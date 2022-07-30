Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 30

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

CCPLS Summer Reading Grand Finale & Mini Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. Celebrate Campbell County’s Summer Reading accomplishments with fun for the whole family. Check www.campbellcountylibraries.org/summerreading/finale for updates Food trucks, dunk tank, VMFA Art Mobile, Amazement Square, Academy in Motion, Sylvan circuits, John Deere, First Responders, Bee Line Transport Rotator, Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Show, 50+ vendors, photo ops, art displays, and so much more. This event is for all ages. No registration needed; swing by anytime. This event will be mostly outdoors.

Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to The Greatest Showman and More!, 4 and 7 p.m. Historic Academy Theater, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. With more than a thousand flickering candles illuminating the performers, Candlelight Orchestra will be paying tribute to the powerful music of The Greatest Showman and more over the course of 90 mesmerizing minutes. An enchanting evening with the Candlelight Orchestra. Doors open 45 minutes before the start time. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Tickets are only available for purchase at www.candlelightorchestra.com up to the start-time of the event.

Margaritaville Night + Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds.

Every Day is Halloween!, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Dish, 1120 Main St. Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Gothic League presents "Every Day is Halloween," a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80's New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Admission is $2 to $3 and a donation to the band is appreciated.

Aug. 1

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 2

Summer Reading Finale featuring SeaQuest Lynchburg, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. SeaQuest Lynchburg is coming to the Library for the finale of the Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities." All ages are invited. SeaQuest will be bringing a variety of their animals — including a tortoise, iguana and other lizards, snake, and hedgehog. Attendance is limited to 150; first-come, first served. No preregistration is required.

Aug. 4

Our Brains And Bodies As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the Staunton River Memorial Library, 500 Washington St., Altavista. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg's Beard Center on Aging.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 4 to 6

Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department's annual Fireman's Carnival, 5 to 11 p.m., 11100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton. Come for food, games, rides, live music and more to benefit the Volunteer Fire Department.

Aug. 5

Ready to Rock Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Aug. 6

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake, and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools.

Back-to-school event, basketball clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University of Lynchburg's Shellenberger Field. Sponsored by One Community One Voice. Local families will have access to free shoes and school supplies and event attractions include live entertainment, prizes, and fun activities for everyone. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., children ages 8 to 16 can attend a basketball clinic with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins in Turner Gymnasium for $15. To reserve shoes or register for the basketball clinic, call 1-888-837-3913.

Fairytale Retellings with K.M. Robinson, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Calling all aspiring authors—are you ready to write your first twisted fairytale? In this mini master class, multi-time bestselling author K.M. Robinson will break down what makes an effective retelling, how to create captivating characters and plan the twists you’ll put on your book, and discuss next steps for publishing once you’ve finished your manuscript, endings with an open question, and answer time to make sure you’re set up for success when you start to write your first retelling. Registration is for ages 13 and up. Visit bit.ly/3H5c90Q.

Play Barn Grand Opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. The new play barn has something for everyone — two saucer swings, corn pit, ramp to rope tunnel to the second level, mini inside hay pyramid, indoor play area for toddlers, small slide, 40 foot tunnel slide. It's all in the barnyard with alpacas, mini donkeys, goats, pigs and chickens. The event features special guest D.W. Lawhorne, local author of the Boots the Cow books. The Happy Hen food trailer will be on hand with pastries and grilled cheese with made from scratch sourdough bread. Cost is $5 per person; ages 3 and under are free.

Back to School Care Fair, 2 to 4 p.m., Lynchburg Women’s and Pediatric Health Services, 2402 Atherholt Road. This is the eighth year this event, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies, has been hosted by Johnson Health Center and to date it has given out over 3,600 book bags. This event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. For additional information, call Sherry Pollard at (434) 929-1400 ext. 1324.

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Aug. 8

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 10

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Aug. 11

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 12

Spider Man: No Way Home, 8:15 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

Aug. 13

No Excuse Night, 5 to 8 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Never been to the Memorial? Haven’t been in a while? There’s no excuse not to visit during this free, extended-hours event. No tickets or registration required. Docents will be stationed throughout the Memorial to share information with guests. Rain or shine. Memorial site will be cleared in the event of a thunderstorm. No Excuse Night is held annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II.

