music to fight for, represent and celebrate those left too long outside the spotlight. Tickets range in price from $70 to $150 and can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Outdoor Storytimes Tuesdays, 10 a.m. at the Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. These events are geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their families or friends. You may invite whomever you would like to share your 20-minute time slot. Register online for each Outdoor Storytime you would like to attend. Storytimes will include book readings, songs, rhymes and other fun activities. Materials will be wiped down in between groups. Storytimes take place outside under a tent or covered porch. For more information, visit campbellcountylibraries.org/outdoorstorytimes.

April 20

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.