River Ridge Fashion Show, 6 to 8 p.m. at River Ridge mall. River Ridge will be hosting a Fashion Show in West Court (between Sunglass Hut and Mission House Coffee). Fashions for "Back-to-School", Fall trends, and more will be featured by our retailers. Enter to win raffle prizes and support Park View Mission's Clothing Connection. Collection bins for donated Back-to-School clothing will be available. Consider donating school supplies to Park View Mission's "School Supply Drive": www.parkviewcommunitymission.org/back-to-school

Perseids Meteor Shower Party, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Belk Observatory — University of Lynchburg. Bring snacks, lawn chairs, blankets, and stake a place out on the lawn to kick back and enjoy the Perseids meteor shower. Those who have their own telescopes are welcome to bring them. Take advantage of our dark skies in Bedford to spot some meteors, and arrive a bit early to see the sunset over the Peaks in the gardens at Cloverlea. There will be a short presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope science images at 8:30 p.m. We will pull out some astronomical binoculars and we'll have some of our telescopes set up for viewing as well. Tours of the Dome Room and Gilbert scope will be available every 1/2 hour. This event is free and open to the public. Registration required.

Aug. 15

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 18

Lynchburg Hokie Club Football Kick-Off Tailgate, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center located at 1088 Rustic Village Road, Forest. Guest speaker is Mike Burnop, VT Hall of Famer and Voice of the VT Football & Basketball. Additional guests include Evan Hughes, Voice of VT Baseball and Womens Basketball; Emma Lemley-VT Softball, Jake Grove-VT Football, Luther Maddy-VT Football, Andre Kendrick, VT Football. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner being served at 6:15 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children 13 and younger, which includes dinner, beer truck and soft drinks. Make reservations by Aug. 11. Checks can be made payable to Lynchburg Hokie Club, 102 Waterton Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or pay by Venmo @Dodd-Harvey. For questions, email doddharvey@gmail.com or call (434) 942-8534.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 19

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Clandestyne Highway, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Aug. 20

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Race, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/FacetheForest5K

2022 Slack’s Car Bike & Truck Show, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bedford Lions Club. All car show participants are encouraged to pre-register online! Visit www.slackchevelle.com/item/registration.

7th Annual Shrimpfest, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Tickets are $15 to $40. Join The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg as they host the 7th Annual Shrimpfest. Your ticket to this ALL-You-Can-Eat event features fresh caught shrimp, slaw, chips, non-alcoholic beverages and a special cookie. Beer will be available for sale (in addition to your ticket to the event) for those 21 and older with valid ID. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the grounds of Riverfront Park while enjoying entertainment including live music from Quintana Jazz and The Steve Freeman Band (Favorite Oldies). Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate (if supplies last!). Youth ages 6 -11 are $15 each in advance and $20 at the gate. Kids 5 and under are free.

Annual Bedford Battle of the Bands, 5 to 9 p.m. at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford.

Aug. 22

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Aug. 23

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 24

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 26

TGIF at Avoca Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Say No More will finish up the 2022 TGIF Summer Series sponsored by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce. Join us for all decades of Rock n Roll!

Aug. 27

Sunshine Daydream 50th Anniversary @ 3 Roads Brewing, noon to 11:30 p.m., 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. On Aug. 27, 1972, the Grateful Dead played one of their most beloved live shows in Veneta, Oregon — affectionately known as the “Sunshine Daydream” show. Fifty years later, Bigfoot County will pay tribute to this legendary show by playing it in its entirety. 3 Roads Brewing will transform into Shakedown Street for the day as they also celebrate their one year anniversary at their Lynchburg location. The show is free.

Aug. 29

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 31

Free Movie Night — The Goonies, 7:50 p.m. at the Central Virginia Community College campus. Open to the public, students and alumni. Register at: http://ow.ly/ngfQ50JQzmn.